SEEK LIMITED

SEEK LIMITED

(SEK)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/14
22.71 AUD   --.--%
09:00pSEEK EMPLOYMENT REPORT - Overview of October 2019
AW
10/27SEEK : 2019 Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
PU
10/27SEEK : 2019 Annual Report
PU
SEEK EMPLOYMENT REPORT - Overview of October 2019

11/14/2019 | 09:00pm EST
SEEK EMPLOYMENT REPORT

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The latest SEEK (ASX:SEK) (FRA:SLD) (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Employment Report shows a decline of 7.8% in jobs advertised (y/y to October 2019).

Community Services & Development (16.7%) led as the sector with the highest job ad growth for October 2019 (vs. October 2018), followed by Healthcare & Medical (5.6%) and Education & Training (5.6%).

Kendra Banks, Managing Director, SEEK ANZ comments:

"Frontline social services continue to make the greatest contribution to job ad growth across Australia with Healthcare, Community Services and Education & Training the top-performing sectors.

In Healthcare there is a strong demand for aged care nurses; across the Community Services sector, there is a great demand for aged & disability support workers. Secondary school teachers remain in high demand.

As in previous years ahead of the summer season, we see hiring activity for casual and vacation positions up compared to other months. Encouragingly, year on year these roles are up 6%, with most of this growth coming from the Hospitality and Tourism Sector.

The Hospitality and Tourism Sector continues to offer many opportunities. In October we saw more than 11,000 jobs advertised, representing the greatest number we have ever seen. There is a broad range of jobs available from tour guides to waitstaff, to guest services and travel agents. Employers are preparing for the summer months as Australians make the most of the holiday season."

STATE OF THE NATION: SALARY

The average advertised salary across Australia was up 2.0% compared to last year (y/y to October 2019) at an average of $88,614. Salaries grew across every state and territory, apart from Northern Territory (down 0.8% y/y to October 2019). South Australia came in at number one in terms of growth, with an average salary of $82,777 (up 3.6%) followed by Queensland, at $85,921 (up 2.8% y/y to October 2019).

Table 1: Average Advertised Salaries Seasonally Adjusted (October 2019 vs. October 2018)

SALARIES SEASONALLY ADJUSTED 


OCT 19       
---------------------
% increase     avg. $ 
---------------------  
ACT    2.2%   $90,633 
NSW    2.2%   $90,642 
NT    -0.8%   $86,278 
SA     3.6%   $82,777 
TAS    2.4%   $78,448 
VIC    1.9%   $87,801 
WA     0.5%   $90,711 
QLD    2.8%   $85,921 
AUS    2.0%   $88,614
---------------------

About the SEEK Employment Report

The SEEK Employment Report provides a comprehensive overview of the Australian Employment Marketplace. The report includes the SEEK Employment Index (SEI), which is the first Australia aggregate indicator to measure the interaction between labour market supply and labour market demand.

It also includes the SEEK New Job Ad Index which measures only new job ads posted within the reported month to provide a clean measure of demand for labour across all classifications.

SEEK's total job ad volume (not disclosed in this report) includes duplicated job advertisements and refreshed job ads. As a result, the SEEK New Job Ad Index does not always match the movement in SEEK's total job ad volume.



About SEEK Limited:

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) is a diverse group of companies, comprised of a strong portfolio of online employment, educational, commercial and volunteer businesses. SEEK operates across 18 countries with exposure to over 2.9 billion people and approximately 26 per cent of GDP. SEEK makes a positive contribution to people's lives on a global scale. SEEK is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, where it is a top 100 company with a market capitalisation close to A$6billion and has been listed in the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies Globally by Forbes, and Number One in Australia.



Source:

SEEK Limited



Contact:

Amelia Williams
Corporate Communications
SEEK
T: +61 422 500 790
E: ameliaw@seek.com.au

Jayne Ellis
Account Director
Adhesive
T: +61 2 9281 3933
E: Seekau@adhesivepr.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
