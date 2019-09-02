Seeing Machines : Expanded Automotive Program with Existing Customer

2 September 2019

Seeing Machines Limited

Seeing Machines awarded expanded program for DMS with existing

OEM customer

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has been selected by a new Tier 1 supplier to deliver its FOVIO driver monitoring platform into a new generation architecture addressing additional car models for an existing European OEM customer.

Production for the additional car models is scheduled from 2022, with incremental revenue expected to exceed A$23m.

Seeing Machines' FOVIO driver monitoring platform uses advanced machine vision technology to precisely measure and analyse head pose, eyelid movements and eye-gaze under a full spectrum of demanding lighting conditions, including through sunglasses. This data is processed to interpret driver attention state, focus, drowsiness and impairment levels to provide ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) with critical inputs in real time.

Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology is set to become standard technology in most modern passenger cars for improved driver and semi-automated driving safety as it continues to be recognised by industry and regulatory groups such as the European Commission and New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

Nick DiFiore, SVP & GM Automotive, Seeing Machines commented: "We are delighted to be expanding

our footprint with an existing OEM customer as we demonstrate our versatility in adapting to their diverse integration needs across vehicle models. We are also excited to be working with a new Tier 1 supplier as we further grow our automotive supply chain relationships.

Seeing Machines now counts nine automotive OEM production awards spanning a broad range of car and truck models with six OEM customers. Working closely with a growing ecosystem of Tier 1 partners, the Company now expects these programs to deliver over A$200m in revenue.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

