Seeing Machines : Business Update

6 November 2019

Seeing Machines Limited

Business Update

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, provides a business update ahead of its Capital Markets Day being held in London today.

Highlights

Automotive supply chain strengthened through renewed supply agreement with Xilinx

Guardian hardware cost reduction following collaboration with manufacturer

Growing momentum in Fleet through increased network of distributors and expansion into additional fields of use

Automotive

Seeing Machines is pleased to announce that its FOVIO Driver Monitoring Chip ("FOVIO Chip") strategy has been bolstered by a renewed supply agreement with its chip supply partner, Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX). The FOVIO Chip is currently committed to three ongoing automotive OEM programs, two in North America and one in China.

This agreement will see Xilinx now supply the FOVIO Chip directly to Seeing Machines' automotive Tier 1 customers. This is anticipated to reduce both supply chain qualification complexity and realise related cost savings for FOVIO Chip customers and eliminate the supply chain risks and costs associated with direct supply of the FOVIO Chip by Seeing Machines for the Company.

Seeing Machines, through Xilinx, will remain the sole provider of the FOVIO Chip solution for the automotive industry, and expects that its FOVIO Chip will continue to appeal to customers looking to deploy new Driver Monitoring Systems quickly with minimal integration risk, thereby enabling advanced driver assistance and safe semi-automated driving systems.

In order to leverage the Company's driver monitoring technology across Aviation and Fleet and enhance the products and solutions currently offered in those markets, Seeing Machines retains the right to procure FOVIO Chips directly from Xilinx at previously agreed commercial terms.

Fleet

Seeing Machines has worked with its Guardian manufacturing partner to reduce the manufacturing cost of Guardian, the Company's driver monitoring technology for commercial vehicles.

The Guardian unit hardware cost has been reduced by 21%. This reduction is expected to deliver savings of approximately A$8.4 million on its upcoming negotiated volume order which is to be delivered in batches to Seeing Machines and its channel partners over the next calendar year, to meet expected global demand. Seeing Machines is currently channelling 70% of Guardian sales through a growing network of distributors.

The Company is also working closely with insurance companies in Australia and Mexico, and is in advanced conversations with others in three additional geographies. These insurers have either already endorsed Guardian as the preferred safety technology for commercial fleets, or are looking to do so, where mutual customers become eligible for insurance policy benefits and financial incentives.

Fleet Complete, a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions, has been appointed as a Seeing Machines Value Added Reseller to focus on Oil & Gas Industry opportunities in Australia. This segment is now opened up to Seeing Machines directly as a result of recent negotiations with Caterpillar which saw the Company regain the right to sell directly into additional fields of use. Fleet Complete has over 33,000 connections in Australia and 500,000 globally.