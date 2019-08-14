Log in
SEEK Ltd August SEEK Employment Report 2019

08/14/2019 | 09:05pm EDT
August SEEK Employment Report 2019

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The latest SEEK Employment Report shows a modest increase of 0.2% in jobs advertised this month, compared to last month (June 2019). However, compared to last year, July 2018, we see a decline of 7.8% in jobs advertised.

STATE OF THE NATION:

- Overview of July 2019:

o SEEK job ads are down by 7.8% y/y, but up 0.2% m/m

o Average advertised salary is up by 2.4% (y/y)

- The four sectors with the highest job ad growth rate include: Community Services & Development (10.3%), Education & Training (9.8%), Science & Technology (7.1%), Healthcare & Medical (5.0%)

- The top four industries showing salary growth include: Hospitality & Tourism (4.0%), Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics (5.3%), Trades & Services (4.1%) as well as Construction (3.2%).

STATE OF THE STATES:

- All states are showing a decline in job ad volume except ACT (12.2%)

- All states have increased in salary with South Australia (4.6%) and Tasmania (3.7%) leading the growth (July, 2019 vs. July, 2018)

Community Services & Development (+10.3%) lead as the sector with the highest job ad growth for July, 2019 (vs. July 2018), followed by Education & Training (+9.8%), Science & Technology (+7.1%), Healthcare & Medical (+5%) and Mining, Resources & Energy (+3.6%).

One of the month's interesting stats comparing June 2019 to July 2019 is the increase in roles advertised for Property & Real Estate.

Kendra Banks, Managing Director, SEEK ANZ comments: "We've seen the property and real estate industry suffer over the last twelve months, but have seen a 7% rise in jobs ads across July. This could be due to the recent increase in house prices across Sydney and Melbourne with more people now selling property, a pick-up in new loan lending and rise in Auction clearance rates. This will be an interesting sector to watch over the next few months.

"On SEEK we have started to see a small increase in job advertised in July (+0.2%), ACT especially has seen a surge (+12.2% y/y) due to the high proportion of well performing public sectors roles available across the state."

STATE OF THE NATION: SALARY

The average advertised salary across Australia was up 2.4% compared to last year, showing growth in salaries across all states with South Australia (4.6%) and Tasmania (3.7%) leading the way followed by Victoria (2.8%), NT (+2.6%) and NSW (+2.4%).

About the SEEK Employment Report

The SEEK Employment Report provides a comprehensive overview of the Australian Employment Marketplace. The report includes the SEEK Employment Index (SEI), which is the first Australia aggregate indicator to measure the interaction between labour market supply and labour market demand.

It also includes the SEEK New Job Ad Index which measures only new job ads posted within the reported month to provide a clean measure of demand for labour across all classifications.

SEEK's total job ad volume (not disclosed in this report) includes duplicated job advertisements and refreshed job ads. As a result, the SEEK New Job Ad Index does not always match the movement in SEEK's total job ad volume.

To view tables and figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/HF5ZKQ3Y



About SEEK Limited:

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) is a diverse group of companies, comprised of a strong portfolio of online employment, educational, commercial and volunteer businesses. SEEK operates across 18 countries with exposure to over 2.9 billion people and approximately 26 per cent of GDP. SEEK makes a positive contribution to people's lives on a global scale. SEEK is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, where it is a top 100 company with a market capitalisation close to A$6billion and has been listed in the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies Globally by Forbes, and Number One in Australia.



Source:

SEEK Limited



Contact:

MEDIA CONTACTS: 
Andy Maxey 
Senior Public Relations Specialist 
SEEK Australia & New Zealand
T: +61 3 8517 4462
E: amaxey@seek.com.au

Jayne Ellis, 
Account Director 
Adhesive
T: +61 2 9281 3933
E: jayne.ellis@adhesivepr.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
