SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/24 11:45:28 am
4.12 GBp   +0.49%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Seeing Machines : FY2019 Full Year Results Presentation

0
09/24/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

S E E I N G M A C H I N E S

FY 2019 Results

Roadshow

Paul McGlone, CEO

S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

S E E I N G M A C H I N E S

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

REVENUE

A$12

TOTAL CONTRACTED AUTO

CASH POSITION AT

A$31.9

REVENUE

EOFY 18/19

million

A$200

A$64.3

million

ANNUALISED

million

million

4% from FY18

RECURRING REVENUE

45% from FY18

50% from FY 18

Growth in sales revenue, significant growth in ARR underpinned by substantial

contracted revenue for existing automotive programs.

2

S E E I N G M A C H I N E S

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

AUTOMOTIVE

  • Two new OEMs
    • Chinese OEM
    • Additional US OEM
  • Expanded Automotive programs with existing OEM customers
    • North American OEM Gen 2
    • 2 x European OEM program expansions
  • Working with a growing ecosystem of Tier 1s

  • to deliver DMS technology to OEMs

AVIATION

  • Crew Training System launched to Aviation industry
  • Royal Australian Airforce to install CTS into Full Mission Simulators
  • L3 Harris to deliver Full Flight Simulator, with CTS, for major Australian Airline

FLEET

  • 4.9 million distraction events
  • 115,000 fatigue interventions this year
  • 16,000 connected Guardian units
  • Fields of Use expanded for Fleet following negotiation of extended Caterpillar Agreement

2.9 BILLION KILOMETRES

naturalistic driving data collected

INSURANCE

  • Australia's leading truck insurer, NTI partnership to provide insurance policy benefits to Guardian customers
  • Endorsement of Guardian technology to remove barriers for small to medium fleets
  • In discussions to mirror in other jurisdictions

STRATEGY

SHIFT

3

  • Strategic focus to leverage Company's IP asset to accelerate mass-market opportunities across existing transport sectors. Discussions continue with current customers.
  • Improved management controls to improve productivity and reduce costs across the business.

S E E I N G M A C H I N E S

TRADING UPDATE*

SALES REVENUE BY DIVISION

DIVISION

SALES REVENUE

FY2019

FY2018

Variance

A$'000

A$'000

%

Automotive

9,416

8,084

16

Off-road

7,067

3,725

90

Fleet

13,714

17,218

(20)

Aviation

304

189

61

Scientific Advances

1,387

1,500

(8)

SALES REVENUE

31,888

30,716

4

  • Overall increase of 4%
  • Annualised Recurring Revenue of A$12m at 30 June 2019
  • Fleet revenue increased by over 200% from H1 (A$4.2m) to H2 (A$9.5m)

4

YEAR ON YEAR SALES REVENUE

50

40

30 '000A$ 20

10

0

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020E*

*Expected figures in the range A$45m to A$50m

S E E I N G M A C H I N E S

SUMMARISED PROFIT & LOSS

FY2019

FY2018

A$000

A$000

Other income

263

243

Gain on foreign exchange

178

2,478

Finance income

778

456

Write off investment

39

(140)

Expenses

Research & Development

(35,895)

(20,221)

Customer support and marketing

(9,007)

(9,851)

Occupancy and facilities

(2,965)

(6,438)

Corporate

(13,605)

(10,025)

Finance costs

(265)

(109)

Other

(4)

(4)

Loss before tax

(41,749)

(35,985)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 21:27:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 47,5 M
EBIT 2020 -35,9 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 19,6 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 2,57x
EV / Sales2021 2,82x
Capitalization 142 M
Chart SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seeing Machines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,17  AUD
Last Close Price 0,04  AUD
Spread / Highest target 412%
Spread / Average Target 285%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Paul McGlone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kate Hill Chairman
Paul Angelatos Senior Vice President, GM-Fleet, Rail & Off-Road
Ryan Murphy Chief Operating Officer
James Palmer Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED-2.38%168
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.98%125 856
ACCENTURE36.76%122 866
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.11%106 829
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.49%69 301
VMWARE, INC.10.88%62 133
