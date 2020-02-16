Sega Sammy : (Correction) Partial Correction to "Notice of Changes (Expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program"
February 17, 2020
(Translation)
Dear Sirs or Madams,
Name of Company:
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Name of Representative:
Haruki Satomi,
President and Group COO
(Representative Director)
(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)
Further Inquiry:
Yoichi Owaki,
Vice President,
Senior Executive Officer, Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)
(Correction) Partial Correction to "Notice of Changes (Expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program"
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) makes correction to the "Notice of Changes (Expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program" released on February 13, 2020 due to some errors in the contents. Corrections are shown as underlined.
Part of the correction
in shareholder benefit contents for number of owned share 20,000 shares or more in 5. Details of changes (expansion)
[Before correction]
Number of owned shares
Shareholder benefit contents (annual)
i) 2,000 yen worth
20,000 shares or more
ii) 40,000 yen worth
(New)
iv) 2 tickets
vi) tickets
[After correction]
Number of owned shares
Shareholder benefit contents (annual)
20,000 shares or more
i) 2,000 yen worth
ii) 40,000 yen worth
(New)
iv) 2 tickets
vi) 2 tickets
Please see [Reference] in next page for the details of changes (expansion) in shareholder benefit program.
[Reference]
Contents of the changes (expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program
Changes in Shareholder Benefit Program contents
Shareholder benefit tickets will be gifted annually as follows, divided twice in a year, in accordance with the number of owned shares of the Company and holding periods of them as follows.
Shareholder benefit contents (annual)
Number of owned shares
Less than 2
More than 2
consecutive years
consecutive years (New)
100 shares or more
i) 2,000 yen worth
Less than 1,000 shares
1,000 shares or more
i) 2,000 yen worth
Less than 3,000 shares
ii) 20,000 yen worth
3,000 shares or more
i) 2,000 yen worth
i) 2,000 yen worth
ii) 40,000 yen worth
Less than 5,000 shares
ii) 40,000 yen worth
iii) 1 ticket
(To be gifted on December)
i) 2,000 yen worth
i) 2,000 yen worth
More than 5,000 shares
ii) 40,000 yen worth
ii) 40,000 yen worth
Less than 20,000 shares
iii) 2 tickets
iv) 2 tickets
iv) 2 tickets
v) 2 tickets
i) 2,000 yen worth
20,000 shares or more
ii) 40,000 yen worth
(New)
iv) 2 tickets
vi) 2 tickets
Voucher for either UFO Catcher (*1), redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online (*2)
Facility use ticket, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture) (*3)
Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*4)
Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at Paradise Hotel & Resort in Paradise City (Incheon, Korea) (*5)
Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at premium category "Club Floor" of Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*6)
Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at premium category suite room of Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*7)
Note:
*1 Vouchers for UFO Catcher can be used only in game centers in Japan which installed the UFO catcher.
Not available in some stores. Cannot use for SEGA Catcher Online after you use it at game center
*2 SEGA Catcher Online is the service the users can control and play UFO Catcher in Online format (smartphone, tablet and PC). Voucher can be transferred to the points usable in Sega Catcher Online. Cannot use at game center after you use it for Sega Catcher Online.
*May not be able to use in blackout periods in Korea such as certain periods in summer, Korean public holidays and New Year holidays.
*6 Club Floor room details: *Room Type: Club Twin Grand
*May not be able to use in blackout periods such as Golden Week holidays, Obon Holidays and New Year holidays.
*7 Suite room details:
*Room Type: Club Suite Grand
*May not be able to use in blackout periods such as Golden Week holidays, Obon Holidays and New Year holidays.
Introduction of options for social contribution
Target: All shareholders who hold more than 100 shares of the Company
Contents: Shareholders who endorse social contribution activities of the Company and return unused shareholder benefit tickets, the Company will donate 1,000 yen per shareholder to social contribution activities. No receipts will be issued.
Shareholders can choose from the following organizations.
Support for culture and arts
(SEGA SAMMY Foundation for Culture and Arts)
Support for addiction and solution of addiction related issues for pachinko and pachislot play (Recovery Support Network)
Support for various activities including disaster, medical care, and welfare (Japan Red Cross)
Timing when changes applies
Changes will apply to the shareholders who appear or are recorded in the shareholder register as of March 31 2020.
