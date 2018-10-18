SEGA SAMMY : Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure from Securities Analysts Association of Japan

Log in
10/18/2018 | 05:13am CEST

October 18, 2018

(Translation)

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company: Name of Representative:SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Haruki Satomi,

President and Group COO (Representative Director)

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)Further Inquiry:

Yoichi Owaki, Vice President,

Senior Executive Officer Managing Director of

Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure from Securities

Analysts Association of Japan

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") was awarded the highest rank in the advertising services, media, and entertainment category at the Securities Analysts Association of Japan's (SAAJ) 2018 (24th) Awards for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure.

This awards program was begun in 1995 by the Corporate Disclosure Study Group of the association to promote and improve corporate information disclosure. This year, evaluation covered the five fields of 1) management's attitude toward IR, the IR department's functions, and the company's basic IR stance; 2) disclosure through briefings, interviews, and documents; 3) fairness of disclosure; 4) disclosure of information related to corporate governance; and 5) voluntary disclosure conforming to the company's industry environment.

The Company will use this award as motivation to continue to proactively disclose information to and communicate with its shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders.

Details of the Awards for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure may be found at SAAJ's website: https://www.saa.or.jp/english/research/disclosure.html

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 03:12:02 UTC
