SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for SLS-005 (Trehalose) in Sanfilippo Syndrome

05/15/2020 | 07:31am EDT

NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for SLS-005 in Sanfilippo syndrome from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

RPDD is an incentive program created under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) created to encourage the development of new therapies for the prevention and treatment of certain rare pediatric diseases.

Seelos was also recently granted Orphan Disease Designation from the FDA for SLS-005 in Sanfilippo syndrome.

About Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD)

Under section 529 of the FD&C Act, the FDA will award priority review vouchers (PRVs) to sponsors of certain rare pediatric disease product applications that meet the criteria specified in that section.

The PRV entitles the holder to utilize the voucher alone or in conjunction with addition incentive programs to obtain priority review for a subsequent human drug application. The subsequent application would not have to meet the requirements for a priority review, the voucher may be utilized by the entity who is granted the voucher and, is also transferrable and may be sold to another entity. Transfer of the voucher requires FDA notification within 30 days of the transfer of ownership.

Industry guidance on this program may be found here: https://www.fda.gov/media/90014/download

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 12th Fl
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -19,7 M
Net income 2020 -19,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,17x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 33,3 M
Chart SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 0,74 $
Spread / Highest target 981%
Spread / Average Target 711%
Spread / Lowest Target 441%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raj Mehra Chairman, President, CEO & CFO
Warren W. Wasiewski Chief Medical Officer
Tim Whitaker Head-Research & Development
Jessica Kardish Head-Clinical Operations
Richard W. Pascoe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-44.78%33
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.21%388 972
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.76%304 408
PFIZER, INC.-3.22%210 639
MERCK & CO., INC-11.98%202 054
NOVARTIS-11.86%183 481
