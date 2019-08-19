Log in
SEEK LIMITED

(SEK)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/19
19.11 AUD   +1.16%
19.11 AUD   +1.16%
SEEK LIMITED (ASX : SEK) FY19 Full Year Results
SEEK : Dividend/Distribution - SEK
SEEK : Full Year Statutory Accounts and Appendix 4E
SEEK : Full Year Statutory Accounts and Appendix 4E

08/19/2019

APPENDIX 4E AND STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A

SEEK Limited ABN 46 080 075 314

  1. Appendix 4E and Statutory Accounts

SEEK Limited

ABN 46 080 075 314

Year ended 30 June 2019

(Previous corresponding period: year ended 30 June 2018)

Results for Announcement to the Market

Percentage

Amount

Change

$m

Total sales revenue

Up

18%

To

1,537.3

Total revenue from ordinary activities

Up

18%

To

1,557.3

Profit for the period after tax

Up

120%

To

198.4

Net profit for the period attributable to the owners of SEEK Limited

Up

245%

To

180.3

Comparative information has been restated due to adoption of AASB 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

Dividends

Amount

Franked amount

Dividends/distributions

per security

per security

2018 final dividend paid

22.0 cents

22.0 cents

2019 interim dividend paid

24.0 cents

24.0 cents

2019 final dividend (declared after balance date)

22.0 cents

22.0 cents

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend

12 September 2019

Dividend payable

3 October 2019

Restated

2019

2018

cents per

cents per

share

share

Net tangible assets per share

(292.27)

(264.87)

Net assets per share

483.11

463.90

A large proportion of the Group's assets are intangible in nature, including goodwill and identifiable intangible assets relating to businesses acquired. These assets are excluded from the calculation of net tangible assets per share, which results in the negative outcome.

This report is based on the Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 which has been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Remuneration Report

This report covers SEEK Limited as a consolidated entity consisting of SEEK Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities. The Financial Report was authorised for issue by the directors on 20 August 2019. The Company has the power to amend and reissue the Financial Report.

SEEK Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered principal place of business is:

Level 6

541 St Kilda Road Melbourne VIC 3004

A description of the nature of the consolidated entity's operations and its principal activities is included in the review of operations and activities in the Directors' Report on pages 4 to 40.

Through the use of the internet, we have ensured that our corporate reporting is timely, complete and available globally at minimum cost to the Company. All ASX Announcements, reports, presentations and other information are available at our Investor Centre on our website at www.seek.com.au/about/investors/.

2 Appendix 4E and Statutory Accounts

Our Purpose: We help people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and help organisations succeed.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seek Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 23:51:02 UTC
