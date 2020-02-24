SEEK : FY20 Half Year Results Presentation

Entrepreneurial mindset with a track record of long-term value creation
TSR2 of
1,290%vs
ASX of 240%
GDP exposure
IRR of
SEEK Investments
c26%
25%+
Candidates
Hirers
of Global GDP
200M+
900K+
SEEK Investments
(Current portfolio)3
Students / Learners
55M+
SEEK's Purpose: We help people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and help
organisations succeed.
2
1 AP&A visits include Jora
Total shareholder returns includes dividends and share price appreciation from 19 April 2005 to 20 February 2020
Based on current SEEK Investments Portfolio (Zhaopin, OES and ESVs) and includes A$105m of incremental capital deployed into ESVs in H1 20
…as we aggressively pursue a A$5b revenue opportunity by FY25.
Asia Pacific & Americas (AP&A)
SEEK Investments
M&A and
Entrepreneurial
ANZ
Activities
Aligning Price to
Bringing SEEK Asia
Scaling up existing
Online Education
Online Employment
partners & signing
Value
to ANZ baseline
new partners
Key Growth
HR SaaS
Drivers
Utilise ANZ Product &
Adjacent market
Tech and key learnings
Product Set
Adjacent Market
expansion
to help in Aligning
Expansion
Expansion
(short courses &
Price to Value &
Contingent Labour
micro-credentials)
Product Set Expansion
cA$5b1 aspirational revenue opportunity equates to an FY18 to FY25 Revenue CAGR of c20%
Delivering revenue growth in the range of c16 - 18% (FY19 & H1 20) in weak macro environment gives us confidence in our outlook
If we invest and execute well, we expect this to translate into increased profitability and overall growth in shareholder value
3
Aspirational revenue opportunity is not a budget or target and assumes reasonable macro conditions
We made tangible progress in all strategic priorities during H1 20…
Asia Pacific & Americas (AP&A)
SEEK Investments
ANZ
Aligning Price to Value
New pricing & contract structure for subscription contracts1
Product Set Expansion
• Increased depth product
Lifting the baseline
Operating model established
Key technology decisions made & being implemented
Applying ANZ experience to progress the roll out of new products in Asia
Online Employment
Investing to deliver better: o Data, AI and search & match o New mobile and chat functionality o Sales efficiencies
Scaling up partners
Maximised SOL & WSU student body
Scaling up QUT & UK partnerships
Adjacent Mkt Expansion
M&A and
Entrepreneurial
Activities
Deployed A$105M
Strong portfolio performance & "look- through" Revenue growth of 30%+ vs PcP2
adoption
• Building new products to
increase efficiency for
candidates & hirers
Adjacent Mkt Expansion
Strong growth in BPO, Training & Campus
Developing micro- credentials
Our opportunity set is large but requires an entrepreneurial approach to innovate and evolve the business
4
1
Refer to ASX Announcement on 21 October 2019. Changes apply to Australian customers renewing subscription contracts after 1 December 2019
2
"Look-through" share represents revenue of investments multiplied by SEEK's ownership interest (based on comparable ownership interest across H1 19 & H1 20)
…and are confident in our ability to unlock significant financial benefits over time.
Benefits of our investment process are first seen in our operating metrics followed by our financial results o Seeing positive momentum across key operating metrics o History has shown that translation to significant financial and valuation pay-off takes 3-5 years
ANZ model evolution from online classifieds to leading product & tech business
Scaling Zhaopin & OES from loss making start-ups to significant standalone businesses
Our optimism for the long-term means we are maintaining our investment bias
Current investment focus means we are under-earning in FY20, sacrificing short-term profitability for greater long-term upside
Macro factors may impact our short-term financials but have little bearing on our future prospects
In the long-term our strategy and investment bias will grow SEEK's defensibility and profitability
5
SEEK's approach to long-term investment has created significant shareholder value
c5x1 TSR vs ASX 200 since IPO despite the economic cycle and aggressive competition
3 Product & Tech evolution
1,289.7%
2 M&A led growth
(Int'l & Education)
1 ANZ led growth
240.3%
Apr-2005
Oct-2007
Mar-2010
Sep-2012
Mar-2015
Aug-2017
Feb-2020
SEEK
ASX 200
SEEK has a strong track record of continually investing and evolving to drive long-term shareholder value
We are well positioned and continue to invest to capture the next leg of growth
6
Total shareholder returns includes dividends and share price appreciation from 19 April 2005 to 20 February 2020
Group
Financial
Performance
Resilient result in the context of subdued macro economic conditions and continued investment
H1 20 Financials (A$m)1
Constant
Growth
Currency
Revenue
H1 20
H1 19
%
%
SEEK ANZ
224.4
222.0
1%
1%
SEEK Asia
91.3
84.7
8%
0%
LatAm
43.0
43.9
(2%)
(5%)
AP&A Other
1.1
1.3
(15%)
(15%)
AP&A
359.8
351.9
2%
0%
Zhaopin
418.4
319.0
31%
27%
OES
65.1
61.5
6%
6%
ESVs
32.2
24.8
30%
30%
SEEK Investments
515.7
405.3
27%
24%
Total Revenue
875.5
757.2
16%
13%
EBITDA
SEEK ANZ
134.2
134.2
0%
0%
SEEK Asia
45.6
44.6
2%
(5%)
LatAm
7.4
8.8
(16%)
(18%)
AP&A Other
(9.2)
(9.6)
(4%)
(4%)
AP&A
178.0
178.0
0%
(2%)
Zhaopin
69.9
56.0
25%
22%
OES
18.6
20.0
(7%)
(7%)
ESVs
(5.2)
(4.3)
21%
19%
SEEK Investments
83.3
71.7
16%
14%
Corporate Costs
(13.9)
(11.2)
24%
23%
Total EBITDA2
247.4
238.5
4%
1%
Depreciation & Amortisation
(65.0)
(39.8)
64%
Net interest
(28.0)
(19.1)
46%
Share-based payments
(11.8)
(9.4)
24%
Share of equity accounted results
(18.2)
(6.3)
190%
Other items
(0.5)
0.0
n/m
Tax
(35.1)
(48.4)
(28%)
Non-controlling interests
(13.2)
(13.0)
2%
Reported NPAT (excl Sign. Items) (a)
75.6
102.5
(26%)
Significant items (b)
0.0
(3.2)
Reported NPAT (a+b)
75.6
99.3
(24%)
Results & Insights
H1 20 revenue growth of 16% (all organic)
AP&A: resilient result despite weak macro conditions
SEEK Investments: strong revenue growth from Zhaopin & ESVs
EBITDA growth less than revenue growth due to investment focus
FX impact:
Reported A$ results positively impacted by A$ depreciation
Reported NPAT before significant items down 24%
Higher costs associated with increased product & tech investment; M&A and ESV scale up
Reported NPAT includes losses from SEEK Investments ESVs: $25.3m (H1 19: $10.1m) & AP&A Other: $8.3m (H1 19: $9.0m)
Accounting Standards require us to expense ESV losses but not recognise the long-term economic value created3
Reported EPS of 21.5 cents
1
In H1 20 a number of small entities have moved between segments. H1 19 segment results have been restated to reflect these changes. There is no impact on Total Group Reported H1 19 results. Refer to page 35 for further detail
8
page 35 for further detail
2
H1 20 EBITDA reflects changes required under AASB 16 Leases. H1 19 financials have not been restated. Excluding the AASB 16 effect, EBITDA would have decreased by 2%. Refer to slide 37 for further detail
Portfolio ESV valuation of A$530m based on valuations at 30 June 2019 of A$425m + A$105m of incremental capital deployed into ESVs in H1 20
SEEK generates strong cash flows which have been deployed into high growth
opportunities…
Strong operating
cash flows…
Operating cash flows A$m
$250m $242m $232m
$203m
$198m
$174m
$137m
$90m
$95m
..have been deployed into high
..and high growth M&A
returning capex…
Product & Tech capex A$m
Value created through M&A
$57m
c2.5x
$51m
$43m
$28m
$19m
$22m
$16m
$2m
$5m
H1 12
H1 13
H1 14
H1 15
H1 16
H1 17
H1 18
H1 19
H1 20
H1 12
H1 13
H1 14
H1 15
H1 16
H1 17
H1 18
H1 19
H1 20
Capital deployed into M&A
2
M&A Valuation 31 Dec 19
3
Strong Operating cash flow1 has created capacity for Capex and M&A
Operating cash flow to EBITDA to conversion of c101% o Includes OES cash receipts of cA$32m (received Jan 2020) o Excluding OES, conversion was 88%
Consistently increasing our capex investment given track record of high returns
c3x Revenue return on ANZ product & tech capex, and strong revenue returns in Zhaopin
c2.5x return on capital deployed
cA$105m of capital deployed in H1 20 including jobandtalent
9
Cash flows from operating activities excluding interest, transaction costs and tax payments
Net Capital deployed towards current investments from date of initial investment up to 31 December 2019
M&A Valuation = SEEK Group Enterprise Value (EV) less ANZ EV based on broker consensus
…and we have evolved our capital structure to support our growth strategy.
SEEK's dividend payout reflects our investment
strategy…
Dividend policy o As communicated at our FY19 results we have revised our dividend policy to support investment into high ROI initiatives (capex & M&A) as SEEK pursues large new revenue opportunities o Payout ratio of 30-50% of Group Cash NPAT1
H1 FY20 dividend of 13 cents, down 46% vs pcp
Paying at the lower end of the range given the significant capital we deployed in M&A during H1 20 and increased uncertainty caused by Coronavirus
…and we have improved our capital structure to
support our growth aspirations
New & diversified capital structure to support growth aspirations o Refinanced syndicated loan facility (Jan-20):improved pricing & terms o New source of capital: Issued A$150m Floating Rate Subordinated Notes(Dec-19) o Overall longer tenor: Increased tenor of debt (average 3.5 years)
Robust credit metrics o EBITDA/Net Interest of 8.7x2o Net Debt/EBITDA of 1.9x2 o Net debt of A$895m at 31 December 2019
10
1
Cash NPAT defined as: Group Reported NPAT (Statutory excluding significant items) + Depreciation and Amortisation + Share based payments + Associate losses - Associate dividends
2
Credit ratios are based on reported financials (12 month trailing basis) and differ from bank covenant definitions
Asia Pacific
Americas (AP&A)
AP&A is leveraging ANZ's capability and product & tech initiatives across a much
larger opportunity set
SEEK has a track record of innovation and revenue
…and is now taking ANZ's success to a much
growth in ANZ…
larger market opportunity.
ANZ Revenue (A$m)
Leading product &
3 tech business
Population1: c584m
GDP1: A$4,134m
Ave. GDP per Capita1: A$26k
Model
Urbanisation1: c52%
2
H1 20 Revenue: cA$91m
evolution
1 Start-up
cA$190m
cA$196m
ANZ
cA$50m
Population1: c30m
GDP1: A$2,112m
Ave. GDP per Capita1: A$64k
Urbanisation1: c86%
H1 20 Revenue: cA$224m
Proven record of investing and evolving the business which
Now leveraging SEEK ANZ's capability and experience into
has driven long-term revenue growth
the larger SEEK Asia footprint
Investment in product & tech capability transformed the ANZ business and continues to deliver a significant revenue uplift
Large market opportunity for ANZ and Asia as long we keep investing and innovating
12
Source: The World Bank
AP&A is investing in long term competitiveness despite weaker volumes
Economic and geopolitical challenges weighed on job ad volumes
Ad volumes weak in ANZ, but some positive signs from SMEs at the end of H1 20
Material volume declines in Hong Kong due to economic impacts of unrest
Growth slow in Singapore and Malaysia but developing markets better
Growth in depth provided some offset
Depth revenue growth of 17% (ANZ) and 22% (Asia) on pcp showed benefits of prior investment
Market positions remained strong
Key competitive metrics remained strong in all markets
Competition intensifying, requiring ongoing investment and innovation
Strategic priorities progressing
New ANZ pricing capability developed and in market1
Focused on creating flexibility and efficiency for all hirers and a more equitable marketplace
No material financial benefit expected in FY20
Platform unification underway with more work ahead
Refer to ASX Announcement on 21 October 2019. Changes apply to Australian customers renewing subscription contracts after 1 Dec 19
ANZ revenue and EBITDA flat due to economic conditions
Note: Offline channels (mainly word of mouth, HR/Employer site, notice boards, etc.) account for a combined 28% of placements
37%
81%
Placements3
Brand Awareness
Lead of c6x over
Lead of c2x over
nearest competitor
nearest competitor
15
Includes traffic direct to the SEEK website & app (including e-mail notifications)
Searchable profiles of c10.3m (31 December 2019)
Includes SEEK and Jora placements. Source: Independent research conducted on behalf of SEEK. Study is conducted quarterly among c3k Australian's that changed / started jobs in the last 12 months. Data is weighted to be nationally representative of the Australian labour force with quotas set for age, gender, location and employment status.
SEEK ANZ is making progress across its two key growth drivers
Scale and depth of candidate and hirer relationships underpin two growth opportunities:
Aligning price to value
Move to a more equitable and efficient marketplace by aligning price to value based on a number of factors including candidate supply
Key H1 20 achievements
Announced changes to pricing & contract structure1: o Variable pricing of classic job ads o Transition to a new more flexible SEEK contract o Transition to standardised discounts based on committed annual job ad spend
Significant capital deployed in last 12 mths (cA$290m) incl A$105m in H1 20 which is yet to contribute a meaningful uplift in valuation
Expect good growth in current operating metrics to translate into material valuation uplift over time
SEEK Investments will continue to focus on compounding capital at high rates of return over 5+ years
21
1
IDP divested in November 2015
2
Portfolio ESV valuation based on valuations at 30 June 2019 of A$425m + A$105m of incremental capital deployed into ESVs in H1 20
Capital gain and years held based on average across Investments ESV Portfolio. Average years held weighted based on % of capital deployed
Zhaopin performed well in a challenging macro environment…
Financials
RMBm
Growth
Pro-Forma
H1 20
H1 19
%
Online Revenue (100%)
1,091.4
1,139.5
(4%)
Adjacent Services Revenue (100%)
924.0
441.6
109%
Revenue (100%)
2,015.3
1,581.1
27%
EBITDA (100%)
337.4
277.5
22%
EBITDA (%)
17%
18%
EBITDA A$m (100%)
69.9
56.0
25%
H1 20 EBITDA growth of 25% reflects the benefits of the change in operating lease
recognition. On a like-for-like basis EBITDA growth would have been 9%1
Operational metrics
Market leader by # of hirers, registered candidates and completed resumes
615k unique hirers, down 10% vs pcp2 due to weak market conditions
205m registered candidate users, up 13% vs pcp
130m completed resumes, up 14% vs pcp
Focus on better structuring large scale of data to form the foundation for new products and services
Results & Insights
Revenue resilient in light of weak operating conditions
Total revenue grew by 27%
Online revenue decline of -4% due to lower unique hirers partly offset by increased usage of prominence products
Adjacent services revenue growth of 109% (driven by BPO, Campus & Training) achieved via cross-sell into large hirer base
Aggressive investment to strengthen platform
Online offerings remain the core, with ongoing investment in Product & Tech (mobile & chat), Data & AI to improve outcomes for candidates & hirers
Adjacent Services investment helping to penetrate large new revenue opportunities
Impact of the Coronavirus
The Coronavirus has significantly impacted the Chinese economy in early CY20 and will impact Zhaopin's near-term results
However, there is no change on Zhaopin's long-term market opportunity in what we expect to be world's largest HCM market
Our focus remains on building market leadership in a competitive environment, which will open up monetisation & cross-sell opportunities
22
Zhaopin has a presence in 36 cities. Under AASB 16 (Leases), from 1 July 2019 operating lease costs are no longer reported in EBITDA
Represents no. of unique hirers in Q2 FY20 vs Q2 FY19
…remains focused on building online market share…
Strong hirer lead yet remain significantly
under-penetrated
Strong Hirer lead1
2x+ lead ZPIN v listed competitor
2x+
c1.2x
c1x
CY15
CY17
CY19
Hirer lead is 2x+ over listed competitoroFreemium model and improvements in product & tech are helping to drive hirer
numbers
Zhaopin is under-penetrated vs market opportunity3
Our FY19 unique hirers represent: c6% of Private Enterprises
c23% of Online Employers in China
Hold the lead on key candidate metrics but more work to be done
Solid Candidate lead
ZPIN v listed competitor
Daily unique visitors
1.1x2
Monthly unique visitors
1.5x2
Registered users
1.3x1
Track record in growing candidate scale where Zhaopin has moved from #3 to #1 player across many key metrics
Focused on growing candidate lead to 1.5-2.0x o Competition for candidate attention has intensified, requiring investment in mobile, unique insights and marketing
Significant long-term opportunity to align
price to value
Significant Online ARPU1 Opportunity
Online global
Listed competitor
peers generating
ARPU1 is c2.5x
significantly higher
Zhaopin
ARPU
2,019
819
Zhaopin
Listed Competitor
Zhaopin's ARPU is low relative to local listed competitors & global online peers4
Significant ARPU opportunity o Competition for key talent expected to intensify creating opportunities to better align price to value o New products & technology expected to
create efficiencies in the hiring process and unlock large revenue pools
Focused on building strong network effects in what we expect will be the world's largest Human Capital Market
Based on internal data for Zhaopin and quarterly results releases for closest listed competitor (US listed). Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) & Registered Users are for the Sept-19 quarter
23
for the Sept-19 quarter
2
Zhaopin compared to its closest listed competitor (US listed). Source Questmobile data
3
Zhaopin FY19 Hirers of 936k, Private Enterprises of 16.2m (source: National Bureau of Statistics, 2017), Online Employers of 5.27m (source: iResearch 2018)
Global peers include SEEK, CareerBuilder & Stepstone
…and further penetrating large adjacent market opportunities.
Adjacent Services market opportunity (cA$120b) is 6x larger than Online (cA$20b)
Online offerings to remain Zhaopin's core focus, however significant opportunity exists from leveraging hirer & candidate relationships and data to grow adjacent revenue streams
Across both online and adjacent services we have track record of strong revenue CAGRs
Core Operations
Core white-collar
Highend & RPO
(junior to mid)
Adjacent Services2
Business
CampusTrainingprocess outsourcing
• Freemium model
accelerating hirer
penetration in
Opportunity
enormous market
• Roll-out of depth
products over time to
align price to value
Large, highly fragmented offline recruitment process
Leveraging data & technology expertise from "Core white- collar" to build scalable platform & tech solutions
Large penetration opportunity in the university segment
Significant opportunity to migrate services from offline to online
Significant opportunity in helping assess new entrants to the labour force
Large education market opportunity with initial focus on online courses in generic skills
Objective testing for employees currently in the workforce
Potential to form JVs to help distribute content over time
Includes labour outsourcing
Demand being driven by changes to social security and SME's looking to variablise costs and reduce risk
Est Market Size1
cA$20b combined
(A$ billion)
Revenue growth
-4% combined
%age of Revenue
54% combined
cA$120b combined
109% combined
46% combined
24
1
Source: Management estimates, Analyst reports, CIC, Deloitte (Golden Age of China's Education Industry)
2
Assessment Services now included within Campus & Training
OES is investing to scale multiple partnerships and expand its offerings
Financials
A$m
Growth
Pro-Forma
H1 20
H1 19
%
Revenue (100%)
65.1
61.5
6%
EBITDA (100%)
18.6
20.0
(7%)
EBITDA (%)
29%
33%
Results & Insights
Solid revenue result in context of regulatory constraints
Good growth achieved from new partnerships
Caps on Commonwealth funding impacting growth in undergraduate
Investing aggressively to support long-term growth
Scaling up existing partners (QUT, UK partnerships)
Investing in student experience & Bus Dev (M&A, new partners)
Leveraging online expertise and world class student engagement into new partnerships
12k+ students1 across 5 uni partners (AU & UK)
c5,3002 graduates since inception
Student satisfaction scores of c89%2
Growth strategy & Outlook
Existing Partners
New Partners
Short courses,
micro-credentials
Growth strategy
Existing partners: Maximise student body within the constraints of funding caps
New partners: Leverage strong capabilities to scale and pursue new partnerships
Expand into short courses and micro-credentials
Overall financial impact
Existing partners will generate stable revenue/earnings growth but overall OES earnings will go backwards in the near-term as we invest to scale new partners and grow adjacent offerings
25
Total current students: Swinburne Online, WSU, QUT & UK partnerships (Uni of Aberdeen & Uni of Hertfordshire)
Metrics relate to Swinburne Online. Source: QILT Student Experience Survey (SES) data. Student satisfaction scores based on teaching quality & student support
SEEK Investments owns a portfolio of high growth businesses leveraged to key structural trends
Key structural trends
Large addressable markets1
Strong
Revenue
Growth2
Key Investments
Online Education
Demand driven by structural
changes in the labour market and technology is improving access
A$50b+ globally
14% Look-through revenue growth
Further details at page 27
HR SaaS
Contingent Labour
Cloud based solutions are solving
Tech solutions delivering
large HR problems more
significant efficiencies in large,
effectively and at significant scale
flexible labour pools
A$2b+ in Australia
A$20b+ across AP&A and Europe
32% Look-through revenue growth
95% Look-through revenue growth
Further details at page 28
Further details at page 29
Portfolio look-through revenue of cA$35m with growth of 30%+ vs PCP3
Strong results (unit economics, revenue, valuation) gives us confidence to aggressively invest
Details on the Total Addressable Markets (TAM) provided on slides 27 to 29
"Look-through"share represents revenue of investments multiplied by SEEK's ownership interest (based on comparable ownership interest across H1 19 & H1 20). Online Education excludes Coursera (ownership interest <5%) & OES
Portfolio revenue of cA$35m is based on net revenue, reflective of underlying economic value. Some Contingent Labour businesses (Sidekicker & jobandtalent) recognise revenue on a gross basis. On a gross basis, portfolio revenue was A$100m+.
Our portfolio of online education businesses are disrupting traditional modes of education delivery
Disruptive logic
Portfolio investments
Levers of growth
Portfolio metrics (aggregate)
Online Program Management
Helping universities bring their course content online
Developing rich learning experiences for students who prefer the flexibility of online study
(Australia & UK)
(Latin America)
Grow core undergrad course offerings
Extend core capabilities into:
Postgrad offerings
New offerings such as short courses or micro credentials in high demand areas (eg. product, data, AI, etc)
Invest in student satisfaction / retention / online acquisition
c40k students / learners
MOOCs & Online Learning
Providing learners with access to a large scale of career- relevant education (short courses through to degrees)
Platform solutions enabling education partners to reach new students and deliver their course content online
(UK, Europe & Australia)
(Global)
(Latin America)
Grow scope of short-course offerings in high demand skills
Extend core capabilities into:
Building pathways from short courses to micro-
credentials to "stackable" degrees (student and enterprise solutions)
Extending into post grad offerings
Future Learn is a unique opportunity but requires significant investment to build a market leader
55m+ students / learners
350+ education partners
Huge opportunity with Online Education Marketplace given total addressable market of A$50b+1
Ability to leverage learnings and capabilities across the portfolio
27
1 TAM = Enterprise Training opportunity of cA$50B + MOOCs/Online Short Courses/Online Program Management of cA$5B+
Source: Internal management analysis supported by external market studies
Our high quality HR SaaS businesses have the opportunity to be strong market leaders
Investment thesis
Strong growth in portfolio metrics and financial results
Disruptive logic
Market Opportunity
Levers of growth
GO1 is solving significant hirer pain points which are not addressed by legacy learning & education solutions
Employment Hero is driving efficiencies for SMEs by migrating their critical HR processes from manual processes to an integrated online solution
JobAdder is leveraging leading technology to simplify the hiring process
Market opportunity is enormous and SEEK brings strong track record and synergies
Addressable market opportunity of A$2b+1 (AU only) o Scaling offshore will increase TAM
SEEK can bring huge scale of hirer relationships
Multiple drivers of long-term growth
Further penetrating existing markets
Upsell / cross-sell opportunities
Product set expansion
Expansion into new geographies
Portfolio investments
Portfolio
• 5k+ customers growing at 30%+
metrics
• c90% recurring revenue
(aggregate)
• Net revenue churn of >100% (e.g. upselling
more than losing customers)2
• Strong unit economics driven by effective
customer acquisition and low churn
• Despite strong growth still less than <1%
market penetration
28
TAM includes: 1) Learning and development platforms (e.g. GO1); 2) SME Human Resource Information Systems (e.g. Employment Hero); and 3) Talent acquisition platforms (e.g. JobAdder)
Source: Internal management analysis supported by external data
Source: Internal management analysis supported by external data
Metric relates to Go1 and Employment Hero
Our Contingent Labour platforms are growing strongly and operating in large revenue pools
Investment thesis
Disruptive
•
Tech solutions driving overall effectiveness by
logic
helping hirers find relevant talent at a faster rate
•
Providing hirers with access to on-demand, highly
skilled talent for short-term assignments
Strong growth in portfolio metrics and financial results
•
Net Revenue growth >140%
•
Completion rates of c80%
Market Opportunity
Addressable market opportunity of A$20b1+ across AP&A & Europe
Contingent labour c25%+ of Australian labour force
SEEK is highly experienced and brings deep synergies
22+ years of innovating online and digital experience
Deep candidate data and relationships
Strong search & match capabilities
• Net Revenue growth >45%
• Completion rates of c80%
• Net Revenue growth >100%
•
Completion rates of c70%
•
Net Revenue growth >40%
Levers of
Multiple drivers of long-term growth
growth
• Enter new industry verticals
• Increase depth of offering
• Expand into new geographies
• Paid projects up c20%
Source: Internal management analysis supported by external data
Outlook
Original FY20 Guidance (pre impact of Coronavirus)
Based on performance through the first seven months of FY20, SEEK was on track to achieve its original Revenue and EBITDA guidance1 despite several negative short-term external events:
US-ChinaTrade Tensions: Still feeling residual impact across all markets
Political unrest in Hong Kong
In regard to SEEK Investments Early Stage Venture losses, due to:
new investments within SEEK Investments Early Stage Ventures in H1 20 (including jobandtalent); and
strong momentum in a number of our existing investments giving us confidence to invest more aggressively,
we now expect our FY20 losses from SEEK Early Stage Ventures to become A$55m (above the upper end of previous guidance range of A$45m to A$50m)
This will have a flow through impact on our Reported NPAT expectations
Guidance provided at the AGM in November 2019, (growth FY20 vs FY19) Revenue of 15 - 18%, EBITDA of 8 - 11% (incl. the benefits of AASB 16)
Coronavirus impacts to FY20 guidance
Outside of China and Hong Kong, the direct impact of Coronavirus has not been material and performance to date is broadly aligned with our original guidance
As a result, excluding Zhaopin (China), SEEK does not expect any material change to its FY20 outlook1
SEEK ANZ & SEEK Asia on track to achieve forecast built into FY20 guidance (as per slide 31) but with more risk for Asia given Coronavirus impact in Hong Kong
No material changes to all other businesses
However, the performance could vary depending on direct or secondary impacts of Coronavirus and underlying economic conditions
Short-termforecasting for Zhaopin is extremely challenging given the material uncertainties in predicting the duration and severity of the impact or "shape of the recovery" from the Coronavirus
Note, Zhaopin would have comprised c50% of FY20 Group Revenue (prior to Coronavirus)
Consequently, we cannot reliably update guidance
However, we can provide an example of how lower billings (which would be the key impact) flow into reduced Revenue, EBITDA and Reported NPAT
If the following high level assumptions are used (for Zhaopin):
Mar-20& April-20 billings are 30% lower than originally assumed for current guidance1 (by way of reference Feb-20 billings are 60%+ lower than originally assumed)
Activity then recovers so that May-20 and June-20 billings are in line with original assumptions1 (with no additional activity compensating for reduced activity from Feb to April-20)
There is no impact beyond that currently observed in other economies in which SEEK operates (in particular Australia)
then SEEK Group FY20 results could belower than current guidance1 by:
Revenue A$110-120m
EBITDA A$40-45m
Reported NPAT (post tax & NCI) cA$25m
32
Refers to managements original FY20 forecasts prior to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (slide 31)
Near-term is likely to remain challenging but we are focused on running the business for the long-term
Our near-term results are being impacted by Coronavirus and macro conditions
Despite this, we will retain an investment bias where we prioritise long term value creation over short term earnings
Some discretionary costs will reduce in line with revenue
However, we will continue our growth investment through this period as we expect a significant long-termpay-off
Over time we expect China and the rest of the world to return to more normal conditions, and are confident that our long-term strategy and aspirational targets remain intact
We are confident that, over time, we will experience stronger economic conditions in our key markets and we remain excited about the future returns across our key strategic priorities:
ANZ - aligning price to value to create a more equitable marketplace
Asia - innovation and closer integration with ANZ to help unlock the large Asian market opportunity
Zhaopin - investment to build market leadership to deliver significant long-term value
OES - scaling new partners and adjacent education offerings to drive next leg of earnings growth
ESVs - investing to build SEEK's next generation of high growth businesses
Executing well against our strategic priorities sets us on the course to achieve our aspirational revenue opportunity of A$5b (in FY25)1
If we can achieve our aspirational revenue opportunity, we expect SEEK's earnings to be significantly higher
33
Revenue opportunity is not a budget or target & assumes reasonable macro conditions
Appendices
SEEK Group: H1 20 Segment Results
H1 20 Segment Results (from Note 1, p16 of SEEK's Half year report 2020)
Segment changes; No changes to total Revenue, EBITDA or NPAT
Minor changes have been made to SEEK's operating segments for H1 20 to align with Executive responsibilities and analysis of results as provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker. The main changes are:
JobAdder moving from AP&A Other to the HR SaaS portfolio within Investments ESVs
SEEK Learning and GradConnection moving from AP&A Other to ANZ, reflecting their closer integration with the ANZ operations
OCC Education moving from OCC to the Online Education portfolio within Investments ESVs
Comparative segment information for H1 19 has been restated (refer slide 36)
Comparative segment information for purposes) to reflect minor changes to
H1 19 has been restated as shown above (FY19 also shown for information SEEK's operating segments in H1 20 (refer slide 35 for details of changes)
36
SEEK Group: AASB 16 Leases
H1 19 Operating lease costs - by Business
FY19 Operating lease costs - by Business
Operating lease costs by business provided above for directional/illustrative purposes only (Note this is not an AASB 16 adjusted position)
Key insights
New leasing standard (AASB 16) effective 1 July 2019 (FY20) requires:
Recognition of a right-of-use asset of cA$57m and a lease liability of cA$66m on SEEK's Group Balance Sheet
Operating lease expenses no longer recognised in EBITDA, and replaced with depreciation and interest expense in the P&L
FY19 financials are not restated on adoption
FY20 EBITDA will be positively impacted but minimal impact on FY20 NPAT
37
Reflects restated comparative segment information for H1 19 & FY19 based on minor changes to SEEK's operating segments in H1 20
Robust and diversified balance sheet
Net debt breakdown
Key insights
• Robust balance sheet with reported net debt of A$895m (Jun-19: A$757m)
• Increase in Group net debt of A$138m (vs Jun-19) mainly driven by:
o Acquisitions in ESV portfolio (mainly Contingent labour) o Increased investment in product & tech
• Increased diversification and flexibility from Subordinated debt issuance and refinance of Syndicated debt facility
Funds on deposit relates to A$433.5m held as security by Zhaopin lenders which is recognised in 'Trade and other receivables' (A$160.0m) and 'Other financial assets' (A$273.5m) in SEEK's Half year report 2020 for 6 months ended 31 December 2019
Group Capex of A$62m with majority of investment in Product & Tech
SEEK Group Capex
Key Insights
Product & Tech:
• AP&A capex of cA$45m mainly relating to:
o Pricing and contract changes in ANZ (refer slide 16 for detail) o Smarter search technology, recommendations & notifications, mobile app enhancements, e-commerce/self service (Asia)
• SEEK Investments capex of cA$12m relating to:
o Zhaopin capex of cA$10m: Mobile app enhancements, search & AI improvements, adjacent services (incl Highpin & Campus)
o OES capex of cA$2m: integration of new partners onto the OES platform and software to support course delivery
Property, Plant & Equipment (PPE):
• Relates to office fit outs (mainly Zhaopin)
Expect Capex to increase in FY20 due to:
• Continued reinvestment in product and tech evolution particularly across big 3 businesses (ANZ, SEEK Asia & Zhaopin)
P&L impact
Depreciation & amortisation
Assets amortised over an average of 3-5 years
Expect D&A expense to increase over time reflecting higher Capex
PPA Amortisation
Purchase Price Amortisation (PPA) for existing businesses to reduce over time
PPA expense (pre tax & NCI), expected to be cA$9m in FY20, cA$7m in FY21, cA$2m in FY22 and negligible thereafter
39
AP&A - Key Operating Metrics
SEEK ANZ
SEEK Asia
Brasil (Catho)
Visits (m)2
H1 20 monthly average
35m+
c46m
c7m
Job ads (#)3
H1 20 monthly average
c175k
c240k
c150k
Hirers (#)4
H1 20 monthly average
c36k
c42k
c6k
Profiles (m)5
As at 31 Dec 2019
10m+
20m+
8m+
Jora is included in AP&A Other. It has a presence in 36 countries and is SEEK's second brand in key markets
SEEK ANZ, SEEK Asia & OCC: total visits including desktop, mobile & app. Brasil: unique visits including desktop & mobile
40
Total number of job ads on platform
Number of active advertisers (posting any job ads)
Number of searchable profiles in database
OCCJora1
c18mc14m
c90kc7m
c8kn/a
c6mn/a
Zhaopin - Key Operating Metrics
No. of Completed Resumes (m) - as of period end
Average Daily Unique Visitors (m)
Unique Online Customers ('000)
Average Revenue per Online Customer (RMB)
41
