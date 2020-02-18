Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Security Federal Corporation    SFDL

SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION

(SFDL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Security Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:21pm EST

AIKEN, S.C., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation, parent company of Security Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on or about March 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 29, 2020. 

This is the one hundred seventeenth consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank’s conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership. The dividend was declared as a result of the Bank’s continued profitability.

Security Federal Bank has seventeen full service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Evans and Augusta, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank, and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

Security Federal Corporation common stock is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CALL:  
Beverly S. Nettles – (803) 502-2480

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATI
03:21pSecurity Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend
GL
02/03SECURITY FEDERAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/03SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION : Announces Increase in Fourth Quarter and Annual E..
AQ
01/03SECURITY FEDERAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
2019SECURITY FEDERAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
2019SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION : Completes Private Placement of $30 Million of Sub..
AQ
2019Security Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend
GL
2019SECURITY FEDERAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2019SECURITY FEDERAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2019SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION : Announces Increase in Quarterly and Nine Month Ea..
AQ
More news
Chart SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Security Federal Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
J. Chris Verenes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roy G. Lindburg President & Director
Timothy W. Simmons Chairman
J. Patrick Gardenhire Operations Manager & Vice President-Facilities
Jessica T. Cummins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION0.00%100
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.85%171 224
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%66 341
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%60 676
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED8.04%50 645
QNB-6.50%48 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group