Seeing Machines : Posting of Documents and Notice of General Meeting

25 March 2019

Seeing Machines Limited

Posting of Documents in relation to Fundraising and Open Offer

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Group"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, is pleased to confirm that, further to the announcements on 20 and 22 March 2019 (the "Fundraising Announcements"), it has today posted a copy of the Offer Document, Application Forms, Notice of General Meeting and associated Forms of Proxy.

The General Meeting will take place at 11.00 a.m. on 23 April 2019 (AEST) at 80 Mildura Street, Fyshwick ACT 2609.

The above documents can also be read and downloaded on the Group's website: https://www.seeingmachines.com/investors/announcements/

Terms and definitions used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Fundraising Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

Enquiries:

Seeing Machines Limited www.seeingmachines.com +61 2 6103 4700 Ken Kroeger - CEO Sophie Nicoll - VP, Marketing & Communications Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) +44 131 220 6939 Neil McDonald/Beth McKiernan/Pete Lynch Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) +44 20 7523 8000 Simon Bridges/Richard Andrews Instinctif Partners +44 20 7427 1412 Adrian Duffield/Kay Larsen/Chantal Woolcock

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Seeing Machines - www.seeingmachines.com

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The Company's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time identification and understanding of drivers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insight enables Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator identification and attention and can detect drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors.

Seeing Machines develops DMS for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The Company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions to industry leaders in each vertical.

DMS is becoming a core safety technology integrated into ADAS offerings for the automotive industry, particularly with the development of semi-autonomous and self-driving cars. DMS is also increasingly seen to be an integral safety feature across the Commercial Transport & Logistics industry globally.