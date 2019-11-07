Log in
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/07 04:51:28 am
4.601 GBp   -1.05%
04:30aSEEING MACHINES : Capital Markets Day Presentation
PU
11/06SEEING MACHINES : Business Update
PU
10/30SEEING MACHINES : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
Seeing Machines : Capital Markets Day Presentation

11/07/2019 | 04:30am EST

S E E I N G M A C H I N E S

Capital Markets Day

November 2019

Paul McGlone, CEO

Tim Edwards, CTO and Founder

Prof. Mike Lenné, SVP Fleet & Human Factors

Nick DiFiore, SVP Automotive

Patrick Nolan, GM Aviation

N O V E M B E R 2 0 1 9

S E E I N G M A C H I N E S

WELCOME OVERVIEW

Profitable

Balanced

Engineering

Performance

Business

Portfolio

RESET

  • Strategic focus to leverage Company's IP asset to accelerate mass-market opportunities across existing transport sectors. Discussions continue with current customers.
  • Improved management controls to improve productivity and reduce costs across the business.

2

S E E I N G M A C H I N E S

Tim Edwards

Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer

In The Beginning

  • Autonomous vehicle.
  • Stereo lane-tracking & pedestrian detection.
  • Stereo driver monitoring system with gaze direction tracking.

S E E I N G M A C H I N E S

EYE TRACKING: THE CHALLENGE

Pupil ~1.5mm

Lighting noise

At up to 1.5m

AECQ-100

Precision tracking of pupil @ with ~ 6 pixels

Automotive Grade

Extreme angles

Multiple package locations

Across all

demographics

Occlusion of the face and eyes

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 47,9 M
EBIT 2020 -30,7 M
Net income 2020 -28,9 M
Finance 2020 29,4 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -29,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,39x
EV / Sales2021 4,30x
Capitalization 287 M
Chart SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seeing Machines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,18  AUD
Last Close Price 0,09  AUD
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Andrew McGlone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kate Hill Chairman
Ryan Murphy Chief Operating Officer
Michael Cameron Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Edwards Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED10.71%198
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.09%122 909
ACCENTURE34.20%120 173
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.31%115 723
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.21.77%69 085
VMWARE, INC.19.53%66 979
