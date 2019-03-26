Seeing Machines : Offer Document 0 03/26/2019 | 02:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THE CONTENT OF THIS DOCUMENT HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED BY AN AUTHORISED PERSON WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (AS AMENDED). RELIANCE ON THIS DOCUMENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF ENGAGING IN ANY INVESTMENT ACTIVITY MAY EXPOSE AN INDIVIDUAL TO A SIGNIFICANT RISK OF LOSING ALL AMOUNTS INVESTED. THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document and/or the action that you should take, you should immediately seek your own financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other independent professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended), if you are in the United Kingdom or, if not, another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your registered holding of Existing Ordinary Shares on or before 6.00 p.m. on 19 March 2019, please forward this document and the enclosed Application Form to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred part of your holding of Existing Ordinary Shares, please consult the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected. The Directors (whose names and functions appear on page 7 of this document) and the Company (whose registered office appears on page 7 of this document) accept responsibility, both collectively and individually, for the information contained in this document and compliance with the AIM Rules. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors and the Company (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. This document contains no offer of transferable securities to the public within the meaning of section 102B of the FSMA, the Act or otherwise. Accordingly, this document does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Rules and has not been, and will not be, approved by or filed with the Financial Conduct Authority or any other competent authority. In issuing this document, Seeing Machines Limited is relying on Article 43 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended. Details of this exemption are set out in Part II of this document. Applications in respect of the Offer from persons not falling within such exemption will be rejected and the Offer contained in this document is not capable of acceptance by such person. Copies of this document will be available free of charge during normal business hours on any weekday (except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London, EC4R 3TT from the date of this document to the date of admission of the Offer Shares to trading on AIM. Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that dealings will commence on or around 8.00 a.m. on 24 April 2019. The Offer Shares will, on Admission, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares, and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on Ordinary Shares after Admission. Seeing Machines Limited (incorporated and registered in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 with registered number ABN 34 093 877 331) Offer of new Ordinary Shares to Qualifying Participants AIM is a market designed primarily for emerging or smaller companies to which a higher investment risk tends to be attached than to larger or more established companies. AIM securities are not admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority. A prospective investor should be aware of the risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after careful consideration and, if appropriate, consultation with an independent financial adviser. The London Stock Exchange has not itself examined or approved the contents of this document. A prospective investor should consider carefully whether an investment in the Company is suitable for him in the light of his personal circumstances and the financial resources available to him. In connection with the proposed Fundraising and Admission, Cenkos, is its capacity as nominated adviser, joint broker and joint bookrunner, and Canaccord Genuity, in its capacity as joint broker and joint bookrunner, are authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, and will not be acting for any other person (including a recipient of this document) or otherwise be responsible to any person for providing the protections afforded to clients of Canaccord Genuity or Cenkos or for advising any other person in respect of the proposed Fundraising and Admission or any transaction, matter or arrangement referred to in this document. Cenkos's responsibilities as the Company's nominated adviser are owed solely to London Stock Exchange and are not owed to the Company or to any Director or to any other person in respect of his decision to acquire shares in the Company in reliance on any part of this document. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on Cenkos or Canaccord Genuity by the FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder neither Cenkos nor Canaccord Genuity accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the contents of this document, including its accuracy, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by it, or on their behalf, in connection with the Company, the Ordinary Shares or the Fundraising and Admission. Each of Cenkos and Canaccord Genuity accordingly disclaims all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise (save as referred to above) in respect of this document or any such statement. IMPORTANT NOTICE Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding the Directors' current intentions, beliefs or expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the Company's markets. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual results and developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain factors and assumptions, including the Directors' current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Whilst the Directors consider these assumptions to be reasonable based upon information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Save as required by law or by the AIM Rules, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document that may occur due to any change in the Directors' expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Notice to overseas persons The distribution of this document and/or the Application Form in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession these documents come should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The New Ordinary Shares have not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold or subscribed, directly or indirectly, within the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa or New Zealand or to or by any US Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act) or any national, resident or citizen of Canada, Japan, South Africa or New Zealand or any corporation, partnership or other entity created or organised under the laws thereof. The distribution of this document and/or the accompanying Application Form in jurisdictions other than the UK and Ireland may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession these documents come should inform themselves about and observe any of those restrictions. Any failure to comply with any of those restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The New Ordinary Shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, or any other securities commission or regulatory authority of the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the New Ordinary Shares nor have they approved this document or confirmed the accuracy or adequacy of the information contained in this document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the US. Presentation of financial information Certain data in this document, including financial, statistical and operational information has been rounded. As a result of the rounding, the totals of data presented in this document may vary slightly from the actual arithmetical totals of such data. Percentages in tables have been rounded and, accordingly, may not add up to 100 per cent. In this document, references to "pounds sterling", "£", "pence" and "p" are to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom, references to "A$" and "AUD$" are references to the lawful currency of Australia and references to "€" are to the lawful currency of the Euro Area. In this document, the following exchange rates have been used: £1 : AUD$1.8644 £1 : €1.16 Presentation of market, economic and industry data Where information contained in this document originates from a third party source, it is identified where it appears in this document together with the name of its source. Such third party information has been accurately reproduced and, so far as the Company is aware and is able to ascertain from information published by the relevant third party, no facts have been omitted which would render the reproduced information inaccurate or misleading. No incorporation of website information The contents of the Company's website or any hyperlinks accessible from the Company's website do not form part of this document and Shareholders should not rely on them. Interpretation Certain terms used in this document are defined and certain technical and other terms used in this document are explained at the section of this document under the heading "Definitions". All times referred to in this document and the Application Form are, unless otherwise stated, references to London time. All references to legislation in this document and the Application Form are to the legislation of England and Wales unless the contrary is indicated. Any reference to any provision of any legislation or regulation shall include any amendment, modification, re-enactment or extension thereof. Words importing the singular shall include the plural and vice versa, and words importing the masculine gender shall include the feminine or neutral gender. CONTENTS Page Definitions 4 Expected Timetable for the Offer 6 Offer Statistics 6 Part I Letter from the Chairman of Seeing Machines Limited 7 Part II Details of the Offer 12 Part III Terms and Conditions of the Offer 14 4 DEFINITIONS The following definitions apply throughout this document, unless the context requires otherwise: "Admission" the admission of the Placing Shares, Subscription Shares and/or Offer Shares (as the case may be) to trading on AIM becoming effective pursuant to Rule 6 of the AIM Rules "AIM" the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange "AIM Rules" the AIM Rules for Companies published by the London Stock Exchange, as in force at the date of this document "Application Form" the application form in respect of the Offer accompanying this document "A$" Australian dollars, the lawful currency of Australia "Canaccord Genuity" Canaccord Genuity Limited (a company incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 01774003) and whose registered office address is 88 Wood Street, London EC2V 7QR "Cenkos" Cenkos Securities plc (a company incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 5210733) and whose registered office is at 6.7.8 Tokenhouse Yard, London EC2R 7AS "Computershare" Computershare Investor Services PLC, receiving agents to the Company and depositary for the DIs "Company" or "SML" Seeing Machines Limited (ABN 34 093 877 331) and whose registered office address is 80 Mildura Street, Fyshwick ACT 2609, Australia "CREST" the Relevant System for the paperless settlement of share transfers and the holding of shares in uncertified form in respect of which Euroclear is the Operator (as defined by the CREST Regulations) "CREST Regulations" the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (as amended) (SI 2001/3755) "Depositary Interest" or "DI" the depositary interests issued by Computershare representing Ordinary Shares "Directors" or the "Board" the board of directors of the Company "Enlarged Issued Share Capital" the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as enlarged following the Fundraising and assuming the maximum number of Offer Shares are issued "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company convened for 11.00 a.m. (AEDT) on 23 April 2019 in accordance with the notice of EGM posted to Shareholders dated the same date as this document "Euroclear" Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited, the operator of CREST "Existing Ordinary Shares" the 2,287,825,900 existing Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of this document, all of which are admitted to trading on AIM "FCA" the Financial Conduct Authority "Financial Promotion Order" the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended "FSMA" the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) "Fundraising" the Placing, the Subscriptions and the Offer "Issue Price" 3 pence per New Ordinary Share "Joint Bookrunners" together, Canaccord Genuity and Cenkos "London Stock Exchange" London Stock Exchange plc "Maximum Allocation" 226,666,667 new Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price which is equivalent to £6.8 million available to be issued pursuant to the Offer "New Ordinary Shares" the Offer Shares, the Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares "Offer" the offer of the Offer Shares on the terms and conditions set out in this document and the Application Form accompanying this document Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 06:14:05 UTC 0 Latest news on SEEING MACHINES LIMITED 02:15a SEEING MACHINES : Offer Document PU 02:15a SEEING MACHINES : Posting of Documents and Notice of General Meeting PU 03/20 SEEING MACHINES : Conditional Placing and Subscription PU 03/20 SEEING MACHINES : Half year results to 31 December 2018 PU 03/20 SEEING MACHINES : Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2018 PU 03/08 SEEING MACHINES : Toll Helicopters and Seeing Machines launch extended trial PU 02/19 SEEING MACHINES : Sixth Automotive OEM Design Win PU 01/16 SEEING MACHINES : Half Year Trading Update PU 01/08 Move aside, backseat driver! New tech at CES monitors you inside car RE 2018 SEEING MACHINES : and L3 to deliver eye tracking technology for major airline`s .. AQ