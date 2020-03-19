SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Graham Goldsmith

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
SEEK LIMITED
ABN
46 080 075 314
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
GRAHAM GOLDSMITH
Date of last notice
11 October 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Pre change:
(including registered holder)
Indirect interest in 45,000 ordinary shares held
by Jomeand Pty Ltd (ACN 123 672 346) as
trustee for the Goldsmith Superannuation Fund
Date of change
17 March 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
45,000 ordinary shares
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
5,000 ordinary shares
Number disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Average price of $14.8134 per share
|
-
No. of securities held after change
Indirect interest in 50,000 ordinary shares held
|
Nature of change
On-market trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
|
|
Not applicable
|
Interest acquired
Not applicable
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Not applicable
|
Not applicable
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded
Not applicable
during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable
