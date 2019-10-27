SEEK : 2019 Appendix 4G 0 10/27/2019 | 07:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15 Name of entity SEEK Limited ABN / ARBN Financial year ended: 46 080 075 314 30 June 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 These pages of our annual report: 59 - 66  This URL on our website: https://www.seek.com.au/about/investors/corporate-governance/ The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 10 October 2019 and has been approved by the Board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 28 October 2019 Name of Director or Secretary authorising Lynne Jensen (Company Secretary) lodgement: 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 1 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and  in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled Statement OR management; and "Role of the Board") OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable delegated to management. … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management):  in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Role of the Board") and in the SEEK Limited Board Charter accessible at https://www.seek.com.au/about/investors/corporate-governance/ 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or  in our Corporate Governance Statement (with respect to Statement OR putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, director elections: section titled "Appointment of new directors"; ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation as a director; and with respect to director re-elections: section titled "Retirement is therefore not applicable (b) provide security holders with all material information in its and re-election")OR possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect ☐ at [insert location] or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.  in our Corporate Governance Statement (with respect to Statement OR directors: section titled "Written agreement with each director"; ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation with respect to senior executives: section titled "Remuneration is therefore not applicable of Directors and Executives" cross referring to the Remuneration Report in the FY2019 Annual Report) OR ☐ at [insert location] 4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 2 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the  in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled Statement OR proper functioning of the board. "Company Secretary") OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the paragraph (a): Statement OR board or a relevant committee of the board to set  in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Board ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to diversity") OR is therefore not applicable assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress ☐ at [insert location] in achieving them; (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the  at https://www.seek.com.au/about/investors/corporate- measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by governance/ the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our achieving them and either: diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the  in our Corporate Governance Statement (with respect to the board, in senior executive positions and across the Board: section titled "Board diversity") whole organisation (including how the entity has defined  in the Sustainability Report in the FY2019 Annual Report (with "senior executive" for these purposes); or respect to the rest of the organisation) (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under  in our Corporate Governance Statement (with respect to the that Act. Board: section titled "Board diversity")  in the Sustainability Report in the FY2019 Annual Report (with respect to the rest of the organisation) + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 3 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the  in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Board Statement OR performance of the board, its committees and individual performance evaluation") OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation directors; and ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.  in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Board performance evaluation") OR ☐ at [insert location] 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR performance of its senior executives; and  in the Remuneration Report in the FY2019 Annual Report, cross ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a referred to in the Corporate Governance Statement, section is therefore not applicable performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting titled "Remuneration of Directors and Executives" period in accordance with that process. … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  in the Remuneration Report in the FY2019 Annual Report, cross referred to in the Corporate Governance Statement, section titled "Remuneration of Directors and Executives" + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 4 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: If the entity complies with paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a nomination committee which: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation independent directors; and  in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Board is therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director, committees") OR and disclose: ☐ at [insert location] (3) the charter of the committee; … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (4) the members of the committee; and  at https://www.seek.com.au/about/investors/corporate- (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of governance/ times the committee met throughout the period and … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): the individual attendances of the members at those  for recommendation 2.1(a)(4) - section titled "Board meetings; or committees" in our Corporate Governance Statement (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that  for recommendation 2.1(a)(5) in the FY2019 Annual Report, fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the cross referred to in the Corporate Governance Statement appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, section titled "Board committees" independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix … our board skills matrix: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently  in our Corporate Governance Statement (section titled "Board Statement OR has or is looking to achieve in its membership. composition") OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 