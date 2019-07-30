SEGA SAMMY : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 3 Months Ended June 30, 2019

Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division
Filing of Quarterly Report
: August 9, 2019 (plan)
Start of cash dividend payments
: -
(Amounts below one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Operating Results for the 3 Months Ended June 30, 2019
RESULTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
(Percentage represents changes from the prior period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
For 3 months ended
72,734
5.7
3,409
264.6
2,372
244.6
1,718
408.7
June 30, 2019
For 3 months ended
68,838
(35.8)
935
(94.4)
688
(95.8)
337
(97.1)
June 30, 2018
(Note) Comprehensive income
For 3 months ended June 30, 2019 For 3 months ended June 30, 2018
¥(2,837) million ( -%)
¥706 million ((95.0)%)
Net income
Net income per
per share
share (Diluted)
Yen
Yen
For 3 months ended June 30, 2019
7.32
-
For 3 months ended June 30, 2018
1.44
1.44
(2) CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2019
444,520
298,441
66.5
March 31, 2019
464,654
305,337
65.1
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
June 30, 2019
: ¥295,694 million
March 31, 2019
: ¥302,648 million
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year-end
For the year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended
-
20.00
-
20.00
40.00
March 31, 2019
Year ending
-
March 31, 2020
Year ending
20.00
-
20.00
40.00
March 31, 2020 (plan)
(Note) Revision of the forecast from latest announcement: No
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year ending March 31, 2020
(Percentage represents changes from the prior year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
Net income
to owners of parent
per share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Full-year
390,000
17.6
27,000
106.4
23,000
206.8
15,000
467.6
63.90
(Note) Revision of the forecast from latest announcement: No
4. Other
Significant changes in subsidiaries (scope of consolidation) during period: No
Adoption of the simplified method of accounting as well as specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting principles, procedures, disclosure methods, etc., for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Changes associated with revision in accounting standards: Yes
Other changes: No
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
1.
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
June 30, 2019
:
266,229,476
March 31, 2019
:
266,229,476
2.
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
June 30, 2019
:
31,495,017
March 31, 2019
:
31,493,927
3. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
For 3 months ended June 30, 2019
:
234,734,952
For 3 months ended June 30, 2018
:
234,378,410
(Note)
This report is not required the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or accounting auditors.
The forward-looking statements, such as results forecasts, included in this document are based on information available to the SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") at the time of the announcement and assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results could differ materially, depending on a range of factors. For the assumptions prerequisite to the results forecasts and the points to be noted in the use of the forecasts, please see "Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results" on page 4.
The Company plans to hold a telephone conference on financial results for analysts on July 30, 2019. The contents of the meeting will be posted on the Company's website on the same day.
Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Overview
With regard to the pachislot and pachinko industry, in the pachislot machine market, the introduction of pachislot machines (No. 6-type) that conform to the regulatory revision and new voluntary regulations has begun, and expectations are rising for market revitalization, as some titles that have new gameplay utilizing the characteristics of the No.6-type machine are receiving high appraisal from players. On the other hand, the number of titles supplied for the No. 6-type machine continued to be sluggish, because the rate of pachislot machines that have been verified to be compatible through prototype testing, which was conducted by the Security Communications Association (Hotsukyo), remained low. Meanwhile, in the pachinko machine market, the launch of pachinko machines that conform to the regulatory revision is progressing.
Regarding the environment of the Entertainment Contents Business, in the digital game software field, the strong competitive environment continues, especially as top-ranking titles remain unchanged in Japan. With regard to the packaged game software market, in the market for hardware of home video game consoles, are expanding, mainly in overseas, for the expansion of the game software sales market due to the growing penetration of current-generation video game console hardware. In addition, there is growing expectation that the overseas digital sales market will expand with the launch of new platforms and services. As for the market for amusement centers and amusement machines, the rate of facilities utilization is stable mainly in prizes.
In the resort industry, in 2018, the annual estimate for the number of foreign visitors to Japan exceeded 30 million for the first time and the number is increasing constantly, and an upward trend in the hotel occupancy rate is still evident. With a view to establishing Japan as a popular tourist destination, enforcement orders, etc. pertaining to the "Act on the Establishment of Specified Integrated Resort Areas" have been coming into force one after another from April 2019.
In this business environment, net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥72,734 million (an increase of 5.7% for the same period in the previous fiscal year). The Group posted an operating income of ¥3,409 million (an increase of 264.6% for the same period in the previous fiscal year), ordinary income of ¥2,372 million (an increase of 244.6% for the same period in the previous fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,718 million (an increase of 408.7% for the same period in the previous fiscal year).
Result of each segment is as follows.
Net sales in each segment here do not include Inter-segment sales between segments.
« Pachislot and Pachinko Machines »
In the pachislot machine business, the Group continued to sell the titles released in the previous fiscal year, leading to overall sales of 17 thousand units (Overall sales of pachislot machines were 9 thousand units for the same period in the previous fiscal year). In the pachinko machine business, although the Group sold pachinko machines with a high probability change continuous rate, leading to sales of 16 thousand units, a drop from the same period in the previous fiscal year (Overall sales of pachinko machines were 40 thousand units for the same period in the previous fiscal year).
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥17,191 million (a decrease of 20.1% from the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating income was ¥1,332 million (a decrease of 22.6% from the same period in the previous fiscal year).
« Entertainment Contents »
In the digital game software field, profitability significantly improved due to the strong sales of some existing titles and the income such as title transfers.
In the packaged game software field, while a decline in repeat sales of previously launched titles compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, sales amounted to 6,240 thousand copies (5,700 thousand copies for the same period in the previous fiscal year) due to the sales of new titles performed well.
In the amusement machine field, although the Group implemented the sale with the focus on prize game machines, fixed costs increased as a result of the relocation of the subsidiary headquarters.
In the amusement center operations field, amusement center operations were conducted with a focus on prizes, like-for- like sales at the existing game center operations were 109.0% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.
In the animated film and toy field, the Group recorded earnings from video distribution and overseas licenses, and implemented the sale of new and mainstay toy products.
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥53,082 million (an increase of 17.9% for the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating income was ¥4,953 million (an increase of 195.1% for the same period in the previous fiscal year).
« Resort »
In the Resort Business, at "Phoenix Seagaia Resort," owing to a steady growth in the use of accommodation, the number of guests steadily increased, achieving a 12.5% growth from the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, there was an increase in expenses for entering the domestic integrated resort business.
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥2,460 million (an increase of 6.0% for the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating loss was ¥859 million (operating loss of ¥674 million for the same period in the previous fiscal year).
Overseas, PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. (affiliate accounted for using the equity method) is operating South Korea's first integrated resort "PARADISE CITY" has attracted many guests, primarily Japanese VIPs, owing to the effects of promotional activities targeting the Japanese market.
(2) Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results
No changes will be made to the forecast of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, announced on April 26, 2019.
The future plans for business segments are as follows.
« Pachislot and Pachinko Machines »
In the Pachislot Machines Business, demand for new machines to replace existing machines is expected to increase as the machines based on former standards reach their deadlines for removal mainly in the second half of the fiscal year, and the Group will move forward with the launch of new titles, including mainstay titles. On the other hand, considering that the rate of pachislot machines that have been verified to be compatible through prototype testing, which is conducted by Hotsukyo, remains low, there are concerns about the impact on the number of titles sold. In the pachinko machine business, mainstay titles are scheduled to be released in the second quarter. In addition, the Group will strive to achieve a significant improvement in profitability by improving the reuse rate and implementing cost reductions, which we have been focusing on so far.
« Entertainment Contents »
In the digital game software field, the Group will strive to optimize the number of titles in operation among existing titles for mobile devices, while striving to increase the rate of new titles that capitalize on IPs, which are expected to be more profitable.
In the packaged game software field, the Group will further strengthen IP development for multiple devices in all regions as well as launching multiple new titles including titles that capitalize on IPs, such as the Official Video Games of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in the second half of the fiscal year. At the same time, the Group aims to increase profitability through repeat sales of existing titles (catalog titles).
In the amusement machine field, the Group plans to launch new titles in the second half of the fiscal year. In the amusement center operations field, the Group will work to enhance amusement center operations with a focus continuously on prizes.
In the animated film and toy field, the Group plans to record income from new theater films and implement initiatives such as video distribution and will implement the sale of new toy products and regular toy products.
« Resort »
In the Resort Business, at "Phoenix Seagaia Resort," the Group is working to strengthen the ability to acquire guests. Overseas, the Group will continue to endeavor to accumulate further integrated resorts development and operational know-how through "PARADISE CITY." The Group also expects the increase of prior investment as the actions required for participating domestic integrated resort will be activated.
(3) Other
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
Certain overseas subsidiaries which apply the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Herewith, lessees, in principle, record all leases as assets and liabilities on the balance sheets. In initially applying the accounting standard, retained earnings have been adjusted for the cumulative effects of the application at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year with the transitional treatment of the standard.
As a result, "Other, net" in noncurrent assets was ¥3,591 million increased, and "Other" in current liabilities and in noncurrent liabilities were ¥457 million, ¥3,087 million increased, respectively, for the first quarter of the fiscal year. Also the beginning balance for retained earnings was ¥147 million decreased. The impact of these change on the profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year was immaterial.
