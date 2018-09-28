SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Changes of Directors and Executive Officers at SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. and its Major Subsidiary (Sammy Corporation)

Log in
09/28/2018 | 09:12am CEST

September 28, 2018

(Translation)

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company: Name of Representative:SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Haruki Satomi,

President and Group COO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)Further Inquiry:

Yoichi Owaki, Vice President,

Senior Executive Officer Managing Director of

Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Changes of Directors and Executive Officers at SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. and its Major Subsidiary (Sammy Corporation)

It is hereby notified that SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") and the Company's major subsidiary, Sammy Corporation, will implement changes in Directors and Executive Officers as described below:

Description

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

1. Changes in Executive Officers (as of October 1, 2018)

New Title

Name

Former Title

Vice President, Senior Executive

Officer

(Managing Director of Legal

Division)

Hideo Yoshizawa

Newly Elected (Executive Vice President (Director of the Board) SEGA Holdings Co.,

Ltd.)

Vice President, Executive Officer

(General Affairs & Personnel

Division)

Koichi Takahashi

Vice President, Executive Officer

(General Affairs Division)

Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of IT Solution

Division)

Takaharu Kato

Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of General

Affairs Division)

*Hideo Yoshizawa will also hold the post as Executive Vice President (Director of the Board) of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd.

(Management system of the Company as of October 1, 2018)

Name

Title

Hajime Satomi

Chairman and Group CEO (Representative Director)

Haruki Satomi

President and Group COO (Representative Director)

Naoya Tsurumi

Senior Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)

Koichi Fukazawa

Executive Vice President and Group CFO (Director of the Board)

Hideki Okamura

Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)

Takeshi Natsuno

Director of the Board (External)

Kohei Katsukawa

Director of the Board (External)

Hiroshi Onishi

Director of the Board (External)

Shigeru Aoki

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yukito Sakaue

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Tomio Kazashi

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External)

Mineo Enomoto

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External)

Hideo Yoshizawa

Vice President, Senior Executive Officer (Managing Director of Legal Division)

Yuichi Amari

Vice President, Senior Executive Officer (Managing Director of Executive Secretariat Division)

Makoto Takahashi

Vice President, Senior Executive Officer (Managing Director of Group Executive Office)

Toru Nakahara

Vice President, Senior Executive Officer (General Counsel)

Yoichi Owaki

Vice President, Senior Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division)

Hiroshi Ishikura

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Internal Control Division, Group CSR Promotion Office)

Koichi Takahashi

Vice President, Executive Officer (General Affairs & Personnel Division)

Takaharu Kato

Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of IT Solution Division)

Sammy Corporation

1. Changes in Directors (as of October 1, 2018)

New Title

Name

Former Title

Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)

Toshimi Kumagai

Executive Vice President

(Director of the Board) (Managing Director of Sales

Division)

*Toshimi Kumagai will have Sales Division in charge

2. Changes in Executive Officers (as of October 1, 2018)

New Title

Name

Former Title

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Sales

Division)

Masahito Goto

Vice President, Executive Officer (Deputy Managing Director of Sales

Division)

(Management System of Sammy Corporation as of October 1, 2018)

Name

Title

Hajime Satomi

Chairman of the Board (Representative Director)

Haruki Satomi

President and CEO (Representative Director)

Ayumu Hoshino

Executive Vice President (Representative Director)

(Managing Director of Research & Development Group Division and Development Promotion Division)

Toshimi Kumagai

Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)

Kazuhiro Sumitani

Senior Vice President (Director of the Board)

(Managing Director of Production Group Division and Manufacturing Division)

Kazuo Iwahori

Senior Vice President (Director of the Board)

(Managing Director of Intellectual Property & Public Relations Division, Research & Development Group Division)

Tetsuya Fukushima

Senior Vice President (Director of the Board) (Managing Director of President Office)

Kenichi Tokumura

Senior Vice President (Director of the Board)

(Managing Director of PS Research & Development Division, Research & Development Group Division)

Yuichi Amari

Senior Vice President (Director of the Board)

Hirotaka Tanaka

Senior Vice President (Director of the Board)

(Managing Director of PC Research & Development Division, Research & Development Group Division)

Fujito Ryu

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Kazuaki Inaoka

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Shigeru Aoki

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Makoto Takahashi

Vice President, Senior Executive Officer

Tomomi Yamazaki

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Technical Research & Development Division, Research & Development Group Division)

Koichi Takahashi

Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of Corporate Division)

Masahito Goto

Vice President, Executive Officer (Managing Director of Sales Division)

Katsumi Erikawa

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Production Planning Division, Production Group Division)

Kei Kimoto

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Managing Director of Procurement Division, Production Group Division)

Takashi Kumeta

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Deputy Managing Director of Sales Division)

Rei Kudo

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Deputy Managing Director of President Office)

Koichi Hashimoto

Vice President, Executive Officer

(Deputy Managing Director of Intellectual Property & Public Relations Division, Research & Development Group Division)

- END -

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:11:03 UTC
