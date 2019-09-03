SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Andrew Bassat
09/03/2019 | 03:05am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
SEEK LIMITED
ABN
46 080 075 314
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
ANDREW BASSAT
Date of last notice
6 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Shares held by Pacific Custodians Pty Limited
(including registered holder)
as trustee for the SEEK Employee Share Trust
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
Change 1: 29 August 2019
Change 2: 28 August 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Ordinary shares:
Direct: 3,193,055
Indirect: 11,318,990
Total shares: 14,512,045
Wealth Sharing Plan (
WSP) Rights:
Direct: 666,456
Equity Right:
Direct: 1
Class
Ordinary shares
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
Change 1: Direct
182,713 ordinary shares acquired on the
exercise of WSP Rights in accordance with
the terms of the FY16 WSP offer and the
SEEK Performance Rights and Options Plan.
Change 2: Indirect
61,535 ordinary shares acquired on the
vesting and exercise of one Equity Right in
accordance with the terms of the FY19
Executive Equity Rights offer and the SEEK
Equity Plan (subject to disposal restriction
period until 1 July 2020).
**
Note: Since the Appendix 3Y lodged on
6 December 2018, 68,877 ordinary shares
previously held indirectly are now held
directly.
Number disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Ordinary shares:
Direct: 3,444,645
Indirect: 11,311,648
Total shares: 14,756,293
WSP Rights:
Direct: 483,743
Equity Right:
Direct: 0
Nature of change
Change 1:
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
Exercise of WSP Rights granted on
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
7 December 2015 (as approved by
back
shareholders at the 2015 SEEK AGM).
Change 2:
Allocation of 61,535 ordinary shares (held by
Pacific Custodians Pty Limited as trustee for
the SEEK Employee Share Trust) resulting
from the exercise of one Equity Right
granted on 6 December 2018 (as approved by
shareholders at the 2018 SEEK AGM).
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
(if issued securities)
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Not applicable
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Not applicable
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Not applicable
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
Not applicable
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
Not applicable
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable
provided?
