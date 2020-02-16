Sega Sammy : (Correction) Partial Correction to "Notice of Changes (Expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program"

Please see [Reference] in next page for the details of changes (expansion) in shareholder benefit program.

in shareholder benefit contents for number of owned share 20,000 shares or more in 5. Details of changes (expansion)

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) makes correction to the "Notice of Changes (Expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program" released on February 13, 2020 due to some errors in the contents. Corrections are shown as underlined.

(Correction) Partial Correction to "Notice of Changes (Expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program"

Contents of the changes (expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program

Changes in Shareholder Benefit Program contents

Shareholder benefit tickets will be gifted annually as follows, divided twice in a year, in accordance with the number of owned shares of the Company and holding periods of them as follows.

Shareholder benefit contents (annual) Number of owned shares Less than 2 More than 2 consecutive years consecutive years (New) 100 shares or more i) 2,000 yen worth Less than 1,000 shares 1,000 shares or more i) 2,000 yen worth Less than 3,000 shares ii) 20,000 yen worth 3,000 shares or more i) 2,000 yen worth i) 2,000 yen worth ii) 40,000 yen worth Less than 5,000 shares ii) 40,000 yen worth iii) 1 ticket (To be gifted on December) i) 2,000 yen worth i) 2,000 yen worth More than 5,000 shares ii) 40,000 yen worth ii) 40,000 yen worth Less than 20,000 shares iii) 2 tickets iv) 2 tickets iv) 2 tickets v) 2 tickets i) 2,000 yen worth 20,000 shares or more ii) 40,000 yen worth (New) iv) 2 tickets vi) 2 tickets

Voucher for either UFO Catcher (*1), redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online (*2) Facility use ticket, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture) (*3) Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*4) Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at Paradise Hotel & Resort in Paradise City (Incheon, Korea) (*5) Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at premium category "Club Floor" of Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*6) Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at premium category suite room of Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*7)

Note:

*1 Vouchers for UFO Catcher can be used only in game centers in Japan which installed the UFO catcher.

Not available in some stores. Cannot use for SEGA Catcher Online after you use it at game center

*2 SEGA Catcher Online is the service the users can control and play UFO Catcher in Online format (smartphone, tablet and PC). Voucher can be transferred to the points usable in Sega Catcher Online. Cannot use at game center after you use it for Sega Catcher Online.

*3 Details of Phoenix Seagaia Resort: https://www.seagaia.co.jp/index_en.html

*4 Details of Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort: https://www.seagaia.co.jp/english/hotel/sgor.html*Room type: Deluxe Twin

*May not be able to use in blackout periods such as Golden Week holidays, Obon Holidays and New Year holidays. *5 Details of Paradise Hotels & Resorts: https://www.p-city.com/front/hotel/overview

*Room Type: Delux

*May not be able to use in blackout periods in Korea such as certain periods in summer, Korean public holidays and New Year holidays.

*6 Club Floor room details: *Room Type: Club Twin Grand

*May not be able to use in blackout periods such as Golden Week holidays, Obon Holidays and New Year holidays.

*7 Suite room details:

*Room Type: Club Suite Grand

*May not be able to use in blackout periods such as Golden Week holidays, Obon Holidays and New Year holidays.