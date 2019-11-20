Log in
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/20 04:30:37 am
4.12 GBp   -1.90%
04:35aSEEING MACHINES : US NTSB Recommends Driver Monitoring
PU
11/07SEEING MACHINES : Capital Markets Day Presentation
PU
11/06SEEING MACHINES : Business Update
PU
Seeing Machines : US NTSB Recommends Driver Monitoring

11/20/2019 | 04:35am EST
US NTSB Recommends Driver Monitoring
Released 09:31 20-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 0497U
Seeing Machines Limited
20 November 2019

Seeing Machines Limited

US National Transportation Safety Board Recommends Driver Monitoring

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, 'Seeing Machines' or the 'Company'), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, is delighted to see driver monitoring technology repeatedly singled out as key to enhanced safety on roads.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the USA released initial findings from an investigation into a fatal collision between an Uber automated test vehicle and a pedestrian on 19 November 2019. The fatal accident occurred in Arizona on 18 March 2018 and sparked a detailed review into the incident itself as well as a broader review of the need for safety risk management for testing automated vehicles on public roads.

Seeing Machines is particularly pleased with the second recommendation released by NTSB which refers to the requirement for 'adequate monitoring of vehicle operator engagement, if applicable'.

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines commented, 'Seeing Machines launched its Guardian Back-up driver Monitoring System (BdMS) last year designed specifically to monitor, and respond to, the attention state of a back-up driver in an autonomous test vehicle.

'While we recognise the absolute tragedy of the accident that occurred in Arizona last year, the findings and recommendations released in the NTSB report this week are welcome. Seeing Machines is well placed to provide a sophisticated and robust solution to keep drivers, passengers and pedestrians safe and we continue to negotiate with a number of companies who want to continue to advance technology, safely.'

The full, initial report, which is still subject to change, can be found here: https://www.ntsb.gov/news/events/Documents/2019-HWY18MH010-BMG-abstract.pdf

Guardian BdMS leverages Seeing Machines' automotive-grade FOVIO driver monitoring technology in a convenient retrofit system for semi- and fully-automated vehicles. It is designed to help the backup-driver in an autonomous driving vehicle stay alert, aware and ready to take control of the driving task whenever necessary, as well as help the autonomous vehicle fleet owner to monitor and evaluate backup-driver performance.

About Seeing Machines - www.seeingmachines.com

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in computer vision technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The Company's machine learning vision platform has the know-how to deliver real-time identification and understanding of drivers through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of heads, faces and eyes. This insight enables Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver/operator identification and attention and can detect drowsiness and distraction across multiple transport sectors.

Seeing Machines develops DMS for the Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets. The Company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and delivers multi-platform solutions to industry leaders in each vertical.

DMS is becoming a core safety technology integrated into ADAS offerings for the automotive industry, particularly with the development of semi-autonomous and self-driving cars. DMS is also increasingly seen to be an integral safety feature across the Commercial Transport & Logistics industry and is set to become a regulatory requirement for all cars, vans, trucks and buses in Europe from 2022, with the rest of the world expected to follow soon after.

Media enquiries: Sophie.Nicoll@SeeingMachines.com or + 61-419-149-683


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAKBLBLKFFLFBV
US NTSB Recommends Driver Monitoring - RNS

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 09:34:02 UTC
