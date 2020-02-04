Sega Sammy : FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results / Appendix
02/04/2020 | 10:59pm EST
FY Ending March 2020
3Q Results / Appendix
February 5, 2020
[Disclaimer]
The contents of this material and comments made during the questions and answers etc. of this briefing session are the judgment and projections of the Company's managements based on currently available information.
These contents involve risk and uncertainty and the actual results may differ materially from these contents/comments.
© SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. All Rights Reserved.
Consolidated
Business
Pachislot and
Pachinko
Machines
Business
Entertainment
Contents
Business
Resort Business
3Q Results
Both sales and profit increased YoY
Sales unit increased in Pachislot and Pachinko machines business
Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business performed solidly.
Recorded extraordinary income associated with transfer of non-current assets
Profitability improved YoY due to
increased pachislot sales units
Pachislot : "Pachislot Hokuto No Ken Tenshou" "Pachislot Psalms of Planets
Eureka Seven 3 HI-EVOLUTION ZERO"
Pachinko: "P GAOGAOKING 3"
"P The Seven deadly Sins Elizabeth ver."
Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business performed solidly.
The expenses increased in Packaged Games area due to the launch of new titles.
Profit of PHOENIX RESORT improved but expenses for domestic Integrated Resort (IR) increased, leading to wider losses.
Forecast
Revised full-year operating results forecast
Sales 390.0
⇒ 367.0 billion yen Operating Income 27.0 ⇒ 27.0 billion yen
While Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business fell short of initial forecast due to a decline in sales units, Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business improved
Net income increased due to the recognition of extraordinary income associated with the transfer of non-current assets and the decrease of tax expenses.
Revised the number of titles and sales units forecast
Pachislot : "Pachislot PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2" "Pachislot 〈Monogatari 〉 Series Secondseason"
Pachinko: "P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu,"
"P BIG DREAM2 GEKISHIN," etc.
Several new titles are planned to launch for each business area.
Expect the incurrence of expenses with verification of asset value of inventory, incentives and others at the end of fiscal year.
Continue to improve profitability at existing facilities.
Expenses increases with the activation of the measures towards participating into domestic
IR.
Exhibited the booth at JAPAN IR EXPO in Yokohama
Announced the partners
Consolidated Income Statements (Summary)
(JPY Billion)
2019/3
2020/3
Full Year
Revised
Full Year
Through
Through
Through
Through
Through
Forecast
1Q
1Q
Forecasts
2Q
3Q
4Q
2Q
3Q
(announced
(announced
on Apr 26)
on Feb 5)
Sales
68.8
171.0
250.3
331.6
72.7
165.5
280.8
390.0
367.0
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
21.5
58.6
76.1
101.4
17.1
44.1
86.2
120.0
110.0
Entertainment Contents
45.0
107.2
166.2
219.6
53.0
115.8
186.2
259.0
246.0
Resort
2.3
5.1
7.9
10.5
2.4
5.5
8.2
11.0
11.0
Operating Income
0.9
10.2
11.9
13.0
3.4
14.6
28.0
27.0
27.0
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
1.7
9.6
9.6
13.4
1.3
7.8
20.7
29.0
25.5
Entertainment Contents
1.6
6.1
10.6
9.8
4.9
12.7
16.1
11.0
14.0
Resort
-0.6
-1.1
-1.9
-2.4
-0.8
-1.5
-2.3
-4.0
-3.5
Other / Elimination
-1.8
-4.4
-6.4
-7.8
-2.0
-4.4
-6.5
-9.0
-9.0
Operating Income Margin
1.3%
6.0%
4.8%
3.9%
4.7%
8.8%
10.0%
6.9%
7.4%
Non-operating income
0.7
1.3
1.5
2.1
0.8
1.3
1.8
1.5
2.2
Non-operating expenses
0.9
2.3
4.4
7.7
1.9
3.3
4.0
5.5
5.0
Ordinary Income
0.6
9.1
9.0
7.4
2.3
12.6
25.8
23.0
24.0
Extraordinary income
0.0
1.7
1.7
8.2
0.0
0.0
3.0
-
3.0
Extraordinary losses
0.0
0.2
6.7
8.7
0.1
0.1
0.5
-
0.5
Income before income taxes
0.7
10.6
4.0
6.9
2.2
12.5
28.3
23.0
26.5
Profit attributable to owners of parent
0.3
6.7
0.6
2.6
1.7
9.8
22.9
15.0
21.0
Dividends per share (JPY)
-
20.00
20.00
40.00
-
20.00
20.00
40.00
40.00
Earnings per share (JPY)
1.44
28.60
2.90
11.27
7.32
42.05
97.92
63.90
89.44
Net Assets per share (JPY)
1,296.55
1,328.00
1,274.50
1,289.32
1,259.70
1,276.36
1,318.14
-
-
- 3 -
Costs and Expenses
(JPY Billion)
2019/3
2020/3
Full Year
Revised
Full Year
Through
Through
Through
Through
Through
Forecast
1Q
1Q
Forecasts
2Q
3Q
4Q
2Q
3Q
(announced
(announced
on Apr 26)
on Feb 5)
R&D Expense / Content
14.1
30.8
48.3
66.6
17.1
33.5
56.4
72.5
75.7
Production Expense
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
3.5
7.8
12.1
17.0
4.1
8.6
13.7
15.9
17.0
Entertainment Contents
10.6
23.2
36.4
49.9
13.0
25.0
42.8
56.6
58.6
Resort
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
Other / Elimination
0.0
-0.3
-0.3
-0.5
0.0
-0.1
-0.2
0.0
0.1
Cap-ex
6.4
17.8
24.3
34.4
5.1
10.5
16.1
24.8
22.6
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
0.8
3.0
3.7
5.0
0.9
1.8
2.5
4.7
4.3
Entertainment Contents
4.2
10.7
16.1
25.0
4.0
8.3
12.9
19.2
17.2
Resort
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.3
Other / Elimination
1.4
4.1
4.4
4.3
0.2
0.3
0.6
0.7
0.8
Depreciation
3.9
7.4
10.8
14.5
3.6
7.3
10.9
13.6
13.8
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
1.1
2.1
3.0
4.0
1.0
1.9
2.8
3.4
3.1
Entertainment Contents
2.3
4.3
6.4
8.6
2.1
4.2
6.4
8.4
8.6
Resort
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.8
0.2
0.5
0.8
1.0
1.0
Other / Elimination
0.3
0.6
0.8
1.1
0.3
0.7
0.9
0.8
1.1
Advertising
3.3
8.4
12.2
16.0
3.6
8.5
12.9
21.0
18.2
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
0.4
0.9
1.3
1.6
0.2
0.8
1.1
2.8
2.0
Entertainment Contents
2.6
6.3
9.3
12.5
3.0
6.4
10.2
16.1
14.6
Resort
0.0
0.1
0.2
0.3
0.1
0.2
0.3
0.4
0.4
Other / Elimination
0.3
1.1
1.4
1.6
0.3
1.1
1.3
1.7
1.2
- 4 -
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Summary)
(JPY billion)
【Assets 】
【Liabilities and Net Assets 】
Account
As of end of
As of end of
Change
Account
As of end of
As of end of
Change
March 2019
Dec 2019
March 2019
Dec 2019
Cash and Deposits
137.4
102.0
-35.4
Accounts Payable
24.7
26.6
+1.9
Accounts Receivable
39.2
57.8
+18.6
Corporate Bonds
12.5
10.0
-2.5
Short term investment securities
14.5
33.5
+19.0
Short Term Loans Payable
13.3
8.3
-5.0
Inventories
50.0
54.2
+4.2
Other
37.0
39.2
+2.2
Other
19.3
16.5
-2.8
Total Current Liabilities
87.5
84.1
-3.4
Total Current Assets
260.4
264.0
+3.6
Corporate Bonds
10.0
10.0
-
Tangible Fixed Assets
84.0
86.8
+2.8
Long Term Loans Payable
40.3
36.1
-4.2
Intangible Fixed Assets
15.2
16.8
+1.6
Other
21.4
23.3
+1.9
Investment Securities
73.4
63.0
-10.4
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
71.7
69.4
-2.3
Other
31.5
35.4
+3.9
Total Liabilities
159.3
153.5
-5.8
Shareholders Equity
294.8
309.4
+14.6
Total accumulated other
7.8
0.3
-7.5
comprehensive income
Warrants
0.9
0.8
-0.1
Non-controlling intesrests
1.7
1.9
+0.2
Total Noncurrent Assets
204.1
202.0
-2.1
Total Net Assets
305.3
312.5
+7.2
Total Assets
464.6
466.0
+1.4
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
464.6
466.0
+1.4
- 5 -
Segment Results: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
(JPY Billion)
2019/3
2020/3
Full Year
Revised
Full Year
Through
Through
Through
Through
Through
Forecast
1Q
1Q
Forecasts
2Q
3Q
4Q
2Q
3Q
(announced
(announced
on Apr 26)
on Feb 5)
Sales
21.5
58.6
76.1
101.4
17.1
44.1
86.2
120.0
110.0
Pachislot
3.1
4.5
11.0
24.7
7.0
11.1
46.2
48.8
58.0
Pachinko
13.9
45.8
52.3
59.9
5.5
23.8
26.8
59.0
38.0
Other / Elimination
4.5
8.3
12.8
16.8
4.6
9.2
13.2
12.2
14.0
Operating Income
1.7
9.6
9.6
13.4
1.3
7.8
20.7
29.0
25.5
Operating Income Margin
7.9%
16.4%
12.6%
13.2%
7.6%
17.7%
24.0%
24.2%
23.2%
Pachislot
Number of Titles
1 title
1 title
3 titles
6 titles
0 title
1 title
3 titles
10 titles
6 titles
Unit Sales (units)
9,073
12,853
31,534
67,140
17,930
28,360
105,860
120,000
133,000
Pachinko
Number of Titles
1 title
3 titles
5 titles
7 titles
2 titles
4 titles
5 titles
9 titles
7 titles
Unit Sales (units)
40,997
117,891
136,670
159,848
16,212
66,140
75,094
164,000
109,000
Board + Frame
13,908
77,518
87,468
91,858
8,020
15,850
18,878
78,600
38,000
Board
27,089
40,373
49,202
67,990
8,192
50,290
56,216
85,400
71,000
Segment Results: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
■ Major Titles in 1~3Q and titles to be launched in and after 4Q, fiscal year ending Mar 2020 New title
Specification changed title
Pachislot Beast King
Pachislot Hokuto No Ken
Pachislot
〈Monogatari 〉 Series
Oujya no Houkou
Pachislot Anohana: The Flower
Tenshou
Secondseason
We Saw That Day
Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka
Pachislot PHANTASY STAR
Pachislot DISC UP
Seven 3 HI-EVOLUTION ZERO
ONLINE 2
P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu
P SHOW BY ROCK!!
P Hokuto No Ken 8 Haou
P GAOGAOKING 3
P BIG DREAM2 GEKISHIN
P Anohana: The Flower
Pachinko CR Dracure!
We Saw That Day
P The Seven deadly Sins
Dejihane P Anohana: The Flower
Elizabeth ver.
P The Seven deadly Sins
We Saw That Day
Dejihane P BLACK LAGOON3
Goyoku ver.
P Shin Hokuto Muso Chapter 2
Choujyoukessen
2020/3 3Q Major titles and number of units sold
Pachislot title
Total sales
Installed from
Pachislot Hokuto No Ken
59,872units
2019/11
Tenshou
Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven 3
17,694units
2019/12
HI-EVOLUTION ZERO
Pachinko title
Total sales
Installed from
P GAOGAOKING 3
5,197units
2019/10
P The Seven deadly Sins
3,079units
2019/11
Elizabeth ver.
Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business
(JPY Billion)
2019/3
2020/3
Full Year
Revised
Full Year
Through
Through
Through
Through
Through
Forecast
1Q
1Q
Forecasts
2Q
3Q
4Q
2Q
3Q
(announced
(announced
on Apr 26)
on Feb 5)
Sales
45.0
107.2
166.2
219.6
53.0
115.8
186.2
259.0
246.0
Digital Games
9.0
19.3
29.4
40.8
11.9
23.6
34.9
43.0
46.5
Packaged Games
12.3
26.7
43.7
54.6
14.7
32.1
55.2
84.0
74.5
Amusement Machine Sales
9.6
28.3
40.9
54.7
10.1
24.7
41.2
55.0
52.0
Amusement Center Operations
9.4
20.7
30.7
40.9
10.4
22.0
32.2
44.0
43.0
Animation / Toy
3.6
10.2
18.3
24.5
5.0
11.7
20.3
30.0
27.0
Other / Elimination
1.1
2.0
3.2
4.1
0.9
1.7
2.4
3.0
3.0
Operating Income
1.6
6.1
10.6
9.8
4.9
12.7
16.1
11.0
14.0
Digital Games
-0.4
-1.4
-2.7
-1.9
2.3
5.6
7.5
2.0
9.2
Packaged Games
2.6
4.4
8.1
8.2
2.9
4.0
4.6
6.0
4.1
Amusement Machine Sales
0.2
2.3
3.0
1.5
-0.7
0.2
0.3
0.5
-2.2
Amusement Center Operations
0.5
1.9
2.2
2.6
0.7
1.9
1.7
2.5
2.0
Animation / Toy
-0.3
0.9
2.1
2.5
0.3
1.7
2.9
2.5
2.9
Other / Elimination
-1.0
-2.0
-2.1
-3.1
-0.6
-0.7
-0.9
-2.5
-2.0
Operating Income Margin
3.6%
5.7%
6.4%
4.5%
9.2%
11.0%
8.6%
4.2%
5.7%
No. of domestic amusement centers
189
189
191
190
191
192
195
195
193
YoY sales rate comparison of existing
104.2%
104.5%
104.2%
104.0%
109.0%
103.6%
100.7%
104.4%
100.0%
amusement centers
- 8 -
Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business
Major Index / Digital Games (Digital Overall)
2019/3
2020/3
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
Sales
（JPY Billion ）
9.0
10.3
10.1
11.4
11.9
11.7
11.3
Domestic
Average MAU (Thousands, 3 months average)*1
6,880
5,420
4,690
7,900
5,940
5,750
4,980
ARPMAU (JPY) *2
1,123
1,507
1,581
1,029
1,423
1,297
1,629
Share of sales for top 3 titles *3
46.2%
43.1%
38.1%
41.7%
32.4%
30.7%
31.5%
Overseas
Composition ratio of sales
9.4%
13.5%
14.3%
9.7%
6.6%
5.1%
16.1%
Other indicators
Number of Titles (Domestic)
25
24
25
23
20
21
20
Number of New Titles (Domestic)
3
1
2
2
1
3
0
Ratio of advertising expense to net sales *4
11.7%
10.4%
9.1%
9.3%
6.9%
5.9%
7.0%
TOP 3 Titles (Digital Game)
Title
Release
1.
PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2
2012/7
2.
Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE
2019/9
3.
SEGA Pocket Club Manager
2018/4
*Top three titles in domestic sales in the period of July-Sep 2019
*Changed the aggregation method for overseas' composition ratio of sales from fiscal year ending Mar 2020 and it has been reflected to the result of fiscal year ended Mar 2019 retroactively.
*Only free-to-play titles are covered for the calculation of number of titles under service, Domestic MAU, Domestic ARP MAU and number of downloads. (Pay-to-play models are not included.)
*1. Average MAU (Monthly Active Users) over 3 months
*2. Calculated from dividing sales by MAU (Monthly Active Users)
*3. Sales percentage for top 3 titles in sales
*4. Advertising expense percentage for total digital sales of each quarter
Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business
2019/3
2020/3
Full Year
Revised
Full Year
Through
Through
Through
Through
Through
Forecast
1Q
1Q
Forecasts
2Q
3Q
4Q
2Q
3Q
(announced
(announced
on Apr 26)
on Feb 5)
Packaged Games: Number of Titles
5 titles
18 titles
26 titles
31 titles
8 titles
12 titles
22 titles
31 titles
31 titles
Japan
2 titles
3 titles
5 titles
7 titles
1 title
2 titles
7 titles
10 titles
10 titles
Asia
-
3 titles
6 titles
7 titles
3 titles
4 titles
7 titles
10 titles
12 titles
North America / Europe
3 titles
12 titles
15 titles
17 titles
4 titles
6 titles
8 titles
11 titles
9 titles
Packaged Games: Sales in Units
5,700
11,180
18,510
23,440
6,240
11,370
19,330
25,190
25,020
(Thousands)
Japan
280
640
1,460
1,850
270
610
1,760
3,840
2,600
New titles
120
230
660
830
20
110
1,110
3,330
1,850
Repeat titles
160
410
800
1,020
250
490
650
510
750
Asia
120
370
590
770
240
420
680
1,490
1,300
New titles
-
30
150
190
130
190
370
1,010
870
Repeat titles
120
340
440
580
110
220
310
480
420
North America / Europe
5,300
10,170
16,460
20,820
5,730
10,330
16,880
19,860
21,110
New titles
730
1,620
2,610
3,070
2,150
3,240
5,460
6,350
7,110
Repeat titles
4,570
8,550
13,850
17,750
3,580
7,090
11,420
13,510
14,000
Total New titles
850
1,880
3,420
4,090
2,300
3,560
6,940
10,690
9,840
Total Repeat titles
4,850
9,300
15,090
19,350
3,940
7,810
12,390
14,500
15,170
2020/3 Major Titles
3Q titles
Release
Platform
Launched region
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
2019/11
Nintendo Switch™
Japan / Asia / North America / Europe
PERSONA 5 ROYAL
2019/10
PlayStation®4
Japan
Repeat titles
Platform
Launched region
Total War series
PC
Japan / Asia / North America / Europe
Football Manager series
PC
Japan / Asia / North America / Europe
Yakuza series
PlayStation®4 / PC
Japan / Asia / North America / Europe
- 10 -
Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business
■ Major Titles in 1-3Q and titles to be launched in and after 4Q, fiscal year ending Mar 2020
Digital Games Existing titles
New titles
PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2
（2012/7~ ）
Puyo puyo!! Quest
（2013/4~ ）
CHAIN CHRONICLE 3
（2013/7~ ）
Hortensia Saga
（2015/4~ ）
Magia Record : Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story
（2017/8~ ）
SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI Liberation Dx2
（2018/1~ ）
SEGA Pocket Club Manager
（2018/4~ ）
BORDER BREAK
（2018/8~ ）
Ryu ga Gotoku ONLINE
（2018/11~ ）
IDOLA PHANTASY STAR SAGA
（2018/11~ ）
WONDER GRAVITY ~BEST BUDDY:
PINO & GRAVITOR~
（2019/4 ～8 ）
Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE
（2019/9 ～）
Kemono Friends 3
（2019/9 ～）
LEAGUE OF WONDERLAND (2019/9
～2020/3)
Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business
■ Major Titles in 1-3Q and titles to be launched in and after 4Q, fiscal year ending Mar 2020
Total War:
PERSONA 5 ROYAL
Ryu ga Gotoku 7
THREE KINGDOMS
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic
New Sakura Wars
Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
Games Tokyo 2020
Mega Drive Mini
Football Manager 2020
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
＜Existing titles ＞ KanColle Arcade / StarHorse Series / Fate/Grand Order Arcade /WCCF FOOTISTA 2019
maimai Series / O
・N ・G ・E ・K ・I / CHUNITHM Series
CHUNITHM AMAZON PLUS
Kemono Friends 3
Planet Tours
Detective Conan
The Fist of Blue Sapphire
Anpanman: Twinkle! Princess
Vanilla of Ice Cream Land
Wonderful Channel
ANPANMAN" D.I.Y. Delivering
SHOKUPANMANGO-CAR
maimai DELUX
StarHorse4
LUPIN THE 3rd THE FIRST
Fun to change mouse covers!
Sumikkogurashi Personal Computer
YUME-PETS
"coming babies" series
MARIO & SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES
TOKYO 2020 ARCADE EDITION
Detective Conan The Scarlet Bullet
(2020/4/17
～)
DETECTIVE CONAN PAD
WHO are YOU? Babies
- 12 -
Segment Results: Resort Business
(JPY Billion)
2019/3
2020/3
Full Year
Revised
Full Year
Through
Through
Through
Through
Through
Forecast
1Q
1Q
Forecasts
2Q
3Q
4Q
2Q
3Q
(announced
(announced
on Apr 26)
on Feb 5)
Sales
2.3
5.1
7.9
10.5
2.4
5.5
8.2
11.0
11.0
Operating Income
-0.6
-1.1
-1.9
-2.4
-0.8
-1.5
-2.3
-4.0
-3.5
＜PHOENIX RESORT ＞
Sales
2.1
4.7
7.4
10.0
2.2
5.0
7.7
10.6
10.3
Operating Income
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
-0.0
-0.1
-0.1
-0.0
0.1
0.0
No. of facility users (Thousands)
168
418
608
812
189
454
658
837
841
3 accommodation facilities
67
181
266
357
75
194
283
379
370
2 golf courses
24
45
69
94
25
46
70
100
95
Other facilities
77
192
273
361
89
214
305
358
376
＜PARADISE SEGASAMMY * ＞
2019/3
2020/3
Full Year
Revised
Full Year
Through
Through
Through
Through
Through
Forecast
1Q
1Q
Forecasts
2Q
3Q
4Q
2Q
3Q
(announced
(announced
on Apr 26)
on Feb 5)
Sales (Billion KRW)
65
129
213
301
90
196
331
-
-
Operating Income (Billion KRW)
*
0
-1
0
-20
-7
-12
12
-
-
Number of casino visitors (Thousands)
57
128
207
295
82
181
286
-
-
PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. is an equity method affiliate
Figures for PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. are recorded with three months delay
Local accounting standards
- 13 -
Segment Results: Resort Business
(Phoenix Seagaia Resort)
■ Exterior
■ Golf Course
■ Convention Center
Facility name
Phoenix Seagaia Resort
Operating
Phoenix Resort Co., Ltd.
company
Facility address
3083 Aza Hamayama, O-Aza Shioji, Miyazaki City, Miyazaki Prefecture
■ Miyazaki Airport 20-minute by car
Access
■ JR Miyazaki train station Approx. 25-minute by public bus(chargeable)
15-minute by car
■ Express way Approx. 25-minute drive from Miyazaki Interchange
Number of
754 (as of December 31 2019) (including, concurrent officers, full-time employees, seconded employees, contract employees
employees
and part-time employees)
Site area
2,511,144m
2
Hotel
950 rooms (Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort, Luxze Hitotsuba and Cottage HIMUKA)
Facility
Golf Courses
45 holes (Phoenix Country Club, Tom Watson Golf Course), Phoenix Golf Academy
composition
Convention Center
Approx. 5,500 m
2 (capacity for approx. 5,000 people)
Other Entertainment Facilities
Spa, hot springs, fitness club, horse riding club, tennis court and wedding halls
etc.
©Phoenix Resort
- 14 -
PARADISE SEGASAMMY (Equity method affiliate)
■ Exterior ■ Casino facility ■ Lobby lounge (Hotel)
Facility name
PARADISE CITY
Operating company
PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co.,Ltd.
Facility address
186, Yeongjonghaeannam-ro321-gil,Jung-gu, Incheon, Republic of Korea
■ 3-minute drive by car or shuttle bus (free of charge) 5-minute ride on linear monorail (free of charge)
Access to PARADISE CITY
and 15-minute walk from Incheon International Airport
■ Also a 5-minute drive from Incheon Interchange on the expressway
Number of employees
2,795(as of December 31, 2019) (including, concurrent officers,
full-time employees, seconded employees, contract employees and part-time employees)
Site area
330,000
㎡
Investment amount
Approx. 1,567.5 billion KRW (amount invested by SEGA SAMMY: 331.9 billion KRW; shareholding ratio: 45%)
• Casino (table games: 158 units, electronic table games: 4 units 62 seats, slot machines: 291 units)
Facility composition
• Hotel (711 rooms; additional facilities: restaurant, banquet hall, indoor and outdoor pools, etc.)
• Convention ・SPA
・CLUB
・Boutique Hotel (58 rooms)
• PLAZA (Commercial facility / cultural center, shopping mall) ・WONDER BOX (for families)
- 15 -
PARADISE SEGASAMMY (Equity method affiliate)
Transition of Drop* amount at Paradise City
*Drop : The amount of cash exchanged for chips by customers at the table
(KRW Millions)
（KRW Billion ）
FY2019 3Q
FY2020 3Q
Results
Results
Sales
213.9
331.5
Casino
176.8
268.7
Hotel
36.8
49.6
Other
0.4
13.2
Cost of sales
188.2
279.5
Casino
113.5
145.5
Hotel
69.6
87.3
Other
5.1
46.6
Gross profit
25.8
52.0
SG&A
24.2
39.9
Operating profit
1.6
12.1
EBITDA
28.2
59.7
Net profit
-10.6
-11.6
Source: Paradise IR
SEGASAMMY
Equity method acquisition
-1.0
-0.9
amount (Billion yen)
PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. is an equity method affiliate of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Figures for PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. are recorded with three months delay
- 16 -
Order for Enforcement of the Act on Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Areas
Casino facility
Upper limit for square measures of gaming areas within casino facility is 3% of
the total floor area of IR facilities
Facility No.1:
International
Capacity of the largest international convention and conference room must be
more than 1,000 people. Total capacity of whole international convention and
convention and
conference facilities must be more than twice of the capacity of the largest
conference facilities
international convention and conference room.
Square measures of exhibition facilities must meet the standards according to
the below tier based on capacity of the largest international convention and
Facility No.2:
Exhibition facilities
conference room.
(Capacity of the largest international convention and conference room)
・More than 1,000 and less than 3,000 people
⇔ Total floor area of exhibition facilities: more than 120K ㎡
・More than 3,000 and less than 6,000 people
⇔ Total floor area of exhibition facilities: more than 60K ㎡
・More than 6,000 people
⇔ Total floor area of exhibition facilities: more than 20K ㎡
Facility No.3:
Facilities enhancing
Theater, entertainment hall, concert hall, stadium, cinema, museum, gallery,
the attractiveness of
restaurant and other facilities that contribute enhancing the attractiveness of
tourism
Japanese tourism
Facility No.4:
Facilities with
Facilities satisfying below 4 conditions
customer transfer
1) showcase function, 2) concierge function, 3) multilingual support function, 4)
functions
sufficient facility scale
Facility No.5:
Accommodation
Total square measures for floor area of all guest rooms must be more than
100K
㎡ and facilities must have suite rooms with appropriate square measures
facilities
and certain ratio of suite rooms.
Facility No. 6
Other facilities
Facility contributing to the promotion of visit and stay of domestic and inbound
tourists
Can applies only to places where foreign travelers can stay until they complete
Other: Restriction of casino ads
immigration procedures at airports operating international flights and passenger
terminals of ports where foreign cruise ships are in service
Other: Transaction subject to report
Cash transactions exceeding 1 million yen between casino business operators
and customers
- 17 -
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines revision of rules
APPENDIX ：Overview of revision to the rules ＞
Date of
enforcement
Pachislot and
pachinko machine manufacturers
Pachinko
halls
February 1, 2018
Matters related to regulations of pay-out balls/medals
Addition of standards for pachislot and pachinko machines with which pay-out balls/medals information can be easily checked
Introduction of "multi stage payout- ratio" to pachinko machines
Addition of responsibilities of administrators
Curbing of gambling element is intended in the matters related to regulations of pay-out balls/medals.
"Multi stage payout- ratio" is newly approved for pachinko machines.
*(2) Able to play without touching balls and medals (record and pay-out electronically)
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines revision of rules
＜APPENDIX ：Comparisons of pay-out ratio 【 Pachislot 】
Regulation before change
New
Pay-out
regulation
ratio
(image)
＞
Machines will be
transformed to become
more playable with the
setting of the lower limit
of pay-out probability.
The introduction of
"multi stage payout-
G
＝Games () ＝Current regulation
ratio" will allow broader
ways to play.
Regulation
before change
New regulation
Pay-out ratio
Balls and medals payed out
Pay-out ratio=
Play time
Balls and medals used
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines revision of rules
＜ APPENDIX ：Outline of revisions to regulations ＞ 【 Pachislot 】
Test
Multi stage
Number of pay-out
Content
medals when hitting a
payout-ratio
400G
1,600G
6,000G
17,500G
jackpot (Upper limit)
Regulation
Over 55% and less
before
Less than 300%
－
Less than 150%
Up to 6 stages
480
than 120%
change
New
Over 33% and less
Over 40% and less
Over 50% and less
Over 60% and less
Up to 6 stages
300
regulation
than 220%
than 150%
than 126%
than 115%
G=Games
【Pachinko 】
Test
Multi stage
Number of pay-out
Content
balls when hitting a
payout-ratio
1 hour
4 hours
10 hours
jackpot (Upper limit)
Regulation
Over 50% and less
before
Less than 300%
－
－
2,400
than 200%
change
New
Over 33% and less
Over 40% and less
Over 50% and less
Up to 6 stages
1,500
regulation
than 220%
than 150%
than 133%
Transition of revision of rules (February 2018) and easing of voluntary regulation, etc.
Schedule for transferring to new regulation machines
Number of previous regulation machines that are due for removal
Thousand of units (Estimates)
2020
2021
Jan Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Yul
Aug Sep
Oct
Nov Dec
End Jan, 2021
After
February
Pachislot
Approx.
10
Approx.
127
Approx. 32
Approx. 296
Approx. 732
Transfer to
No. of units to
new reg.
be removed
completes
Pachinko
5
32
Approx.
86
Approx.
117
Transfer to
Approx.
Approx.
Approx.
1,427
new reg.
No. of units to
be removed
completes
(Estimates of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS)
Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets
Source: White Paper on Leisure Industry 2019, Japan Productivity Center
Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets
Sources : National Police Agency
Sources: National Police Agency and Yano research Institute Ltd. (*The data for 2018,2019 are our forecasts)
Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets
Sources: National Police Agency and Yano research Institute Ltd. (*The data for 2018, 2019 are our forecasts)
Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets
Source: Security Communications Association
Pachislot / Pachinko Machine Sales Share
Share of Annual Pachislot Machine Sales
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Rank
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
1
Sammy
301,575
21.7%
Sammy
207,828
16.8%
UNIVERSAL
165,000
17.0%
Sammy
215,736
24.3%
KITA
107,000
17.7%
D company
80,000
17.7%
DENSHI
2
UNIVERSAL
215,000
15.5%
UNIVERSAL
205,000
16.6%
Sammy
142,337
14.7%
UNIVERSAL
203,000
22.9%
DAITO
100,000
16.5%
K company
68,000
15.0%
3
HEIWA/
120,000
8.6%
DAITO
128,000
10.4%
HEIWA/
113,997
11.8%
KITA
90,500
10.2%
Sammy
85,041
14.1%
Sammy
67,140
14.8%
OLYMPIA
OLYMPIA
DENSHI
4
SANKYO
116,291
8.4%
YAMASA
108,000
8.8%
KITA
100,000
10.3%
HEIWA/
80,953
9.1%
UNIVERSAL
43,000
7.1%
H company
47,244
10.4%
DENSHI
OLYMPIA
5
DAITO
102,000
7.3%
HEIWA/
92,763
7.5%
SANKYO
80,125
8.3%
Enterrise
57,000
6.4%
YAMASA
38,000
6.3%
U company
37,365
8.3%
OLYMPIA
Share of Annual Pachinko Machine Sales
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Rank
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
Manufacturer
Units sold
Share
1
KYORAKU
349,000
17.0%
SANYO
330,000
16.3%
Sansei R&D
300,000
15.9%
SANYO
306,000
19.8%
SANYO
330,000
23.4%
S company
250,000
18.2%
2
SANYO
315,000
15.4%
SANKYO
329,892
16.3%
SANKYO
296,346
15.7%
Sansei R&D
209,000
13.5%
SANKYO
171,919
12.2%
S company
196,007
14.2%
3
SANKYO
291,967
14.3%
KYORAKU
308,000
15.3%
SANYO
275,000
14.6%
HEIWA/
192,761
12.5%
Sammy
140,013
9.9%
K company
192,800
14.0%
OLYMPIA
4
Sammy
200,225
9.8%
HEIWA/
252,103
12.5%
HEIWA/
234,616
12.4%
SANKYO
172,954
11.2%
KYORAKU
140,000
9.9%
Sammy
159,848
11.6%
OLYMPIA
OLYMPIA
5
HEIWA/
197,000
9.6%
Sammy
241,425
12.0%
Newgin
220,000
11.7%
Newgin
160,000
10.4%
Sansei R&D
130,000
9.2%
H company
118,880
8.6%
OLYMPIA
6
Sammy
199,014
10.5%
Sammy
138,321
9.0%
Source: Yano Research Institute Ltd.
*Estimated by Yano Research Institute Ltd. with fiscal years from July of each year through June the following year as criteria
Packaged and Digital Games Market Data
Home Video Game and Online Game Markets Scale
Home Video Games: Overall Shipment Scale
Japan's Market for Game Content with Network Connectivity
(JPY billion)
(JPY billion)
Source: CESA Games White Paper
Source:
f-ism
- 28 -
Amusement Market Data
Amusement Machine and Amusement Center Operations Markets Scale
Number of Amusement Facilities / Amusement Machine unit installed
Amusement Machine / Facilities sales (JPY billion)
Source: JAIA, National Police Agency
- 29 -
Past Operating Results (FY Ended March 2015~)
From FY Ended March 2015~
(JPY Billion)
FY Ended
FY Ended
FY Ended
FY Ended
FY Ended
FY Ending
March 2015
March 2016
March 2017
March 2018
March 2019
March 2020
Results
Full Year
Results
Full Year
Results
Full Year
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Through 2Q
Results
Through 2Q
Results
Through 2Q
Results
Through 2Q
Through 4Q
Through 1Q
Through 2Q
Through 3Q
Through 4Q
Through 1Q
Through 2Q
Through 3Q
Net Sales
158.1
366.8
154.3
347.9
169.5
366.9
194.7
323.6
68.8
171.0
250.3
331.6
72.7
165.5
280.8
Breakdown
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
61.1
152.1
56.6[60.9]*
132.7[141.0]*
64.9
148.2
88.3
105.6
21.5
58.6
76.1
101.4
17.1
44.1
86.2
Entertainment Contents
90.3
199.6
90.2[85.9]*
198.8[190.5]*
97.8
205.7
101.5
208.0
45.0
107.2
166.2
219.6
53.0
115.8
186.2
Resort
6.6
14.9
7.4
16.3
6.7
13.0
4.7
9.9
2.3
5.1
7.9
10.5
2.4
5.5
8.2
Operating Income
2.7
17.4
5.7
17.6
15.3
29.5
26.8
17.7
0.9
10.2
11.9
13.0
3.4
14.6
28.0
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
7.0
25.7
8.5[8.4]*
21.5[20.9]*
10.6
26.3
21.4
11.9
1.7
9.6
9.6
13.4
1.3
7.8
20.7
Breakdown
Entertainment Contents
0.6
0.0
1.5[1.7]*
3.6[4.2]*
9.1
11.1
10.1
14.8
1.6
6.1
10.6
9.8
4.9
12.7
16.1
Resort
-1.4
-2.3
-1.2
-1.8
-1.3
-2.2
-1.2
-2.5
-0.6
-1.1
-1.9
-2.4
-0.8
-1.5
-2.3
Other / Elimination
-3.5
-6.0
-3.1[-3.2]*
-5.7
-3.1
-5.7
-3.4
-6.5
-1.8
-4.4
-6.4
-7.8
-2.0
-4.4
-6.5
Operating Margin
1.7%
4.7%
3.7%
5.1%
9.0%
8.0%
13.8%
5.5%
1.3%
6.0%
4.8%
3.9%
4.7%
8.8%
10.0%
Ordinary Income
2.6
16.8
5.8
16.4
15.4
28.5
25.2
14.5
0.6
9.1
9.0
7.4
2.3
12.6
25.8
Ordinary Income Margin
1.6%
4.6%
3.8%
4.7%
9.1%
7.8%
12.9%
4.5%
0.9%
5.3%
3.6%
2.2%
3.2%
7.6%
9.2%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
-2.8
-11.3
0.9
5.3
24.2
27.6
17.7
8.9
0.3
6.7
0.6
2.6
1.7
9.8
22.9
Net Income Margin
-
-
0.6%
1.5%
14.3%
7.5%
9.1%
2.8%
0.4%
3.9%
0.2%
0.8%
2.3%
5.9%
8.2%
ROA
―
-2.2%
―
1.0%
―
5.2%
―
1.8%
―
―
―
0.6%
―
ー
ー
ROE
―
-3.4%
―
1.8%
―
9.2%
―
2.9%
―
―
―
0.9%
―
ー
ー
Equity Ratio
―
60.0%
―
55.3%
―
59.0%
―
65.0%
―
―
―
65.1%
―
ー
ー
Cash flows to interest bearing debt ratio
―
301.9%
―
798.8%
―
178.6%
―
334.7%
―
―
―
520.9%
―
ー
ー
Interest coverage ratio
―
45.2 times
―
19.1 times
―
61.4times
―
36.5 times
―
―
―
27.3 times
―
ー
ー
R&D expense / content production expense
28.4
67.6
24.7
58.0
31.7
67.1
30.7
62.0
14.1
30.8
48.3
66.6
17.1
33.5
57.1
Cap-ex
14.7
28.7
12.5
28.0
13.8
27.0
10.3
24.1
6.4
17.8
24.3
34.4
5.1
10.5
16.1
Depreciation
8.1
17.6
8.2
16.6
7.6
16.3
8.2
16.2
3.9
7.4
10.8
14.5
3.6
7.3
10.9
Advertising
10.0
19.1
9.3
17.9
7.6
14.8
7.8
15.4
3.3
8.4
12.2
16.0
3.6
8.5
12.9
# of pachislot titles
4 titles
6 titles
2 titles
7 titles
3 titles
10 titles
8 titles
9 titles
1 title
1 title
3 titles
6 titles
0 title
1 title
3 titles
Unit sales
93,045 units
207,830 units
70,260 units
142,337 units
81,895 units
215,736 units
75,380 units
85,041 units
9,073 units
12,853 units
31,534 units
67,140 units
17,930 units
28,360 units
105,860 units
# of pachinko titles
5 titles
10 titles
6 titles
8 titles
3 titles
9 titles
4 titles
5 titles
1 title
3 titles
5 titles
7 titles
2 titles
4 titles
5 titles
Unit sales
82,955 units
241,425 units
79,604 units
199,014 units
75,542 units
138,321 units
119,312 units
140,013 units
40,997 units
117,891 units
136,670 units
159,848 units
16,212 units
66,140 units
75,094 units
YoY sales comparison of existing
98.7%
100.1%
102.2%
103.1%
110.8%
108.5%
101.5%
101.9%
104.2%
104.5%
104.2%
104.0%
109.0%
103.6%
100.7%
amusement centers
No. of domestic amusement centers
198 facilities
198 facilities
198 facilities
194 facilities
189 facilities
191 facilities
189 facilities
189 facilities
189 facilities
189 facilities
191 facilities
190 facilities
191 facilities
192 facilities
195 facilities
# of game software titles
6 titles
30 titles
12 titles
29 titles
21 titles
42 titles
16 titles
38 titles
5 titles
18 titles
26 titles
31 titles
8 titles
12 titles
22 titles
Sales (Thousand units)
4,100
12,280
3,280
9,220
4,650
10,280
8,650
17,330
5,700
11,180
18,510
23,440
6,240
11,370
19,330
*Sales of new segment is changed to gross basis.
*Basis for recording net sales was changed from shipment to delivery starting in FY ended March 2016.
*In line with the change of accounting policy, contents of retroactive processing have been reflected on new segments since FY ended March 2015. *Part of Entertainment Contents Business has been transferred to Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business since for FY ended March 2017. *Numbers shown in parentheses for FY 2016 results are retroactively adjusted values of estimates after changing the breakdown .
*Added the number of titles in Asia from FY March 2017
- 30 -
Shareholder Returns
Dividend Policy Continue to pay an annual dividend of ¥40
Introduction of We introduced shareholders benefit program to encourage shareholders to experience our services and Shareholder Benefits hold our shares in the long term and expanded the benefits from March 31 2019.
Number of owned shares
Details of benefits (Gifted twice a year)
More than 100 shares
I.
1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online
Less than 1,000 shares
More than1,000 shares
I.
1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online
Less than 3,000 shares
II.
Facility use ticket worth 10,000 yen, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture)
More than 3,000 shares
I.
1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online
Less than 5,000 shares
II.
Facility use ticket worth 20,000 yen, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture)
I.
1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online
II.
Facility use ticket worth 20,000 yen, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture)
More than 5,000
III.
1 free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 person) usable at Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort
(Miyazaki Prefecture)
IV.
1 free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 person) usable at Paradise Hotel & Resort in Paradise City (Incheon, Korea)
*Please see the official website of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS for the details about shareholder benefits program
- 31 -
Company Profile
(As of September 30, 2019)
Company Name
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Address
Sumitomo Fudosan Osaki Garden Tower, 1-1-1
Nishi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Established
October 1, 2004
Capital
¥29.9 billion
Number of Employees
8,665 (Consolidated)
Stock Exchange
Tokyo Stock Exchange (Stock Code
：6460)
Information on Outstanding Shares
(As of September 30, 2019)
Number of shares authorized for issuance
800,000,000 shares
Total number of shares issued and outstanding
266,229,476shares
Number of Shareholders
75,468
■ Principal Shareholders
Name of Shareholder
Shares
Shareholding
Held
Ratio (%)
Managements
(As of June 21, 2019)
Chairman and Group CEO (Representative Director)
Hajime Satomi
President and Group COO (Representative Director)
Haruki Satomi
Senior Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)
Naoya Tsurumi
Executive Vice President and Group CFO (Director of the Board)
Koichi Fukazawa
Executive Vice President (Director of the Board)
Hideki Okamura
HS Company
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
FSC Co., Ltd.
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust account)
35,308,000
13.26
31,436,063
11.80
13,562,840
5.09
13,379,500
5.02
9,465,700
3.55
Senior Vice President (Director of the Board)
Hideo Yoshizawa
Director of the Board (External)
Takeshi Natsuno
Director of the Board (External)
Kohei Katsukawa
Director of the Board (External)
Hiroshi Onishi
Director of the Board (External)
Melanie Brock
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Shigeru Aoki
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Yukito Sakaue
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External)
Mineo Enomoto
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External)
Kazutaka Okubo
■ Distribution of Shareholders
Financial Institutions
17.01%
Securities Companies
1.50%
Other Companies
20.93%
Foreign Institutions and Individuals
28.04%
Japanese Individuals and Other
20.71%
Treasury Stock
11.81%
*Including the number of share less than 1 unit
- 32 -
https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/ir/
Please visit below websites for products and service information.
https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/pr/corp/group/list.html
(SegaSammy Group Website list)
* Company / product names in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
Cautionary Statement for Investors and Shareholders with Respect to Nevada Gaming Statutes and
Regulations
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. ("the Company") is registered with the Nevada Commission as a publicly traded corporation and has been found suitable to directly or indirectly own the stock of SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC., and Sega Sammy Creation USA, Inc., both of which are subsidiaries that have been licensed as manufacturers and distributors of gaming devices in Nevada. Pursuant to Nevada law, the Company's shareholders are subject to the rules and regulations of the Nevada Gaming Authorities. A detailed explanation of Nevada gaming statutes and regulations can be found on the Company's corporate website:
https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/ir/stock/regulation/
Disclaimer
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 03:58:10 UTC
Latest news on SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Sales 2020
372 B
EBIT 2020
30 882 M
Net income 2020
19 226 M
Finance 2020
72 152 M
Yield 2020
2,88%
P/E ratio 2020
18,3x
P/E ratio 2021
14,3x
EV / Sales2020
0,74x
EV / Sales2021
0,69x
Capitalization
347 B
Technical analysis trends SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
1 843,75 JPY
Last Close Price
1 478,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
48,8%
Spread / Average Target
24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
11,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.