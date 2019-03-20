Log in
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 08:03:41 am
3.29 GBp   -28.48%
07:55aSEEING MACHINES : Conditional Placing and Subscription
PU
07:55aSEEING MACHINES : Half year results to 31 December 2018
PU
07:55aSEEING MACHINES : Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2018
PU
Seeing Machines : Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2018

03/20/2019 | 07:55am EDT

For the half year ended 31 December 2018

Seeing Machines Limited ABN 34 093 877 331

Contents to Financial Report

Contents to Financial Report ...................................................................................................................... 1

Corporate Information ................................................................................................................................ 2

Directors' Report ........................................................................................................................................ 3

Review of Operations ............................................................................................................................. 3

Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ............................................................................ 13

Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .................................................................. 14

Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ........................................................................... 15

Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..................................................................................... 16

Notes to the interim consolidated financial statements .......................................................................... 17

  • 1. Corporate information, basis of preparation and accounting policies ....................................... 17

  • 2. Going concern basis of accounting ......................................................................................... 21

  • 3. Segment and revenue information .......................................................................................... 21

  • 4. Other income .......................................................................................................................... 22

  • 5. Research and development expenses .................................................................................... 23

  • 6. Cash and cash equivalents ..................................................................................................... 23

  • 7. Trade and other receivables ................................................................................................... 23

  • 8. Inventories .............................................................................................................................. 24

  • 9. Property, plant and equipment ................................................................................................ 24

  • 10. Intangible Assets .................................................................................................................... 24

  • 11. Financial liabilities (current and non-current) ........................................................................... 24

  • 12. Dividends paid ........................................................................................................................ 25

  • 13. Shares issued during the half year .......................................................................................... 25

  • 14. Commitments ......................................................................................................................... 25

  • 15. Related party disclosure ......................................................................................................... 26

  • 16. Key management personnel ................................................................................................... 26

  • 17. Share based payments ........................................................................................................... 27

  • 18. Events after balance date ....................................................................................................... 29

Directors' Declaration ............................................................................................................................... 30

Corporate Information

ABN 34 093 877 331

Directors

Company Secretary

Registered office

Principal place of business

Jack Boyer

Chairman

Ken Kroeger

CEO & Executive Director

Luke Oxenham

CFO & Finance Director

Les Carmichael

Non-Executive Director

Rudolph Burger

Non-Executive Director

Yong Kang (YK) Ng

Non-Executive Director

Tim Crane

Non-Executive Director

Kate Hill

Non-Executive Director

Ryan Murphy

80 Mildura Street

Fyshwick ACT 2609

80 Mildura Street

Fyshwick ACT 2609 Australia Phone: + (61) 2 6103 4700 Email:info@seeingmachines.com

Share Register

Australia

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited 452 Johnston Street

Abbotsford VIC 3067 Australia

United Kingdom

Computershare Investor Services PLC The Pavilions, Bridgewater Road Bristol BS99 6ZY

United Kingdom

Seeing Machines Limited shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (code SEE).

Solicitors

DLA Piper

Level 21, 140 William Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

Fieldfisher LLP Riverbank House 2 Swan Lane London EC4R 3TT United Kingdom

Bankers

HSBC Commercial Bank 580 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Auditors

Ernst & Young

121 Marcus Clarke Street Canberra ACT 2600 Australia

Seeing Machines Limited ABN 34 093 877 331

Directors' Report

Your directors submit their report for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The names of the directors of Seeing Machines Limited (the "Company") in office during the half year and until the date of this report are listed below. All directors were in office for this entire period covered by the report unless otherwise stated.

Jack Boyer

Non-Executive Director and

Appointed to Board 16 July 2018, Appointed

Chairman

Chairman 19 September 2018

Ken Kroeger

CEO and Executive Director

Appointed to Board 3 January 2012,

Appointed interim CEO 29 January 2018;

permanent CEO 16 July 2018 - previously

Executive Chairman only

Luke Oxenham

CFO and Finance Director

Appointed 3 December 2018

Rudolph Burger

Non-Executive Director

Les Carmichael

Non-Executive Director

Yong Kang (YK) Ng

Non-Executive Director

Tim Crane

Non-Executive Director

Kate Hill

Non-Executive Director

Appointed 13 December 2018

James A Walker

Non-Executive Deputy Chairman

Resigned 13 December 2018

Review of Operations

Financial Results

Product/Sales

H1FY19

H1FY18

Variance

$'000

$'000

%

Automotive

4,662

6,882

(32)

Off-Road

4,553

1,325

244

Fleet

4,248

5,869

(28)

Aviation

121

121

(0)

Scientific Advances

460

450

2

Sales Revenue

14,044

14,647

(4)

Other Income

177

121

46

Finance Income

502

207

142

679

328

107

Total Revenue

14,723

14,975

(2)

Seeing Machines Limited (and its wholly owned subsidiaries') (the Group) total operating revenue for the half year (excluding foreign exchange gains and finance income) was A$14.0 million compared to the revenue for the first six months of FY2018 of A$14.6 million.

Seeing Machines Limited ABN 34 093 877 331

Overall, declines in both Automotive and Fleet revenue were offset by an increase in the revenue from the Off-Road (including Rail) business which saw revenues increase from A$1.3 million in H1FY18 to A$4.6 million in H1FY19.

The decline in Fleet revenue was as a result of previously-announced production and supply chain delays which led to lower product sales during the period.

Current fluctuating Automotive revenues represent the intermittent nature and timing of Non-Recurring

Engineering ("NRE") payments that are associated with the early development phase of Driver Monitoring

Solutions ("DMS") for Seeing Machines' customers. The Group is continuing to work with an increasing number of automotive Tier 1 customers globally and is actively engaged on programs with six OEMs in North America, Europe and China.

The Group is also continuing to develop the significant opportunities with global market leaders in the Aviation and Off-Road segments. Following the signing of the extended partnership agreement with Progress Rail in 2017, the Group generated maiden revenue for this business unit in FY18.

Revenue from Scientific Advances in H1FY19 totalled A$0.5 million and represented revenue from research project grants funded by the Australian Government.

Gross profit of A$8.9 million was an increase of 34.3% compared to the prior comparative period ("pcp") (H1FY18: A$6.6 million), principally attributable to an increased proportion of the revenue coming from the high-margin Automotive, Off-Road markets. Fleet margins also improved year-on-year due to the high- margin fleet monitoring Monthly Recurring Revenue ("MRR") from its growing connected customer base.

The gross profit improvements point to the increasing maturity of the business model.

Indirect operating expenses rose from A$23.0 million in the pcp to A$34.9 million as a result of increased investment in our capability and resources to commercialise our technology in our global target industries: Automotive, Aviation, Fleet and Off-Road. This resulted in increased R&D (mainly staff costs), marketing, facility and corporate services costs. Included in the R&D staff costs is an amount of $7.5m which represents the non-cash amortisation of a one off grant of performance rights to certain founders and key engineering staff who have played a critical role in the development of the Group to its current position.

This investment meant the Group made a net loss of A$24.7 million for H1FY19, compared to A$16.7 million for the pcp.

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2018 totalled A$26.9million (30 June 2018: A$42.8million).

Operational Highlights

During H1FY19 the Group continued to execute the multi-sector strategy including each of Automotive, Aviation, Fleet and Off-Road. Investing heavily in the core intellectual property and capabilities that define Seeing Machines, the Group is positioned to capture significant value from all of these sectors and has pioneered the driver monitoring.

Automotive

This past 12 months has been pivotal for the Automotive industry with the evolution of automated vehicle technology, global regulatory bodies moving to mandate technology which improves safety across the world and the speed at which auto-makers are moving to embrace and deploy these technologies. Seeing Machines finds itself in the perfect position to support the technology revolution in automotive with safety technology that forms a key part of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), with its FOVIO driver monitoring engine. The Group's Automotive division continues to build as Europe and North America both move towards mandatory driver monitoring for cars, vans, trucks and buses. As a result, global demand for camera-based driver monitoring technology is expected to continue to grow. Industry commentators1 anticipate that more than 60% of all light vehicles produced globally will include driver monitoring DMS by 2025. The Board expects to achieve a significant share of this market given the limited competition in DMS

1 Semicast Research (2019 edition)

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 11:54:03 UTC
