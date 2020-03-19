SEEK : Appendix 3Y - Vanessa Wallace

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity SEEK LIMITED ABN 46 080 075 314

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director VANESSA WALLACE Date of last notice 2 March 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest Not applicable (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 18 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 10,000 ordinary shares Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 7,000 ordinary shares Number disposed Not applicable Value/Consideration $14.60 per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation