Seeing Machines : Conditional Placing and Subscription

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDICES AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF SEEING MACHINES LIMITED IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE INTO THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS BEING MADE IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. 20 March 2019 Seeing Machines Limited Conditional Placing and Subscriptions to raise £27.5 million (approx. AUD$51.3 million) Proposed Offer of new Ordinary Shares to Qualifying Participants to raise up to £6.8 million (approx. AUD$12.7 million) Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE) ("Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology Group that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, is pleased to announce that it has conditionally raised gross proceeds of £27.5 million (approximately AUD$51.3 million) by way of a conditional placing of, and subscription for, a total of 916,666,667 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (or, where the context requires, Depositary Interests) ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of three (3) pence each (the "Placing Price"). A total of 780,666,667 new Ordinary Shares will be issued in connection with the Placing (the "Placing Shares"). Cenkos Securities plc ("Cenkos") and Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord Genuity") acted as joint bookrunners to the Company on the Placing (together the "Bookrunners"). The Company has also entered into subscription agreements with its largest shareholder and strategic investor, V S International Venture Pte. Ltd ("V S International") and two of its directors (Gan Chu Cheng and Gan Sem Yam) (together, the "VSI Directors") pursuant to which those parties have subscribed directly with the Company to conditionally purchase 121,000,000, 10,000,000 and 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company respectively (together, the "Subscription Shares") at the Placing Price (the "VSI Subscriptions"). As V S International is a substantial shareholder of the Company, both it and the VSI Directors are related parties for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. The independent directors (being all of the Directors, excluding Yong Kang Ng) consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Cenkos, that the terms of the VSI Subscriptions are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned. Certain Directors and members of the Company's senior management team have also indicated that they intend to make a subscription directly with Seeing Machines for new Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price. A further announcement will be made in due course once such subscription has been made. Offer to Qualifying Participants In addition, the Company confirms that it will provide an opportunity for certain existing shareholders to subscribe for up to 226,666,667 new Ordinary Shares (the "Offer Shares") at the Placing Price which, if fully-taken up, will raise up to a further £6.8 million (approximately AUD$12.7 million) (the "Offer"). The circular to shareholders pursuant to which the Company will make the Offer to Qualifying Participants (as defined below) (the "Offer Circular") and which will set out its detailed terms and timetable, will be posted shortly together with an accompanying form of application and Notice of General Meeting. A copy of the Offer Circular will also be made available on the Company's website www.seeingmachines.com/investors. Assuming the maximum number of Offer Shares are issued, when combined with the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares, the total number of new Ordinary Shares issued through the transactions would represent approximately 50 per cent. of Seeing Machines' existing outstanding issued share capital. Use of Proceeds The net proceeds of the Placing and the VSI Subscriptions will be used to develop the Group's core platform technology and associated increase in headcount including R&D and applied human factors, support the scaling up of capabilities in the Automotive division and continue the ongoing design development of existing and next generation products for deployment across Fleet, Aviation and Off-Road (Mining and Rail). Specifically, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Placing and the VSI Subscriptions as outlined below: • Core platform o Continue the Group's investment in its core platform technology development, increasing R&D and engineering headcount to support all transport sectors, and applied human factors research and technology validation;

• Automotive business pursuit o Scale up the Group's business development and marketing capabilities in the Automotive division in order to support the Group's near- and medium-term program requirements alongside the targeting of new program awards and the generation of reusable platform value;

• Emerging markets support o Continue design development of existing and next-generation Fleet, Aviation, Off-Road (Mining and Rail) products alongside refinement of distribution sales channels and partner integration; and

• Working capital o Support the working capital requirements of the Group.

As at 31st December 2018, the Group held cash balances of approximately AUD$27 million. These funds, together with the net proceeds of the Placing and the VSI Subscriptions, are currently expected to financeSeeing Machines until the second half of 2020 and will be further supplemented by the net proceeds of the Offer (if any), providing the Company with additional working capital beyond this date. Current Trading and Outlook Earlier today, Seeing Machines announced its interim results for the six months to 31st December 2018 in which the Board re-iterated its expectations for FY2019 revenue to be approximately in line with FY2018. The Group's award-winning technology has seen strong validation to date, with Seeing Machines currently engaged with six global Automotive OEMs (two premium German OEMs, three North American OEMs and one Chinese OEM), in addition to having a strong and building pipeline of future RFQs, which is outlined in more detail in the below paragraphs. Whilst the complexities of this fast-developing market and the influence of the OEMs in determining the timings of future contract awards, engineering or milestone payments and the commencement of volume production runs make forecasting beyond the Company's current financial year difficult, the Group's current booked revenue from existing OEM programs and its market-leading position lead it to forecast profitability break-even in the first half of 2023 (calendar year). The Board remains excited by the significant large scale and mass market opportunities for its technology and expects to provide guidance on FY20 forecasts at its 2019 full year results. Automotive The Company announced its sixth Automotive OEM design win on 19th February 2019, taking the total projected value of contracted revenue from existing awards to approximately AUD$144 million between 2019 and 2026, with the majority of that revenue expected to be recognised between 2021 and 2024. The six Automotive programs are on track and are at varying stages of development. The Group also continues to respond to RFQs across a range of vehicle classes in North America, Europe and Asia and is currently actively engaged in five submitted proposals, representing approximately AUD$134 million of potential revenue to the Group. In addition, a further eight RFQs are anticipated for release in the 2019 calendar year, with an estimated potential revenue value of approximately AUD$245 million over the lifetime of these programs. Approximately one third of these expected opportunities represent OEM programs currently awarded to Seeing Machines, expanding to additional vehicle model programs. The global demand for camera-based driver monitoring systems ("DMS") is set for continued growth as it becomes part of safety and regulatory agendas across Europe and North America, a trend evidenced most recently by the European Parliament's Internal Market Committee recommending that "driver drowsiness and attention warning" and "advanced driver distraction warning" be made mandatory in all vehicles (cars, vans, trucks and buses). Industry commentators* anticipate that, of all light vehicles produced globally in 2025 and beyond, more than 60 per cent. (an estimated 69 million vehicles per annum) will include DMS. With a strong pipeline of opportunities, collaboration agreements in place with multiple Tier 1 customers and advanced discussions with existing OEMs ongoing in respect of additional vehicle models, the Board is confident in Seeing Machines' ability to leverage its existing leadership position within the global DMS market, the quality of its technology and the limited competition from other technology suppliers in achieving at least a 25 per cent. share of this significant global addressable market by 2025. Automotive program revenues are typically comprised of an engineering services fee, payable in stages during the development phase, and a per vehicle royalty payment, payable in arrears as Tier 1 hardware solution is shipped to the relevant OEM. The exact timing of award, quantum of payment and the commencement of volume production under any new program is determined by the OEMs and the structure of programrevenues, varies according to the nature of the solution provided by Seeing Machines. Together, these factors lead to a degree of uncertainty in forecasting revenues from the Automotive division beyond the current financial year, as this nascent market becomes closer to mass market production. (* Source: Semicast Research) Fleet In the Fleet division, the Group's revised approach to sales, marketing and supply chain is currently being implemented and is already delivering encouraging results, supporting the Board's view that this business remains compelling. As part of this process, Seeing Machines is actively reviewing commercial terms in order to increase wholesale pricing to channel, reduce the cost base and accelerate installation rates and, as a consequence, the annuity-style recurring revenues associated with the Group's monitoring services, which underpins the Fleet business. The Group's longer-term focus in the Fleet division remains on simplifying the hardware and reducing the manufacturing cost of the Guardian Generation 2 product, adapting the supply chain to optimize hardware design, manufacturing and distribution and reprioritising services to drive sales and retention through an improved user experience, driven by 'voice of customer'. As at 31st January 2019, approximately 13,000 Guardian units were installed and connected with customers. By June 2020, Seeing Machines expects to have approximately 27,000 units installed and connected, doubling the number of units active which is expected to deliver significant operational leverage during the period. Reducing the direct cost per unit also remains a key focus for the Group and by achieving key economies of scale and manufacturing cost savings, Seeing Machines currently expects it will be able to halve the current per unit direct cost to approximately AUD$6 per month by June 2020. Off-Road As previously announced, Seeing Machines continues to grow its long-standing strategic partnership with Caterpillar and Progress Rail in the Mining and Rail sectors, respectively. The Group remains in discussions regarding the potential consolidation of its existing contractual arrangements, which will simplify product offering and allow Seeing Machines to provide focused sales and marketing technical support to this established key partner. It is the Board's intention that, in the longer term, any consolidated agreement will provide next generation ruggedized hardware for Rail and Mining operators and Caterpillar-specific semi-rugged truck technology and will also allow Seeing Machines to further expand its Guardian installed base across additional fields of use beyond global rail and mining markets. Aviation The existing commercial agreements with customers including the Royal Australian Air Force and L3 Training Solutions (working with a major Australian airline) continue to progress well and in line with the Board's expectations. Product research and development work continues with additional major airlines, including Emirates and FedEx Express, whilst the Group is also working closely with national air traffic management organisations. The Group remains excited by the compelling market potential. Ken Kroeger, CEO of Seeing Machines, commented: "Momentum towards the mandatory implementation of driver monitoring systems in new models of vehicles has continued to gather pace over the past 12 months. We are very well placed to deliver our market leadingand award-winning technology, to address significant and growing demand from the global automotive industry. "The proceeds from this fundraise will enable us to further develop and build on our leading market position within the driver monitoring technology market, whilst funding the Group to deliver on its substantial pipeline of existing and anticipated OEM programs. We believe DMS will continue to become a more integral part of global transport safety standards, as demand for it is driven by the end customers, OEMs and industry legislation. "We are delighted with the ongoing support of our largest shareholder (VS International) as well as the participation in the Placing from our other institutional shareholders." Enquiries: Seeing Machines Limited www.seeingmachines.com Ken Kroeger, CEO +61 2 6103 4700 Luke Oxenham, CFO Sophie Nicoll - VP, Marketing & Communications Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker and Joint Bookrunner) +44 131 220 6939 Neil McDonald Beth McKiernan Pete Lynch Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker and Joint Bookrunner) +44 20 7523 8000 Simon Bridges Richard Andrews Sam Lucas and Ben Griffiths - ECM Instinctif Partners +44 20 7427 1412 Adrian Duffield Kay Larsen Chantal Woolcock About Seeing Machines Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global Group headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The Group's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time understanding of drivers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insight enables Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator attention and can identify drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors. Seeing Machines develops DMS for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The Group has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions ranging from embedded software and processors to aftermarket system and service solutions to industry leaders in each vertical. DMS is now considered a core safety technology for the Automotive industry, particularly with the development of semi-autonomous and self-driving cars. DMS is also increasingly seen to be an integral safety feature across the Commercial Transport & Logistics industry globally. Attachments Original document

