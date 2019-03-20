Seeing Machines : Half year results to 31 December 2018 0 03/20/2019 | 07:55am EDT Send by mail :

Seeing Machines Limited 20 March 2019 Half year results to 31 December 2018 Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Group"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, publishes its results for the six months to 31 December 2018. Operational highlights • Partnership deals for Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology now underway with six OEM programs globally o Expected to deliver A$144m revenue, with the bulk in 2021 - 2024 timeframe o Design wins based on FOVIO chip technology include US OEM in June 2018 (previous period); Chinese OEM in July 2018; US OEM in February 2019 (post-period end)

• Aviation division - deals for eye and face tracking technology to enhance training and safety with: o Royal Australian Air Force to install technology into two Pilatus PC-21 advanced flight training simulators o L3 and Seeing Machines to deliver integrated eye tracking capabilities into Full Flight Simulator for major Australian airline

• Fleet division - restructuring underway o Revised commercial terms introduced to accelerate Guardian installation timeframes o At 31 December 2018, approximately 13,000 Guardian units installed globally, expected to double to approximately 27,000 units by June 2020 o Sales efforts aligned for improved service and deeper penetration into direct and distributor channels o As at 31 December 2018, nine well established distribution partnerships across Australia, Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America o New customer wins through direct sales include First Group (leading transport operator in UK and North America), major energy operator Total, and Tengizchevroil, a Chevron company

Financial highlights • Operating revenue* of A$14.0m (2018: A$14.6m) o Automotive division of A$4.7m (2018: A$6.9m), reflecting intermittent timing of Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) payments in DMS early development phase o Total Fleet division A$4.2m (2018: A$5.9m) despite production and supply chain issues o Monitoring services (annuity) for Fleet division doubled to A$2.4m (2018: A$1.2) o Off-Road of A$4.6m (2018: A$1.3m), up 244% year on year, comprising royalties generated by Mining and Rail businesses

• Gross profit A$8.9m (2018: A$6.6m)

• Group net loss before tax of A$24.7m (2018: loss A$16.7m) o Reflects non-cash expense from one-off share issue for key staff

• Cash at 31 December 2018 A$26.9m (31 December 2017: A$42.8m) Strategic highlights • Management and Board significantly strengthened • Guardian DMS now covered over 2 billion kilometres** globally o Unique real-world, naturalistic data underpins ability to validate and improve DMS platform

Outlook Board's expectations for FY2019 revenue to be approximately in line with FY2018 remains unchanged. The Board remains focused on leveraging the significant large scale and mass market opportunities for its technology. With the complexities of this fast-developing market and the influence of the OEMs in determining the timing of future contract awards, engineering or milestone payments and the commencement of volume production runs makes forecasting beyond the Group's current financial year difficult. The Group therefore expects to provide guidance on FY20 forecasts at its 2019 full year results. Ken Kroeger, CEO at Seeing Machines, said: "We are continuing to benefit from global regulatory drivers that are accelerating the implementation of driver monitoring systems across all vehicle types. We have agreed several further partnership deals with leading global OEMs and now have six agreements in total, including with two premium German and three US-based global automakers. "The restructuring of our Fleet business is almost complete, and we are now focused on targeting geographic markets and industry categories that will deliver profitable business. "We remain well placed to meet the rising demand for our technology from the global automotive sector, as DMS is increasingly acknowledged a key element required for transport safety in all vehicles." Enquiries: *Excluding forex gains and finance income **As at 1 March 2019 Seeing Machines Limited www.seeingmachines.com Ken Kroeger - CEO Sophie Nicoll - VP, Marketing & Communications Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Neil McDonald/Beth McKiernan/Pete Lynch Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) +44 20 7523 8000 Simon Bridges/Richard Andrews Instinctif Partners +44 20 7427 1412 Adrian Duffield/Kay Larsen/Chantal Woolcock This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. About Seeing Machines - www.seeingmachines.com Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The Company's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time identification and understanding of drivers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insightenables Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator identification and attention and can detect drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors. Seeing Machines develops DMS for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The Company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions to industry leaders in each vertical. DMS is becoming a core safety technology integrated into ADAS offerings for the automotive industry, particularly with the development of semi-autonomous and self-driving cars. DMS is also increasingly seen to be an integral safety feature across the Commercial Transport & Logistics industry globally. Review of Operations Financial Results Product/Sales Automotive Off-Road Fleet Aviation Scientific Advances Sales Revenue Other Income Finance Income Total RevenueSeeing Machines Limited (and its wholly owned subsidiaries') (the Group) total operating revenue for the half year (excluding foreign exchange gains and finance income) was A$14.0 million compared to the revenue for the first six months of FY2018 of A$14.6 million. Overall, declines in both Automotive and Fleet revenue were offset by an increase in the revenue from the Off-Road (including Rail) business which saw revenues increase from A$1.3 million in H1FY18 to A$4.6 million in H1FY19. The decline in Fleet revenue was as a result of previously-announced production and supply chain delays which led to lower product sales during the period. Current fluctuating Automotive revenues represent the intermittent nature and timing of Non-Recurring Engineering ("NRE") payments that are associated with the early development phase of Driver Monitoring Solutions ("DMS") for Seeing Machines' customers. The Group is continuing to work with an increasing number of automotive Tier 1 customers globally and is actively engaged on programs with six OEMs in North America, Europe and China. The Group is also continuing to develop the significant opportunities with global market leaders in the Aviation and Off-Road segments. Following the signing of the extended partnership agreement with Progress Rail in 2017, the Group generated maiden revenue for this business unit in FY18. Revenue from Scientific Advances in H1FY19 totalled A$0.5 million and represented revenue from research project grants funded by the Australian Government. Gross profit of A$8.9 million was an increase of 34.3% compared to the prior comparative period ("pcp") (H1FY18: A$6.6 million), principally attributable to an increased proportion of the revenue coming from the high-margin Automotive, Off-Road markets. Fleet margins also improved year-on-year due to the high-margin fleet monitoring Monthly Recurring Revenue ("MRR") from its growing connected customer base. The gross profit improvements point to the increasing maturity of the business model. Indirect operating expenses rose from A$23.0 million in the pcp to A$34.9 million as a result of increased investment in our capability and resources to commercialise our technology in our global target industries: Automotive, Aviation, Fleet and Off-Road. This resulted in increased R&D (mainly staff costs), marketing, facility and corporate services costs. Included in the R&D staff costs is an amount of $7.5m which represents the non-cash amortisation of a one off grant of performance rights to certain founders and key engineering staff who have played a critical role in the development of the Group to its current position. This investment meant the Group made a net loss of A$24.7 million for H1FY19, compared to A$16.7 million for the pcp. Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2018 totalled A$26.9million (30 June 2018: A$42.8million). Operational Highlights During H1FY19 the Group continued to execute the multi-sector strategy including each of Automotive, Aviation, Fleet and Off-Road. Investing heavily in the core intellectual property and capabilities that define Seeing Machines, the Group is positioned to capture significant value from all of these sectors and has pioneered the driver monitoring. Automotive This past 12 months has been pivotal for the Automotive industry with the evolution of automated vehicle technology, global regulatory bodies moving to mandate technology which improves safety across the world and the speed at which auto-makers are moving to embrace and deploy these technologies. Seeing Machines finds itself in the perfect position to support the technology revolution in automotive with safety technology that forms a key part of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), with its FOVIO driver monitoring engine. The Group's Automotive division continues to build as Europe and North America both move towards mandatory driver monitoring for cars, vans, trucks and buses. As a result, global demand for camera-based driver monitoring technology is expected to continue to grow. Industry commentators1 anticipate that more than 60% of all light vehicles produced globally will include driver monitoring DMS by 2025. The Board expects to achieve a significant share of this market given the limited competition in DMS technology, the quality of Seeing Machines' technology, our established market position and the formal agreements in place with leading Tier 1 suppliers. The Group has invested significantly in building further capacity over the past 12 months and has hired more than 40 engineers. These additional resources have de-risked delivery on existing automotive OEM programs, and will accommodate the ongoing growth in demand, based on expected near-term program awards. The Group's five existing automotive programs are on track and at varying stages of development. Seeing Machines' second major OEM program (Germany) has successfully progressed past the production sample phase and is currently on track for a production launch within the next 14 months. The third OEM program (Germany) is moving through the second sample stage software development and promises a 1 Semicast Research (2019 edition) volume launch in mid-2021. The fourth (North America) and fifth OEM (China) programs are both successfully progressing towards second sample stage of FOVIO chip solution, with first production orders expected within the next 12 months. In addition, Seeing Machines continues to respond to RFQs (request for quote) across North America, Europe and Asia, with a number of the Group's submissions being presented via multiple Tier 1 partners. Seeing Machines is currently engaged in five submitted proposals with OEM sourcing decisions on the majority of these programs anticipated before the end of FY2019. The Group expects to be active in an additional eight market RFQs to be issued within the second half of the financial year. Seeing Machines has recently finalised an additional collaboration agreement with one of the largest global Tier 1 automotive parts suppliers, paving the way for more in-depth technology sharing and collaboration toward additional OEM design wins, and demonstrating continued, successful growth of Tier 1 collaborations across the industry. Guardian BdMS (Backup-driver Monitoring System), the Group's specially designed retro-fitted solution for test fleet semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, is currently in active pilots with some of the world's leading autonomous technology developers in the US. Off-Road Seeing Machines continues to grow its long-standing strategic partnership with Caterpillar and Progress Rail. The Group is currently discussing the consolidation of existing contractual arrangements to simplify product offerings and allow Seeing Machines to provide focused sales and marketing technical support to this established partner. It is the Board's intention that, in the longer term, any consolidated agreement will provide next generation ruggedized hardware for Rail and Mining operators and Caterpillar-specific semi-rugged truck technology and will also allow Seeing Machines to further expand its Guardian installed base across additional fields of use beyond global rail and mining markets. Fleet Following an in-depth review, the Group has established a new leadership team and set in place actions that it believes will stabilise the business in the current financial year and lay a strong foundation for growth and profitability in the medium term. The short-term focus has been on cost reduction, primarily through the closure of the North American business development and operations teams. This will also help facilitate a greater focus on higher value potential markets such as UK and Europe, Australasia and Latin America. The sales effort has been better aligned to ensure improved service and deeper penetration into both the direct and distributor channels. As at 31 December 2018, the Fleet business now has nine well established distribution partnerships across Australia, Asia, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. Seeing Machines will continue to deal directly with large, global transport and logistics accounts where it has a proven track record delivering its cutting-edge Guardian technology and market-leading service for the safety of drivers and passengers. Some of the more recent examples in this field include customers such as First Group (leading transport operator in UK and North America), major energy operator Total, and Tengizchevroil (TCO), a Chevron company. Installation rates of the Group's Gen 2 product were impacted in the first half by delays in product availability owing to recent manufacturing issues which temporarily affected the performance of the FOVIO platform technology, now integrated into Guardian. Seeing Machines has worked closely with its manufacturing partners to resolve these issues and expects to be able to satisfy all existing orders and meet continued strong demand in the remainder of the current financial year. Discussions with the Group's manufacturing partners are ongoing and are aimed at streamlining ongoing distribution, service and support and improving and optimising the manufacturing arrangements of Guardian hardware. Attachments Original document

