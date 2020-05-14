Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/13 11:35:01 am
2.625 GBp   +2.94%
02:45aSEEING MACHINES : appoints new non-executive director
PU
03/10SEEING MACHINES : Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2019
PU
03/10SEEING MACHINES : Half year results to 31 December 2019
PU
Seeing Machines : appoints new non-executive director

05/14/2020 | 02:45am EDT

Seeing Machines Limited

14 May 2020

Board Changes

Seeing Machines appoints new Non-Executive Director

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michael Brown as a non- executive director and to the Seeing Machines board, effective immediately.

Michael Brown is a highly experienced financial markets professional based in London and comes to the Seeing Machines board with a deep knowledge of the AIM market and small to mid-cap technology companies, as well as previous plc non-executive and observer board roles. He is currently a portfolio manager within the Volantis team at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

Michael will be appointed to the People, Culture & Remuneration Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Economics/Politics from Durham University (2002).

Michael Brown commented: "I am pleased to be joining the Board of Seeing Machines as a representative of the Company's largest shareholder. We believe the Company possesses world class technology and will play a vital role in improving transport safety as legislation demands increased operator monitoring systems as standard. As a core strategic holding we look forward to working closely with the management and existing board to deliver incremental value as the business builds further momentum over the months and years ahead."

Kate Hill, Chair of Seeing Machines commented: "We are delighted to welcome Michael to the board of Seeing Machines and look forward to leveraging his deep knowledge and experience of the financial markets in London and New York, and particularly, the AIM market, skills which will nicely complement those of our existing board members. He has been closely associated with the company over the past few years as Lombard Odier's interest has gradually increased and I know Seeing Machines will benefit from his contribution."

Enquiries:

Seeing Machines Limited

+61 2 6103 4700

Paul McGlone - CEO

Sophie Nicoll - Corporate Communications

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 131 220 6939

Neil McDonald

Pete Lynch

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 20 7710 7600

Alex Price

Nick Adams

In relation to the appointment of Mr Brown, the Company confirms that there is no further information to be disclosed under paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies save as disclosed below:

Full Name:

Michael James Brown

Age:

40

Current Directorships / Partnerships:

N/A

Directorships / Partnerships in last 5 years : Burnley Cricket Club Limited Burnley Cricket Club Bar Limited

About Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.

www.seeingmachines.com

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 06:44:02 UTC
