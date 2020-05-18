Log in
Security Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

05/18/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

AIKEN, S.C., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (“Company”), parent company of Security Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on or about June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2020.

This is the one hundred eighteenth consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank’s conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership.  The dividend was declared as a result of the Bank’s continued profitability.

Security Federal Bank has seventeen full service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Evans and Augusta, Georgia.  A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

Security Federal Corporation common stock is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CALL: 
Beverly S. Nettles – (803) 502-2480

Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
J. Chris Verenes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roy G. Lindburg President & Director
Timothy W. Simmons Chairman
J. Patrick Gardenhire Operations Manager & Vice President-Facilities
Jessica T. Cummins Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION-24.29%86
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.32%164 727
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-0.43%59 952
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.24%43 201
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.39%42 489
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.73%39 613
