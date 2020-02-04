Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.    6460   JP3419050004

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

(6460)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sega Sammy : FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results / Appendix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 10:59pm EST

FY Ending March 2020

3Q Results / Appendix

February 5, 2020

[Disclaimer]

The contents of this material and comments made during the questions and answers etc. of this briefing session are the judgment and projections of the Company's managements based on currently available information.

These contents involve risk and uncertainty and the actual results may differ materially from these contents/comments.

© SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. All Rights Reserved.

Results Highlights

Consolidated

Business

Pachislot and

Pachinko

Machines

Business

Entertainment

Contents

Business

Resort Business

3Q Results

  • Both sales and profit increased YoY
  • Sales unit increased in Pachislot and Pachinko machines business
  • Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business performed solidly.
  • Recorded extraordinary income associated with transfer of non-current assets
  • Profitability improved YoY due to

increased pachislot sales units

  • Pachislot : "Pachislot Hokuto No Ken Tenshou" "Pachislot Psalms of Planets
    Eureka Seven 3 HI-EVOLUTION ZERO"
  • Pachinko: "P GAOGAOKING 3"

"P The Seven deadly Sins Elizabeth ver."

  • Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business performed solidly.
  • The expenses increased in Packaged Games area due to the launch of new titles.
  • Profit of PHOENIX RESORT improved but expenses for domestic Integrated Resort (IR) increased, leading to wider losses.

Forecast

  • Revised full-year operating results forecast

Sales 390.0 367.0 billion yen Operating Income 27.0 27.0 billion yen

  • While Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business fell short of initial forecast due to a decline in sales units, Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business improved
  • Net income increased due to the recognition of extraordinary income associated with the transfer of non-current assets and the decrease of tax expenses.
  • Revised the number of titles and sales units forecast
  • Pachislot : "Pachislot PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2" "Pachislot Monogatari Series Secondseason"
  • Pachinko: "P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu,"

"P BIG DREAM2 GEKISHIN," etc.

  • Several new titles are planned to launch for each business area.
  • Expect the incurrence of expenses with verification of asset value of inventory, incentives and others at the end of fiscal year.
  • Continue to improve profitability at existing facilities.
  • Expenses increases with the activation of the measures towards participating into domestic

IR.

  • Exhibited the booth at JAPAN IR EXPO in Yokohama
  • Announced the partners
    • 2 -

Consolidated Income Statements (Summary)

(JPY Billion)

2019/3

2020/3

Full Year

Revised

Full Year

Through

Through

Through

Through

Through

Forecast

1Q

1Q

Forecasts

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

(announced

(announced

on Apr 26)

on Feb 5)

Sales

68.8

171.0

250.3

331.6

72.7

165.5

280.8

390.0

367.0

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

21.5

58.6

76.1

101.4

17.1

44.1

86.2

120.0

110.0

Entertainment Contents

45.0

107.2

166.2

219.6

53.0

115.8

186.2

259.0

246.0

Resort

2.3

5.1

7.9

10.5

2.4

5.5

8.2

11.0

11.0

Operating Income

0.9

10.2

11.9

13.0

3.4

14.6

28.0

27.0

27.0

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

1.7

9.6

9.6

13.4

1.3

7.8

20.7

29.0

25.5

Entertainment Contents

1.6

6.1

10.6

9.8

4.9

12.7

16.1

11.0

14.0

Resort

-0.6

-1.1

-1.9

-2.4

-0.8

-1.5

-2.3

-4.0

-3.5

Other / Elimination

-1.8

-4.4

-6.4

-7.8

-2.0

-4.4

-6.5

-9.0

-9.0

Operating Income Margin

1.3%

6.0%

4.8%

3.9%

4.7%

8.8%

10.0%

6.9%

7.4%

Non-operating income

0.7

1.3

1.5

2.1

0.8

1.3

1.8

1.5

2.2

Non-operating expenses

0.9

2.3

4.4

7.7

1.9

3.3

4.0

5.5

5.0

Ordinary Income

0.6

9.1

9.0

7.4

2.3

12.6

25.8

23.0

24.0

Extraordinary income

0.0

1.7

1.7

8.2

0.0

0.0

3.0

-

3.0

Extraordinary losses

0.0

0.2

6.7

8.7

0.1

0.1

0.5

-

0.5

Income before income taxes

0.7

10.6

4.0

6.9

2.2

12.5

28.3

23.0

26.5

Profit attributable to owners of parent

0.3

6.7

0.6

2.6

1.7

9.8

22.9

15.0

21.0

Dividends per share (JPY)

-

20.00

20.00

40.00

-

20.00

20.00

40.00

40.00

Earnings per share (JPY)

1.44

28.60

2.90

11.27

7.32

42.05

97.92

63.90

89.44

Net Assets per share (JPY)

1,296.55

1,328.00

1,274.50

1,289.32

1,259.70

1,276.36

1,318.14

-

-

- 3 -

Costs and Expenses

(JPY Billion)

2019/3

2020/3

Full Year

Revised

Full Year

Through

Through

Through

Through

Through

Forecast

1Q

1Q

Forecasts

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

(announced

(announced

on Apr 26)

on Feb 5)

R&D Expense / Content

14.1

30.8

48.3

66.6

17.1

33.5

56.4

72.5

75.7

Production Expense

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

3.5

7.8

12.1

17.0

4.1

8.6

13.7

15.9

17.0

Entertainment Contents

10.6

23.2

36.4

49.9

13.0

25.0

42.8

56.6

58.6

Resort

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

Other / Elimination

0.0

-0.3

-0.3

-0.5

0.0

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.1

Cap-ex

6.4

17.8

24.3

34.4

5.1

10.5

16.1

24.8

22.6

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

0.8

3.0

3.7

5.0

0.9

1.8

2.5

4.7

4.3

Entertainment Contents

4.2

10.7

16.1

25.0

4.0

8.3

12.9

19.2

17.2

Resort

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.3

Other / Elimination

1.4

4.1

4.4

4.3

0.2

0.3

0.6

0.7

0.8

Depreciation

3.9

7.4

10.8

14.5

3.6

7.3

10.9

13.6

13.8

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

1.1

2.1

3.0

4.0

1.0

1.9

2.8

3.4

3.1

Entertainment Contents

2.3

4.3

6.4

8.6

2.1

4.2

6.4

8.4

8.6

Resort

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.8

0.2

0.5

0.8

1.0

1.0

Other / Elimination

0.3

0.6

0.8

1.1

0.3

0.7

0.9

0.8

1.1

Advertising

3.3

8.4

12.2

16.0

3.6

8.5

12.9

21.0

18.2

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

0.4

0.9

1.3

1.6

0.2

0.8

1.1

2.8

2.0

Entertainment Contents

2.6

6.3

9.3

12.5

3.0

6.4

10.2

16.1

14.6

Resort

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.4

Other / Elimination

0.3

1.1

1.4

1.6

0.3

1.1

1.3

1.7

1.2

- 4 -

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Summary)

(JPY billion)

Assets

Liabilities and Net Assets

Account

As of end of

As of end of

Change

Account

As of end of

As of end of

Change

March 2019

Dec 2019

March 2019

Dec 2019

Cash and Deposits

137.4

102.0

-35.4

Accounts Payable

24.7

26.6

+1.9

Accounts Receivable

39.2

57.8

+18.6

Corporate Bonds

12.5

10.0

-2.5

Short term investment securities

14.5

33.5

+19.0

Short Term Loans Payable

13.3

8.3

-5.0

Inventories

50.0

54.2

+4.2

Other

37.0

39.2

+2.2

Other

19.3

16.5

-2.8

Total Current Liabilities

87.5

84.1

-3.4

Total Current Assets

260.4

264.0

+3.6

Corporate Bonds

10.0

10.0

-

Tangible Fixed Assets

84.0

86.8

+2.8

Long Term Loans Payable

40.3

36.1

-4.2

Intangible Fixed Assets

15.2

16.8

+1.6

Other

21.4

23.3

+1.9

Investment Securities

73.4

63.0

-10.4

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

71.7

69.4

-2.3

Other

31.5

35.4

+3.9

Total Liabilities

159.3

153.5

-5.8

Shareholders Equity

294.8

309.4

+14.6

Total accumulated other

7.8

0.3

-7.5

comprehensive income

Warrants

0.9

0.8

-0.1

Non-controlling intesrests

1.7

1.9

+0.2

Total Noncurrent Assets

204.1

202.0

-2.1

Total Net Assets

305.3

312.5

+7.2

Total Assets

464.6

466.0

+1.4

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

464.6

466.0

+1.4

- 5 -

Segment Results: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

(JPY Billion)

2019/3

2020/3

Full Year

Revised

Full Year

Through

Through

Through

Through

Through

Forecast

1Q

1Q

Forecasts

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

(announced

(announced

on Apr 26)

on Feb 5)

Sales

21.5

58.6

76.1

101.4

17.1

44.1

86.2

120.0

110.0

Pachislot

3.1

4.5

11.0

24.7

7.0

11.1

46.2

48.8

58.0

Pachinko

13.9

45.8

52.3

59.9

5.5

23.8

26.8

59.0

38.0

Other / Elimination

4.5

8.3

12.8

16.8

4.6

9.2

13.2

12.2

14.0

Operating Income

1.7

9.6

9.6

13.4

1.3

7.8

20.7

29.0

25.5

Operating Income Margin

7.9%

16.4%

12.6%

13.2%

7.6%

17.7%

24.0%

24.2%

23.2%

Pachislot

Number of Titles

1 title

1 title

3 titles

6 titles

0 title

1 title

3 titles

10 titles

6 titles

Unit Sales (units)

9,073

12,853

31,534

67,140

17,930

28,360

105,860

120,000

133,000

Pachinko

Number of Titles

1 title

3 titles

5 titles

7 titles

2 titles

4 titles

5 titles

9 titles

7 titles

Unit Sales (units)

40,997

117,891

136,670

159,848

16,212

66,140

75,094

164,000

109,000

Board + Frame

13,908

77,518

87,468

91,858

8,020

15,850

18,878

78,600

38,000

Board

27,089

40,373

49,202

67,990

8,192

50,290

56,216

85,400

71,000

- 6 -

Segment Results: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

Major Titles in 1~3Q and titles to be launched in and after 4Q, fiscal year ending Mar 2020 New title

Specification changed title

Pachislot

2020/3 3Q

4Q~

Pachislot Beast King

Pachislot Hokuto No Ken

Pachislot Monogatari Series

Oujya no Houkou

Pachislot Anohana: The Flower

Tenshou

Secondseason

We Saw That Day

Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka

Pachislot PHANTASY STAR

Pachislot DISC UP

Seven 3 HI-EVOLUTION ZERO

ONLINE 2

Pachinko

P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu

P SHOW BY ROCK!!

P Hokuto No Ken 8 Haou

P GAOGAOKING 3

P BIG DREAM2 GEKISHIN

P Anohana: The Flower

Pachinko CR Dracure!

We Saw That Day

P The Seven deadly Sins

Dejihane P Anohana: The Flower

Elizabeth ver.

P The Seven deadly Sins

We Saw That Day

Dejihane P BLACK LAGOON3

Goyoku ver.

P Shin Hokuto Muso Chapter 2

Choujyoukessen

2020/3 3Q Major titles and number of units sold

Pachislot title

Total sales

Installed from

Pachislot Hokuto No Ken

59,872units

2019/11

Tenshou

Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven 3

17,694units

2019/12

HI-EVOLUTION ZERO

Pachinko title

Total sales

Installed from

P GAOGAOKING 3

5,197units

2019/10

P The Seven deadly Sins

3,079units

2019/11

Elizabeth ver.

- 7 -

Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business

(JPY Billion)

2019/3

2020/3

Full Year

Revised

Full Year

Through

Through

Through

Through

Through

Forecast

1Q

1Q

Forecasts

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

(announced

(announced

on Apr 26)

on Feb 5)

Sales

45.0

107.2

166.2

219.6

53.0

115.8

186.2

259.0

246.0

Digital Games

9.0

19.3

29.4

40.8

11.9

23.6

34.9

43.0

46.5

Packaged Games

12.3

26.7

43.7

54.6

14.7

32.1

55.2

84.0

74.5

Amusement Machine Sales

9.6

28.3

40.9

54.7

10.1

24.7

41.2

55.0

52.0

Amusement Center Operations

9.4

20.7

30.7

40.9

10.4

22.0

32.2

44.0

43.0

Animation / Toy

3.6

10.2

18.3

24.5

5.0

11.7

20.3

30.0

27.0

Other / Elimination

1.1

2.0

3.2

4.1

0.9

1.7

2.4

3.0

3.0

Operating Income

1.6

6.1

10.6

9.8

4.9

12.7

16.1

11.0

14.0

Digital Games

-0.4

-1.4

-2.7

-1.9

2.3

5.6

7.5

2.0

9.2

Packaged Games

2.6

4.4

8.1

8.2

2.9

4.0

4.6

6.0

4.1

Amusement Machine Sales

0.2

2.3

3.0

1.5

-0.7

0.2

0.3

0.5

-2.2

Amusement Center Operations

0.5

1.9

2.2

2.6

0.7

1.9

1.7

2.5

2.0

Animation / Toy

-0.3

0.9

2.1

2.5

0.3

1.7

2.9

2.5

2.9

Other / Elimination

-1.0

-2.0

-2.1

-3.1

-0.6

-0.7

-0.9

-2.5

-2.0

Operating Income Margin

3.6%

5.7%

6.4%

4.5%

9.2%

11.0%

8.6%

4.2%

5.7%

No. of domestic amusement centers

189

189

191

190

191

192

195

195

193

YoY sales rate comparison of existing

104.2%

104.5%

104.2%

104.0%

109.0%

103.6%

100.7%

104.4%

100.0%

amusement centers

- 8 -

Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business

Major Index / Digital Games (Digital Overall)

2019/3

2020/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

SalesJPY Billion

9.0

10.3

10.1

11.4

11.9

11.7

11.3

Domestic

Average MAU (Thousands, 3 months average)*1

6,880

5,420

4,690

7,900

5,940

5,750

4,980

ARPMAU (JPY) *2

1,123

1,507

1,581

1,029

1,423

1,297

1,629

Share of sales for top 3 titles *3

46.2%

43.1%

38.1%

41.7%

32.4%

30.7%

31.5%

Overseas

Composition ratio of sales

9.4%

13.5%

14.3%

9.7%

6.6%

5.1%

16.1%

Other indicators

Number of Titles (Domestic)

25

24

25

23

20

21

20

Number of New Titles (Domestic)

3

1

2

2

1

3

0

Ratio of advertising expense to net sales *4

11.7%

10.4%

9.1%

9.3%

6.9%

5.9%

7.0%

TOP 3 Titles (Digital Game)

Title

Release

1.

PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2

2012/7

2.

Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE

2019/9

3.

SEGA Pocket Club Manager

2018/4

*Top three titles in domestic sales in the period of July-Sep 2019

*Changed the aggregation method for overseas' composition ratio of sales from fiscal year ending Mar 2020 and it has been reflected to the result of fiscal year ended Mar 2019 retroactively.

*Only free-to-play titles are covered for the calculation of number of titles under service, Domestic MAU, Domestic ARP MAU and number of downloads. (Pay-to-play models are not included.)

*1. Average MAU (Monthly Active Users) over 3 months

*2. Calculated from dividing sales by MAU (Monthly Active Users)

*3. Sales percentage for top 3 titles in sales

*4. Advertising expense percentage for total digital sales of each quarter

- 9 -

Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business

2019/3

2020/3

Full Year

Revised

Full Year

Through

Through

Through

Through

Through

Forecast

1Q

1Q

Forecasts

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

(announced

(announced

on Apr 26)

on Feb 5)

Packaged Games: Number of Titles

5 titles

18 titles

26 titles

31 titles

8 titles

12 titles

22 titles

31 titles

31 titles

Japan

2 titles

3 titles

5 titles

7 titles

1 title

2 titles

7 titles

10 titles

10 titles

Asia

-

3 titles

6 titles

7 titles

3 titles

4 titles

7 titles

10 titles

12 titles

North America / Europe

3 titles

12 titles

15 titles

17 titles

4 titles

6 titles

8 titles

11 titles

9 titles

Packaged Games: Sales in Units

5,700

11,180

18,510

23,440

6,240

11,370

19,330

25,190

25,020

(Thousands)

Japan

280

640

1,460

1,850

270

610

1,760

3,840

2,600

New titles

120

230

660

830

20

110

1,110

3,330

1,850

Repeat titles

160

410

800

1,020

250

490

650

510

750

Asia

120

370

590

770

240

420

680

1,490

1,300

New titles

-

30

150

190

130

190

370

1,010

870

Repeat titles

120

340

440

580

110

220

310

480

420

North America / Europe

5,300

10,170

16,460

20,820

5,730

10,330

16,880

19,860

21,110

New titles

730

1,620

2,610

3,070

2,150

3,240

5,460

6,350

7,110

Repeat titles

4,570

8,550

13,850

17,750

3,580

7,090

11,420

13,510

14,000

Total New titles

850

1,880

3,420

4,090

2,300

3,560

6,940

10,690

9,840

Total Repeat titles

4,850

9,300

15,090

19,350

3,940

7,810

12,390

14,500

15,170

2020/3 Major Titles

3Q titles

Release

Platform

Launched region

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

2019/11

Nintendo Switch™

Japan / Asia / North America / Europe

PERSONA 5 ROYAL

2019/10

PlayStation®4

Japan

Repeat titles

Platform

Launched region

Total War series

PC

Japan / Asia / North America / Europe

Football Manager series

PC

Japan / Asia / North America / Europe

Yakuza series

PlayStation®4 / PC

Japan / Asia / North America / Europe

- 10 -

Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business

Major Titles in 1-3Q and titles to be launched in and after 4Q, fiscal year ending Mar 2020

2020/3 3Q

4Q

Digital Games Existing titles

New titles

PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 22012/7~

Puyo puyo!! Quest2013/4~

CHAIN CHRONICLE 32013/7~

Hortensia Saga2015/4~

Magia Record : Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story2017/8~

SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI Liberation Dx22018/1~

SEGA Pocket Club Manager2018/4~

BORDER BREAK2018/8~

Ryu ga Gotoku ONLINE2018/11~

IDOLA PHANTASY STAR SAGA2018/11~

WONDER GRAVITY ~BEST BUDDY:

PINO & GRAVITOR~2019/48

Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE2019/9～）

Kemono Friends 32019/9～）

LEAGUE OF WONDERLAND (2019/92020/3)

- 11 -

Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business

Major Titles in 1-3Q and titles to be launched in and after 4Q, fiscal year ending Mar 2020

2020/3 3Q

4Q

Packaged Games

Total War:

PERSONA 5 ROYAL

Ryu ga Gotoku 7

THREE KINGDOMS

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic

New Sakura Wars

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers

Games Tokyo 2020

Mega Drive Mini

Football Manager 2020

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix

Amusement Sales

Existing titles KanColle Arcade / StarHorse Series / Fate/Grand Order Arcade /WCCF FOOTISTA 2019

maimai Series / ONGEKI / CHUNITHM Series

Machine

Animation /Toys

CHUNITHM AMAZON PLUS

Kemono Friends 3

Planet Tours

Detective Conan

The Fist of Blue Sapphire

Anpanman: Twinkle! Princess

Vanilla of Ice Cream Land

Wonderful Channel

ANPANMAN" D.I.Y. Delivering

SHOKUPANMANGO-CAR

maimai DELUX

StarHorse4

LUPIN THE 3rd THE FIRST

Fun to change mouse covers!

Sumikkogurashi Personal Computer

YUME-PETS

"coming babies" series

MARIO & SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES

TOKYO 2020 ARCADE EDITION

Detective Conan The Scarlet Bullet

(2020/4/17)

DETECTIVE CONAN PAD

WHO are YOU? Babies

- 12 -

Segment Results: Resort Business

(JPY Billion)

2019/3

2020/3

Full Year

Revised

Full Year

Through

Through

Through

Through

Through

Forecast

1Q

1Q

Forecasts

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

(announced

(announced

on Apr 26)

on Feb 5)

Sales

2.3

5.1

7.9

10.5

2.4

5.5

8.2

11.0

11.0

Operating Income

-0.6

-1.1

-1.9

-2.4

-0.8

-1.5

-2.3

-4.0

-3.5

PHOENIX RESORT

Sales

2.1

4.7

7.4

10.0

2.2

5.0

7.7

10.6

10.3

Operating Income

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

-0.0

-0.1

-0.1

-0.0

0.1

0.0

No. of facility users (Thousands)

168

418

608

812

189

454

658

837

841

3 accommodation facilities

67

181

266

357

75

194

283

379

370

2 golf courses

24

45

69

94

25

46

70

100

95

Other facilities

77

192

273

361

89

214

305

358

376

PARADISE SEGASAMMY *

2019/3

2020/3

Full Year

Revised

Full Year

Through

Through

Through

Through

Through

Forecast

1Q

1Q

Forecasts

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

3Q

(announced

(announced

on Apr 26)

on Feb 5)

Sales (Billion KRW)

65

129

213

301

90

196

331

-

-

Operating Income (Billion KRW)*

0

-1

0

-20

-7

-12

12

-

-

Number of casino visitors (Thousands)

57

128

207

295

82

181

286

-

-

  • PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. is an equity method affiliate
  • Figures for PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. are recorded with three months delay
  • Local accounting standards

- 13 -

Segment Results: Resort Business (Phoenix Seagaia Resort)

Exterior

Golf Course

Convention Center

Facility name

Phoenix Seagaia Resort

Operating

Phoenix Resort Co., Ltd.

company

Facility address

3083 Aza Hamayama, O-Aza Shioji, Miyazaki City, Miyazaki Prefecture

Miyazaki Airport 20-minute by car

Access

JR Miyazaki train station Approx. 25-minute by public bus(chargeable)

15-minute by car

Express way Approx. 25-minute drive from Miyazaki Interchange

Number of

754 (as of December 31 2019) (including, concurrent officers, full-time employees, seconded employees, contract employees

employees

and part-time employees)

Site area

2,511,144m2

Hotel

950 rooms (Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort, Luxze Hitotsuba and Cottage HIMUKA)

Facility

Golf Courses

45 holes (Phoenix Country Club, Tom Watson Golf Course), Phoenix Golf Academy

composition

Convention Center

Approx. 5,500 m2 (capacity for approx. 5,000 people)

Other Entertainment Facilities

Spa, hot springs, fitness club, horse riding club, tennis court and wedding halls

etc.

©Phoenix Resort

- 14 -

PARADISE SEGASAMMY (Equity method affiliate)

Exterior Casino facility Lobby lounge (Hotel)

Facility name

PARADISE CITY

Operating company

PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co.,Ltd.

Facility address

186, Yeongjonghaeannam-ro321-gil,Jung-gu, Incheon, Republic of Korea

3-minute drive by car or shuttle bus (free of charge) 5-minute ride on linear monorail (free of charge)

Access to PARADISE CITY

and 15-minute walk from Incheon International Airport

Also a 5-minute drive from Incheon Interchange on the expressway

Number of employees

2,795(as of December 31, 2019) (including, concurrent officers,

full-time employees, seconded employees, contract employees and part-time employees)

Site area

330,000

Investment amount

Approx. 1,567.5 billion KRW (amount invested by SEGA SAMMY: 331.9 billion KRW; shareholding ratio: 45%)

Casino (table games: 158 units, electronic table games: 4 units 62 seats, slot machines: 291 units)

Facility composition

Hotel (711 rooms; additional facilities: restaurant, banquet hall, indoor and outdoor pools, etc.)

Convention SPA

CLUB

Boutique Hotel (58 rooms)

PLAZA (Commercial facility / cultural center, shopping mall) WONDER BOX (for families)

- 15 -

PARADISE SEGASAMMY (Equity method affiliate)

Transition of Drop* amount at Paradise City

*Drop : The amount of cash exchanged for chips by customers at the table

(KRW Millions)

KRW Billion

FY2019 3Q

FY2020 3Q

Results

Results

Sales

213.9

331.5

Casino

176.8

268.7

Hotel

36.8

49.6

Other

0.4

13.2

Cost of sales

188.2

279.5

Casino

113.5

145.5

Hotel

69.6

87.3

Other

5.1

46.6

Gross profit

25.8

52.0

SG&A

24.2

39.9

Operating profit

1.6

12.1

EBITDA

28.2

59.7

Net profit

-10.6

-11.6

Source: Paradise IR

SEGASAMMY

Equity method acquisition

-1.0

-0.9

amount (Billion yen)

  • PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. is an equity method affiliate of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
  • Figures for PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. are recorded with three months delay

- 16 -

Order for Enforcement of the Act on Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Areas

Casino facility

Upper limit for square measures of gaming areas within casino facility is 3% of

the total floor area of IR facilities

Facility No.1:

International

Capacity of the largest international convention and conference room must be

more than 1,000 people. Total capacity of whole international convention and

convention and

conference facilities must be more than twice of the capacity of the largest

conference facilities

international convention and conference room.

Square measures of exhibition facilities must meet the standards according to

the below tier based on capacity of the largest international convention and

Facility No.2:

Exhibition facilities

conference room.

(Capacity of the largest international convention and conference room)

More than 1,000 and less than 3,000 people

Total floor area of exhibition facilities: more than 120K

More than 3,000 and less than 6,000 people

Total floor area of exhibition facilities: more than 60K

More than 6,000 people

Total floor area of exhibition facilities: more than 20K

Facility No.3:

Facilities enhancing

Theater, entertainment hall, concert hall, stadium, cinema, museum, gallery,

the attractiveness of

restaurant and other facilities that contribute enhancing the attractiveness of

tourism

Japanese tourism

Facility No.4:

Facilities with

Facilities satisfying below 4 conditions

customer transfer

1) showcase function, 2) concierge function, 3) multilingual support function, 4)

functions

sufficient facility scale

Facility No.5:

Accommodation

Total square measures for floor area of all guest rooms must be more than

100K and facilities must have suite rooms with appropriate square measures

facilities

and certain ratio of suite rooms.

Facility No. 6

Other facilities

Facility contributing to the promotion of visit and stay of domestic and inbound

tourists

Can applies only to places where foreign travelers can stay until they complete

Other: Restriction of casino ads

immigration procedures at airports operating international flights and passenger

terminals of ports where foreign cruise ships are in service

Other: Transaction subject to report

Cash transactions exceeding 1 million yen between casino business operators

and customers

- 17 -

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines revision of rules

  • APPENDIXOverview of revision to the rules

Date of

enforcement

Pachislot and

pachinko machine manufacturers

Pachinko

halls

February 1, 2018

  1. Matters related to regulations of pay-out balls/medals
  2. Addition of standards for pachislot and pachinko machines with which pay-out balls/medals information can be easily checked
  3. Introduction of "multi stage payout- ratio" to pachinko machines
  4. Addition of responsibilities of administrators
  • Curbing of gambling element is intended in the matters related to regulations of pay-out balls/medals.
  • "Multi stage payout- ratio" is newly approved for pachinko machines.

*(2) Able to play without touching balls and medals (record and pay-out electronically)

- 18 -

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines revision of rules

APPENDIXComparisons of pay-out ratio Pachislot

Regulation before change

New

Pay-out

regulation

ratio

(image)

Machines will be

transformed to become

more playable with the

setting of the lower limit

of pay-out probability.

The introduction of

"multi stage payout-

Pachinko

GGames ()Current regulation

ratio" will allow broader

ways to play.

Regulation

before changeNew regulation

Pay-out ratio

Balls and medals payed out

Pay-out ratio=

Play time

Balls and medals used

- 19 -

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines revision of rules

APPENDIXOutline of revisions to regulations Pachislot

Test

Multi stage

Number of pay-out

Content

medals when hitting a

payout-ratio

400G

1,600G

6,000G

17,500G

jackpot (Upper limit)

Regulation

Over 55% and less

before

Less than 300%

Less than 150%

Up to 6 stages

480

than 120%

change

New

Over 33% and less

Over 40% and less

Over 50% and less

Over 60% and less

Up to 6 stages

300

regulation

than 220%

than 150%

than 126%

than 115%

G=Games

Pachinko

Test

Multi stage

Number of pay-out

Content

balls when hitting a

payout-ratio

1 hour

4 hours

10 hours

jackpot (Upper limit)

Regulation

Over 50% and less

before

Less than 300%

2,400

than 200%

change

New

Over 33% and less

Over 40% and less

Over 50% and less

Up to 6 stages

1,500

regulation

than 220%

than 150%

than 133%

- 20 -

Transition of revision of rules (February 2018) and easing of voluntary regulation, etc.

- 21 -

- 21

Schedule for transferring to new regulation machines

Number of previous regulation machines that are due for removal

Thousand of units (Estimates)

2020

2021

Jan Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Yul

Aug Sep

Oct

Nov Dec

End Jan, 2021

After

February

Pachislot

Approx.

10

Approx.

127

Approx. 32

Approx. 296

Approx. 732

Transfer to

No. of units to

new reg.

be removed

completes

Pachinko

5

32

Approx. 86

Approx. 117

Transfer to

Approx.

Approx.

Approx. 1,427

new reg.

No. of units to

be removed

completes

(Estimates of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS)

- 22 -

Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets

Source: White Paper on Leisure Industry 2019, Japan Productivity Center

- 23 -

Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets

Sources : National Police Agency

Sources: National Police Agency and Yano research Institute Ltd. (*The data for 2018,2019 are our forecasts)

- 24 -

Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets

Sources: National Police Agency and Yano research Institute Ltd. (*The data for 2018, 2019 are our forecasts)

- 25 -

Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets

Source: Security Communications Association

- 26 -

Pachislot / Pachinko Machine Sales Share

Share of Annual Pachislot Machine Sales

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Rank

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

1

Sammy

301,575

21.7%

Sammy

207,828

16.8%

UNIVERSAL

165,000

17.0%

Sammy

215,736

24.3%

KITA

107,000

17.7%

D company

80,000

17.7%

DENSHI

2

UNIVERSAL

215,000

15.5%

UNIVERSAL

205,000

16.6%

Sammy

142,337

14.7%

UNIVERSAL

203,000

22.9%

DAITO

100,000

16.5%

K company

68,000

15.0%

3

HEIWA/

120,000

8.6%

DAITO

128,000

10.4%

HEIWA/

113,997

11.8%

KITA

90,500

10.2%

Sammy

85,041

14.1%

Sammy

67,140

14.8%

OLYMPIA

OLYMPIA

DENSHI

4

SANKYO

116,291

8.4%

YAMASA

108,000

8.8%

KITA

100,000

10.3%

HEIWA/

80,953

9.1%

UNIVERSAL

43,000

7.1%

H company

47,244

10.4%

DENSHI

OLYMPIA

5

DAITO

102,000

7.3%

HEIWA/

92,763

7.5%

SANKYO

80,125

8.3%

Enterrise

57,000

6.4%

YAMASA

38,000

6.3%

U company

37,365

8.3%

OLYMPIA

Share of Annual Pachinko Machine Sales

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Rank

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

Manufacturer

Units sold

Share

1

KYORAKU

349,000

17.0%

SANYO

330,000

16.3%

Sansei R&D

300,000

15.9%

SANYO

306,000

19.8%

SANYO

330,000

23.4%

S company

250,000

18.2%

2

SANYO

315,000

15.4%

SANKYO

329,892

16.3%

SANKYO

296,346

15.7%

Sansei R&D

209,000

13.5%

SANKYO

171,919

12.2%

S company

196,007

14.2%

3

SANKYO

291,967

14.3%

KYORAKU

308,000

15.3%

SANYO

275,000

14.6%

HEIWA/

192,761

12.5%

Sammy

140,013

9.9%

K company

192,800

14.0%

OLYMPIA

4

Sammy

200,225

9.8%

HEIWA/

252,103

12.5%

HEIWA/

234,616

12.4%

SANKYO

172,954

11.2%

KYORAKU

140,000

9.9%

Sammy

159,848

11.6%

OLYMPIA

OLYMPIA

5

HEIWA/

197,000

9.6%

Sammy

241,425

12.0%

Newgin

220,000

11.7%

Newgin

160,000

10.4%

Sansei R&D

130,000

9.2%

H company

118,880

8.6%

OLYMPIA

6

Sammy

199,014

10.5%

Sammy

138,321

9.0%

Source: Yano Research Institute Ltd.

*Estimated by Yano Research Institute Ltd. with fiscal years from July of each year through June the following year as criteria

- 27 -

Packaged and Digital Games Market Data

Home Video Game and Online Game Markets Scale

Home Video Games: Overall Shipment Scale

Japan's Market for Game Content with Network Connectivity

(JPY billion)

(JPY billion)

Source: CESA Games White Paper

Source: f-ism

- 28 -

Amusement Market Data

Amusement Machine and Amusement Center Operations Markets Scale

Number of Amusement Facilities / Amusement Machine unit installed

Amusement Machine / Facilities sales (JPY billion)

Source: JAIA, National Police Agency

- 29 -

Past Operating Results (FY Ended March 2015~)

From FY Ended March 2015~

*The data in this page can be downloaded from following URL. (https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/ir/library/pdf/settlement/2020/e_202003_3q_transition.xls)

(JPY Billion)

FY Ended

FY Ended

FY Ended

FY Ended

FY Ended

FY Ending

March 2015

March 2016

March 2017

March 2018

March 2019

March 2020

Results

Full Year

Results

Full Year

Results

Full Year

Results

Results

Results

Results

Results

Results

Results

Results

Results

Through 2Q

Results

Through 2Q

Results

Through 2Q

Results

Through 2Q

Through 4Q

Through 1Q

Through 2Q

Through 3Q

Through 4Q

Through 1Q

Through 2Q

Through 3Q

Net Sales

158.1

366.8

154.3

347.9

169.5

366.9

194.7

323.6

68.8

171.0

250.3

331.6

72.7

165.5

280.8

Breakdown

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

61.1

152.1

56.6[60.9]*

132.7[141.0]*

64.9

148.2

88.3

105.6

21.5

58.6

76.1

101.4

17.1

44.1

86.2

Entertainment Contents

90.3

199.6

90.2[85.9]*

198.8[190.5]*

97.8

205.7

101.5

208.0

45.0

107.2

166.2

219.6

53.0

115.8

186.2

Resort

6.6

14.9

7.4

16.3

6.7

13.0

4.7

9.9

2.3

5.1

7.9

10.5

2.4

5.5

8.2

Operating Income

2.7

17.4

5.7

17.6

15.3

29.5

26.8

17.7

0.9

10.2

11.9

13.0

3.4

14.6

28.0

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

7.0

25.7

8.5[8.4]*

21.5[20.9]*

10.6

26.3

21.4

11.9

1.7

9.6

9.6

13.4

1.3

7.8

20.7

Breakdown

Entertainment Contents

0.6

0.0

1.5[1.7]*

3.6[4.2]*

9.1

11.1

10.1

14.8

1.6

6.1

10.6

9.8

4.9

12.7

16.1

Resort

-1.4

-2.3

-1.2

-1.8

-1.3

-2.2

-1.2

-2.5

-0.6

-1.1

-1.9

-2.4

-0.8

-1.5

-2.3

Other / Elimination

-3.5

-6.0

-3.1[-3.2]*

-5.7

-3.1

-5.7

-3.4

-6.5

-1.8

-4.4

-6.4

-7.8

-2.0

-4.4

-6.5

Operating Margin

1.7%

4.7%

3.7%

5.1%

9.0%

8.0%

13.8%

5.5%

1.3%

6.0%

4.8%

3.9%

4.7%

8.8%

10.0%

Ordinary Income

2.6

16.8

5.8

16.4

15.4

28.5

25.2

14.5

0.6

9.1

9.0

7.4

2.3

12.6

25.8

Ordinary Income Margin

1.6%

4.6%

3.8%

4.7%

9.1%

7.8%

12.9%

4.5%

0.9%

5.3%

3.6%

2.2%

3.2%

7.6%

9.2%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

-2.8

-11.3

0.9

5.3

24.2

27.6

17.7

8.9

0.3

6.7

0.6

2.6

1.7

9.8

22.9

Net Income Margin

-

-

0.6%

1.5%

14.3%

7.5%

9.1%

2.8%

0.4%

3.9%

0.2%

0.8%

2.3%

5.9%

8.2%

ROA

-2.2%

1.0%

5.2%

1.8%

0.6%

ROE

-3.4%

1.8%

9.2%

2.9%

0.9%

Equity Ratio

60.0%

55.3%

59.0%

65.0%

65.1%

Cash flows to interest bearing debt ratio

301.9%

798.8%

178.6%

334.7%

520.9%

Interest coverage ratio

45.2 times

19.1 times

61.4times

36.5 times

27.3 times

R&D expense / content production expense

28.4

67.6

24.7

58.0

31.7

67.1

30.7

62.0

14.1

30.8

48.3

66.6

17.1

33.5

57.1

Cap-ex

14.7

28.7

12.5

28.0

13.8

27.0

10.3

24.1

6.4

17.8

24.3

34.4

5.1

10.5

16.1

Depreciation

8.1

17.6

8.2

16.6

7.6

16.3

8.2

16.2

3.9

7.4

10.8

14.5

3.6

7.3

10.9

Advertising

10.0

19.1

9.3

17.9

7.6

14.8

7.8

15.4

3.3

8.4

12.2

16.0

3.6

8.5

12.9

# of pachislot titles

4 titles

6 titles

2 titles

7 titles

3 titles

10 titles

8 titles

9 titles

1 title

1 title

3 titles

6 titles

0 title

1 title

3 titles

Unit sales

93,045 units

207,830 units

70,260 units

142,337 units

81,895 units

215,736 units

75,380 units

85,041 units

9,073 units

12,853 units

31,534 units

67,140 units

17,930 units

28,360 units

105,860 units

# of pachinko titles

5 titles

10 titles

6 titles

8 titles

3 titles

9 titles

4 titles

5 titles

1 title

3 titles

5 titles

7 titles

2 titles

4 titles

5 titles

Unit sales

82,955 units

241,425 units

79,604 units

199,014 units

75,542 units

138,321 units

119,312 units

140,013 units

40,997 units

117,891 units

136,670 units

159,848 units

16,212 units

66,140 units

75,094 units

YoY sales comparison of existing

98.7%

100.1%

102.2%

103.1%

110.8%

108.5%

101.5%

101.9%

104.2%

104.5%

104.2%

104.0%

109.0%

103.6%

100.7%

amusement centers

No. of domestic amusement centers

198 facilities

198 facilities

198 facilities

194 facilities

189 facilities

191 facilities

189 facilities

189 facilities

189 facilities

189 facilities

191 facilities

190 facilities

191 facilities

192 facilities

195 facilities

# of game software titles

6 titles

30 titles

12 titles

29 titles

21 titles

42 titles

16 titles

38 titles

5 titles

18 titles

26 titles

31 titles

8 titles

12 titles

22 titles

Sales (Thousand units)

4,100

12,280

3,280

9,220

4,650

10,280

8,650

17,330

5,700

11,180

18,510

23,440

6,240

11,370

19,330

*Sales of new segment is changed to gross basis.

*Basis for recording net sales was changed from shipment to delivery starting in FY ended March 2016.

*In line with the change of accounting policy, contents of retroactive processing have been reflected on new segments since FY ended March 2015. *Part of Entertainment Contents Business has been transferred to Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business since for FY ended March 2017. *Numbers shown in parentheses for FY 2016 results are retroactively adjusted values of estimates after changing the breakdown .

*Added the number of titles in Asia from FY March 2017

- 30 -

Shareholder Returns

Dividend Policy Continue to pay an annual dividend of ¥40

Introduction of We introduced shareholders benefit program to encourage shareholders to experience our services and Shareholder Benefits hold our shares in the long term and expanded the benefits from March 31 2019.

Number of owned shares

Details of benefits (Gifted twice a year)

More than 100 shares

I.

1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online

Less than 1,000 shares

More than1,000 shares

I.

1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online

Less than 3,000 shares

II.

Facility use ticket worth 10,000 yen, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture)

More than 3,000 shares

I.

1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online

Less than 5,000 shares

II.

Facility use ticket worth 20,000 yen, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture)

I.

1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online

II.

Facility use ticket worth 20,000 yen, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture)

More than 5,000

III.

1 free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 person) usable at Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort

(Miyazaki Prefecture)

IV.

1 free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 person) usable at Paradise Hotel & Resort in Paradise City (Incheon, Korea)

*Please see the official website of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS for the details about shareholder benefits program

- 31 -

Company Profile

Company Profile

(As of September 30, 2019)

Company Name

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Address

Sumitomo Fudosan Osaki Garden Tower, 1-1-1

Nishi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Established

October 1, 2004

Capital

¥29.9 billion

Number of Employees

8,665 (Consolidated)

Stock Exchange

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Stock Code6460)

Information on Outstanding Shares

(As of September 30, 2019)

Number of shares authorized for issuance

800,000,000 shares

Total number of shares issued and outstanding

266,229,476shares

Number of Shareholders

75,468

Principal Shareholders

Name of Shareholder

Shares

Shareholding

Held

Ratio (%)

Managements

(As of June 21, 2019)

Chairman and Group CEO (Representative Director)

Hajime Satomi

President and Group COO (Representative Director)

Haruki Satomi

Senior Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)

Naoya Tsurumi

Executive Vice President and Group CFO (Director of the Board)

Koichi Fukazawa

Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)

Hideki Okamura

HS Company

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

FSC Co., Ltd.

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust account)

35,308,00013.26

31,436,06311.80

13,562,8405.09

13,379,5005.02

9,465,7003.55

Senior Vice President (Director of the Board)

Hideo Yoshizawa

Director of the Board (External)

Takeshi Natsuno

Director of the Board (External)

Kohei Katsukawa

Director of the Board (External)

Hiroshi Onishi

Director of the Board (External)

Melanie Brock

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Shigeru Aoki

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yukito Sakaue

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External)

Mineo Enomoto

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External)

Kazutaka Okubo

Distribution of Shareholders

Financial Institutions

17.01%

Securities Companies

1.50%

Other Companies

20.93%

Foreign Institutions and Individuals

28.04%

Japanese Individuals and Other

20.71%

Treasury Stock

11.81%

*Including the number of share less than 1 unit

- 32 -

https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/ir/

Please visit below websites for products and service information.

https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/pr/corp/group/list.html

(SegaSammy Group Website list)

* Company / product names in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Cautionary Statement for Investors and Shareholders with Respect to Nevada Gaming Statutes and

Regulations

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. ("the Company") is registered with the Nevada Commission as a publicly traded corporation and has been found suitable to directly or indirectly own the stock of SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC., and Sega Sammy Creation USA, Inc., both of which are subsidiaries that have been licensed as manufacturers and distributors of gaming devices in Nevada. Pursuant to Nevada law, the Company's shareholders are subject to the rules and regulations of the Nevada Gaming Authorities. A detailed explanation of Nevada gaming statutes and regulations can be found on the Company's corporate website: https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/ir/stock/regulation/

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 03:58:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
10:59pSEGA SAMMY : FLASH REPORT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 9 Months Ended Decem..
PU
10:59pSEGA SAMMY : Notice of Revisions to Full-Year Operating Results Forecast
PU
10:59pSEGA SAMMY : FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results Presentation
PU
10:59pSEGA SAMMY : FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results / Appendix
PU
01/27SEGA SAMMY : Partners with Katana Inc., an Elite Marketing Company Led by Tsuyos..
PU
01/27SEGA SAMMY : Concludes Production Agreement with KYOTO KITCHO ~ Developing Plans..
PU
01/27SEGA SAMMY : Forms Strategic Business Alliance with Foster + Partners, Ltd.~ Par..
PU
2019SEGA SAMMY : Notice of mergers between consolidated subsidiaries and changes in ..
PU
2019SEGA SAMMY : FY Ending March 2020 2Q Results / Appendix
PU
2019SEGA SAMMY : FY Ending March 2020 2Q Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 372 B
EBIT 2020 30 882 M
Net income 2020 19 226 M
Finance 2020 72 152 M
Yield 2020 2,88%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
Capitalization 347 B
Technical analysis trends SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 843,75  JPY
Last Close Price 1 478,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hajime Satomi Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Haruki Satomi President & Group COO & Representative Director
Koichi Fukazawa Group Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Takeshi Natsuno Independent Outside Director
Naoya Tsurumi Senior Managing Director & GM-Resort Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-5.56%3 250
VIVENDI-2.75%32 537
BOLLORÉ-4.22%11 858
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.3.11%6 967
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-28.97%4 894
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%4 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group