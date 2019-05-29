SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Julie Fahey

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity SEEK Limited ABN 46 080 075 314

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Julie Fahey Date of last notice 21 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Holder: Honle's Pty Ltd (including registered holder) (account: Honle's Retirement Fund A/C) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 23 May 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Securities in SEEK Ltd ("SEEK Securities"): Ordinary shares: Direct: Nil Indirect: 6,888 Class SEEK Securities: Ordinary shares Number acquired SEEK Securities: 2,000 Number disposed Not applicable Value/Consideration SEEK Securities: Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated Average purchase price of $20.7437 per share valuation