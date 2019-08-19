SEEK : Full Year Statutory Accounts and Appendix 4E

APPENDIX 4E AND STATUTORY ACCOUNTS For the year ended 30 June 2019 Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A SEEK Limited ABN 46 080 075 314

Appendix 4E and Statutory Accounts SEEK Limited ABN 46 080 075 314 Year ended 30 June 2019 (Previous corresponding period: year ended 30 June 2018) Results for Announcement to the Market Percentage Amount Change $m Total sales revenue Up 18% To 1,537.3 Total revenue from ordinary activities Up 18% To 1,557.3 Profit for the period after tax Up 120% To 198.4 Net profit for the period attributable to the owners of SEEK Limited Up 245% To 180.3 Comparative information has been restated due to adoption of AASB 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Dividends Amount Franked amount Dividends/distributions per security per security 2018 final dividend paid 22.0 cents 22.0 cents 2019 interim dividend paid 24.0 cents 24.0 cents 2019 final dividend (declared after balance date) 22.0 cents 22.0 cents Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend 12 September 2019 Dividend payable 3 October 2019 Restated 2019 2018 cents per cents per share share Net tangible assets per share (292.27) (264.87) Net assets per share 483.11 463.90 A large proportion of the Group's assets are intangible in nature, including goodwill and identifiable intangible assets relating to businesses acquired. These assets are excluded from the calculation of net tangible assets per share, which results in the negative outcome. This report is based on the Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 which has been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Contents 1 Contents Directors' Report 4 Remuneration Report 23 Auditor's Independence Declaration 41 Financial Report 42 Directors' Declaration 103 Independent Auditor's Report 104 This report covers SEEK Limited as a consolidated entity consisting of SEEK Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities. The Financial Report was authorised for issue by the directors on 20 August 2019. The Company has the power to amend and reissue the Financial Report. SEEK Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered principal place of business is: Level 6 541 St Kilda Road Melbourne VIC 3004 A description of the nature of the consolidated entity's operations and its principal activities is included in the review of operations and activities in the Directors' Report on pages 4 to 40. Through the use of the internet, we have ensured that our corporate reporting is timely, complete and available globally at minimum cost to the Company. All ASX Announcements, reports, presentations and other information are available at our Investor Centre on our website at www.seek.com.au/about/investors/.

2 Appendix 4E and Statutory Accounts Our Purpose: We help people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and help organisations succeed. IMAGE RIGHT Amy Lee Seymour, Commercial Analyst at SEEK. "I love working at SEEK, because every day I get to learn and develop the skills I'm passionate about, while contributing to a company that helps others find a way to do that too."

