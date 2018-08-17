Log in
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Seeing Machines : Holdings in Company

08/17/2018 | 02:31am EDT

16 August 2018

Holdings in Company

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines", the "Group"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety was informed that on 14 August 2018, Miton Group PLC sold ordinary shares in the Group resulting in a holding of 105,939,298 ordinary shares in the Company representing 4.73 percent of the Group's total voting rights.

Enquiries:

Seeing Machines Limited www.seeingmachines.com Ken Kroeger, Executive Chairman & CEO

+61 2 6103 4700

Sophie Nicoll - VP, Marketing & Communications

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Neil McDonald/Beth McKiernan/Pete Lynch

+44 131 220 6939

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Simon Bridges/Richard Andrews/Alexander Napier

+44 20 7523 8000

Instinctif Partners

Adrian Duffield/Kay Larsen/Chantal Woolcock

+44 20 7457 2077

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The Company's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time understanding of drivers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insight enables Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator attention and can identify drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors.

Seeing Machines develops DMS for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The Company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions ranging from embedded software and processors to aftermarket system and service solutions to industry leaders in each vertical.

DMS is now considered a core safety technology for the Automotive industry, particularly with the development of semi-autonomous and self-driving cars. DMS is also increasingly seen to be an integral safety feature across the Commercial Transport & Logistics industry globally.

www.seeingmachines.com.

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:30:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 32,4 M
EBIT 2018 -34,6 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 41,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 10,5x
EV / Sales 2019 5,01x
Capitalization 380 M
Chart SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seeing Machines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,41  AUD
Spread / Average Target 136%
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Kroeger Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jack Byron Boyer Chairman-Designate
Paul Angelatos Chief Operating Officer
James Palmer Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Edwards Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED74.22%292
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.27%130 854
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.82%109 308
ACCENTURE6.40%108 679
VMWARE, INC.21.23%61 945
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.52%61 835
