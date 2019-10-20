SEEK : updates pricing & contract structure in Australia

ASX Announcement

21 October 2019

Media Announcement: SEEK updates pricing and

contract structure in Australian market

In line with SEEK's previously communicated long-term growth strategy, today SEEK announced changes to its 'subscription' contracts and associated pricing for Australian customers.

These changes were factored into SEEK's FY20 guidance as provided on 20 August 2019.

