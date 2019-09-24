Seeing Machines : FY2019 Full Year Results Presentation
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
REVENUE
A$12
TOTAL CONTRACTED AUTO
CASH POSITION AT
A$31.9
REVENUE
EOFY 18/19
million
A$200
A$64.3
million
ANNUALISED
million
million
4% from FY18
RECURRING REVENUE
45% from FY18
50% from FY 18
Growth in sales revenue, significant growth in ARR underpinned by substantial
contracted revenue for existing automotive programs.
2
S E E I N G M A C H I N E S
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
AVIATION
Crew Training System launched to Aviation industry
Royal Australian Airforce to install CTS into Full Mission Simulators
L3 Harris to deliver Full Flight Simulator, with CTS, for major Australian Airline
FLEET
4.9 million distraction events
115,000 fatigue interventions this year
16,000 connected Guardian units
Fields of Use expanded for Fleet following negotiation of extended Caterpillar Agreement
2.9 BILLION
KILOMETRES
naturalistic driving data collected
INSURANCE
Australia's leading truck insurer, NTI partnership to provide insurance policy benefits to Guardian customers
Endorsement of Guardian technology to remove barriers for small to medium fleets
In discussions to mirror in other jurisdictions
Strategic focus to leverage Company's IP asset to accelerate mass-market opportunities across existing transport sectors. Discussions continue with current customers.
Improved management controls to improve productivity and reduce costs across the business.
S E E I N G M A C H I N E S
TRADING UPDATE
*
SALES REVENUE BY DIVISION
DIVISION
SALES REVENUE
FY2019
FY2018
Variance
A$'000
A$'000
%
Automotive
9,416
8,084
16
Off-road
7,067
3,725
90
Fleet
13,714
17,218
(20)
Aviation
304
189
61
Scientific Advances
1,387
1,500
(8)
SALES REVENUE
31,888
30,716
4
Overall increase of 4%
Annualised Recurring Revenue of A$12m at 30 June 2019
Fleet revenue increased by over 200% from H1 (A$4.2m) to H2 (A$9.5m)
4
YEAR ON YEAR SALES REVENUE
50
40
30 '000A$ 20
10
0
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020E*
*Expected figures in the range A$45m to A$50m
S E E I N G M A C H I N E S
SUMMARISED PROFIT & LOSS
FY2019
FY2018
A$000
A$000
Other income
263
243
Gain on foreign exchange
178
2,478
Finance income
778
456
Write off investment
39
(140)
Expenses
Research & Development
(35,895)
(20,221)
Customer support and marketing
(9,007)
(9,851)
Occupancy and facilities
(2,965)
(6,438)
Corporate
(13,605)
(10,025)
Finance costs
(265)
(109)
Other
(4)
(4)
Loss before tax
(41,749)
(35,985)
5
