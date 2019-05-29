SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Julie Fahey

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
SEEK Limited
ABN
46 080 075 314
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Julie Fahey
Date of last notice
21 August 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Holder: Honle's Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
(account: Honle's Retirement Fund A/C)
Date of change
23 May 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Securities in SEEK Ltd ("SEEK Securities"):
Ordinary shares:
Direct: Nil
Indirect: 6,888
Class
SEEK Securities:
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
SEEK Securities:
2,000
Number disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
SEEK Securities:
Average purchase price of $20.7437 per share
-
No. of securities held after change
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
On-market trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which interest
Not applicable
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to
Interest acquired
Not applicable
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Not applicable
|
Interest after change
Not applicable
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
Not applicable
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
Not applicable
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable
|
