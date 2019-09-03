Log in
SEEK LIMITED

SEEK LIMITED

(SEK)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/03
20.63 AUD   +0.63%
SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Andrew Bassat

09/03/2019 | 03:05am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SEEK LIMITED

ABN

46 080 075 314

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ANDREW BASSAT

Date of last notice

6 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Shares held by Pacific Custodians Pty Limited

(including registered holder)

as trustee for the SEEK Employee Share Trust

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

Change 1: 29 August 2019

Change 2: 28 August 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Ordinary shares:

Direct: 3,193,055

Indirect: 11,318,990

Total shares: 14,512,045

Wealth Sharing Plan (WSP) Rights:

Direct: 666,456

Equity Right:

Direct: 1

Class

Ordinary shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Change 1: Direct

182,713 ordinary shares acquired on the

exercise of WSP Rights in accordance with

the terms of the FY16 WSP offer and the

SEEK Performance Rights and Options Plan.

Change 2: Indirect

61,535 ordinary shares acquired on the

vesting and exercise of one Equity Right in

accordance with the terms of the FY19

Executive Equity Rights offer and the SEEK

Equity Plan (subject to disposal restriction

period until 1 July 2020).

**

Note: Since the Appendix 3Y lodged on

6 December 2018, 68,877 ordinary shares

previously held indirectly are now held

directly.

Number disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Ordinary shares:

Direct: 3,444,645

Indirect: 11,311,648

Total shares: 14,756,293

WSP Rights:

Direct: 483,743

Equity Right:

Direct: 0

Nature of change

Change 1:

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Exercise of WSP Rights granted on

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

7 December 2015 (as approved by

back

shareholders at the 2015 SEEK AGM).

Change 2:

Allocation of 61,535 ordinary shares (held by

Pacific Custodians Pty Limited as trustee for

the SEEK Employee Share Trust) resulting

from the exercise of one Equity Right

granted on 6 December 2018 (as approved by

shareholders at the 2018 SEEK AGM).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

Not applicable

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Seek Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 07:04:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 786 M
EBIT 2020 338 M
Net income 2020 150 M
Debt 2020 1 117 M
Yield 2020 1,67%
P/E ratio 2020 48,1x
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,65x
EV / Sales2021 3,95x
Capitalization 7 190 M
Chart SEEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SEEK Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,04  AUD
Last Close Price 20,50  AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reuven Bassat Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Graham Burton Goldsmith Chairman
Geoffrey Ian Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Denise Irene Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Julie A. Fahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEK LIMITED21.16%4 835
EN-JAPAN INC16.19%1 702
DIP CORP36.52%1 230
WISE TALENT INFORMATION TECHN CO LTD--.--%1 225
FREELANCER LTD-8.24%239
CAREERINDEX INC--.--%92
