SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Leigh Jasper
08/29/2019 | 11:26pm EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
SEEK LIMITED
ABN
46 080 075 314
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
LEIGH JASPER
Date of last notice
3 April 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Pre change:
(including registered holder)
Indirect interest in 15,849 ordinary shares
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
comprising:
- 2,100 shares held by Equitas Nominees
Pty Ltd on behalf of Landriza Holdings
Pty Ltd (trustee of Director's family trust)
- 13,749 shares held by Equitas Nominees
Pty Ltd on behalf of Saniel Pty Ltd
(trustee of Director's family trust)
Date of change
Change 1: 23 August 2019
|
Change 2: 26 August 2019
|
Change 3: 27 August 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
15,849
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
Change 1: 2,435 ordinary shares
Change 2: 2,477 ordinary shares
Change 3: 2,468 ordinary shares
Number disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Change 1: $20.5450 per share
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
valuation
Change 2: $20.1832 per share
Change 3: $20.2609 per share
No. of securities held after change
Indirect interest in 23,229 ordinary shares
comprising:
- 2,100 shares held by Equitas Nominees
Pty Ltd on behalf of Landriza Holdings
Pty Ltd (trustee of Director's family trust)
- 21,129 shares held by Equitas Nominees
Pty Ltd on behalf of Saniel Pty Ltd
(trustee of Director's family trust)
Nature of change
On-market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
(if issued securities)
Date of change
Not applicable
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Not applicable
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Not applicable
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Not applicable
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
Not applicable
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
|
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
Not applicable
proceed during this period?
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable
provided?
|
