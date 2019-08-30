SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Change of Executive Officer at SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Aug 30, 2019

(Translation)

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company: SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Name of Representative: Haruki Satomi, President and Group COO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Further Inquiry: Yoichi Owaki, Vice President, Senior Executive Officer Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Change of Executive Officer at SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of SEGA

SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

It is hereby notified that SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. will implement change in Executive Officer as described below:

Description

1．Change in Executive Officer at SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. as of September 1, 2019

New Title Name Former Title Senior Executive Officer Shuji Utsumi (Newly Elected)

*Shuji Utsumi will also hold the post as Vice President, Senior Executive Officer in charge of Live Entertainment and Open Innovation of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

2．Management System of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. as of September 1, 2019