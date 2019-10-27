Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  SEEK Limited    SEK   AU000000SEK6

SEEK LIMITED

(SEK)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/25
22.04 AUD   +0.92%
07:42pSEEK : 2019 Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
PU
07:42pSEEK : 2019 Annual Report
PU
07:37pSEEK : 2019 Appendix 4G
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SEEK : 2019 Appendix 4G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15

Name of entity

SEEK Limited

ABN / ARBN

Financial year ended:

46 080 075 314

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • These pages of our annual report: 59 - 66

This URL on our website:

https://www.seek.com.au/about/investors/corporate-governance/

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 10 October 2019 and has been approved by the Board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date: 28 October 2019

Name of Director or Secretary authorising Lynne Jensen (Company Secretary) lodgement:

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 1

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled

Statement OR

management; and

"Role of the Board") OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

delegated to management.

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities

of our board and management (including those matters

expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to

management):

in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Role of

the Board") and in the SEEK Limited Board Charter accessible at

https://www.seek.com.au/about/investors/corporate-governance/

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement (with respect to

Statement OR

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

director elections: section titled "Appointment of new directors";

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

as a director; and

with respect to director re-elections: section titled "Retirement

is therefore not applicable

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its

and re-election")OR

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

at [insert location]

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement (with respect to

Statement OR

directors: section titled "Written agreement with each director";

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

with respect to senior executives: section titled "Remuneration

is therefore not applicable

of Directors and Executives" cross referring to the

Remuneration Report in the FY2019 Annual Report) OR

at [insert location]

4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 2

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled

Statement OR

proper functioning of the board.

"Company Secretary") OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

Statement OR

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Board

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

diversity") OR

is therefore not applicable

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

at [insert location]

in achieving them;

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

at https://www.seek.com.au/about/investors/corporate-

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

governance/

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

achieving them and either:

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

in our Corporate Governance Statement (with respect to the

board, in senior executive positions and across the

Board: section titled "Board diversity")

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

in the Sustainability Report in the FY2019 Annual Report (with

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

respect to the rest of the organisation)

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

in our Corporate Governance Statement (with respect to the

that Act.

Board: section titled "Board diversity")

in the Sustainability Report in the FY2019 Annual Report (with

respect to the rest of the organisation)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Board

Statement OR

performance of the board, its committees and individual

performance evaluation") OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

directors; and

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Board

performance evaluation") OR

at [insert location]

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of its senior executives; and

in the Remuneration Report in the FY2019 Annual Report, cross

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

referred to in the Corporate Governance Statement, section

is therefore not applicable

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

titled "Remuneration of Directors and Executives"

period in accordance with that process.

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

in the Remuneration Report in the FY2019 Annual Report, cross

referred to in the Corporate Governance Statement, section

titled "Remuneration of Directors and Executives"

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 4

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

If the entity complies with paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with

Statement OR

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Board

is therefore not applicable

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

committees") OR

and disclose:

at [insert location]

(3) the charter of the committee;

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(4) the members of the committee; and

at https://www.seek.com.au/about/investors/corporate-

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

governance/

times the committee met throughout the period and

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

the individual attendances of the members at those

for recommendation 2.1(a)(4) - section titled "Board

meetings; or

committees" in our Corporate Governance Statement

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

for recommendation 2.1(a)(5) in the FY2019 Annual Report,

fact and the processes it employs to address board

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

cross referred to in the Corporate Governance Statement

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

section titled "Board committees"

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Board

Statement OR

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

composition") OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seek Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 23:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEEK LIMITED
07:42pSEEK : 2019 Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
PU
07:42pSEEK : 2019 Annual Report
PU
07:37pSEEK : 2019 Appendix 4G
PU
05:54pSEEK Limited 2019 Annual Report
AW
10/21SEEK Limited Updates Pricing & Contract Structure in Australia
AW
10/20SEEK : updates pricing & contract structure in Australia
PU
10/17SEEK : Jobs Ads Down 7.4% YOY and Salaries Up 2.5%
AQ
09/11SEEK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/08SEEK : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
09/08SEEK LIMITED (ASX : SEK) 2019 Sustainability Report
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 786 M
EBIT 2020 338 M
Net income 2020 150 M
Debt 2020 1 117 M
Yield 2020 1,55%
P/E ratio 2020 51,7x
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,95x
EV / Sales2021 4,21x
Capitalization 7 730 M
Chart SEEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SEEK Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,27  AUD
Last Close Price 22,04  AUD
Spread / Highest target 4,36%
Spread / Average Target -3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reuven Bassat Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Graham Burton Goldsmith Chairman
Ian Mark Narev Group COO, CEO-Asia Pacific & Americas
Geoffrey Ian Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Denise Irene Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEK LIMITED29.08%5 272
EN-JAPAN INC.46.54%1 958
DIP CORPORATION70.38%1 466
WISE TALENT INFORMATION TECHN CO LTD--.--%1 289
FREELANCER LIMITED-5.88%252
CAREERINDEX INC--.--%86
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group