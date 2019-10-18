Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference in November

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will participate in the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference. The company will host One on One meetings in London, England on Wednesday, November 20th and Thursday, November 21st.



About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases.

Seelos is based in New York, New York.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.