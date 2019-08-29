SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Leigh Jasper

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity SEEK LIMITED ABN 46 080 075 314

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director LEIGH JASPER Date of last notice 3 April 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Pre change: (including registered holder) Indirect interest in 15,849 ordinary shares Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant comprising: interest. - 2,100 shares held by Equitas Nominees Pty Ltd on behalf of Landriza Holdings Pty Ltd (trustee of Director's family trust) - 13,749 shares held by Equitas Nominees Pty Ltd on behalf of Saniel Pty Ltd (trustee of Director's family trust) Date of change Change 1: 23 August 2019 Change 2: 26 August 2019 Change 3: 27 August 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 15,849