SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

(6460)
Sega Sammy : FLASH REPORT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 9 Months Ended December 31, 2019

02/04/2020 | 10:59pm EST
(2) CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION

February 5, 2020

(Translation)

FLASH REPORT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [Japanese GAAP]

9 Months Ended December 31, 2019

Name of the Company :

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Code number :

6460

(URL https://www.segasammy.co.jp/)

Representative :

Haruki Satomi

President and Group COO (Representative Director)

Any inquiry to :

Yoichi Owaki

Vice President, Senior Executive Officer

Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division

Sumitomo Fudosan Osaki Garden Tower,

1-1-1Nishi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ward, Tokyo

Tel

(03) 6864-2400

Filing of Quarterly Report

: February 14, 2020 (plan)

Start of cash dividend payments

: -

(Amounts below one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Operating Results for the 9 Months Ended December 31, 2019

  1. RESULTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(Percentage represents changes from the prior period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

For 9 months ended

280,808

12.2

28,066

135.4

25,852

186.6

22,989

-

December 31, 2019

For 9 months ended

250,321

(4.0)

11,921

(53.5)

9,021

(62.9)

681

(95.0)

December 31, 2018

(Note) Comprehensive income

For 9 months ended December 31, 2019

: ¥15,653 million ( -%)

For 9 months ended December 31, 2018

: ¥175 million ((98.9)%)

Net income

Net income per

per share

share (Diluted)

Yen

Yen

For 9 months ended December 31, 2019

97.92

97.89

For 9 months ended December 31, 2018

2.90

2.90

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2019

466,098

312,505

66.5

March 31, 2019

464,654

305,337

65.1

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

December 31, 2019 : ¥309,724 million

March 31, 2019

: ¥302,648 million

―1―

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year-end

For the year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended

-

20.00

-

20.00

40.00

March 31, 2019

Year ending

-

20.00

-

March 31, 2020

Year ending

20.00

40.00

March 31, 2020 (plan)

(Note) Revision of the forecast from latest announcement: No

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year ending March 31, 2020

(Percentage represents changes from the prior year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

Net income

to owners of parent

per share

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Full-year

367,000

10.7

27,000

106.4

24,000

220.2

21,000

694.7

89.44

(Note) Revision of the forecast from latest announcement: Yes

4. Other

  1. Significant changes in subsidiaries (scope of consolidation) during period: No
  2. Adoption of the simplified method of accounting as well as specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting principles, procedures, disclosure methods, etc., for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements:
    1. Changes associated with revision in accounting standards: Yes
    2. Other changes: No
  5. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

1.

Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

December 31, 2019

:

266,229,476

March 31, 2019

:

266,229,476

2.

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

December 31, 2019

:

31,258,139

March 31, 2019

:

31,493,927

3. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) For 9 months ended December 31, 2019 : 234,787,174

For 9 months ended December 31, 2018 : 234,478,804

(Note)

  • This report is not required the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or accounting auditors.
  • The forward-looking statements, such as results forecasts, included in this document are based on information available to the SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") at the time of the announcement and assumptions considered reasonable.
    Actual results could differ materially, depending on a range of factors. For the assumptions prerequisite to the results forecasts and the points to be noted in the use of the forecasts, please see "Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results" on page 5.
  • The Company plans to hold a telephone conference on financial results for analysts on February 5, 2020. The contents of the meeting will be posted on the Company's website on the same day.

―2―

Operating Results and Financial Position

(1) Overview

With regard to the pachislot and pachinko industry, while the rate of machines that have been verified to be compatible through prototype testing, which was conducted by the Security Communications Association (Hotsukyo), remained low, the launch of machines that conform to the regulatory revision is progressing. The expectations for market revitalization are rising, with reviewed voluntary regulations of Nihon Dendo-shiki Yugiki Kyodo Kumiai (Nichidenkyo), a union of pachislot machine manufacturers, and Nihon Yugiki Kogyo Kumiai (Nikkoso), a union for pachinko machine manufacturers related to pachislot machines, and with a greater range of gameplay available through pachinko machine development, due in part to changes to the criteria for interpretation of technological standards related to pachinko machines.

Regarding the environment of the entertainment contents business, in the digital game software field, the strong competitive environment for mobile game continues, especially in Japan. With regard to the packaged game software field, in the market for hardware of home video game consoles, the game software sales market is expanding, mainly in overseas due to the growing penetration of current-generation video game console hardware. In addition, the expectations are rising for expanding overseas download sales and revenue opportunities from new business models with the launch of new platforms and services. As for the market for amusement centers and amusement machines, the rate of facilities utilization is still mainly in prizes. However, there are concerns about the impact of consumption tax hike.

In the resort industry, in 2018, the annual estimate for the number of foreign visitors to Japan exceeded 30 million for the first time and the number is increasing constantly, and an upward trend in the hotel occupancy rate is still evident. With a view to establishing Japan as a popular tourist destination, enforcement orders, etc. pertaining to the "Act on the Establishment of Specified Integrated Resort Areas" have been coming into force one after another from April 2019.

In this business environment, net sales for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥280,808 million (an increase of 12.2% for the same period in the previous fiscal year). The Group posted an operating income of ¥28,066 million (an increase of 135.4% for the same period in the previous fiscal year), ordinary income of ¥25,852 million (an increase of 186.6% for the same period in the previous fiscal year). And profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥22,989 million (profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥681 million for the same period in the previous fiscal year) as a result of recording extraordinary income of gain on sales of noncurrent asset by Sammy Corporation, consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

―3―

Result of each segment is as follows

Net sales in each segment here do not include Inter-segment sales between segments.

« Pachislot and Pachinko Machines »

In the pachislot machine business, the Group has launched including mainstay titles "Pachislot Hokuto No Ken Tenshou" and "Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven 3 HI-EVOLUTION ZERO", leading to overall sales of 105 thousand units (Overall sales of pachislot machines were 31 thousand units for the same period in the previous fiscal year). In the pachinko machine business, the Group has launched including "P GAOGAOKING 3", leading to sales of 75 thousand units, (Overall sales of pachinko machines were 136 thousand units for the same period in the previous fiscal year).

As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥86,253 million (an increase of 13.3% from the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating income was ¥20,757 million (an increase of 116.2% from the same period in the previous fiscal year).

« Entertainment Contents »

In the digital game software field, the Group recorded transient sales such as title transfers conducted by the second quarter, and offering titles. Also sales of existing titles in operation have been performing solidly. Besides, expenses substantially decreased due to the impairment loss on fixed assets recorded in the previous fiscal year.

In the packaged game software field, the Group sold including mainstay new titles "PERSONA 5 ROYAL", "Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020" and "New Sakura Wars", in addition to selling repeat titles. As a result, sales amounted to 19,330 thousand copies (18,510 thousand copies for the same period in the previous fiscal year).

In the amusement machine field, the Group launched new title "StarHorse4".

In the amusement center operations field, the Group operated with a focus on prizes, like-for-like growth in sales were 100.7% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the animated film and toy field, the Group recorded allocated revenue of movies, and sales of new toy products such as "Fun to change mouse covers! Sumikkogurashi Personal Computer" performed steadily.

As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥186,263 million (an increase of 12.1% for the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating income was ¥16,197 million (an increase of 52.8% for the same period in the previous fiscal year).

« Resort »

In the resort business, at "Phoenix Seagaia Resort", owing to a steady growth in the use of accommodation as result of implemented measures including accommodation packages focusing on the Kyushu region, achieving an 8.2% growth from the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, there was an increase in expenses for participating in the domestic integrated resort business.

As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥8,290 million (an increase of 4.3% for the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating loss was ¥2,310 million (operating loss of ¥1,918 million for the same period in the previous fiscal year).

Overseas, PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. (affiliate accounted for using the equity method) is operating South Korea's first integrated resort "PARADISE CITY" has attracted many guests, primarily Japanese VIPs, owing to the effects of promotional activities targeting the Japanese market.

―4―

(2) Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results

Revisions have been made to the forecast of consolidated operating results for the full-year announced on April 26, 2019. For details, please refer to "Notice of Revisions to Full-Year Operating Results Forecast" announced on February 5, 2020.

(3) Other

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

Certain overseas subsidiaries which apply the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Herewith, lessees, in principle, record all leases as assets and liabilities on the balance sheets. In initially applying the accounting standard, retained earnings have been adjusted for the cumulative effects of the application at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year with the transitional treatment of the standard.

As a result, "Other, net" in noncurrent assets increased by ¥3,512 million, and "Other" in current liabilities and in noncurrent liabilities increased by ¥491 million, ¥3,029 million, respectively, for the third quarter of the fiscal year. Also the beginning balance for retained earnings decreased by ¥147 million. The impact of these changes on the profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year was immaterial.

―5―

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Prior year

Current period

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

137,425

102,056

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

39,209

57,826

Short-term investment securities

14,500

33,500

Merchandise and finished goods

9,800

11,812

Work in process

25,028

23,980

Raw materials and supplies

15,192

18,478

Other

19,565

16,689

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(259)

(299)

Total current assets

260,462

264,044

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

21,352

21,188

Other, net

62,665

65,646

Total property, plant and equipment

84,017

86,834

Intangible assets

Goodwill

6,448

6,256

Other

8,848

10,544

Total intangible assets

15,297

16,800

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

73,478

63,069

Other

31,835

35,812

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(438)

(462)

Total investments and other assets

104,876

98,419

Total noncurrent assets

204,191

202,054

Total assets

464,654

466,098

―6―

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Prior year

Current period

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

24,758

26,672

Short - term loans payable

13,352

8,351

Current portion of bonds

12,500

10,000

Income taxes payable

2,631

2,077

Provision

6,044

4,477

Asset retirement obligations

562

4

Other

27,692

32,519

Total current liabilities

87,542

84,102

Noncurrent liabilities

Bonds payable

10,000

10,000

Long - term loans payable

40,334

36,155

Net defined benefit liability

4,019

4,146

Asset retirement obligations

4,334

4,865

Provision for dismantling of fixed assets

420

420

Other

12,666

13,902

Total noncurrent liabilities

71,774

69,490

Total liabilities

159,316

153,593

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

29,953

29,953

Capital surplus

117,142

117,956

Retained earnings

201,889

215,265

Treasury stock

(54,168)

(53,761)

Total shareholders' equity

294,816

309,413

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

14,354

10,090

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

-

(748)

Revaluation reserve for land

(1,109)

(1,109)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(4,888)

(7,483)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(524)

(438)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,832

311

Subscription rights to shares

912

846

Non-controlling interests

1,776

1,933

Total net assets

305,337

312,505

Total liabilities and net assets

464,654

466,098

―7―

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2019

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Prior period

Current period

From April 1, 2018

From April 1, 2019

To December 31, 2018

To December 31, 2019

Net sales

250,321

280,808

Cost of sales

158,575

171,789

Gross profit

91,746

109,018

Selling, general and administrative expenses

79,825

80,952

Operating income (loss)

11,921

28,066

Non-operating income

Interest income

Dividends income

Foreign exchange gains

Gain on investments in partnership

Gain on valuation of compound financial instruments

Other

Total non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Equity in losses of affiliates

Foreign exchange losses

Commission fee

Rent expenses

Other

Total non-operating expenses

Ordinary income (loss)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of noncurrent assets

Gain on sales of investment securities

Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates

Other

Total extraordinary income

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of noncurrent assets

Impairment loss

Loss on valuation of investment securities

Other

205

174

456

398

123

-

364

462

15

-

432

824

1,597

1,860

417

354

1,637

1,824

-

373

77

59

935

84

1,429

1,378

4,497

4,074

9,021

25,852

58

2,909

493

94

1,220

-

13

18

1,784

3,023

10

0

6,627

212

-

173

146

118

Total extraordinary losses

6,784

505

Income (loss) before income taxes

4,021

28,369

Income taxes-current

3,227

5,194

Total income taxes

3,227

5,194

Profit (loss)

794

23,175

(Breakdown)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

681

22,989

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

113

185

―8―

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2019

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Prior period

Current period

From April 1, 2018

From April 1, 2019

To December 31, 2018

To December 31, 2019

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,195

(4,267)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1

(0)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,535)

(402)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

403

(59)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

(682)

(2,791)

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(618)

(7,521)

Comprehensive income

175

15,653

(Breakdown)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

62

15,468

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

112

184

interests

―9―

SEGMENT INFORMATION

1. Prior period (From April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

Information on the amounts of net sales, income (loss) by each reporting segment

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Reporting segment

Amount in

Adjustment

Subtotal

consolidated financial

(Note)

Pachislot

Entertainment

statements

Resort

Pachinko

Contents

Net sales

(1) Sales to third parties

76,160

166,210

7,949

250,320

1

250,321

(2) Inter-segment sales and

700

762

28

1,491

(1,491)

-

transfers

Total

76,861

166,972

7,978

251,811

(1,490)

250,321

Segment income (loss)

9,601

10,602

(1,918)

18,285

(6,364)

11,921

(Notes) 1. Elimination of inter-segment transactions of ¥(2) million and general corporate expenses of ¥(6,361) million which are not allocated to the reporting segment are included in the adjustment to segment income (loss) of ¥(6,364) million. General corporate expenses are mainly consisted of the expenses of the Group management incurred by the Company.

2. Adjustment has been made to segment income (loss) and operating income in the consolidated financial statements.

2. Current period (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

Information on the amounts of net sales, income (loss) by each reporting segment

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Reporting segment

Amount in

Adjustment

Subtotal

consolidated financial

(Note)

Pachislot

Entertainment

statements

Resort

Pachinko

Contents

Net sales

(1) Sales to third parties

86,253

186,263

8,290

280,806

1

280,808

(2) Inter-segment sales and

628

770

58

1,458

(1,458)

-

transfers

Total

86,881

187,034

8,349

282,264

(1,456)

280,808

Segment income (loss)

20,757

16,197

(2,310)

34,644

(6,578)

28,066

(Notes) 1. Elimination of inter-segment transactions of ¥(12) million and general corporate expenses of ¥(6,565) million which are not allocated to the reporting segment are included in the adjustment to segment income (loss) of ¥(6,578) million. General corporate expenses are mainly consisted of the expenses of the Group management incurred by the Company.

2. Adjustment has been made to segment income (loss) and operating income in the consolidated financial statements.

―10―

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 03:58:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
EPS Revisions
