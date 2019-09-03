SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Andrew Bassat

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity SEEK LIMITED ABN 46 080 075 314

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director ANDREW BASSAT Date of last notice 6 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Shares held by Pacific Custodians Pty Limited (including registered holder) as trustee for the SEEK Employee Share Trust Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change Change 1: 29 August 2019 Change 2: 28 August 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Ordinary shares: Direct: 3,193,055 Indirect: 11,318,990 Total shares: 14,512,045 Wealth Sharing Plan (WSP) Rights: Direct: 666,456 Equity Right: Direct: 1 Class Ordinary shares