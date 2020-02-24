SEEK : Dividend/Distribution - SEK

Notification of dividend / distribution
Entity name
SEEK LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
SEK - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 25, 2020
Distribution Amount
$ 0.13000000
Ex Date
Wednesday March 25, 2020
Record Date
Thursday March 26, 2020
Payment Date
Thursday April 9, 2020
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SEEK LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
46080075314
1.3
ASX issuer code
|
SEK
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 25, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
SEK
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday March 26, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday March 25, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday April 9, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.13000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 0.13000000
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked
(%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.13000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Shareholders who reside outside of Australia may elect to receive their dividend electronically in their local currency using Citibank's international wire payments service. For a list of currencies offered and how to take advantage of the service, shareholders should contact the share registry (Computershare).
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
