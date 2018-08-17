Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Security Federal Corp    SFDL

SECURITY FEDERAL CORP (SFDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Security Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 03:10pm CEST

AIKEN, S.C., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation, parent company of Security Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $ .09 per share will be paid on or about September 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2018. 

This is the one hundred eleventh consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank’s conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership. The dividend was declared as a result of the Bank’s continued profitability.

Security Federal Bank has sixteen full service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

Security Federal Corporation common stock is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CALL:  
Beverly S. Nettles – (803) 502-2480

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SECURITY FEDERAL CORP
03:10pSecurity Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend
GL
08/13SECURITY FEDERAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
07/31SECURITY FEDERAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/30Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly and Six Month Ea..
GL
07/04SECURITY FEDERAL : Trophy Factory rallies past Security Federal in Babe Ruth tit..
AQ
06/30SECURITY FEDERAL : tops Pepsi in youth baseball title game
AQ
05/15Security Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend
GL
05/14SECURITY FEDERAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04/30SECURITY FEDERAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04/30SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION : Announces Increase in Earnings for the Quarter En..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Security Federal reports Q2 results 
05/15Security Federal declares $0.09 dividend 
04/30Security Federal reports Q1 results 
01/29Security Federal reports Q4 results 
2017Security Federal declares $0.09 dividend 
Chart SECURITY FEDERAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Security Federal Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
J. Chris Verenes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roy G. Lindburg President & Director
Timothy W. Simmons Chairman
J. Patrick Gardenhire Operations Manager & Vice President-Facilities
Jessica T. Cummins Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURITY FEDERAL CORP-0.96%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-8.36%180 288
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%85 260
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP4.59%63 299
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-13.00%52 838
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-20.10%42 162
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.