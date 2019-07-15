Seelos Therapeutics : Announces Receipt of a Grant for Funding of SLS-005 Program

Team Sanfilippo Foundation to Provide Funding for Planned FDA/EMA Open-Label Phase IIb/III and Expanded Access Study in Sanfilippo Syndrome



Initial Patient Dosing is Scheduled to Begin in Q3 2019

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today the receipt of a grant from Team Sanfilippo Foundation. The grant will be used towards the funding of Seelos' planned FDA/EMA Open-Label Phase IIb/III Study in Sanfilippo Syndrome type A and B and the separate expanded access study for Sanfilippo type C and D as well as type A and B patients who do not meet the trial entry criteria.

'TSF is proud to be able to provide funding towards Seelos' Sanfilippo trial and excited to continue working with their team,' said Kathy Buckley, President of TSF. 'Improving the lives of the children and families living with Sanfilippo syndrome continues to be our main focus. We will continue to work aggressively to raise additional funds to accommodate as many children as possible into the expanded access program.'

About Team Sanfilippo Foundation:

Team Sanfilippo Foundation (TSF) is a nonprofit medical research foundation founded in 2008 by parents of children with Sanfilippo Syndrome. TSF's mission is to fund potential therapies that can be in clinical trials in the near future. Team Sanfilippo is dedicated to providing assistance to families to gain access to clinical trials, treatments and compassionate use. Team Sanfilippo remains dedicated to getting children of all ages access to clinical trials and treatments and assistance to families enrolled in clinical trials. For more information, please visit https://teamsanfilippo.org/

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases. Seelos is based in New York, New York. For more information, please visit our website: https://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

