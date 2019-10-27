Log in
SEEK : 2019 Annual Report

10/27/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

SEEK ANNUAL REPORT 2019

We help people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and help organisations succeed.

Making a positive impact on a global scale

215m+

Candidate relationships

1.1m+

Hirer relationships

2.9bn

Population exposure

51m+

A strong international portfolio of employment and education businesses

A market leader in online employment marketplaces with deep and rich insights into the future of work

A presence in 18 countries including China and across South-East Asia and Latin America

Creating world-class products through ongoing investment into AI and technology

Employing 1,000 people in Australia and 10,000+ around the world

Creating a culture of innovation, empowerment and collaboration

Australian owned and operated

Students and learners

Our unified purpose helps people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and helps organisations succeed.

United

Kingdom

China

Hong Kong, Malaysia,

Mexico

Singapore, Thailand,

Nigeria

Indonesia, Philippines

and Vietnam

Bangladesh

Kenya, Uganda

and Tanzania

Brazil

Australia

New Zealand

Asia Pacific & Americas

SEEK Investments

  1. SEEK Limited Annual Report 2019

This report covers SEEK Limited as a consolidated entity consisting of SEEK Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities. The Financial Report was authorised for issue by the directors on

20 August 2019. The Company has the power to amend and reissue the Financial Report.

SEEK Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered principal place of business is:

Level 6

541 St Kilda Road MELBOURNE VIC 3004

A description of the nature of the consolidated entity's operations and its principal activities is included in the review of operations and activities in the Directors' Report on pages 4 to 40.

Through the use of the internet, we have ensured that our corporate reporting is timely, complete and available globally at minimum cost to the Company. All ASX Announcements, reports, presentations and other information are available at our Investor Centre on our website at www.seek.com.au/about/investors/.

Contents iii

Contents

Message from the Chairman & CEO

iv

Directors' Report

4

Letter from Remuneration Committee Chairman

21

Remuneration Report

23

Auditor's Independence Declaration

41

Sustainability Report

42

Corporate Governance Statement

59

Consolidated Income Statement

68

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

69

Consolidated Balance Sheet

70

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

71

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

72

Notes to the Financial Statements

73

Directors' Declaration

128

Independent Auditor's Report

129

Shareholder Information

136

Five Year Financial Summary

138

Corporate Directory

IBC

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seek Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 23:41:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 786 M
EBIT 2020 338 M
Net income 2020 150 M
Debt 2020 1 117 M
Yield 2020 1,55%
P/E ratio 2020 51,7x
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,95x
EV / Sales2021 4,21x
Capitalization 7 730 M
Chart SEEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SEEK Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,27  AUD
Last Close Price 22,04  AUD
Spread / Highest target 4,36%
Spread / Average Target -3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reuven Bassat Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Graham Burton Goldsmith Chairman
Ian Mark Narev Group COO, CEO-Asia Pacific & Americas
Geoffrey Ian Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Denise Irene Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEK LIMITED29.08%5 272
EN-JAPAN INC.46.54%1 958
DIP CORPORATION70.38%1 466
WISE TALENT INFORMATION TECHN CO LTD--.--%1 289
FREELANCER LIMITED-5.88%252
CAREERINDEX INC--.--%86
