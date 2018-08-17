Seeing Machines : Holdings in Company

16 August 2018

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines", the "Group"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety was informed that on 14 August 2018, Miton Group PLC sold ordinary shares in the Group resulting in a holding of 105,939,298 ordinary shares in the Company representing 4.73 percent of the Group's total voting rights.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

