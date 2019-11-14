SEEK EMPLOYMENT REPORT - Overview of October 2019

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The latest SEEK (ASX:SEK) (FRA:SLD) (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Employment Report shows a decline of 7.8% in jobs advertised (y/y to October 2019).



Community Services & Development (16.7%) led as the sector with the highest job ad growth for October 2019 (vs. October 2018), followed by Healthcare & Medical (5.6%) and Education & Training (5.6%).



Kendra Banks, Managing Director, SEEK ANZ comments:



"Frontline social services continue to make the greatest contribution to job ad growth across Australia with Healthcare, Community Services and Education & Training the top-performing sectors.



In Healthcare there is a strong demand for aged care nurses; across the Community Services sector, there is a great demand for aged & disability support workers. Secondary school teachers remain in high demand.



As in previous years ahead of the summer season, we see hiring activity for casual and vacation positions up compared to other months. Encouragingly, year on year these roles are up 6%, with most of this growth coming from the Hospitality and Tourism Sector.



The Hospitality and Tourism Sector continues to offer many opportunities. In October we saw more than 11,000 jobs advertised, representing the greatest number we have ever seen. There is a broad range of jobs available from tour guides to waitstaff, to guest services and travel agents. Employers are preparing for the summer months as Australians make the most of the holiday season."



STATE OF THE NATION: SALARY



The average advertised salary across Australia was up 2.0% compared to last year (y/y to October 2019) at an average of $88,614. Salaries grew across every state and territory, apart from Northern Territory (down 0.8% y/y to October 2019). South Australia came in at number one in terms of growth, with an average salary of $82,777 (up 3.6%) followed by Queensland, at $85,921 (up 2.8% y/y to October 2019).



Table 1: Average Advertised Salaries Seasonally Adjusted (October 2019 vs. October 2018)



SALARIES SEASONALLY ADJUSTED



OCT 19 --------------------- % increase avg. $ --------------------- ACT 2.2% $90,633 NSW 2.2% $90,642 NT -0.8% $86,278 SA 3.6% $82,777 TAS 2.4% $78,448 VIC 1.9% $87,801 WA 0.5% $90,711 QLD 2.8% $85,921 AUS 2.0% $88,614 ---------------------

