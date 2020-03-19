Log in
SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Graham Goldsmith
PU
09:43pSEEK : Appendix 3Y - Vanessa Wallace
PU
03/18SEEK : Change in substantial holding
PU
SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Graham Goldsmith

03/19/2020 | 09:53pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SEEK LIMITED

ABN

46 080 075 314

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

GRAHAM GOLDSMITH

Date of last notice

11 October 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Pre change:

(including registered holder)

Indirect interest in 45,000 ordinary shares held

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

by Jomeand Pty Ltd (ACN 123 672 346) as

relevant interest.

trustee for the Goldsmith Superannuation Fund

Date of change

17 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

45,000 ordinary shares

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

5,000 ordinary shares

Number disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Average price of $14.8134 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Indirect interest in 50,000 ordinary shares held

by Jomeand Pty Ltd (ACN 123 672 346) as

trustee for the Goldsmith Superannuation Fund

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest

Not applicable

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to

which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded

Not applicable

during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Seek Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 01:52:01 UTC
