SEEK : 2019 Notice of AGM and Proxy Form

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting (the AGM) of SEEK Limited (SEEK) will be held at: Venue: Fairmont琀 Room Park Hyatt Melbourne 1 Parliament Place Melbourne Date: Tuesday 26 November 2019 Time: 3.00pm Items of business 1. Financial Statements and Reports To receive and consider the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2019. Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a non-binding ordinary resolution:

"To adopt the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019." Re-election and election of Directors

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: "That Denise Bradley, being eligible, be re- elected as a Director of SEEK." "That Leigh Jasper, being eligible, be elected as a Director of SEEK." Grant of one Equity Right to the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Co- Founder, Andrew Bassat for the financial year ending 30 June 2020

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and all other purposes, the grant of one Equity Right to the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Andrew Bassat, under the SEEK Equity Plan as described in the Explanatory Notes be approved." 5. Grant of Wealth Sharing Plan Options and Wealth Sharing Plan Rights to the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Andrew Bassat for the financial year ending 30 June 2020 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and all other purposes, the grant of 243,520 Wealth Sharing Plan Options and 70,593 Wealth Sharing Plan Rights to the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Andrew Bassat, under the SEEK Equity Plan as described in the Explanatory Notes be approved." By order of the Board Lynne Jensen Company Secretary 28 October 2019 SEEK Notice of Annual General Meeting 1 Voting restrictions Resolution 2 SEEK will disregard any votes cast on resolution 2: by or on behalf of a member of the key management personnel ( KMP ) whose remuneration is disclosed in the 2019 SEEK Remuneration Report (or their closely related parties) in any capacity; and

) whose remuneration is disclosed in the 2019 SEEK Remuneration Report (or their closely related parties) in any capacity; and as proxy by a person who is a member of the KMP at the date of the meeting (or their closely related parties), however, SEEK will not disregard a vote if it is cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote on resolution 2: in accordance with a direction as to how to vote on the proxy form; or

by the Chairman of the meeting and the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman of the meeting to exercise the proxy even though the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of KMP. Resolutions 4 and 5 SEEK will disregard any votes: cast in favour of resolutions 4 and 5 by and on behalf of Andrew Bassat or any of his associates; and

cast on resolutions 4 and 5 as proxy by a person who is a member of the KMP at the date of the meeting (or their closely related parties), however, SEEK will not disregard a vote if it is cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote on resolutions 4 or 5: in accordance with a direction as to how to vote on the proxy form; or

by the Chairman of the meeting and the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman of the meeting to exercise the proxy even though the resolutions are connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of KMP. If you appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy on resolutions 2, 4 or 5 or the Chairman is appointed your proxy by default, and you do not direct your proxy how to vote on that resolution, you will be expressly authorising the Chairman of the meeting to exercise your proxy even though that resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of KMP. Information for shareholders A shareholder is eligible to vote at the AGM if they are registered as a holder of shares in SEEK at 3.00pm (Melbourne time) on Sunday 24 November 2019. A personalised proxy form accompanies this Notice of AGM. Attending the meeting in person If you attend the AGM, please bring your personalised proxy form with you. The proxy form will help you to register at the AGM. If you do not bring your proxy form with you, you will still be able to attend and vote at the AGM but representatives from Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd (the Share Registry) will need to verify your identity. Shareholder questions If you are entitled to vote at the AGM, you may submit written questions for SEEK or the Auditor. Please ensure that your written questions are received by the Share Registry by 3.00pm (Melbourne time) on Tuesday 19 November 2019. Contact details for the Share Registry are set out on page 3. Appointing proxies and powers of attorney If you are entitled to vote at the AGM, you can appoint a proxy or attorney to attend and to vote on your behalf. A proxy or attorney does not need to be a SEEK shareholder and may be an individual or a body corporate. If you are entitled to cast two or more votes, you may appoint two proxies and you may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy or attorney is appointed to exercise. If no proportion or number is specified, each proxy or attorney may exercise half of your votes. If you wish to appoint two proxies, please contact the Share Registry on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) and +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) to request a second proxy form. 2 SEEK Notice of Annual General Meeting Information for shareholders The Chairman of the meeting intends to call a poll in relation to resolutions 2, 3, 4 and 5. Voting by proxies Under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), if the proxy form directs the proxy how to vote on a particular resolution: a proxy who is not the Chairman of the meeting does not need to vote on a poll but if the proxy does vote on a poll, the proxy must vote as directed (subject to any applicable voting restrictions); and

if the proxy is the Chairman of the meeting, the proxy must vote on a poll and must vote as directed. Default to the Chairman of the meeting If: a shareholder has appointed a proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting and the appointment of the proxy directs the proxy how to vote on the resolution; and

the shareholder's proxy either:

does not attend the AGM;or attends the AGM but does not vote on the resolution,

then the Chairman of the meeting will, before voting on the resolution closes, be taken to have been appointed as the proxy for that shareholder for the purposes of voting on that resolution. In these circumstances, the Chairman of the meeting must vote in accordance with the written direction of that shareholder. Voting intention of the Chairman Where entitled to do so, and subject to the voting restrictions set out on page 2, the Chairman intends to vote all undirected proxies in favour of each item of business. Lodging your proxy form Your completed proxy form must be received by the Share Registry no later than 3.00pm (Melbourne time) on Sunday 24 November 2019. You can lodge your completed proxy form with the Share Registry online or in person, by post or by fax: Online at: www.investorvote.com.au Alternatively, you can lodge your proxy form online if you are an Intermediary Online User at www.intermediaryonline.com. In person: Yarra Falls Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd 452 Johnston Street Abbotsford, Victoria 3067 By post: SEEK Limited c/- Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd GPO Box 242 Melbourne, Victoria 3001 By fax: Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd 1800 783 447 (within Australia) +61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia) Powers of attorney If you have appointed an attorney to attend and vote at the AGM, or if your proxy form is signed by an attorney, you must provide the power of attorney (or a certified copy of the power of attorney) to the Share Registry before 3.00pm (Melbourne time) on Sunday 24 November 2019, unless this document has previously been lodged with the Share Registry. You may deliver the power of attorney to the Share Registry by mail (SEEK Limited c/- Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd, GPO Box 242, Melbourne, Victoria, 3001) or in person (YarraFalls, 452 Johnston Street, Abbotsford, Victoria 3067). Corporate representatives A corporate shareholder may appoint a person to act as its representative. The representative must bring a properly executed letter or other document, such as an "Appointment of Corporate Representative" form, confirming that they are authorised to act as the shareholder's representative at the AGM. Shareholders can obtain an "Appointment of Corporate Representative" form, by calling the Share Registry on 1300 850 505 within Australia or +61 3 9415 4000 outside Australia (between 9.00am and 5.00pm (Melbourne time)) or at www.investorcentre.com/au. SEEK Notice of Annual General Meeting 3 Explanatory Notes Item 1 - Financial Statements and Reports The Corporations Act requires that the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and Auditor's Report be considered at the AGM. Shareholders are not required to vote on these reports. The Chairman of the meeting will give shareholders a reasonable opportunity to ask questions and make comments on the management of the company. Shareholders will also be given a reasonable opportunity to ask the Auditor questions about the conduct of the audit and the content of the Auditor's Report. Item 2 - Remuneration Report The 2019 SEEK Remuneration Report contains information about SEEK's remuneration strategy, principles, policies and programs and their link with SEEK's purpose, vision, financial performance and shareholders' interests. It also contains the remuneration details of SEEK's Non-Executive Directors, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder (CEO) and other KMP for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 (FY2019). The 2019 SEEK Remuneration Report is included in SEEK's 2019 Annual Report which is available on SEEK's website at www.seek.com.au/about/investors/reports-presentations/. The Chairman of the meeting will give shareholders a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about or make comments on the 2019 SEEK Remuneration Report. The vote on the 2019 SEEK Remuneration Report is advisory and will not bind SEEK or its Directors. However, the Board will take the outcome of the vote into consideration when reviewing the future remuneration policies and practices of SEEK. The Board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of this resolution. Item 3(a) - Re-election of Denise Bradley Emeritus Professor Denise Bradley AC retires by rotation in accordance with article 10.2(a) of SEEK's Constitution and, being eligible, offers herself for re- election. Denise Bradley, aged 77, is an independent Non- Executive Director, first appointed to the Board in February 2010. She is a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees. To allow for orderly Board succession and maintain the desired mix of skills across the Non-Executive Directors, Denise Bradley has agreed to stand for re-election. It is expected that, if re-elected, Denise Bradley will be unlikely to serve as a Director for the full 3-year term. 4 SEEK Notice of Annual General Meeting Denise Bradley is the former Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of South Australia and has been extensively involved in national education policy groups for more than two decades. She was a member of the Commonwealth Tertiary Education Commission and later of the National Board of Employment, Education and Training (NBEET) and was deputy chair of the Higher Education Council of NBEET. In 2008 she chaired the Expert Panel which undertook the National Review of Higher Education. She has also had significant roles on other government and educational boards and committees involved in higher education and training. Denise is currently a member of the NSW Skills Board and the Advisory Board for the NSW Centre for Educational Statistics and Evaluation. She is also deputy chair of the National Schools Resourcing Board. Denise has had long experience as a member and chair of private and not for profit companies and is a former President and Chair of IDP Education Australia Pty Ltd. On Australia Day 2008 Denise was made a Companion of the Order of Australia, Australia's highest honour, in recognition of her service to higher education. Denise has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Sydney, a Diploma of Education from the University of Adelaide, a Diploma of Librarianship from the University of NSW, and a Masters degree in Social Administration from Flinders University. She also holds Honorary Doctorates from Pukyong University (Korea), the University of Sydney, the University of South Australia, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and the University of Western Sydney. Denise Bradley is considered to be an independent Director based on the criteria set out in SEEK's Director Independence Guidelines. The directors were subject to a performance evaluation as described in the Corporate Governance Statement in the Annual Report. Based on that evaluation, it is considered that Denise Bradley continues to be effective and demonstrates the level of commitment required in connection with her role and the needs of the business. The Board (other than Denise Bradley because of her interest in this resolution) recommends that shareholders vote in favour of this resolution. Explanatory Notes Item 3(b) - Election of Leigh Jasper Leigh Jasper was appointed to the Board as a Non- Executive Director with effect from 1 April 2019. He ceases to hold office in accordance with article 10.6(b) of SEEK's Constitution, and being eligible, offers himself for election. The Board's policy on board composition is to ensure that there is an appropriate mix of skills and experience in order to provide the Board with the necessary knowledge required to meet SEEK's objectives. Following a detailed recruitment process, the Board determined that SEEK would benefit from the addition of Leigh Jasper's skills and experience, and he has joined the SEEK Board and its Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. Appropriate checks as to his background and experience were undertaken before his appointment. In addition, an assessment was undertaken based on SEEK's Director Independence Guidelines. On that basis, the Board is satisfied that Leigh is an independent Director. The Board is pleased to recommend Leigh for election by shareholders. Leigh Jasper, aged 45, co-founded and was the Chief Executive Officer of Aconex, which listed on the ASX in 2014 and was subsequently acquired by Oracle in March 2018. Leigh led Aconex's global growth, expanding the business into Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Europe. Leigh holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree with First Class Honours, a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and a Diploma of Modern Languages in French from the University of Melbourne. Leigh is a Director of Salta Properties Pty Limited and the Macfarlane Burnet Institute for Medical Research and Public Health Limited. The Board (other than Leigh Jasper because of his interest in this resolution) recommends that shareholders vote in favour of this resolution. Item 4 - Grant of an Equity Right to the CEO, Andrew Bassat for the financial year ending 30 June 2020 Resolution 4 seeks shareholder approval for the grant of one Equity Right to the CEO, Andrew Bassat, under the terms of the SEEK Equity Plan, as part of his total remuneration opportunity for the financial year ending 30 June 2020 (FY2020). The Equity Right is provided in lieu of a traditional short-term incentive and is variable in value based on movements in the SEEK share price, thereby creating ongoing alignment with SEEK shareholders. If shareholders approve resolution 4, one Equity Right will be granted to Andrew Bassat shortly after the AGM and in any event within 12 months of the date of the AGM. The grant value of this Equity Right is unchanged from last year at $1,256,565, representing 25% of Andrew Bassat's total remuneration opportunity for FY2020. Further information regarding the CEO's FY2020 total remuneration opportunity, the terms of the Equity Right for FY2020 and other information required under the ASX Listing Rules, is set out below and in the 2019 SEEK Remuneration Report. The Board (other than Andrew Bassat because of his interest in this resolution) recommends that shareholders vote in favour of this resolution. Summary of Equity Right Terms One Equity Right is to be granted to Andrew Bassat and is convertible into 63,303 ordinary shares in SEEK (Shares), subject to any adjustments permitted by the ASX and its Listing Rules, following the expiry of a qualifying period of one year starting from the effective date of 1 July 2019 (the Qualifying Period). Shares provided on conversion of the Equity Right are held by a trustee and are subject to restrictions on dealing as outlined below. No price is payable for the grant or conversion of the Equity Right. The value of the Shares provided to Andrew Bassat following expiry of the Qualifying Period will depend on the price of Shares on that date. SEEK Notice of Annual General Meeting 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

