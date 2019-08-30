Log in
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

(6460)
  Report  
News 
SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Change of Executive Officer at SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Change of Executive Officer at SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

0
08/30/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Aug 30, 2019

(Translation)

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company:

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Name of Representative:

Haruki Satomi,

President and Group COO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Further Inquiry:

Yoichi Owaki,

Vice President,

Senior Executive Officer

Managing Director of

Finance & Accounting Division

(TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Change of Executive Officer at SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of SEGA

SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

It is hereby notified that SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. will implement change in Executive Officer as described below:

Description

1Change in Executive Officer at SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. as of September 1, 2019

New Title

Name

Former Title

Senior Executive Officer

Shuji Utsumi

(Newly Elected)

*Shuji Utsumi will also hold the post as Vice President, Senior Executive Officer in charge of Live Entertainment and Open Innovation of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

2Management System of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. as of September 1, 2019

Name

Title

Hajime Satomi

Honorary Chairman of the Board

Haruki Satomi

Chairman and CEO (Representative Director)

Hideki Okamura

President and COO (Representative Director)

Yukio Sugino

Senior Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)

Kenji Matsubara

Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)

Hideo Yoshizawa

Executive Vice President (Director of the Board),

(Managing Director of Corporate Division)

Yukito Sakaue

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Kiyotaka Kunihiro

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Mineo Enomoto

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Shuji Utsumi

Senior Executive Officer

Hironobu Otsuka

Vice President, Senior Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Business Division)

Rei Kudo

Vice President, Executive Officer(Managing Director of Licensing Division)

Takaharu Kato

Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of IT Division)

Yasuhiko Hamada

Vice President, Executive Officer

Kei Ishikawa

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Deputy Managing Director of Corporate Division)

Koichi Hashimoto

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of President's Office)

- END -

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:00:05 UTC
