Seeing Machines : Business restructure and Covid measures reduce cost base

Seeing Machines Limited

19 May 2020

Business restructure and Covid measures reduce cost base by A$12m

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces the implementation of a business restructure alongside a range of temporary cost saving measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most other businesses in transport related sectors, Seeing Machines has experienced a reduction in the rate of sales growth compared with the same period last year across all divisions. The Company has therefore implemented a range of permanent structural changes and temporary cost savings designed to ensure its financial strength and counter the effects of the current global crisis. These measures will also permanently reduce costs, positioning the business for profitable growth as demand returns.

The Company has successfully reduced discretionary costs and introduced a number of short term measures to specifically mitigate the impact of the pandemic. These include the following items, which will be in place for an initial six months:

CEO salary reduction of 20% and deferral of any bonus payable for 12 months; Chair fees reduced by 30%; Non-executive director fees reduced by 20%; and Introduction of a four-day working week and consequent 20% salary reduction for staff.

The Australian Federal Government has introduced a robust economic stimulus package designed to assist businesses through this downturn. Seeing Machines has successfully qualified for its JobKeeper program which provides a wage subsidy of A$1,500 per fortnight per qualifying employee and, at this point, will be available until late September 2020.

At the same time, the Company has restructured to improve its focus on profit in the three business units (Automotive, Fleet/Offroad and Aviation). Specifically, changes to engineering and technology management will improve the balance between innovation and delivery and will result in a more targetted approach to R&D in order to underpin the Company's market leading position. Corporate Services functions will also be restructured to enable better collaboration across the organisation and facilitate an enhanced focus on profitable growth. As with any cost restructure and streamlining, a number of roles across the Company no longer exist but this process leaves Seeing Machines with a permanent realignment of its cost base from which to grow.

These initiatives are expected to result in significant ongoing cost savings for the business, estimated at approximately A$12m over the remainder of FY2020 and FY2021, thereby helping preserve Seeing Machine's balance sheet strength.

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines commented: "The restructuring and cost-saving process has been a difficult but necessary step in our journey to ensure the financial strength of the business and, in turn, improve shareholder returns. The global pandemic presents a range of challenges which will likely continue to impact the industry for some months but also provides those organisations that are able to with a catalyst for change.