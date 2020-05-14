Seeing Machines Limited

14 May 2020

Board Changes

Seeing Machines appoints new Non-Executive Director

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michael Brown as a non- executive director and to the Seeing Machines board, effective immediately.

Michael Brown is a highly experienced financial markets professional based in London and comes to the Seeing Machines board with a deep knowledge of the AIM market and small to mid-cap technology companies, as well as previous plc non-executive and observer board roles. He is currently a portfolio manager within the Volantis team at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

Michael will be appointed to the People, Culture & Remuneration Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Economics/Politics from Durham University (2002).

Michael Brown commented: "I am pleased to be joining the Board of Seeing Machines as a representative of the Company's largest shareholder. We believe the Company possesses world class technology and will play a vital role in improving transport safety as legislation demands increased operator monitoring systems as standard. As a core strategic holding we look forward to working closely with the management and existing board to deliver incremental value as the business builds further momentum over the months and years ahead."

Kate Hill, Chair of Seeing Machines commented: "We are delighted to welcome Michael to the board of Seeing Machines and look forward to leveraging his deep knowledge and experience of the financial markets in London and New York, and particularly, the AIM market, skills which will nicely complement those of our existing board members. He has been closely associated with the company over the past few years as Lombard Odier's interest has gradually increased and I know Seeing Machines will benefit from his contribution."