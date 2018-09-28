Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.    6460   JP3419050004

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (6460)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Cross-Sectional Reorganization of the Group for strengthening of Group Business Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 09:17am CEST

September 28, 2018

(Translation)

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company: Name of Representative:SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Haruki Satomi,

President and Group COO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)Further Inquiry:

Yoichi Owaki, Vice President,

Senior Executive Officer Managing Director of

Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Cross-Sectional Reorganization of the Group for strengthening of Group Business Management

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") will conduct on October 1, 2018 a cross-sectional reorganization in terms of administration functions which had been dispersed among Group companies, aiming at strengthening Group business management and achieving further efficiency. In addition, cross-sectional reorganization of the Group other than administration functions has been conducted, as described below.

Description

  • 1. Purpose of the reorganization

    Since August 2018, the SEGA SAMMY Group has been relocated and consolidating the head office functions of Group companies with the aim of achieving further growth. The Group will integrate and reorganize those functions that had been dispersed or overlapping and will proceed with the unification and standardization of the decision-making process to strengthen Group business management and increase efficiency.

  • 2. Summary of the reorganization

    • (1) Integration of administration functions

      The administration functions which had been dispersed among the Company, SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. ("SHD") and Sammy Corporation ("Sammy") (such as accounting, personnel affairs, financial affairs, general affairs, legal affairs, and IT solution) will be consolidated under the Company to consolidate processes for decision making. At the same time, overlapped functions will be eliminated for making the best use of human resources and boosting efficiency.

    • (2) Integration of licensing functions

      The Group License Division is newly established under the Company and the functions of licensing, which had been dispersed among SHD, SEGA Games Co., Ltd., and Sammy are consolidated under the Company to consolidate processes for decision making and strengthen the intellectual property strategy.

  • (3) Establishment of new department: Resort Business Division

    The Resort Business Division is newly established under the Company for the purpose of supporting the development of strategies and the promotion of policies of PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd., PHOENIX RESORT CO., LTD., and SEGA SAMMY GOLF ENTERTAINMENT INC., as well as the management, marketing, development and other operations for business management and the achievement of the missions of the individual operating companies.

  • (4) Consolidation of the functions of the Group audit and internal control

    The functions of internal audit and internal control, which had been disperse among the Company, SHD and Sammy, are consolidated under the Internal Control Division of the Company to strengthen the functions of internal audit and internal control of the Group.

(Group structure after reorganization as of October 1, 2018)

- END -

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
09:17aSEGA SAMMY : Notice of Cross-Sectional Reorganization of the Group for strengthe..
PU
09:12aSEGA SAMMY : Notice of Changes of Directors and Executive Officers at SEGA SAMMY..
PU
09/26SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/21SEGA AGES LAUNCHES IN WEST WITH SONI : Quest for the Darkstar on the Nintendo Sw..
AQ
09/20Tokyo Game Show kicks off with stronger esports presence
AQ
08/03SEGA SAMMY : of America names Ian Curran as new COO and president
AQ
08/03SEGA SAMMY : of America appoints Ian Curran as new COO and president
AQ
07/05SEGA SAMMY : NTT Solmare and Sammy Networks Present World's First Fusion of Casi..
AQ
06/28SEGA SAMMY : NTT Solmare and Sammy Networks Present World's First Fusion of Casi..
AQ
06/12SEGA SAMMY : Announce 'best of japan on pc' line-up at the pc gaming show e3 201..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Sega Sammy Holdings, Inc. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19Japan casino bill tracks forward in parliament 
05/29Japan lawmakers take up casino bill 
05/14Sega Sammy Holdings, Inc. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/11Sega Sammy Holdings reports FY18 results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 357 B
EBIT 2019 24 858 M
Net income 2019 14 900 M
Finance 2019 118 B
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 26,52
P/E ratio 2020 17,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 449 B
Chart SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 093  JPY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hajime Satomi Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Haruki Satomi President & Group COO & Representative Director
Koichi Fukazawa Group Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Takeshi Natsuno Independent Outside Director
Naoya Tsurumi Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.19.72%3 958
SANDS CHINA LTD.-10.97%37 389
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-17.68%29 142
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED20.59%13 127
WYNN MACAU LTD-24.83%12 877
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-28.72%10 576
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.