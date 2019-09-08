SEEK : 2019 Sustainability Report 0 09/08/2019 | 08:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019 1 Introduction Our Purpose We help people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and help organisations succeed SEEK delivers access to employment and education opportunities to millions of people creating shared value for candidates, hirers, students and employees, and ultimately investors. Delivering on the purpose has driven SEEK's long-term growth, supported by a sustainable approach to the management of key environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. Sustainability reporting is increasingly in focus as investors, potential employees and customers look to how a company performs well beyond its financial statements. During 2019 we have experienced more dialogue with key stakeholders about sustainability issues affecting the business than ever before. SEEK's sustainability reporting describes our performance and initiatives across our key ESG areas. Through increased transparency the aim is to further build trust with investors, customers and the community about how SEEK manages its ESG risks and opportunities. We are proud of the positive social impact of our purpose-led business, and our achievements so far in addressing key areas of stakeholder interest. Reporting what matters SEEK has assessed its impacts on people, the environment and the community in the context of SEEK's long-term sustainability. The topics covered in this report were guided by a materiality assessment to determine SEEK's main impacts from the viewpoint of stakeholders, as well as SEEK's approach to corporate governance. To determine the topics we combined feedback from our investors, SEEK leaders and subject matter experts and our risk management framework. Close consideration of stakeholder expectations, the external environment, the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations and the Group Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards contributed to topic selection. Topic weighting was informed by a self-assessment of the impact of the ESG topics on SEEK's customers, activities, relationships and business strategy. Reporting topics Social Environment Governance Customers Employees Community • Data privacy • Our People • Social impact • Use of data • Workplace health and safety • Social contribution • Cyber security • Diversity and Inclusion Customer experience

Climate change

Energy consumption and emissions

Minimising environmental impact

Responsible and ethical business practices Sustainability Report 2 Stakeholder expectations and engagement Stakeholders provide valuable insights into how SEEK is performing in delivering on its purpose in employment and education, and informs the approach to the management of sustainability issues and reporting. Stakeholder ESG expectations of SEEK How SEEK engages on ESG matters Customers- • Provide employment and education services that enhance • Clear explanation on the SEEK website for candidates about candidates, hirers productive working lives their data, privacy and online security. and students • Provide safe and reliable access to online services • Corporate reporting including the Sustainability Report • Communicate openly, disclose risks and fix any mistakes • Follow consumer laws including data privacy Employees • Meaningful employment including fair pay, career • Regular All-Staff meetings opportunities and training • Internal engagement surveys • Safe working environment • Induction and ongoing training • Observe anti-discrimination and other employment laws • Code of Conduct and other employee policies Shareholders • Information about material non-financial risks and key • Annual General Meeting and Annual Report ESG topics to inform decision making • Investor relations program • Participation in investor surveys • Corporate reporting including the Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Statement • Continuous disclosure to the ASX supplemented by the SEEK website Community • Responsible business practices • Sustainability Report • Compliance with the law • Tax Transparency Report • Payment corporate income taxes • Corporate Governance Statement • Environmental performance Government and • Compliance with the law • Engagement with governments on proposals affecting SEEK regulators • Engage with regulators on relevant proposals and the technology, employment and education sectors • Governance disclosures in the Sustainability Report • Payment of corporate income taxes • Tax Transparency Report Partners, suppliers • Conduct business fairly, ethically and lawfully • As above and financiers • Communicate openly and honestly Report scope This report addresses the business activities by SEEK in Australia and New Zealand which are material sustainability risks for the year ended 30 June 2019. Investments by SEEK that are not under its operational control do not form part of the disclosures. ESG accountability and oversight The Board through the Audit & Risk Management Committee is responsible for oversight and management of non-financial risks. The Chief Financial Officer is accountable for sustainability reporting and has established an ESG working group comprising senior management working in key areas of ESG risk, as well as ESG specialist skills. Looking to future reports Evolving community expectations of environmental, social and governance standards for businesses will inform our approach to sustainability. In this context SEEK aspires to continually improve its sustainability performance and reporting. Current foundations Increased transparency for stakeholders on sustainability issues

Reporting based on a materiality assessment

Alignment to Taskforce on Climate Related Disclosure (TCFD) framework

Climate change position statement On the horizon Broader assessment of sustainability impacts across the global SEEK business

Alignment with the approach of the Group Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards

External verification of sustainability disclosures This report is current as at 20 August 2019. 3 Data privacy SEEK's strategy is to attract the largest pool of candidates and inventory of job opportunities. This creates a network effect where large numbers of candidates access job opportunities and hirers advertise to reach the largest pool of candidates. SEEK maintains and grows the network effect by utilising data-driven search and matching technology to help candidates and hirers achieve their objectives. For a candidate, it is finding a new job. For a hirer, it is finding the best candidate. To use SEEK's services candidates provide contact details and other personal information such as employment and educational history and preferred employment location. This data is used to create a candidate's SEEK Profile which provides access to customised tools, services and resources to assist them in finding a job. Create Resume To be successful a candidate must stand out from others when applying for a role. SEEK's research showed that one of the areas where candidates need the most help is their resume. Questions and concerns candidates have about creating their resume are: what to include and in what order, presentation and design and what to leave out. Difficulties in preparing a resume is a significant hurdle to obtaining employment, particularly for people who don't use computers and written language in their daily work. Candidates are disadvantaged if they apply for a job without a written resume. To overcome these challenges for candidates SEEK has developed an automated resume. Candidates can now simply click Create Resume and, based on the information they have provided in their SEEK Profile, a professional style resume is instantly generated. Candidates can use this resume anywhere in their working life, including applying for a job on SEEK. Hirers appreciate Create Resume as they can ask candidates to create a resume on SEEK. The hirer then has a shortlist of candidates to compare based on consistent information which is far more efficient than phone screening. When candidates provide their personal information to SEEK they expect this data will remain safe and secure and be used appropriately. SEEK is committed to meeting these expectations and complying with privacy legislation. This is done through prioritising data privacy protection, cyber security controls and measures to protect candidate security online. Protecting data privacy SEEK's platforms display Privacy Statements explaining how personal information is collected and used, and how privacy is protected. On the SEEK Jobs website this is supported by a concise plain language section called 'My Privacy'. Candidates create their SEEK Profile by submitting their personal information directly to the SEEK platform. Information about candidates' job seeking intentions is also collected by SEEK through analysis of their interactions with the SEEK website or app. Candidates have control over the data they submit with access to edit their SEEK Profile at any time online and ongoing access to request that SEEK delete their personal information. Through privacy settings candidates can control if their SEEK Profile is made visible to hirers on SEEK's Talent Search platform. They can unsubscribe from receiving job recommendations and career advice at any time. Some of the data collected provides career and recruitment insights for SEEK based on how job seekers use the SEEK website. This is also used to improve website performance or make business decisions. When data is used in this way it is always aggregated and anonymised. SEEK's approach to protecting candidate and student personal information and the SEEK systems from unauthorised access, involves a combination of technical solutions, cyber security controls and internal processes. Robust procedures are in place for external data processing and storage, in particular around Personally Identifiable Information (PII). This is data which could reasonably be used to establish the identity of an individual to whom the data belongs. Prior to entering into any arrangement with a third party that involves sharing any PII, the terms of that arrangement must be reviewed by the Legal and Security teams, and a data handling and security assessment of the third party is undertaken. SEEK has not received any substantiated complaints regarding customer privacy or encountered any data breach requiring notification under the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) during the reporting period. Sustainability Report 4 Use of data Data analytics Innovation in data analytics is a key competitive advantage, enabling SEEK to maintain its market position by continuing to offer the most effective job search to candidates. SEEK collects and analyses data about candidates' job seeking preferences based on their interactions with the platform, such as how regularly candidates update their SEEK Profiles. SEEK uses this data by applying automated processes to develop algorithms. These enable SEEK to better tailor its job seeking offerings and provide more targeted services to both hirers and candidates. This allows, for example, SEEK's Talent Search platform to display to hirers an "Approachability Signal" based on behavioural factors including the level of a candidate's job application activity. Innovation in data analytics increases the speed and accuracy of talent sourcing and selection. SEEK applies its data assets to build scalable tools to help hirers in sourcing and selecting relevant candidates. This role in the recruitment process does not supplant human judgement or the interactions that are critical in the ultimate selection of a candidate. Display advertising The SEEK employment website when viewed on a desktop computer may, in addition to job advertisements, display advertisers' messages as banners. SEEK's policy is that display advertising not directly supporting job advertisements must be aligned to employment or career related services, such as a hirer's recruitment campaign. Advertising may target types of candidates on websites outside of SEEK with employment or career related display advertising. Audiences for this advertising are compiled by SEEK based on aggregated information from anonymised SEEK Profiles and candidate browsing behaviours. In compiling these audiences no candidate data is provided to third parties. Future outlook Customers' expectations for privacy and online safety motivate the business to further develop robust processes to protect data privacy. As technological capabilities evolve across the employment and education sectors data governance will be an on-going area of focus. SEEK is developing principles to govern how SEEK applies artificial intelligence and data technologies to drive improved candidate and hirer outcomes. Smarter Search Search technology is constantly evolving. As it does, consumers have higher expectations about the relevance of website search results returned to them. SEEK's search engine 'Smarter Search' has improved the relevance of search results to help candidates find the right opportunities faster. Artificial intelligence and candidate behaviour are key elements. Artificial intelligence applies aggregated data from historical searches by millions of candidates on the SEEK platform to improve accuracy and continually learns new patterns and trends. The Smarter Search algorithms learn which jobs have higher relevance for candidates. Machine learning surfaces the most relevant roles for a candidate even where titles vary for similar jobs (such as 'early childhood' and 'kindergarten' teacher) or where similar titles apply to different jobs ('project manager' or 'architect'). SEEK's search engine makes all job opportunities available to a candidate without exclusion. The job search is smarter because it delivers the most relevant results first to satisfy the candidate's intention. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

