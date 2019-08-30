SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Change of Executive Officer at SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Aug 30, 2019
(Translation)
Dear Sirs or Madams,
|
Name of Company:
|
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
|
Name of Representative:
|
Haruki Satomi,
|
|
President and Group COO
|
|
(Representative Director)
(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)
|
Further Inquiry:
|
Yoichi Owaki,
|
|
Vice President,
|
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
|
Managing Director of
|
|
Finance & Accounting Division
|
|
(TEL: 03-6864-2400)
Notice of Change of Executive Officer at SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of SEGA
SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
It is hereby notified that SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd., a major subsidiary of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. will implement change in Executive Officer as described below:
Description
1．Change in Executive Officer at SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. as of September 1, 2019
|
New Title
|
Name
|
Former Title
|
|
|
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
Shuji Utsumi
|
(Newly Elected)
|
|
|
*Shuji Utsumi will also hold the post as Vice President, Senior Executive Officer in charge of Live Entertainment and Open Innovation of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
2．Management System of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. as of September 1, 2019
|
Name
|
Title
|
Hajime Satomi
|
Honorary Chairman of the Board
|
|
|
Haruki Satomi
|
Chairman and CEO (Representative Director)
|
|
|
Hideki Okamura
|
President and COO (Representative Director)
|
|
|
Yukio Sugino
|
Senior Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)
|
|
|
Kenji Matsubara
|
Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)
|
|
|
Hideo Yoshizawa
|
Executive Vice President (Director of the Board),
|
(Managing Director of Corporate Division)
|
|
Yukito Sakaue
|
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
|
|
Kiyotaka Kunihiro
|
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
|
|
Mineo Enomoto
|
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
Shuji Utsumi
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
|
|
Hironobu Otsuka
|
Vice President, Senior Executive Officer
|
(Managing Director of Business Division)
|
|
Rei Kudo
|
Vice President, Executive Officer(Managing Director of Licensing Division)
|
|
|
Takaharu Kato
|
Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of IT Division)
|
|
|
Yasuhiko Hamada
|
Vice President, Executive Officer
|
|
|
Kei Ishikawa
|
Vice President, Executive Officer
|
(Deputy Managing Director of Corporate Division)
|
|
Koichi Hashimoto
|
Vice President, Executive Officer
|
(Managing Director of President's Office)
|
|
|
- END -
