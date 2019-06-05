Seeing Machines : Senior Leadership Transition

05 June 2019

Seeing Machines Limited

Senior Leadership Transition

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Group"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces a transition in its Senior Leadership personnel.

Chief Executive Officer

Seeing Machines advises that Mr Ken Kroeger, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Executive Director, has resigned as CEO of the Group and will also be stepping down from the Board of Directors ("Board"), effective immediately.

Mr Kroeger was appointed CEO in 2011 and has been pivotal in evolving the Company into a recognised global leader in computer vision, eye-tracking and driver monitoring technology. Seeing Machines is now extremely well placed to capitalise on significant large scale, mass market opportunities in the Automotive and commercial fleet and transport industries.

In communicating his decision, Mr Kroeger has acknowledged that the Company now requires a CEO who can commit, long-term, to the successful delivery of the unique strategic opportunity that Seeing Machines has established.

The Board advises that Mr Paul McGlone will act as CEO on an interim basis.

Since joining the Group in 2018, Mr McGlone has led the Seeing Machines Fleet business while conducting a detailed review of that business's operations. Subsequently, Mr McGlone has formulated and driven meaningful change which is transforming the business and considerably enhancing the outlook for the Fleet division.

Mr Kroeger will remain as a consultant to the Group, to facilitate an orderly transition, until such time as the Board completes the process of appointing a permanent replacement for Mr Kroeger. This process has already begun and is expected to be completed shortly.

Board Leadership Transition

Additionally, the Group also advises that Mr Jack Boyer, OBE. has relinquished his position as Chairman of Seeing Machines Limited, effective immediately. Mr Boyer will remain on the Board of Seeing Machines Limited as a Non-Executive Director and facilitate the transition to a successor.

Mr Boyer has advised that his current and future Directorships and other professional commitments have regrettably placed him in a position where he is no longer able to dedicate the requisite time, travel and energy to his Chairman role at Seeing Machines and has consequently made the difficult decision to step down.

The Board advises that it has elected Ms Kate Hill as Interim Chair to replace Mr Boyer, and she will act in this capacity while the company undertakes a process to identify a permanent new Chair of the Company.

Kate Hill, Interim Chair of Seeing Machines commented:

"Ken has been an integral part of Seeing Machines for more than eight years. On behalf of the board, and personally, I would like to convey our sincere thanks for his enduring dedication and hard work over that time. He will be missed both personally and professionally and we look forward to celebrating his contribution in the remaining time he will spend with the Group.

The board is also delighted that Paul has agreed to act as CEO on an interim basis. Seeing Machines is in the fortunate position of having an executive of Paul's calibre in its ranks to step up at this time. Paul has a