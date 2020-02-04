Sega Sammy : FLASH REPORT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 9 Months Ended December 31, 2019

Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division
Sumitomo Fudosan Osaki Garden Tower,
1-1-1Nishi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ward, Tokyo
Tel
(03) 6864-2400
Filing of Quarterly Report
: February 14, 2020 (plan)
Start of cash dividend payments
: -
(Amounts below one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Operating Results for the 9 Months Ended December 31, 2019
RESULTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
(Percentage represents changes from the prior period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
For 9 months ended
280,808
12.2
28,066
135.4
25,852
186.6
22,989
-
December 31, 2019
For 9 months ended
250,321
(4.0)
11,921
(53.5)
9,021
(62.9)
681
(95.0)
December 31, 2018
(Note) Comprehensive income
For 9 months ended December 31, 2019
: ¥15,653 million ( -%)
For 9 months ended December 31, 2018
: ¥175 million ((98.9)%)
Net income
Net income per
per share
share (Diluted)
Yen
Yen
For 9 months ended December 31, 2019
97.92
97.89
For 9 months ended December 31, 2018
2.90
2.90
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2019
466,098
312,505
66.5
March 31, 2019
464,654
305,337
65.1
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
December 31, 2019 : ¥309,724 million
March 31, 2019
: ¥302,648 million
―1―
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year-end
For the year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended
-
20.00
-
20.00
40.00
March 31, 2019
Year ending
-
20.00
-
March 31, 2020
Year ending
20.00
40.00
March 31, 2020 (plan)
(Note) Revision of the forecast from latest announcement: No
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year ending March 31, 2020
(Percentage represents changes from the prior year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
Net income
to owners of parent
per share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Full-year
367,000
10.7
27,000
106.4
24,000
220.2
21,000
694.7
89.44
(Note) Revision of the forecast from latest announcement: Yes
4. Other
Significant changes in subsidiaries (scope of consolidation) during period: No
Adoption of the simplified method of accounting as well as specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting principles, procedures, disclosure methods, etc., for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Changes associated with revision in accounting standards: Yes
Other changes: No
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
1.
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
December 31, 2019
:
266,229,476
March 31, 2019
:
266,229,476
2.
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
December 31, 2019
:
31,258,139
March 31, 2019
:
31,493,927
3. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) For 9 months ended December 31, 2019 : 234,787,174
For 9 months ended December 31, 2018 : 234,478,804
(Note)
This report is not required the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or accounting auditors.
The forward-looking statements, such as results forecasts, included in this document are based on information available to the SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") at the time of the announcement and assumptions considered reasonable.
Actual results could differ materially, depending on a range of factors. For the assumptions prerequisite to the results forecasts and the points to be noted in the use of the forecasts, please see "Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results" on page 5.
The Company plans to hold a telephone conference on financial results for analysts on February 5, 2020. The contents of the meeting will be posted on the Company's website on the same day.
―2―
Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Overview
With regard to the pachislot and pachinko industry, while the rate of machines that have been verified to be compatible through prototype testing, which was conducted by the Security Communications Association (Hotsukyo), remained low, the launch of machines that conform to the regulatory revision is progressing. The expectations for market revitalization are rising, with reviewed voluntary regulations of Nihon Dendo-shiki Yugiki Kyodo Kumiai (Nichidenkyo), a union of pachislot machine manufacturers, and Nihon Yugiki Kogyo Kumiai (Nikkoso), a union for pachinko machine manufacturers related to pachislot machines, and with a greater range of gameplay available through pachinko machine development, due in part to changes to the criteria for interpretation of technological standards related to pachinko machines.
Regarding the environment of the entertainment contents business, in the digital game software field, the strong competitive environment for mobile game continues, especially in Japan. With regard to the packaged game software field, in the market for hardware of home video game consoles, the game software sales market is expanding, mainly in overseas due to the growing penetration of current-generation video game console hardware. In addition, the expectations are rising for expanding overseas download sales and revenue opportunities from new business models with the launch of new platforms and services. As for the market for amusement centers and amusement machines, the rate of facilities utilization is still mainly in prizes. However, there are concerns about the impact of consumption tax hike.
In the resort industry, in 2018, the annual estimate for the number of foreign visitors to Japan exceeded 30 million for the first time and the number is increasing constantly, and an upward trend in the hotel occupancy rate is still evident. With a view to establishing Japan as a popular tourist destination, enforcement orders, etc. pertaining to the "Act on the Establishment of Specified Integrated Resort Areas" have been coming into force one after another from April 2019.
In this business environment, net sales for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 amounted to ¥280,808 million (an increase of 12.2% for the same period in the previous fiscal year). The Group posted an operating income of ¥28,066 million (an increase of 135.4% for the same period in the previous fiscal year), ordinary income of ¥25,852 million (an increase of 186.6% for the same period in the previous fiscal year). And profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥22,989 million (profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥681 million for the same period in the previous fiscal year) as a result of recording extraordinary income of gain on sales of noncurrent asset by Sammy Corporation, consolidated subsidiary of the Company.
―3―
Result of each segment is as follows
Net sales in each segment here do not include Inter-segment sales between segments.
« Pachislot and Pachinko Machines »
In the pachislot machine business, the Group has launched including mainstay titles "Pachislot Hokuto No Ken Tenshou" and "Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven 3 HI-EVOLUTION ZERO", leading to overall sales of 105 thousand units (Overall sales of pachislot machines were 31 thousand units for the same period in the previous fiscal year). In the pachinko machine business, the Group has launched including "P GAOGAOKING 3", leading to sales of 75 thousand units, (Overall sales of pachinko machines were 136 thousand units for the same period in the previous fiscal year).
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥86,253 million (an increase of 13.3% from the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating income was ¥20,757 million (an increase of 116.2% from the same period in the previous fiscal year).
« Entertainment Contents »
In the digital game software field, the Group recorded transient sales such as title transfers conducted by the second quarter, and offering titles. Also sales of existing titles in operation have been performing solidly. Besides, expenses substantially decreased due to the impairment loss on fixed assets recorded in the previous fiscal year.
In the packaged game software field, the Group sold including mainstay new titles "PERSONA 5 ROYAL", "Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020" and "New Sakura Wars", in addition to selling repeat titles. As a result, sales amounted to 19,330 thousand copies (18,510 thousand copies for the same period in the previous fiscal year).
In the amusement machine field, the Group launched new title "StarHorse4".
In the amusement center operations field, the Group operated with a focus on prizes, like-for-like growth in sales were 100.7% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.
In the animated film and toy field, the Group recorded allocated revenue of movies, and sales of new toy products such as "Fun to change mouse covers! Sumikkogurashi Personal Computer" performed steadily.
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥186,263 million (an increase of 12.1% for the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating income was ¥16,197 million (an increase of 52.8% for the same period in the previous fiscal year).
« Resort »
In the resort business, at "Phoenix Seagaia Resort", owing to a steady growth in the use of accommodation as result of implemented measures including accommodation packages focusing on the Kyushu region, achieving an 8.2% growth from the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, there was an increase in expenses for participating in the domestic integrated resort business.
As a result, net sales in this segment were ¥8,290 million (an increase of 4.3% for the same period in the previous fiscal year) and operating loss was ¥2,310 million (operating loss of ¥1,918 million for the same period in the previous fiscal year).
Overseas, PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. (affiliate accounted for using the equity method) is operating South Korea's first integrated resort "PARADISE CITY" has attracted many guests, primarily Japanese VIPs, owing to the effects of promotional activities targeting the Japanese market.
―4―
(2) Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results
Revisions have been made to the forecast of consolidated operating results for the full-year announced on April 26, 2019. For details, please refer to "Notice of Revisions to Full-Year Operating Results Forecast" announced on February 5, 2020.
(3) Other
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
Certain overseas subsidiaries which apply the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted IFRS 16 "Leases" from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Herewith, lessees, in principle, record all leases as assets and liabilities on the balance sheets. In initially applying the accounting standard, retained earnings have been adjusted for the cumulative effects of the application at the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year with the transitional treatment of the standard.
As a result, "Other, net" in noncurrent assets increased by ¥3,512 million, and "Other" in current liabilities and in noncurrent liabilities increased by ¥491 million, ¥3,029 million, respectively, for the third quarter of the fiscal year. Also the beginning balance for retained earnings decreased by ¥147 million. The impact of these changes on the profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year was immaterial.
―5―
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Prior year
Current period
(As of March 31, 2019)
(As of December 31, 2019)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
137,425
102,056
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
39,209
57,826
Short-term investment securities
14,500
33,500
Merchandise and finished goods
9,800
11,812
Work in process
25,028
23,980
Raw materials and supplies
15,192
18,478
Other
19,565
16,689
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(259)
(299)
Total current assets
260,462
264,044
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
Land
21,352
21,188
Other, net
62,665
65,646
Total property, plant and equipment
84,017
86,834
Intangible assets
Goodwill
6,448
6,256
Other
8,848
10,544
Total intangible assets
15,297
16,800
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
73,478
63,069
Other
31,835
35,812
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(438)
(462)
Total investments and other assets
104,876
98,419
Total noncurrent assets
204,191
202,054
Total assets
464,654
466,098
―6―
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND MARCH 31, 2019
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Prior year
Current period
(As of March 31, 2019)
(As of December 31, 2019)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
24,758
26,672
Short - term loans payable
13,352
8,351
Current portion of bonds
12,500
10,000
Income taxes payable
2,631
2,077
Provision
6,044
4,477
Asset retirement obligations
562
4
Other
27,692
32,519
Total current liabilities
87,542
84,102
Noncurrent liabilities
Bonds payable
10,000
10,000
Long - term loans payable
40,334
36,155
Net defined benefit liability
4,019
4,146
Asset retirement obligations
4,334
4,865
Provision for dismantling of fixed assets
420
420
Other
12,666
13,902
Total noncurrent liabilities
71,774
69,490
Total liabilities
159,316
153,593
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
29,953
29,953
Capital surplus
117,142
117,956
Retained earnings
201,889
215,265
Treasury stock
(54,168)
(53,761)
Total shareholders' equity
294,816
309,413
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
14,354
10,090
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
-
(748)
Revaluation reserve for land
(1,109)
(1,109)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(4,888)
(7,483)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(524)
(438)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
7,832
311
Subscription rights to shares
912
846
Non-controlling interests
1,776
1,933
Total net assets
305,337
312,505
Total liabilities and net assets
464,654
466,098
―7―
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2019
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Prior period
Current period
From April 1, 2018
From April 1, 2019
To December 31, 2018
To December 31, 2019
Net sales
250,321
280,808
Cost of sales
158,575
171,789
Gross profit
91,746
109,018
Selling, general and administrative expenses
79,825
80,952
Operating income (loss)
11,921
28,066
Non-operating income
Interest income
Dividends income
Foreign exchange gains
Gain on investments in partnership
Gain on valuation of compound financial instruments
Other
Total non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
Equity in losses of affiliates
Foreign exchange losses
Commission fee
Rent expenses
Other
Total non-operating expenses
Ordinary income (loss)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of noncurrent assets
Gain on sales of investment securities
Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates
Other
Total extraordinary income
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of noncurrent assets
Impairment loss
Loss on valuation of investment securities
Other
205
174
456
398
123
-
364
462
15
-
432
824
1,597
1,860
417
354
1,637
1,824
-
373
77
59
935
84
1,429
1,378
4,497
4,074
9,021
25,852
58
2,909
493
94
1,220
-
13
18
1,784
3,023
10
0
6,627
212
-
173
146
118
Total extraordinary losses
6,784
505
Income (loss) before income taxes
4,021
28,369
Income taxes-current
3,227
5,194
Total income taxes
3,227
5,194
Profit (loss)
794
23,175
(Breakdown)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
681
22,989
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
113
185
―8―
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2019
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Prior period
Current period
From April 1, 2018
From April 1, 2019
To December 31, 2018
To December 31, 2019
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,195
(4,267)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
1
(0)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,535)
(402)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
403
(59)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
(682)
(2,791)
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(618)
(7,521)
Comprehensive income
175
15,653
(Breakdown)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
62
15,468
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
112
184
interests
―9―
SEGMENT INFORMATION
1. Prior period (From April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
Information on the amounts of net sales, income (loss) by each reporting segment
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Reporting segment
Amount in
Adjustment
Subtotal
consolidated financial
(Note)
Pachislot
Entertainment
statements
Resort
Pachinko
Contents
Net sales
(1) Sales to third parties
76,160
166,210
7,949
250,320
1
250,321
(2) Inter-segment sales and
700
762
28
1,491
(1,491)
-
transfers
Total
76,861
166,972
7,978
251,811
(1,490)
250,321
Segment income (loss)
9,601
10,602
(1,918)
18,285
(6,364)
11,921
(Notes) 1. Elimination of inter-segment transactions of ¥(2) million and general corporate expenses of ¥(6,361) million which are not allocated to the reporting segment are included in the adjustment to segment income (loss) of ¥(6,364) million. General corporate expenses are mainly consisted of the expenses of the Group management incurred by the Company.
2. Adjustment has been made to segment income (loss) and operating income in the consolidated financial statements.
2. Current period (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
Information on the amounts of net sales, income (loss) by each reporting segment
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Reporting segment
Amount in
Adjustment
Subtotal
consolidated financial
(Note)
Pachislot
Entertainment
statements
Resort
Pachinko
Contents
Net sales
(1) Sales to third parties
86,253
186,263
8,290
280,806
1
280,808
(2) Inter-segment sales and
628
770
58
1,458
(1,458)
-
transfers
Total
86,881
187,034
8,349
282,264
(1,456)
280,808
Segment income (loss)
20,757
16,197
(2,310)
34,644
(6,578)
28,066
(Notes) 1. Elimination of inter-segment transactions of ¥(12) million and general corporate expenses of ¥(6,565) million which are not allocated to the reporting segment are included in the adjustment to segment income (loss) of ¥(6,578) million. General corporate expenses are mainly consisted of the expenses of the Group management incurred by the Company.
2. Adjustment has been made to segment income (loss) and operating income in the consolidated financial statements.
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 03:58:12 UTC