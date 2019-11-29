Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Security Matters Limited    SMX   AU0000021214

SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED

(SMX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/28
0.345 AUD   --.--%
10/26MABERA KILLINGS : Tambuwal sets up probe panel
AQ
10/25SECURITY MATTERS : Tambuwal inaugurates committee to investigate Mabera killings
AQ
10/15SECURITY CHALLENGE : What govt should do now - Sultan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. to discuss challenges posed by China, 5G with NATO allies

11/29/2019 | 01:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An attendee wears a badge strip with the logo of Huawei and a sign for 5G at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing

The United States will discuss threats posed by China, including the country's dominance of 5G telecommunications networks, when U.S. President Donald Trump meets with allies at a NATO summit in London next week, an official told reporters on Friday.

Even as the United States and China strive to complete an agreement on the first phase of a trade deal, a senior administration official said the United States will insist that allies use trusted network providers.

"This is a very, very high priority for us and the president is going to reiterate that message," the official said.

The United States has warned allies against using equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, saying that its gear could be used by China for spying. Concerns have focussed on a Chinese law on domestic companies’ cooperation with the government on security matters, with critics saying that these could compel them to be a vehicle for Chinese spying.

Huawei denies the allegations made by Washington.

The U.S. official added that China presents a challenge to NATO and wants to undermine the rules-based international order.

"China is actively seeking a great presence and more influence across the globe, including in NATO's area of responsibility," the official told reporters.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have been inflamed by Trump's signing into law on Wednesday bills that back protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights. The bill signing prompted China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday to warn of "firm counter measures."

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 37,9 M
Chart SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Security Matters Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,35  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haggai Alon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Everardus Hofland Executive Chairman
Yonatan Musnikow Chief Financial Officer
Yair Grof Chief Scientist & Vice President
Gal Shmueli Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED16.95%26
CINTAS CORPORATION54.96%26 943
TELEPERFORMANCE54.87%13 936
EDENRED40.92%12 115
UNITED RENTALS52.60%11 759
BUREAU VERITAS SA34.20%11 740
