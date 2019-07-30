SEGA SAMMY : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 3 Months Ended June 30, 2019

Operating Results and Financial Position

(1) Overview

With regard to the pachislot and pachinko industry, in the pachislot machine market, the introduction of pachislot machines (No. 6-type) that conform to the regulatory revision and new voluntary regulations has begun, and expectations are rising for market revitalization, as some titles that have new gameplay utilizing the characteristics of the No.6-type machine are receiving high appraisal from players. On the other hand, the number of titles supplied for the No. 6-type machine continued to be sluggish, because the rate of pachislot machines that have been verified to be compatible through prototype testing, which was conducted by the Security Communications Association (Hotsukyo), remained low. Meanwhile, in the pachinko machine market, the launch of pachinko machines that conform to the regulatory revision is progressing.

Regarding the environment of the Entertainment Contents Business, in the digital game software field, the strong competitive environment continues, especially as top-ranking titles remain unchanged in Japan. With regard to the packaged game software market, in the market for hardware of home video game consoles, are expanding, mainly in overseas, for the expansion of the game software sales market due to the growing penetration of current-generation video game console hardware. In addition, there is growing expectation that the overseas digital sales market will expand with the launch of new platforms and services. As for the market for amusement centers and amusement machines, the rate of facilities utilization is stable mainly in prizes.

In the resort industry, in 2018, the annual estimate for the number of foreign visitors to Japan exceeded 30 million for the first time and the number is increasing constantly, and an upward trend in the hotel occupancy rate is still evident. With a view to establishing Japan as a popular tourist destination, enforcement orders, etc. pertaining to the "Act on the Establishment of Specified Integrated Resort Areas" have been coming into force one after another from April 2019.

In this business environment, net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥72,734 million (an increase of 5.7% for the same period in the previous fiscal year). The Group posted an operating income of ¥3,409 million (an increase of 264.6% for the same period in the previous fiscal year), ordinary income of ¥2,372 million (an increase of 244.6% for the same period in the previous fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,718 million (an increase of 408.7% for the same period in the previous fiscal year).

Result of each segment is as follows.

Net sales in each segment here do not include Inter-segment sales between segments.

« Pachislot and Pachinko Machines »

In the pachislot machine business, the Group continued to sell the titles released in the previous fiscal year, leading to overall sales of 17 thousand units (Overall sales of pachislot machines were 9 thousand units for the same period in the previous fiscal year). In the pachinko machine business, although the Group sold pachinko machines with a high probability change continuous rate, leading to sales of 16 thousand units, a drop from the same period in the previous fiscal year (Overall sales of pachinko machines were 40 thousand units for the same period in the previous fiscal year).

As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥17,191 million (a decrease of 20.1% from the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating income was ¥1,332 million (a decrease of 22.6% from the same period in the previous fiscal year).

« Entertainment Contents »

In the digital game software field, profitability significantly improved due to the strong sales of some existing titles and the income such as title transfers.

In the packaged game software field, while a decline in repeat sales of previously launched titles compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, sales amounted to 6,240 thousand copies (5,700 thousand copies for the same period in the previous fiscal year) due to the sales of new titles performed well.

In the amusement machine field, although the Group implemented the sale with the focus on prize game machines, fixed costs increased as a result of the relocation of the subsidiary headquarters.

In the amusement center operations field, amusement center operations were conducted with a focus on prizes, like-for- like sales at the existing game center operations were 109.0% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the animated film and toy field, the Group recorded earnings from video distribution and overseas licenses, and implemented the sale of new and mainstay toy products.