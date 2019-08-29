Log in
SEEK LIMITED

(SEK)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
20.21 AUD   -0.20%
08/29SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Leigh Jasper
PU
08/19SEEK LIMITED (ASX : SEK) FY19 Full Year Results
AQ
08/19SEEK : Dividend/Distribution - SEK
PU
SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Leigh Jasper

08/29/2019

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SEEK LIMITED

ABN

46 080 075 314

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

LEIGH JASPER

Date of last notice

3 April 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Pre change:

(including registered holder)

Indirect interest in 15,849 ordinary shares

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

comprising:

interest.

- 2,100 shares held by Equitas Nominees

Pty Ltd on behalf of Landriza Holdings

Pty Ltd (trustee of Director's family trust)

- 13,749 shares held by Equitas Nominees

Pty Ltd on behalf of Saniel Pty Ltd

(trustee of Director's family trust)

Date of change

Change 1: 23 August 2019

Change 2: 26 August 2019

Change 3: 27 August 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

15,849

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

Change 1: 2,435 ordinary shares

Change 2: 2,477 ordinary shares

Change 3: 2,468 ordinary shares

Number disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Change 1: $20.5450 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

Change 2: $20.1832 per share

Change 3: $20.2609 per share

No. of securities held after change

Indirect interest in 23,229 ordinary shares

comprising:

- 2,100 shares held by Equitas Nominees

Pty Ltd on behalf of Landriza Holdings

Pty Ltd (trustee of Director's family trust)

- 21,129 shares held by Equitas Nominees

Pty Ltd on behalf of Saniel Pty Ltd

(trustee of Director's family trust)

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

Not applicable

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Seek Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 03:25:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 786 M
EBIT 2020 338 M
Net income 2020 150 M
Debt 2020 1 117 M
Yield 2020 1,69%
P/E ratio 2020 47,4x
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,59x
EV / Sales2021 3,90x
Capitalization 7 088 M
Chart SEEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SEEK Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,04  AUD
Last Close Price 20,21  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reuven Bassat Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Graham Burton Goldsmith Chairman
Geoffrey Ian Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Denise Irene Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Julie A. Fahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEK LIMITED19.68%4 793
EN-JAPAN INC19.81%1 662
DIP CORP36.52%1 246
WISE TALENT INFORMATION TECHN CO LTD--.--%1 237
FREELANCER LTD-8.24%240
CAREERINDEX INC--.--%92
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
