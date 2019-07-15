Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Seelos Therapeutics Inc    SEEL

SEELOS THERAPEUTICS INC

(SEEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seelos Therapeutics : Announces Receipt of a Grant for Funding of SLS-005 Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 11:15am EDT

Team Sanfilippo Foundation to Provide Funding for Planned FDA/EMA Open-Label Phase IIb/III and Expanded Access Study in Sanfilippo Syndrome

Initial Patient Dosing is Scheduled to Begin in Q3 2019

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today the receipt of a grant from Team Sanfilippo Foundation. The grant will be used towards the funding of Seelos' planned FDA/EMA Open-Label Phase IIb/III Study in Sanfilippo Syndrome type A and B and the separate expanded access study for Sanfilippo type C and D as well as type A and B patients who do not meet the trial entry criteria.

'TSF is proud to be able to provide funding towards Seelos' Sanfilippo trial and excited to continue working with their team,' said Kathy Buckley, President of TSF. 'Improving the lives of the children and families living with Sanfilippo syndrome continues to be our main focus. We will continue to work aggressively to raise additional funds to accommodate as many children as possible into the expanded access program.'

About Team Sanfilippo Foundation:

Team Sanfilippo Foundation (TSF) is a nonprofit medical research foundation founded in 2008 by parents of children with Sanfilippo Syndrome. TSF's mission is to fund potential therapies that can be in clinical trials in the near future. Team Sanfilippo is dedicated to providing assistance to families to gain access to clinical trials, treatments and compassionate use. Team Sanfilippo remains dedicated to getting children of all ages access to clinical trials and treatments and assistance to families enrolled in clinical trials. For more information, please visit https://teamsanfilippo.org/

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases. Seelos is based in New York, New York. For more information, please visit our website: https://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 12th Fl
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
www.seelostherapeutics.com
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Disclaimer

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 15:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEELOS THERAPEUTICS INC
09:10aSEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
09:01aSeelos Therapeutics Announces Investigational New Drug Application Submission..
GL
07/15SEELOS THERAPEUTICS : Announces Receipt of a Grant for Funding of SLS-005 Progra..
PU
07/15Seelos Therapeutics Announces Receipt of a Grant for Funding of SLS-005 Progr..
GL
07/02Seelos Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for a US Patent for SLS-005 ..
GL
07/01Seelos Therapeutics Added to Russell Microcap® Index
GL
06/27SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
06/27Seelos Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of an Exclusive Worldwide License o..
GL
06/26Health Care Expert Dr. Robin L. Smith Proposes Solutions to Opioid Epidemic
AQ
06/18SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -16,5 M
Net income 2019 -39,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,46x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,32x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 43,6 M
Chart SEELOS THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Seelos Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEELOS THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,00  $
Last Close Price 2,05  $
Spread / Highest target 290%
Spread / Average Target 193%
Spread / Lowest Target 95,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raj Mehra Chairman, President, CEO & CFO
Richard W. Pascoe Director
Robin L. Smith Director
Daniel J. O'Connor Director
Brian Lian Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEELOS THERAPEUTICS INC967.71%43
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.39%372 000
PFIZER-2.06%238 617
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.31%233 930
ROCHE HOLDING10.86%233 930
MERCK AND COMPANY6.78%208 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About