SEEK Limited    SEK   AU000000SEK6

SEEK LIMITED

(SEK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/24
22.41 AUD   -2.52%
SEEK : FY20 Half Year Report and Appendix 4D
PU
SEEK : FY20 Half Year Results Announcement
PU
SEEK : Dividend/Distribution - SEK
PU
SEEK : Dividend/Distribution - SEK

02/24/2020 | 07:09pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SEEK LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SEK - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 25, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.13000000

Ex Date

Wednesday March 25, 2020

Record Date

Thursday March 26, 2020

Payment Date

Thursday April 9, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SEEK LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

46080075314

1.3

ASX issuer code

SEK

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 25, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SEK

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday March 26, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday March 25, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday April 9, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.13000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.13000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.13000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Shareholders who reside outside of Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using Citibank's international wire payments service. For a list of currencies offered and how to take advantage of the service, shareholders should contact the share registry (Computershare).

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Seek Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 00:08:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 725 M
EBIT 2020 323 M
Net income 2020 139 M
Debt 2020 1 133 M
Yield 2020 1,46%
P/E ratio 2020 55,8x
P/E ratio 2021 43,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,21x
EV / Sales2021 4,42x
Capitalization 7 861 M
Chart SEEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SEEK Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,83  AUD
Last Close Price 22,41  AUD
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Reuven Bassat Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Graham Burton Goldsmith Chairman
Ian Mark Narev Group COO, CEO-Asia Pacific & Americas
Geoffrey Ian Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Denise Irene Bradley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEEK LIMITED1.95%5 351
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.47%66 243
PAYCHEX, INC.4.69%31 914
RANDSTAD N.V.-0.51%10 763
ADECCO GROUP AG-4.74%9 682
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL-6.24%6 710
