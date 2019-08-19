Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  SEEK Limited    SEK   AU000000SEK6

SEEK LIMITED

(SEK)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/19
19.11 AUD   +1.16%
08:33pSEEK LIMITED (ASX : SEK) FY19 Full Year Results
AQ
07:52pSEEK : Dividend/Distribution - SEK
PU
07:52pSEEK : Full Year Statutory Accounts and Appendix 4E
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SEEK : Dividend/Distribution - SEK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SEEK LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SEK - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 20, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.22000000

Ex Date

Wednesday September 11, 2019

Record Date

Thursday September 12, 2019

Payment Date

Thursday October 3, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

SEEK LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

46080075314

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

SEK

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 20, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SEK

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 3

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday September 12, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday September 11, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday October 3, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.22000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 3

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.22000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.22000000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Shareholders who reside outside of Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using Citibank's international wire payments service. For a list of currencies offered and how to take advantage of the service, shareholders should contact the share registry (Computershare).

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 3

Disclaimer

Seek Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 23:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEEK LIMITED
08:33pSEEK LIMITED (ASX : SEK) FY19 Full Year Results
AQ
07:52pSEEK : Dividend/Distribution - SEK
PU
07:52pSEEK : Full Year Statutory Accounts and Appendix 4E
PU
07:52pSEEK : FY19 Full Year Results
PU
08/14SEEK Ltd August SEEK Employment Report 2019
AW
08/06BRIGHTCOVE : SEEK Partners With Brightcove to Create Video Library for Career an..
AQ
07/17SEEK LIMITED (ASX : SEK) Employment Report
AQ
07/15SEEK : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CBA
PU
06/12SEEK LIMITED (ASX : SEK) Employment Report
AQ
06/11SEEK : Appendix 3B
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 534 M
EBIT 2019 348 M
Net income 2019 179 M
Debt 2019 1 085 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 37,4x
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,09x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
Capitalization 6 719 M
Chart SEEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SEEK Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,38  AUD
Last Close Price 19,11  AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reuven Bassat Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Graham Burton Goldsmith Chairman
Geoffrey Ian Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Denise Irene Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Julie A. Fahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEK LIMITED11.64%4 504
EN-JAPAN INC19.97%1 638
WISE TALENT INFORMATION TECHN CO LTD--.--%1 293
DIP CORP33.33%1 151
FREELANCER LTD-13.53%227
CAREERINDEX INC--.--%104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group