Sega Sammy : FLASH REPORT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 9 Months Ended December 31, 2019

February 5, 2020 (Translation) FLASH REPORT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [Japanese GAAP] 9 Months Ended December 31, 2019 Name of the Company : SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Code number : 6460 (URL https://www.segasammy.co.jp/) Representative : Haruki Satomi President and Group COO (Representative Director) Any inquiry to : Yoichi Owaki Vice President, Senior Executive Officer Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division Sumitomo Fudosan Osaki Garden Tower, 1-1-1Nishi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ward, Tokyo Tel (03) 6864-2400 Filing of Quarterly Report : February 14, 2020 (plan) Start of cash dividend payments : - (Amounts below one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated Operating Results for the 9 Months Ended December 31, 2019 RESULTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (Percentage represents changes from the prior period) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % of yen of yen of yen of yen For 9 months ended 280,808 12.2 28,066 135.4 25,852 186.6 22,989 - December 31, 2019 For 9 months ended 250,321 (4.0) 11,921 (53.5) 9,021 (62.9) 681 (95.0) December 31, 2018 (Note) Comprehensive income For 9 months ended December 31, 2019 : ¥15,653 million ( -%) For 9 months ended December 31, 2018 : ¥175 million ((98.9)%) Net income Net income per per share share (Diluted) Yen Yen For 9 months ended December 31, 2019 97.92 97.89 For 9 months ended December 31, 2018 2.90 2.90 Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % December 31, 2019 466,098 312,505 66.5 March 31, 2019 464,654 305,337 65.1 (Reference) Shareholders' equity December 31, 2019 : ¥309,724 million March 31, 2019 : ¥302,648 million ―1― 2. Cash Dividends Cash dividends per share First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year-end For the year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended - 20.00 - 20.00 40.00 March 31, 2019 Year ending - 20.00 - March 31, 2020 Year ending 20.00 40.00 March 31, 2020 (plan) (Note) Revision of the forecast from latest announcement: No 3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year ending March 31, 2020 (Percentage represents changes from the prior year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable Net income to owners of parent per share Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Yen of yen of yen of yen of yen Full-year 367,000 10.7 27,000 106.4 24,000 220.2 21,000 694.7 89.44 (Note) Revision of the forecast from latest announcement: Yes 4. Other Significant changes in subsidiaries (scope of consolidation) during period: No Adoption of the simplified method of accounting as well as specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting principles, procedures, disclosure methods, etc., for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Changes associated with revision in accounting standards: Yes Other changes: No Number of shares outstanding (common stock) 1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock) December 31, 2019 : 266,229,476 March 31, 2019 : 266,229,476 2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period December 31, 2019 : 31,258,139 March 31, 2019 : 31,493,927 3. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) For 9 months ended December 31, 2019 : 234,787,174 For 9 months ended December 31, 2018 : 234,478,804 (Note) This report is not required the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or accounting auditors.

The forward-looking statements, such as results forecasts, included in this document are based on information available to the SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") at the time of the announcement and assumptions considered reasonable.

Actual results could differ materially, depending on a range of factors. For the assumptions prerequisite to the results forecasts and the points to be noted in the use of the forecasts, please see "Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results" on page 5.

The contents of the meeting will be posted on the Company's website on the same day. ―2― Operating Results and Financial Position (1) Overview With regard to the pachislot and pachinko industry, while the rate of machines that have been verified to be compatible through prototype testing, which was conducted by the Security Communications Association (Hotsukyo), remained low, the launch of machines that conform to the regulatory revision is progressing. The expectations for market revitalization are rising, with reviewed voluntary regulations of Nihon Dendo-shiki Yugiki Kyodo Kumiai (Nichidenkyo), a union of pachislot machine manufacturers, and Nihon Yugiki Kogyo Kumiai (Nikkoso), a union for pachinko machine manufacturers related to pachislot machines, and with a greater range of gameplay available through pachinko machine development, due in part to changes to the criteria for interpretation of technological standards related to pachinko machines. Regarding the environment of the entertainment contents business, in the digital game software field, the strong competitive environment for mobile game continues, especially in Japan. With regard to the packaged game software field, in the market for hardware of home video game consoles, the game software sales market is expanding, mainly in overseas due to the growing penetration of current-generation video game console hardware. In addition, the expectations are rising for expanding overseas download sales and revenue opportunities from new business models with the launch of new platforms and services. As for the market for amusement centers and amusement machines, the rate of facilities utilization is still mainly in prizes. However, there are concerns about the impact of consumption tax hike. In the resort industry, in 2018, the annual estimate for the number of foreign visitors to Japan exceeded 30 million for the first time and the number is increasing constantly, and an upward trend in the hotel occupancy rate is still evident. With a view to establishing Japan as a popular tourist destination, enforcement orders, etc. pertaining to the "Act on the Establishment of Specified Integrated Resort Areas" have been coming into force one after another from April 2019. In this business environment, net sales for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥280,808 million (an increase of 12.2% for the same period in the previous fiscal year). The Group posted an operating income of ¥28,066 million (an increase of 135.4% for the same period in the previous fiscal year), ordinary income of ¥25,852 million (an increase of 186.6% for the same period in the previous fiscal year). And profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥22,989 million (profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥681 million for the same period in the previous fiscal year) as a result of recording extraordinary income of gain on sales of noncurrent asset by Sammy Corporation, consolidated subsidiary of the Company. ―3― Result of each segment is as follows Net sales in each segment here do not include Inter-segment sales between segments. « Pachislot and Pachinko Machines » In the pachislot machine business, the Group has launched including mainstay titles "Pachislot Hokuto No Ken Tenshou" and "Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven 3 HI-EVOLUTION ZERO", leading to overall sales of 105 thousand units (Overall sales of pachislot machines were 31 thousand units for the same period in the previous fiscal year). In the pachinko machine business, the Group has launched including "P GAOGAOKING 3", leading to sales of 75 thousand units, (Overall sales of pachinko machines were 136 thousand units for the same period in the previous fiscal year). As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥86,253 million (an increase of 13.3% from the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating income was ¥20,757 million (an increase of 116.2% from the same period in the previous fiscal year). « Entertainment Contents » In the digital game software field, the Group recorded transient sales such as title transfers conducted by the second quarter, and offering titles. Also sales of existing titles in operation have been performing solidly. Besides, expenses substantially decreased due to the impairment loss on fixed assets recorded in the previous fiscal year. In the packaged game software field, the Group sold including mainstay new titles "PERSONA 5 ROYAL", "Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020" and "New Sakura Wars", in addition to selling repeat titles. As a result, sales amounted to 19,330 thousand copies (18,510 thousand copies for the same period in the previous fiscal year). In the amusement machine field, the Group launched new title "StarHorse4". In the amusement center operations field, the Group operated with a focus on prizes, like-for-like growth in sales were 100.7% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year. In the animated film and toy field, the Group recorded allocated revenue of movies, and sales of new toy products such as "Fun to change mouse covers! Sumikkogurashi Personal Computer" performed steadily. As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥186,263 million (an increase of 12.1% for the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating income was ¥16,197 million (an increase of 52.8% for the same period in the previous fiscal year). « Resort » In the resort business, at "Phoenix Seagaia Resort", owing to a steady growth in the use of accommodation as result of implemented measures including accommodation packages focusing on the Kyushu region, achieving an 8.2% growth from the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, there was an increase in expenses for participating in the domestic integrated resort business. As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥8,290 million (an increase of 4.3% for the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating loss was ¥2,310 million (operating loss of ¥1,918 million for the same period in the previous fiscal year). Overseas, PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. (affiliate accounted for using the equity method) is operating South Korea's first integrated resort "PARADISE CITY" has attracted many guests, primarily Japanese VIPs, owing to the effects of promotional activities targeting the Japanese market. ―4― (2) Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results Revisions have been made to the forecast of consolidated operating results for the full-year announced on April 26, 2019. For details, please refer to "Notice of Revisions to Full-Year Operating Results Forecast" announced on February 5, 2020. (3) Other (Changes in Accounting Policies) Certain overseas subsidiaries which apply the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Herewith, lessees, in principle, record all leases as assets and liabilities on the balance sheets. In initially applying the accounting standard, retained earnings have been adjusted for the cumulative effects of the application at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year with the transitional treatment of the standard. As a result, "Other, net" in noncurrent assets increased by ¥3,512 million, and "Other" in current liabilities and in noncurrent liabilities increased by ¥491 million, ¥3,029 million, respectively, for the third quarter of the fiscal year. Also the beginning balance for retained earnings decreased by ¥147 million. The impact of these changes on the profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year was immaterial. ―5― CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019 (Unit: Millions of yen) Prior year Current period (As of March 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 137,425 102,056 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 39,209 57,826 Short-term investment securities 14,500 33,500 Merchandise and finished goods 9,800 11,812 Work in process 25,028 23,980 Raw materials and supplies 15,192 18,478 Other 19,565 16,689 Allowance for doubtful accounts (259) (299) Total current assets 260,462 264,044 Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment Land 21,352 21,188 Other, net 62,665 65,646 Total property, plant and equipment 84,017 86,834 Intangible assets Goodwill 6,448 6,256 Other 8,848 10,544 Total intangible assets 15,297 16,800 Investments and other assets Investment securities 73,478 63,069 Other 31,835 35,812 Allowance for doubtful accounts (438) (462) Total investments and other assets 104,876 98,419 Total noncurrent assets 204,191 202,054 Total assets 464,654 466,098 ―6― SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019 (Unit: Millions of yen) Prior year Current period (As of March 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 24,758 26,672 Short - term loans payable 13,352 8,351 Current portion of bonds 12,500 10,000 Income taxes payable 2,631 2,077 Provision 6,044 4,477 Asset retirement obligations 562 4 Other 27,692 32,519 Total current liabilities 87,542 84,102 Noncurrent liabilities Bonds payable 10,000 10,000 Long - term loans payable 40,334 36,155 Net defined benefit liability 4,019 4,146 Asset retirement obligations 4,334 4,865 Provision for dismantling of fixed assets 420 420 Other 12,666 13,902 Total noncurrent liabilities 71,774 69,490 Total liabilities 159,316 153,593 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 29,953 29,953 Capital surplus 117,142 117,956 Retained earnings 201,889 215,265 Treasury stock (54,168) (53,761) Total shareholders' equity 294,816 309,413 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 14,354 10,090 Deferred gains or losses on hedges - (748) Revaluation reserve for land (1,109) (1,109) Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,888) (7,483) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (524) (438) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 7,832 311 Subscription rights to shares 912 846 Non-controlling interests 1,776 1,933 Total net assets 305,337 312,505 Total liabilities and net assets 464,654 466,098 ―7― SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2019 (Unit: Millions of yen) Prior period Current period From April 1, 2018 From April 1, 2019 To December 31, 2018 To December 31, 2019 Net sales 250,321 280,808 Cost of sales 158,575 171,789 Gross profit 91,746 109,018 Selling, general and administrative expenses 79,825 80,952 Operating income (loss) 11,921 28,066 Non-operating income Interest income Dividends income Foreign exchange gains Gain on investments in partnership Gain on valuation of compound financial instruments Other Total non-operating income Non-operating expenses Interest expenses Equity in losses of affiliates Foreign exchange losses Commission fee Rent expenses Other Total non-operating expenses Ordinary income (loss) Extraordinary income Gain on sales of noncurrent assets Gain on sales of investment securities Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates Other Total extraordinary income Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of noncurrent assets Impairment loss Loss on valuation of investment securities Other 205 174 456 398 123 - 364 462 15 - 432 824 1,597 1,860 417 354 1,637 1,824 - 373 77 59 935 84 1,429 1,378 4,497 4,074 9,021 25,852 58 2,909 493 94 1,220 - 13 18 1,784 3,023 10 0 6,627 212 - 173 146 118 Total extraordinary losses 6,784 505 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,021 28,369 Income taxes-current 3,227 5,194 Total income taxes 3,227 5,194 Profit (loss) 794 23,175 (Breakdown) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 681 22,989 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 113 185 ―8― SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2019 (Unit: Millions of yen) Prior period Current period From April 1, 2018 From April 1, 2019 To December 31, 2018 To December 31, 2019 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 1,195 (4,267) Deferred gains or losses on hedges 1 (0) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,535) (402) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax 403 (59) Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for (682) (2,791) using equity method Total other comprehensive income (618) (7,521) Comprehensive income 175 15,653 (Breakdown) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 62 15,468 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling 112 184 interests ―9― SEGMENT INFORMATION 1. Prior period (From April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) Information on the amounts of net sales, income (loss) by each reporting segment (Unit: Millions of yen) Reporting segment Amount in Adjustment Subtotal consolidated financial (Note) Pachislot Entertainment statements Resort Pachinko Contents Net sales (1) Sales to third parties 76,160 166,210 7,949 250,320 1 250,321 (2) Inter-segment sales and 700 762 28 1,491 (1,491) - transfers Total 76,861 166,972 7,978 251,811 (1,490) 250,321 Segment income (loss) 9,601 10,602 (1,918) 18,285 (6,364) 11,921 (Notes) 1. Elimination of inter-segment transactions of ¥(2) million and general corporate expenses of ¥(6,361) million which are not allocated to the reporting segment are included in the adjustment to segment income (loss) of ¥(6,364) million. General corporate expenses are mainly consisted of the expenses of the Group management incurred by the Company. 2. Adjustment has been made to segment income (loss) and operating income in the consolidated financial statements. 2. Current period (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Information on the amounts of net sales, income (loss) by each reporting segment (Unit: Millions of yen) Reporting segment Amount in Adjustment Subtotal consolidated financial (Note) Pachislot Entertainment statements Resort Pachinko Contents Net sales (1) Sales to third parties 86,253 186,263 8,290 280,806 1 280,808 (2) Inter-segment sales and 628 770 58 1,458 (1,458) - transfers Total 86,881 187,034 8,349 282,264 (1,456) 280,808 Segment income (loss) 20,757 16,197 (2,310) 34,644 (6,578) 28,066 (Notes) 1. Elimination of inter-segment transactions of ¥(12) million and general corporate expenses of ¥(6,565) million which are not allocated to the reporting segment are included in the adjustment to segment income (loss) of ¥(6,578) million. 