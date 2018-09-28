SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Changes of Directors and Executive Officers at SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. and its Major Subsidiary (Sammy Corporation)

September 28, 2018

(Translation)

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company: Name of Representative:SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Haruki Satomi,

President and Group COO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)Further Inquiry:

Yoichi Owaki, Vice President,

Senior Executive Officer Managing Director of

Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Changes of Directors and Executive Officers at SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. and its Major Subsidiary (Sammy Corporation)

It is hereby notified that SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") and the Company's major subsidiary, Sammy Corporation, will implement changes in Directors and Executive Officers as described below:

Description

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

1. Changes in Executive Officers (as of October 1, 2018)

New Title Name Former Title Vice President, Senior Executive Officer (Managing Director of Legal Division) Hideo Yoshizawa Newly Elected (Executive Vice President (Director of the Board) SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd.) Vice President, Executive Officer (General Affairs & Personnel Division) Koichi Takahashi Vice President, Executive Officer (General Affairs Division) Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of IT Solution Division) Takaharu Kato Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of General Affairs Division)

*Hideo Yoshizawa will also hold the post as Executive Vice President (Director of the Board) of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd.

(Management system of the Company as of October 1, 2018)

Name Title Hajime Satomi Chairman and Group CEO (Representative Director) Haruki Satomi President and Group COO (Representative Director) Naoya Tsurumi Senior Executive Vice President (Director of the Board) Koichi Fukazawa Executive Vice President and Group CFO (Director of the Board) Hideki Okamura Executive Vice President (Director of the Board) Takeshi Natsuno Director of the Board (External) Kohei Katsukawa Director of the Board (External) Hiroshi Onishi Director of the Board (External) Shigeru Aoki Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Yukito Sakaue Audit & Supervisory Board Member Tomio Kazashi Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External) Mineo Enomoto Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External) Hideo Yoshizawa Vice President, Senior Executive Officer (Managing Director of Legal Division) Yuichi Amari Vice President, Senior Executive Officer (Managing Director of Executive Secretariat Division) Makoto Takahashi Vice President, Senior Executive Officer (Managing Director of Group Executive Office) Toru Nakahara Vice President, Senior Executive Officer (General Counsel) Yoichi Owaki Vice President, Senior Executive Officer (Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division) Hiroshi Ishikura Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of Internal Control Division, Group CSR Promotion Office) Koichi Takahashi Vice President, Executive Officer (General Affairs & Personnel Division) Takaharu Kato Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of IT Solution Division)

Sammy Corporation

1. Changes in Directors (as of October 1, 2018)

New Title Name Former Title Executive Vice President (Director of the Board) Toshimi Kumagai Executive Vice President (Director of the Board) (Managing Director of Sales Division)

*Toshimi Kumagai will have Sales Division in charge

2. Changes in Executive Officers (as of October 1, 2018)

New Title Name Former Title Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of Sales Division) Masahito Goto Vice President, Executive Officer (Deputy Managing Director of Sales Division)

(Management System of Sammy Corporation as of October 1, 2018)

Name Title Hajime Satomi Chairman of the Board (Representative Director) Haruki Satomi President and CEO (Representative Director) Ayumu Hoshino Executive Vice President (Representative Director) (Managing Director of Research & Development Group Division and Development Promotion Division) Toshimi Kumagai Executive Vice President (Director of the Board) Kazuhiro Sumitani Senior Vice President (Director of the Board) (Managing Director of Production Group Division and Manufacturing Division) Kazuo Iwahori Senior Vice President (Director of the Board) (Managing Director of Intellectual Property & Public Relations Division, Research & Development Group Division) Tetsuya Fukushima Senior Vice President (Director of the Board) (Managing Director of President Office) Kenichi Tokumura Senior Vice President (Director of the Board) (Managing Director of PS Research & Development Division, Research & Development Group Division) Yuichi Amari Senior Vice President (Director of the Board) Hirotaka Tanaka Senior Vice President (Director of the Board) (Managing Director of PC Research & Development Division, Research & Development Group Division) Fujito Ryu Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Kazuaki Inaoka Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Shigeru Aoki Audit & Supervisory Board Member Makoto Takahashi Vice President, Senior Executive Officer Tomomi Yamazaki Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of Technical Research & Development Division, Research & Development Group Division) Koichi Takahashi Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of Corporate Division) Masahito Goto Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of Sales Division) Katsumi Erikawa Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of Production Planning Division, Production Group Division) Kei Kimoto Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of Procurement Division, Production Group Division) Takashi Kumeta Vice President, Executive Officer (Deputy Managing Director of Sales Division) Rei Kudo Vice President, Executive Officer (Deputy Managing Director of President Office) Koichi Hashimoto Vice President, Executive Officer (Deputy Managing Director of Intellectual Property & Public Relations Division, Research & Development Group Division)

- END -