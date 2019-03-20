Seeing Machines : Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2018

For the half year ended 31 December 2018
Seeing Machines Limited ABN 34 093 877 331
Contents to Financial Report
Contents to Financial Report ...................................................................................................................... 1
Corporate Information ................................................................................................................................ 2
Directors' Report ........................................................................................................................................ 3
Review of Operations ............................................................................................................................. 3
Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ............................................................................ 13
Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .................................................................. 14
Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ........................................................................... 15
Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..................................................................................... 16
Notes to the interim consolidated financial statements .......................................................................... 17
-
1. Corporate information, basis of preparation and accounting policies ....................................... 17
-
2. Going concern basis of accounting ......................................................................................... 21
-
3. Segment and revenue information .......................................................................................... 21
-
4. Other income .......................................................................................................................... 22
-
5. Research and development expenses .................................................................................... 23
-
6. Cash and cash equivalents ..................................................................................................... 23
-
7. Trade and other receivables ................................................................................................... 23
-
8. Inventories .............................................................................................................................. 24
-
9. Property, plant and equipment ................................................................................................ 24
-
10. Intangible Assets .................................................................................................................... 24
-
11. Financial liabilities (current and non-current) ........................................................................... 24
-
12. Dividends paid ........................................................................................................................ 25
-
13. Shares issued during the half year .......................................................................................... 25
-
14. Commitments ......................................................................................................................... 25
-
15. Related party disclosure ......................................................................................................... 26
-
16. Key management personnel ................................................................................................... 26
-
17. Share based payments ........................................................................................................... 27
-
18. Events after balance date ....................................................................................................... 29
Directors' Declaration ............................................................................................................................... 30
Corporate Information
ABN 34 093 877 331
Directors
Company Secretary
Registered office
Principal place of business
|
Jack Boyer
|
Chairman
|
Ken Kroeger
|
CEO & Executive Director
|
Luke Oxenham
|
CFO & Finance Director
|
Les Carmichael
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Rudolph Burger
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Yong Kang (YK) Ng
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Tim Crane
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Kate Hill
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Ryan Murphy
|
80 Mildura Street
|
Fyshwick ACT 2609
|
80 Mildura Street
Fyshwick ACT 2609 Australia Phone: + (61) 2 6103 4700 Email:info@seeingmachines.com
Share Register
Australia
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited 452 Johnston Street
Abbotsford VIC 3067 Australia
United Kingdom
Computershare Investor Services PLC The Pavilions, Bridgewater Road Bristol BS99 6ZY
United Kingdom
Seeing Machines Limited shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (code SEE).
Solicitors
DLA Piper
Level 21, 140 William Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia
Fieldfisher LLP Riverbank House 2 Swan Lane London EC4R 3TT United Kingdom
Bankers
HSBC Commercial Bank 580 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
Auditors
Ernst & Young
121 Marcus Clarke Street Canberra ACT 2600 Australia
Seeing Machines Limited ABN 34 093 877 331
Directors' Report
Your directors submit their report for the half year ended 31 December 2018.
Directors
The names of the directors of Seeing Machines Limited (the "Company") in office during the half year and until the date of this report are listed below. All directors were in office for this entire period covered by the report unless otherwise stated.
|
Jack Boyer
|
Non-Executive Director and
|
Appointed to Board 16 July 2018, Appointed
|
Chairman
|
Chairman 19 September 2018
|
Ken Kroeger
|
CEO and Executive Director
|
Appointed to Board 3 January 2012,
|
Appointed interim CEO 29 January 2018;
|
permanent CEO 16 July 2018 - previously
|
Executive Chairman only
|
Luke Oxenham
|
CFO and Finance Director
|
Appointed 3 December 2018
|
Rudolph Burger
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Les Carmichael
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Yong Kang (YK) Ng
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Tim Crane
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Kate Hill
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Appointed 13 December 2018
|
James A Walker
|
Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
|
Resigned 13 December 2018
Review of Operations
Financial Results
|
Product/Sales
|
H1FY19
|
H1FY18
|
Variance
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
%
|
Automotive
|
4,662
|
6,882
|
(32)
|
Off-Road
|
4,553
|
1,325
|
244
|
Fleet
|
4,248
|
5,869
|
(28)
|
Aviation
|
121
|
121
|
(0)
|
Scientific Advances
|
460
|
450
|
2
|
Sales Revenue
|
14,044
|
14,647
|
(4)
|
Other Income
|
177
|
121
|
46
|
Finance Income
|
502
|
207
|
142
|
679
|
328
|
107
|
Total Revenue
|
14,723
|
14,975
|
(2)
Seeing Machines Limited (and its wholly owned subsidiaries') (the Group) total operating revenue for the half year (excluding foreign exchange gains and finance income) was A$14.0 million compared to the revenue for the first six months of FY2018 of A$14.6 million.
Seeing Machines Limited ABN 34 093 877 331
Overall, declines in both Automotive and Fleet revenue were offset by an increase in the revenue from the Off-Road (including Rail) business which saw revenues increase from A$1.3 million in H1FY18 to A$4.6 million in H1FY19.
The decline in Fleet revenue was as a result of previously-announced production and supply chain delays which led to lower product sales during the period.
Current fluctuating Automotive revenues represent the intermittent nature and timing of Non-Recurring
Engineering ("NRE") payments that are associated with the early development phase of Driver Monitoring
Solutions ("DMS") for Seeing Machines' customers. The Group is continuing to work with an increasing number of automotive Tier 1 customers globally and is actively engaged on programs with six OEMs in North America, Europe and China.
The Group is also continuing to develop the significant opportunities with global market leaders in the Aviation and Off-Road segments. Following the signing of the extended partnership agreement with Progress Rail in 2017, the Group generated maiden revenue for this business unit in FY18.
Revenue from Scientific Advances in H1FY19 totalled A$0.5 million and represented revenue from research project grants funded by the Australian Government.
Gross profit of A$8.9 million was an increase of 34.3% compared to the prior comparative period ("pcp") (H1FY18: A$6.6 million), principally attributable to an increased proportion of the revenue coming from the high-margin Automotive, Off-Road markets. Fleet margins also improved year-on-year due to the high- margin fleet monitoring Monthly Recurring Revenue ("MRR") from its growing connected customer base.
The gross profit improvements point to the increasing maturity of the business model.
Indirect operating expenses rose from A$23.0 million in the pcp to A$34.9 million as a result of increased investment in our capability and resources to commercialise our technology in our global target industries: Automotive, Aviation, Fleet and Off-Road. This resulted in increased R&D (mainly staff costs), marketing, facility and corporate services costs. Included in the R&D staff costs is an amount of $7.5m which represents the non-cash amortisation of a one off grant of performance rights to certain founders and key engineering staff who have played a critical role in the development of the Group to its current position.
This investment meant the Group made a net loss of A$24.7 million for H1FY19, compared to A$16.7 million for the pcp.
Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2018 totalled A$26.9million (30 June 2018: A$42.8million).
Operational Highlights
During H1FY19 the Group continued to execute the multi-sector strategy including each of Automotive, Aviation, Fleet and Off-Road. Investing heavily in the core intellectual property and capabilities that define Seeing Machines, the Group is positioned to capture significant value from all of these sectors and has pioneered the driver monitoring.
Automotive
This past 12 months has been pivotal for the Automotive industry with the evolution of automated vehicle technology, global regulatory bodies moving to mandate technology which improves safety across the world and the speed at which auto-makers are moving to embrace and deploy these technologies. Seeing Machines finds itself in the perfect position to support the technology revolution in automotive with safety technology that forms a key part of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), with its FOVIO driver monitoring engine. The Group's Automotive division continues to build as Europe and North America both move towards mandatory driver monitoring for cars, vans, trucks and buses. As a result, global demand for camera-based driver monitoring technology is expected to continue to grow. Industry commentators1 anticipate that more than 60% of all light vehicles produced globally will include driver monitoring DMS by 2025. The Board expects to achieve a significant share of this market given the limited competition in DMS
1 Semicast Research (2019 edition)