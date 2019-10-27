SEEK : 2019 Annual Report

We help people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and help organisations succeed.
Making a positive impact on a global scale
215m+
Candidate relationships
1.1m+
Hirer relationships
2.9bn
Population exposure
51m+
A strong international portfolio of employment and education businesses
A market leader in online employment marketplaces with deep and rich insights into the future of work
A presence in 18 countries including China and across South-East Asia and Latin America
Creating world-class products through ongoing investment into AI and technology
Employing 1,000 people in Australia and 10,000+ around the world
Creating a culture of innovation, empowerment and collaboration
Australian owned and operated
Students and learners
Our unified purpose helps people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and helps organisations succeed.
United
Kingdom
China
Hong Kong, Malaysia,
Mexico
Singapore, Thailand,
Nigeria
Indonesia, Philippines
and Vietnam
Bangladesh
Kenya, Uganda
and Tanzania
Brazil
Australia
New Zealand
Asia Pacific & Americas
SEEK Investments
SEEK Limited Annual Report 2019
This report covers SEEK Limited as a consolidated entity consisting of SEEK Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities. The Financial Report was authorised for issue by the directors on
20 August 2019. The Company has the power to amend and reissue the Financial Report.
SEEK Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered principal place of business is:
Level 6
541 St Kilda Road MELBOURNE VIC 3004
A description of the nature of the consolidated entity's operations and its principal activities is included in the review of operations and activities in the Directors' Report on pages 4 to 40.
Through the use of the internet, we have ensured that our corporate reporting is timely, complete and available globally at minimum cost to the Company. All ASX Announcements, reports, presentations and other information are available at our Investor Centre on our website at www.seek.com.au/about/investors/.
