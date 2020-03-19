SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Graham Goldsmith

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity SEEK LIMITED ABN 46 080 075 314

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director GRAHAM GOLDSMITH Date of last notice 11 October 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Pre change: (including registered holder) Indirect interest in 45,000 ordinary shares held Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the by Jomeand Pty Ltd (ACN 123 672 346) as relevant interest. trustee for the Goldsmith Superannuation Fund Date of change 17 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 45,000 ordinary shares Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 5,000 ordinary shares Number disposed Not applicable Value/Consideration Average price of $14.8134 per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation