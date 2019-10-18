Log in
SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

SEELOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference in November

10/18/2019 | 09:00am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will participate in the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference. The company will host One on One meetings in London, England on Wednesday, November 20th and Thursday, November 21st

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases.
Seelos is based in New York, New York.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 12th Fl
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
www.seelostherapeutics.com
https://twitter.com/seelostx
 https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

