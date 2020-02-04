Sega Sammy : FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results / Appendix 0 02/04/2020 | 10:59pm EST Send by mail :

FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results / Appendix February 5, 2020 [Disclaimer] The contents of this material and comments made during the questions and answers etc. of this briefing session are the judgment and projections of the Company's managements based on currently available information. These contents involve risk and uncertainty and the actual results may differ materially from these contents/comments. © SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. All Rights Reserved. Results Highlights Consolidated Business Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business Entertainment Contents Business Resort Business 3Q Results Both sales and profit increased YoY Sales unit increased in Pachislot and Pachinko machines business

Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business performed solidly. Recorded extraordinary income associated with transfer of non-current assets

non-current assets Profitability improved YoY due to increased pachislot sales units Pachislot : "Pachislot Hokuto No Ken Tenshou" "Pachislot Psalms of Planets

Eureka Seven 3 HI-EVOLUTION ZERO"

Eureka Seven 3 HI-EVOLUTION ZERO" Pachinko: "P GAOGAOKING 3" "P The Seven deadly Sins Elizabeth ver." Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business performed solidly.

The expenses increased in Packaged Games area due to the launch of new titles.

Profit of PHOENIX RESORT improved but expenses for domestic Integrated Resort (IR) increased, leading to wider losses. Forecast Revised full-year operating results forecast Sales 390.0 ⇒ 367.0 billion yen Operating Income 27.0 ⇒ 27.0 billion yen While Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business fell short of initial forecast due to a decline in sales units, Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business improved

Net income increased due to the recognition of extraordinary income associated with the transfer of non-current assets and the decrease of tax expenses.

non-current assets and the decrease of tax expenses. Revised the number of titles and sales units forecast Pachislot : "Pachislot PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2" "Pachislot 〈 Monogatari 〉 Series Secondseason"

Monogatari Series Secondseason" Pachinko: "P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu," "P BIG DREAM2 GEKISHIN," etc. Several new titles are planned to launch for each business area.

Expect the incurrence of expenses with verification of asset value of inventory, incentives and others at the end of fiscal year.

Continue to improve profitability at existing facilities.

Expenses increases with the activation of the measures towards participating into domestic IR. Exhibited the booth at JAPAN IR EXPO in Yokohama

Announced the partners

Consolidated Income Statements (Summary) (JPY Billion) 2019/3 2020/3 Full Year Revised Full Year Through Through Through Through Through Forecast 1Q 1Q Forecasts 2Q 3Q 4Q 2Q 3Q (announced (announced on Apr 26) on Feb 5) Sales 68.8 171.0 250.3 331.6 72.7 165.5 280.8 390.0 367.0 Pachislot and Pachinko Machines 21.5 58.6 76.1 101.4 17.1 44.1 86.2 120.0 110.0 Entertainment Contents 45.0 107.2 166.2 219.6 53.0 115.8 186.2 259.0 246.0 Resort 2.3 5.1 7.9 10.5 2.4 5.5 8.2 11.0 11.0 Operating Income 0.9 10.2 11.9 13.0 3.4 14.6 28.0 27.0 27.0 Pachislot and Pachinko Machines 1.7 9.6 9.6 13.4 1.3 7.8 20.7 29.0 25.5 Entertainment Contents 1.6 6.1 10.6 9.8 4.9 12.7 16.1 11.0 14.0 Resort -0.6 -1.1 -1.9 -2.4 -0.8 -1.5 -2.3 -4.0 -3.5 Other / Elimination -1.8 -4.4 -6.4 -7.8 -2.0 -4.4 -6.5 -9.0 -9.0 Operating Income Margin 1.3% 6.0% 4.8% 3.9% 4.7% 8.8% 10.0% 6.9% 7.4% Non-operating income 0.7 1.3 1.5 2.1 0.8 1.3 1.8 1.5 2.2 Non-operating expenses 0.9 2.3 4.4 7.7 1.9 3.3 4.0 5.5 5.0 Ordinary Income 0.6 9.1 9.0 7.4 2.3 12.6 25.8 23.0 24.0 Extraordinary income 0.0 1.7 1.7 8.2 0.0 0.0 3.0 - 3.0 Extraordinary losses 0.0 0.2 6.7 8.7 0.1 0.1 0.5 - 0.5 Income before income taxes 0.7 10.6 4.0 6.9 2.2 12.5 28.3 23.0 26.5 Profit attributable to owners of parent 0.3 6.7 0.6 2.6 1.7 9.8 22.9 15.0 21.0 Dividends per share (JPY) - 20.00 20.00 40.00 - 20.00 20.00 40.00 40.00 Earnings per share (JPY) 1.44 28.60 2.90 11.27 7.32 42.05 97.92 63.90 89.44 Net Assets per share (JPY) 1,296.55 1,328.00 1,274.50 1,289.32 1,259.70 1,276.36 1,318.14 - - - 3 - Costs and Expenses (JPY Billion) 2019/3 2020/3 Full Year Revised Full Year Through Through Through Through Through Forecast 1Q 1Q Forecasts 2Q 3Q 4Q 2Q 3Q (announced (announced on Apr 26) on Feb 5) R&D Expense / Content 14.1 30.8 48.3 66.6 17.1 33.5 56.4 72.5 75.7 Production Expense Pachislot and Pachinko Machines 3.5 7.8 12.1 17.0 4.1 8.6 13.7 15.9 17.0 Entertainment Contents 10.6 23.2 36.4 49.9 13.0 25.0 42.8 56.6 58.6 Resort 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 Other / Elimination 0.0 -0.3 -0.3 -0.5 0.0 -0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.1 Cap-ex 6.4 17.8 24.3 34.4 5.1 10.5 16.1 24.8 22.6 Pachislot and Pachinko Machines 0.8 3.0 3.7 5.0 0.9 1.8 2.5 4.7 4.3 Entertainment Contents 4.2 10.7 16.1 25.0 4.0 8.3 12.9 19.2 17.2 Resort 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 Other / Elimination 1.4 4.1 4.4 4.3 0.2 0.3 0.6 0.7 0.8 Depreciation 3.9 7.4 10.8 14.5 3.6 7.3 10.9 13.6 13.8 Pachislot and Pachinko Machines 1.1 2.1 3.0 4.0 1.0 1.9 2.8 3.4 3.1 Entertainment Contents 2.3 4.3 6.4 8.6 2.1 4.2 6.4 8.4 8.6 Resort 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 0.2 0.5 0.8 1.0 1.0 Other / Elimination 0.3 0.6 0.8 1.1 0.3 0.7 0.9 0.8 1.1 Advertising 3.3 8.4 12.2 16.0 3.6 8.5 12.9 21.0 18.2 Pachislot and Pachinko Machines 0.4 0.9 1.3 1.6 0.2 0.8 1.1 2.8 2.0 Entertainment Contents 2.6 6.3 9.3 12.5 3.0 6.4 10.2 16.1 14.6 Resort 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.4 Other / Elimination 0.3 1.1 1.4 1.6 0.3 1.1 1.3 1.7 1.2 - 4 - Consolidated Balance Sheet (Summary) (JPY billion) 【Assets】 【Liabilities and Net Assets】 Account As of end of As of end of Change Account As of end of As of end of Change March 2019 Dec 2019 March 2019 Dec 2019 Cash and Deposits 137.4 102.0 -35.4 Accounts Payable 24.7 26.6 +1.9 Accounts Receivable 39.2 57.8 +18.6 Corporate Bonds 12.5 10.0 -2.5 Short term investment securities 14.5 33.5 +19.0 Short Term Loans Payable 13.3 8.3 -5.0 Inventories 50.0 54.2 +4.2 Other 37.0 39.2 +2.2 Other 19.3 16.5 -2.8 Total Current Liabilities 87.5 84.1 -3.4 Total Current Assets 260.4 264.0 +3.6 Corporate Bonds 10.0 10.0 - Tangible Fixed Assets 84.0 86.8 +2.8 Long Term Loans Payable 40.3 36.1 -4.2 Intangible Fixed Assets 15.2 16.8 +1.6 Other 21.4 23.3 +1.9 Investment Securities 73.4 63.0 -10.4 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 71.7 69.4 -2.3 Other 31.5 35.4 +3.9 Total Liabilities 159.3 153.5 -5.8 Shareholders Equity 294.8 309.4 +14.6 Total accumulated other 7.8 0.3 -7.5 comprehensive income Warrants 0.9 0.8 -0.1 Non-controlling intesrests 1.7 1.9 +0.2 Total Noncurrent Assets 204.1 202.0 -2.1 Total Net Assets 305.3 312.5 +7.2 Total Assets 464.6 466.0 +1.4 Total Liabilities and Net Assets 464.6 466.0 +1.4 - 5 - Segment Results: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines (JPY Billion) 2019/3 2020/3 Full Year Revised Full Year Through Through Through Through Through Forecast 1Q 1Q Forecasts 2Q 3Q 4Q 2Q 3Q (announced (announced on Apr 26) on Feb 5) Sales 21.5 58.6 76.1 101.4 17.1 44.1 86.2 120.0 110.0 Pachislot 3.1 4.5 11.0 24.7 7.0 11.1 46.2 48.8 58.0 Pachinko 13.9 45.8 52.3 59.9 5.5 23.8 26.8 59.0 38.0 Other / Elimination 4.5 8.3 12.8 16.8 4.6 9.2 13.2 12.2 14.0 Operating Income 1.7 9.6 9.6 13.4 1.3 7.8 20.7 29.0 25.5 Operating Income Margin 7.9% 16.4% 12.6% 13.2% 7.6% 17.7% 24.0% 24.2% 23.2% Pachislot Number of Titles 1 title 1 title 3 titles 6 titles 0 title 1 title 3 titles 10 titles 6 titles Unit Sales (units) 9,073 12,853 31,534 67,140 17,930 28,360 105,860 120,000 133,000 Pachinko Number of Titles 1 title 3 titles 5 titles 7 titles 2 titles 4 titles 5 titles 9 titles 7 titles Unit Sales (units) 40,997 117,891 136,670 159,848 16,212 66,140 75,094 164,000 109,000 Board + Frame 13,908 77,518 87,468 91,858 8,020 15,850 18,878 78,600 38,000 Board 27,089 40,373 49,202 67,990 8,192 50,290 56,216 85,400 71,000 - 6 - Segment Results: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines ■ Major Titles in 1~3Q and titles to be launched in and after 4Q, fiscal year ending Mar 2020 New title Specification changed title Pachislot ～2020/3 3Q 4Q~ Pachislot Beast King Pachislot Hokuto No Ken Pachislot 〈Monogatari〉 Series Oujya no Houkou Pachislot Anohana: The Flower Tenshou Secondseason We Saw That Day Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka Pachislot PHANTASY STAR Pachislot DISC UP Seven 3 HI-EVOLUTION ZERO ONLINE 2 Pachinko P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu P SHOW BY ROCK!! P Hokuto No Ken 8 Haou P GAOGAOKING 3 P BIG DREAM2 GEKISHIN P Anohana: The Flower Pachinko CR Dracure! We Saw That Day P The Seven deadly Sins Dejihane P Anohana: The Flower Elizabeth ver. P The Seven deadly Sins We Saw That Day Dejihane P BLACK LAGOON3 Goyoku ver. P Shin Hokuto Muso Chapter 2 Choujyoukessen 2020/3 3Q Major titles and number of units sold Pachislot title Total sales Installed from Pachislot Hokuto No Ken 59,872units 2019/11 Tenshou Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven 3 17,694units 2019/12 HI-EVOLUTION ZERO Pachinko title Total sales Installed from P GAOGAOKING 3 5,197units 2019/10 P The Seven deadly Sins 3,079units 2019/11 Elizabeth ver. - 7 - Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business (JPY Billion) 2019/3 2020/3 Full Year Revised Full Year Through Through Through Through Through Forecast 1Q 1Q Forecasts 2Q 3Q 4Q 2Q 3Q (announced (announced on Apr 26) on Feb 5) Sales 45.0 107.2 166.2 219.6 53.0 115.8 186.2 259.0 246.0 Digital Games 9.0 19.3 29.4 40.8 11.9 23.6 34.9 43.0 46.5 Packaged Games 12.3 26.7 43.7 54.6 14.7 32.1 55.2 84.0 74.5 Amusement Machine Sales 9.6 28.3 40.9 54.7 10.1 24.7 41.2 55.0 52.0 Amusement Center Operations 9.4 20.7 30.7 40.9 10.4 22.0 32.2 44.0 43.0 Animation / Toy 3.6 10.2 18.3 24.5 5.0 11.7 20.3 30.0 27.0 Other / Elimination 1.1 2.0 3.2 4.1 0.9 1.7 2.4 3.0 3.0 Operating Income 1.6 6.1 10.6 9.8 4.9 12.7 16.1 11.0 14.0 Digital Games -0.4 -1.4 -2.7 -1.9 2.3 5.6 7.5 2.0 9.2 Packaged Games 2.6 4.4 8.1 8.2 2.9 4.0 4.6 6.0 4.1 Amusement Machine Sales 0.2 2.3 3.0 1.5 -0.7 0.2 0.3 0.5 -2.2 Amusement Center Operations 0.5 1.9 2.2 2.6 0.7 1.9 1.7 2.5 2.0 Animation / Toy -0.3 0.9 2.1 2.5 0.3 1.7 2.9 2.5 2.9 Other / Elimination -1.0 -2.0 -2.1 -3.1 -0.6 -0.7 -0.9 -2.5 -2.0 Operating Income Margin 3.6% 5.7% 6.4% 4.5% 9.2% 11.0% 8.6% 4.2% 5.7% No. of domestic amusement centers 189 189 191 190 191 192 195 195 193 YoY sales rate comparison of existing 104.2% 104.5% 104.2% 104.0% 109.0% 103.6% 100.7% 104.4% 100.0% amusement centers - 8 - Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business Major Index / Digital Games (Digital Overall) 2019/3 2020/3 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q Sales（JPY Billion） 9.0 10.3 10.1 11.4 11.9 11.7 11.3 Domestic Average MAU (Thousands, 3 months average)*1 6,880 5,420 4,690 7,900 5,940 5,750 4,980 ARPMAU (JPY) *2 1,123 1,507 1,581 1,029 1,423 1,297 1,629 Share of sales for top 3 titles *3 46.2% 43.1% 38.1% 41.7% 32.4% 30.7% 31.5% Overseas Composition ratio of sales 9.4% 13.5% 14.3% 9.7% 6.6% 5.1% 16.1% Other indicators Number of Titles (Domestic) 25 24 25 23 20 21 20 Number of New Titles (Domestic) 3 1 2 2 1 3 0 Ratio of advertising expense to net sales *4 11.7% 10.4% 9.1% 9.3% 6.9% 5.9% 7.0% TOP 3 Titles (Digital Game) Title Release 1. PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2 2012/7 2. Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE 2019/9 3. SEGA Pocket Club Manager 2018/4 *Top three titles in domestic sales in the period of July-Sep 2019 *Changed the aggregation method for overseas' composition ratio of sales from fiscal year ending Mar 2020 and it has been reflected to the result of fiscal year ended Mar 2019 retroactively. *Only free-to-play titles are covered for the calculation of number of titles under service, Domestic MAU, Domestic ARP MAU and number of downloads. (Pay-to-play models are not included.) *1. Average MAU (Monthly Active Users) over 3 months *2. Calculated from dividing sales by MAU (Monthly Active Users) *3. Sales percentage for top 3 titles in sales *4. Advertising expense percentage for total digital sales of each quarter - 9 - Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business 2019/3 2020/3 Full Year Revised Full Year Through Through Through Through Through Forecast 1Q 1Q Forecasts 2Q 3Q 4Q 2Q 3Q (announced (announced on Apr 26) on Feb 5) Packaged Games: Number of Titles 5 titles 18 titles 26 titles 31 titles 8 titles 12 titles 22 titles 31 titles 31 titles Japan 2 titles 3 titles 5 titles 7 titles 1 title 2 titles 7 titles 10 titles 10 titles Asia - 3 titles 6 titles 7 titles 3 titles 4 titles 7 titles 10 titles 12 titles North America / Europe 3 titles 12 titles 15 titles 17 titles 4 titles 6 titles 8 titles 11 titles 9 titles Packaged Games: Sales in Units 5,700 11,180 18,510 23,440 6,240 11,370 19,330 25,190 25,020 (Thousands) Japan 280 640 1,460 1,850 270 610 1,760 3,840 2,600 New titles 120 230 660 830 20 110 1,110 3,330 1,850 Repeat titles 160 410 800 1,020 250 490 650 510 750 Asia 120 370 590 770 240 420 680 1,490 1,300 New titles - 30 150 190 130 190 370 1,010 870 Repeat titles 120 340 440 580 110 220 310 480 420 North America / Europe 5,300 10,170 16,460 20,820 5,730 10,330 16,880 19,860 21,110 New titles 730 1,620 2,610 3,070 2,150 3,240 5,460 6,350 7,110 Repeat titles 4,570 8,550 13,850 17,750 3,580 7,090 11,420 13,510 14,000 Total New titles 850 1,880 3,420 4,090 2,300 3,560 6,940 10,690 9,840 Total Repeat titles 4,850 9,300 15,090 19,350 3,940 7,810 12,390 14,500 15,170 2020/3 Major Titles 3Q titles Release Platform Launched region Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 2019/11 Nintendo Switch™ Japan / Asia / North America / Europe PERSONA 5 ROYAL 2019/10 PlayStation®4 Japan Repeat titles Platform Launched region Total War series PC Japan / Asia / North America / Europe Football Manager series PC Japan / Asia / North America / Europe Yakuza series PlayStation®4 / PC Japan / Asia / North America / Europe - 10 - Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business ■ Major Titles in 1-3Q and titles to be launched in and after 4Q, fiscal year ending Mar 2020 ～2020/3 3Q 4Q～ Digital Games Existing titles New titles PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2（2012/7~） Puyo puyo!! Quest（2013/4~） CHAIN CHRONICLE 3（2013/7~） Hortensia Saga（2015/4~） Magia Record : Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story（2017/8~） SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI Liberation Dx2（2018/1~） SEGA Pocket Club Manager（2018/4~） BORDER BREAK（2018/8~） Ryu ga Gotoku ONLINE（2018/11~） IDOLA PHANTASY STAR SAGA（2018/11~） WONDER GRAVITY ~BEST BUDDY: PINO & GRAVITOR~（2019/4～8） Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE（2019/9～） Kemono Friends 3（2019/9～） LEAGUE OF WONDERLAND (2019/9～2020/3) - 11 - Segment Results: Entertainment Contents Business ■ Major Titles in 1-3Q and titles to be launched in and after 4Q, fiscal year ending Mar 2020 ～2020/3 3Q 4Q～ Packaged Games Total War: PERSONA 5 ROYAL Ryu ga Gotoku 7 THREE KINGDOMS Mario & Sonic at the Olympic New Sakura Wars Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Games Tokyo 2020 Mega Drive Mini Football Manager 2020 Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix Amusement Sales ＜Existing titles＞ KanColle Arcade / StarHorse Series / Fate/Grand Order Arcade /WCCF FOOTISTA 2019 maimai Series / O・N・G・E・K・I / CHUNITHM Series Machine Animation /Toys CHUNITHM AMAZON PLUS Kemono Friends 3 Planet Tours Detective Conan The Fist of Blue Sapphire Anpanman: Twinkle! Princess Vanilla of Ice Cream Land Wonderful Channel ANPANMAN" D.I.Y. Delivering SHOKUPANMANGO-CAR maimai DELUX StarHorse4 LUPIN THE 3rd THE FIRST Fun to change mouse covers! Sumikkogurashi Personal Computer YUME-PETS "coming babies" series MARIO & SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020 ARCADE EDITION Detective Conan The Scarlet Bullet (2020/4/17～) DETECTIVE CONAN PAD WHO are YOU? Babies - 12 - Segment Results: Resort Business (JPY Billion) 2019/3 2020/3 Full Year Revised Full Year Through Through Through Through Through Forecast 1Q 1Q Forecasts 2Q 3Q 4Q 2Q 3Q (announced (announced on Apr 26) on Feb 5) Sales 2.3 5.1 7.9 10.5 2.4 5.5 8.2 11.0 11.0 Operating Income -0.6 -1.1 -1.9 -2.4 -0.8 -1.5 -2.3 -4.0 -3.5 ＜PHOENIX RESORT＞ Sales 2.1 4.7 7.4 10.0 2.2 5.0 7.7 10.6 10.3 Operating Income -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.0 0.1 0.0 No. of facility users (Thousands) 168 418 608 812 189 454 658 837 841 3 accommodation facilities 67 181 266 357 75 194 283 379 370 2 golf courses 24 45 69 94 25 46 70 100 95 Other facilities 77 192 273 361 89 214 305 358 376 ＜PARADISE SEGASAMMY *＞ 2019/3 2020/3 Full Year Revised Full Year Through Through Through Through Through Forecast 1Q 1Q Forecasts 2Q 3Q 4Q 2Q 3Q (announced (announced on Apr 26) on Feb 5) Sales (Billion KRW) 65 129 213 301 90 196 331 - - Operating Income (Billion KRW)* 0 -1 0 -20 -7 -12 12 - - Number of casino visitors (Thousands) 57 128 207 295 82 181 286 - - PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. is an equity method affiliate

Figures for PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. are recorded with three months delay

Local accounting standards - 13 - Segment Results: Resort Business (Phoenix Seagaia Resort) ■ Exterior ■ Golf Course ■ Convention Center Facility name Phoenix Seagaia Resort Operating Phoenix Resort Co., Ltd. company Facility address 3083 Aza Hamayama, O-Aza Shioji, Miyazaki City, Miyazaki Prefecture ■ Miyazaki Airport 20-minute by car Access ■ JR Miyazaki train station Approx. 25-minute by public bus(chargeable) 15-minute by car ■ Express way Approx. 25-minute drive from Miyazaki Interchange Number of 754 (as of December 31 2019) (including, concurrent officers, full-time employees, seconded employees, contract employees employees and part-time employees) Site area 2,511,144m2 Hotel 950 rooms (Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort, Luxze Hitotsuba and Cottage HIMUKA) Facility Golf Courses 45 holes (Phoenix Country Club, Tom Watson Golf Course), Phoenix Golf Academy composition Convention Center Approx. 5,500 m2 (capacity for approx. 5,000 people) Other Entertainment Facilities Spa, hot springs, fitness club, horse riding club, tennis court and wedding halls etc. ©Phoenix Resort - 14 - PARADISE SEGASAMMY (Equity method affiliate) ■ Exterior■ Casino facility■ Lobby lounge (Hotel) Facility name PARADISE CITY Operating company PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co.,Ltd. Facility address 186, Yeongjonghaeannam-ro321-gil,Jung-gu, Incheon, Republic of Korea ■ 3-minute drive by car or shuttle bus (free of charge) 5-minute ride on linear monorail (free of charge) Access to PARADISE CITY and 15-minute walk from Incheon International Airport ■ Also a 5-minute drive from Incheon Interchange on the expressway Number of employees 2,795(as of December 31, 2019) (including, concurrent officers, full-time employees, seconded employees, contract employees and part-time employees) Site area 330,000㎡ Investment amount Approx. 1,567.5 billion KRW (amount invested by SEGA SAMMY: 331.9 billion KRW; shareholding ratio: 45%) • Casino (table games: 158 units, electronic table games: 4 units 62 seats, slot machines: 291 units) Facility composition • Hotel (711 rooms; additional facilities: restaurant, banquet hall, indoor and outdoor pools, etc.) • Convention ・SPA ・CLUB ・Boutique Hotel (58 rooms) • PLAZA (Commercial facility / cultural center, shopping mall) ・WONDER BOX (for families) - 15 - PARADISE SEGASAMMY (Equity method affiliate) Transition of Drop* amount at Paradise City *Drop : The amount of cash exchanged for chips by customers at the table (KRW Millions) （KRW Billion） FY2019 3Q FY2020 3Q Results Results Sales 213.9 331.5 Casino 176.8 268.7 Hotel 36.8 49.6 Other 0.4 13.2 Cost of sales 188.2 279.5 Casino 113.5 145.5 Hotel 69.6 87.3 Other 5.1 46.6 Gross profit 25.8 52.0 SG&A 24.2 39.9 Operating profit 1.6 12.1 EBITDA 28.2 59.7 Net profit -10.6 -11.6 Source: Paradise IR SEGASAMMY Equity method acquisition -1.0 -0.9 amount (Billion yen) PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. is an equity method affiliate of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Figures for PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. are recorded with three months delay - 16 - Order for Enforcement of the Act on Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Areas Casino facility Upper limit for square measures of gaming areas within casino facility is 3% of the total floor area of IR facilities Facility No.1: International Capacity of the largest international convention and conference room must be more than 1,000 people. Total capacity of whole international convention and convention and conference facilities must be more than twice of the capacity of the largest conference facilities international convention and conference room. Square measures of exhibition facilities must meet the standards according to the below tier based on capacity of the largest international convention and Facility No.2: Exhibition facilities conference room. (Capacity of the largest international convention and conference room) ・More than 1,000 and less than 3,000 people ⇔ Total floor area of exhibition facilities: more than 120K ㎡ ・More than 3,000 and less than 6,000 people ⇔ Total floor area of exhibition facilities: more than 60K ㎡ ・More than 6,000 people ⇔ Total floor area of exhibition facilities: more than 20K ㎡ Facility No.3: Facilities enhancing Theater, entertainment hall, concert hall, stadium, cinema, museum, gallery, the attractiveness of restaurant and other facilities that contribute enhancing the attractiveness of tourism Japanese tourism Facility No.4: Facilities with Facilities satisfying below 4 conditions customer transfer 1) showcase function, 2) concierge function, 3) multilingual support function, 4) functions sufficient facility scale Facility No.5: Accommodation Total square measures for floor area of all guest rooms must be more than 100K ㎡ and facilities must have suite rooms with appropriate square measures facilities and certain ratio of suite rooms. Facility No. 6 Other facilities Facility contributing to the promotion of visit and stay of domestic and inbound tourists Can applies only to places where foreign travelers can stay until they complete Other: Restriction of casino ads immigration procedures at airports operating international flights and passenger terminals of ports where foreign cruise ships are in service Other: Transaction subject to report Cash transactions exceeding 1 million yen between casino business operators and customers - 17 - Pachislot and Pachinko Machines revision of rules APPENDIX ： Overview of revision to the rules ＞ Date of enforcement Pachislot and pachinko machine manufacturers Pachinko halls February 1, 2018 Matters related to regulations of pay-out balls/medals Addition of standards for pachislot and pachinko machines with which pay-out balls/medals information can be easily checked Introduction of "multi stage payout- ratio" to pachinko machines Addition of responsibilities of administrators Curbing of gambling element is intended in the matters related to regulations of pay-out balls/medals.

pay-out balls/medals. "Multi stage payout- ratio" is newly approved for pachinko machines. *(2) Able to play without touching balls and medals (record and pay-out electronically) - 18 - Pachislot and Pachinko Machines revision of rules ＜APPENDIX：Comparisons of pay-out ratio 【Pachislot】 Regulation before change New Pay-out regulation ratio (image)＞  Machines will be transformed to become more playable with the setting of the lower limit of pay-out probability.  The introduction of "multi stage payout- 【Pachinko】 G＝Games ()＝Current regulation ratio" will allow broader ways to play. Regulation before changeNew regulation Pay-out ratio Balls and medals payed out Pay-out ratio= Play time Balls and medals used - 19 - Pachislot and Pachinko Machines revision of rules ＜APPENDIX：Outline of revisions to regulations ＞ 【Pachislot】 Test Multi stage Number of pay-out Content medals when hitting a payout-ratio 400G 1,600G 6,000G 17,500G jackpot (Upper limit) Regulation Over 55% and less before Less than 300% － Less than 150% Up to 6 stages 480 than 120% change New Over 33% and less Over 40% and less Over 50% and less Over 60% and less Up to 6 stages 300 regulation than 220% than 150% than 126% than 115% G=Games 【Pachinko】 Test Multi stage Number of pay-out Content balls when hitting a payout-ratio 1 hour 4 hours 10 hours jackpot (Upper limit) Regulation Over 50% and less before Less than 300% － － 2,400 than 200% change New Over 33% and less Over 40% and less Over 50% and less Up to 6 stages 1,500 regulation than 220% than 150% than 133% - 20 - Transition of revision of rules (February 2018) and easing of voluntary regulation, etc. - 21 - - 21 Schedule for transferring to new regulation machines Number of previous regulation machines that are due for removal Thousand of units (Estimates) 2020 2021 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Yul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec End Jan, 2021 After February Pachislot Approx. 10 Approx. 127 Approx. 32 Approx. 296 Approx. 732 Transfer to No. of units to new reg. be removed completes Pachinko 5 32 Approx. 86 Approx. 117 Transfer to Approx. Approx. Approx. 1,427 new reg. No. of units to be removed completes (Estimates of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS) - 22 - Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets Source: White Paper on Leisure Industry 2019, Japan Productivity Center - 23 - Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets Sources : National Police Agency Sources: National Police Agency and Yano research Institute Ltd. (*The data for 2018,2019 are our forecasts) - 24 - Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets Sources: National Police Agency and Yano research Institute Ltd. (*The data for 2018, 2019 are our forecasts) - 25 - Pachinko and Pachislot Machine Markets Source: Security Communications Association - 26 - Pachislot / Pachinko Machine Sales Share Share of Annual Pachislot Machine Sales 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Rank Manufacturer Units sold Share Manufacturer Units sold Share Manufacturer Units sold Share Manufacturer Units sold Share Manufacturer Units sold Share Manufacturer Units sold Share 1 Sammy 301,575 21.7% Sammy 207,828 16.8% UNIVERSAL 165,000 17.0% Sammy 215,736 24.3% KITA 107,000 17.7% D company 80,000 17.7% DENSHI 2 UNIVERSAL 215,000 15.5% UNIVERSAL 205,000 16.6% Sammy 142,337 14.7% UNIVERSAL 203,000 22.9% DAITO 100,000 16.5% K company 68,000 15.0% 3 HEIWA/ 120,000 8.6% DAITO 128,000 10.4% HEIWA/ 113,997 11.8% KITA 90,500 10.2% Sammy 85,041 14.1% Sammy 67,140 14.8% OLYMPIA OLYMPIA DENSHI 4 SANKYO 116,291 8.4% YAMASA 108,000 8.8% KITA 100,000 10.3% HEIWA/ 80,953 9.1% UNIVERSAL 43,000 7.1% H company 47,244 10.4% DENSHI OLYMPIA 5 DAITO 102,000 7.3% HEIWA/ 92,763 7.5% SANKYO 80,125 8.3% Enterrise 57,000 6.4% YAMASA 38,000 6.3% U company 37,365 8.3% OLYMPIA Share of Annual Pachinko Machine Sales 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Rank Manufacturer Units sold Share Manufacturer Units sold Share Manufacturer Units sold Share Manufacturer Units sold Share Manufacturer Units sold Share Manufacturer Units sold Share 1 KYORAKU 349,000 17.0% SANYO 330,000 16.3% Sansei R&D 300,000 15.9% SANYO 306,000 19.8% SANYO 330,000 23.4% S company 250,000 18.2% 2 SANYO 315,000 15.4% SANKYO 329,892 16.3% SANKYO 296,346 15.7% Sansei R&D 209,000 13.5% SANKYO 171,919 12.2% S company 196,007 14.2% 3 SANKYO 291,967 14.3% KYORAKU 308,000 15.3% SANYO 275,000 14.6% HEIWA/ 192,761 12.5% Sammy 140,013 9.9% K company 192,800 14.0% OLYMPIA 4 Sammy 200,225 9.8% HEIWA/ 252,103 12.5% HEIWA/ 234,616 12.4% SANKYO 172,954 11.2% KYORAKU 140,000 9.9% Sammy 159,848 11.6% OLYMPIA OLYMPIA 5 HEIWA/ 197,000 9.6% Sammy 241,425 12.0% Newgin 220,000 11.7% Newgin 160,000 10.4% Sansei R&D 130,000 9.2% H company 118,880 8.6% OLYMPIA 6 Sammy 199,014 10.5% Sammy 138,321 9.0% Source: Yano Research Institute Ltd. *Estimated by Yano Research Institute Ltd. with fiscal years from July of each year through June the following year as criteria - 27 - Packaged and Digital Games Market Data Home Video Game and Online Game Markets Scale Home Video Games: Overall Shipment Scale Japan's Market for Game Content with Network Connectivity (JPY billion) (JPY billion) Source: CESA Games White Paper Source: f-ism - 28 - Amusement Market Data Amusement Machine and Amusement Center Operations Markets Scale Number of Amusement Facilities / Amusement Machine unit installed Amusement Machine / Facilities sales (JPY billion) Source: JAIA, National Police Agency - 29 - Past Operating Results (FY Ended March 2015~) From FY Ended March 2015~ *The data in this page can be downloaded from following URL. (https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/ir/library/pdf/settlement/2020/e_202003_3q_transition.xls) (JPY Billion) FY Ended FY Ended FY Ended FY Ended FY Ended FY Ending March 2015 March 2016 March 2017 March 2018 March 2019 March 2020 Results Full Year Results Full Year Results Full Year Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Through 2Q Results Through 2Q Results Through 2Q Results Through 2Q Through 4Q Through 1Q Through 2Q Through 3Q Through 4Q Through 1Q Through 2Q Through 3Q Net Sales 158.1 366.8 154.3 347.9 169.5 366.9 194.7 323.6 68.8 171.0 250.3 331.6 72.7 165.5 280.8 Breakdown Pachislot and Pachinko Machines 61.1 152.1 56.6[60.9]* 132.7[141.0]* 64.9 148.2 88.3 105.6 21.5 58.6 76.1 101.4 17.1 44.1 86.2 Entertainment Contents 90.3 199.6 90.2[85.9]* 198.8[190.5]* 97.8 205.7 101.5 208.0 45.0 107.2 166.2 219.6 53.0 115.8 186.2 Resort 6.6 14.9 7.4 16.3 6.7 13.0 4.7 9.9 2.3 5.1 7.9 10.5 2.4 5.5 8.2 Operating Income 2.7 17.4 5.7 17.6 15.3 29.5 26.8 17.7 0.9 10.2 11.9 13.0 3.4 14.6 28.0 Pachislot and Pachinko Machines 7.0 25.7 8.5[8.4]* 21.5[20.9]* 10.6 26.3 21.4 11.9 1.7 9.6 9.6 13.4 1.3 7.8 20.7 Breakdown Entertainment Contents 0.6 0.0 1.5[1.7]* 3.6[4.2]* 9.1 11.1 10.1 14.8 1.6 6.1 10.6 9.8 4.9 12.7 16.1 Resort -1.4 -2.3 -1.2 -1.8 -1.3 -2.2 -1.2 -2.5 -0.6 -1.1 -1.9 -2.4 -0.8 -1.5 -2.3 Other / Elimination -3.5 -6.0 -3.1[-3.2]* -5.7 -3.1 -5.7 -3.4 -6.5 -1.8 -4.4 -6.4 -7.8 -2.0 -4.4 -6.5 Operating Margin 1.7% 4.7% 3.7% 5.1% 9.0% 8.0% 13.8% 5.5% 1.3% 6.0% 4.8% 3.9% 4.7% 8.8% 10.0% Ordinary Income 2.6 16.8 5.8 16.4 15.4 28.5 25.2 14.5 0.6 9.1 9.0 7.4 2.3 12.6 25.8 Ordinary Income Margin 1.6% 4.6% 3.8% 4.7% 9.1% 7.8% 12.9% 4.5% 0.9% 5.3% 3.6% 2.2% 3.2% 7.6% 9.2% Profit attributable to owners of parent -2.8 -11.3 0.9 5.3 24.2 27.6 17.7 8.9 0.3 6.7 0.6 2.6 1.7 9.8 22.9 Net Income Margin - - 0.6% 1.5% 14.3% 7.5% 9.1% 2.8% 0.4% 3.9% 0.2% 0.8% 2.3% 5.9% 8.2% ROA ― -2.2% ― 1.0% ― 5.2% ― 1.8% ― ― ― 0.6% ― ー ー ROE ― -3.4% ― 1.8% ― 9.2% ― 2.9% ― ― ― 0.9% ― ー ー Equity Ratio ― 60.0% ― 55.3% ― 59.0% ― 65.0% ― ― ― 65.1% ― ー ー Cash flows to interest bearing debt ratio ― 301.9% ― 798.8% ― 178.6% ― 334.7% ― ― ― 520.9% ― ー ー Interest coverage ratio ― 45.2 times ― 19.1 times ― 61.4times ― 36.5 times ― ― ― 27.3 times ― ー ー R&D expense / content production expense 28.4 67.6 24.7 58.0 31.7 67.1 30.7 62.0 14.1 30.8 48.3 66.6 17.1 33.5 57.1 Cap-ex 14.7 28.7 12.5 28.0 13.8 27.0 10.3 24.1 6.4 17.8 24.3 34.4 5.1 10.5 16.1 Depreciation 8.1 17.6 8.2 16.6 7.6 16.3 8.2 16.2 3.9 7.4 10.8 14.5 3.6 7.3 10.9 Advertising 10.0 19.1 9.3 17.9 7.6 14.8 7.8 15.4 3.3 8.4 12.2 16.0 3.6 8.5 12.9 # of pachislot titles 4 titles 6 titles 2 titles 7 titles 3 titles 10 titles 8 titles 9 titles 1 title 1 title 3 titles 6 titles 0 title 1 title 3 titles Unit sales 93,045 units 207,830 units 70,260 units 142,337 units 81,895 units 215,736 units 75,380 units 85,041 units 9,073 units 12,853 units 31,534 units 67,140 units 17,930 units 28,360 units 105,860 units # of pachinko titles 5 titles 10 titles 6 titles 8 titles 3 titles 9 titles 4 titles 5 titles 1 title 3 titles 5 titles 7 titles 2 titles 4 titles 5 titles Unit sales 82,955 units 241,425 units 79,604 units 199,014 units 75,542 units 138,321 units 119,312 units 140,013 units 40,997 units 117,891 units 136,670 units 159,848 units 16,212 units 66,140 units 75,094 units YoY sales comparison of existing 98.7% 100.1% 102.2% 103.1% 110.8% 108.5% 101.5% 101.9% 104.2% 104.5% 104.2% 104.0% 109.0% 103.6% 100.7% amusement centers No. of domestic amusement centers 198 facilities 198 facilities 198 facilities 194 facilities 189 facilities 191 facilities 189 facilities 189 facilities 189 facilities 189 facilities 191 facilities 190 facilities 191 facilities 192 facilities 195 facilities # of game software titles 6 titles 30 titles 12 titles 29 titles 21 titles 42 titles 16 titles 38 titles 5 titles 18 titles 26 titles 31 titles 8 titles 12 titles 22 titles Sales (Thousand units) 4,100 12,280 3,280 9,220 4,650 10,280 8,650 17,330 5,700 11,180 18,510 23,440 6,240 11,370 19,330 *Sales of new segment is changed to gross basis. *Basis for recording net sales was changed from shipment to delivery starting in FY ended March 2016. *In line with the change of accounting policy, contents of retroactive processing have been reflected on new segments since FY ended March 2015. *Part of Entertainment Contents Business has been transferred to Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business since for FY ended March 2017. *Numbers shown in parentheses for FY 2016 results are retroactively adjusted values of estimates after changing the breakdown . *Added the number of titles in Asia from FY March 2017 - 30 - Shareholder Returns Dividend Policy Continue to pay an annual dividend of ¥40 Introduction of We introduced shareholders benefit program to encourage shareholders to experience our services and Shareholder Benefits hold our shares in the long term and expanded the benefits from March 31 2019. Number of owned shares Details of benefits (Gifted twice a year) More than 100 shares I. 1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online Less than 1,000 shares More than1,000 shares I. 1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online Less than 3,000 shares II. Facility use ticket worth 10,000 yen, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture) More than 3,000 shares I. 1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online Less than 5,000 shares II. Facility use ticket worth 20,000 yen, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture) I. 1,000-yen worth voucher for UFO Catcher, redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online II. Facility use ticket worth 20,000 yen, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture) More than 5,000 III. 1 free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 person) usable at Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture) IV. 1 free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 person) usable at Paradise Hotel & Resort in Paradise City (Incheon, Korea) *Please see the official website of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS for the details about shareholder benefits program - 31 - Company Profile Company Profile (As of September 30, 2019) Company Name SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Address Sumitomo Fudosan Osaki Garden Tower, 1-1-1 Nishi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Established October 1, 2004 Capital ¥29.9 billion Number of Employees 8,665 (Consolidated) Stock Exchange Tokyo Stock Exchange (Stock Code：6460) Information on Outstanding Shares (As of September 30, 2019) Number of shares authorized for issuance 800,000,000 shares Total number of shares issued and outstanding 266,229,476shares Number of Shareholders 75,468 ■ Principal Shareholders Name of Shareholder Shares Shareholding Held Ratio (%) Managements (As of June 21, 2019) Chairman and Group CEO (Representative Director) Hajime Satomi President and Group COO (Representative Director) Haruki Satomi Senior Executive Vice President (Director of the Board) Naoya Tsurumi Executive Vice President and Group CFO (Director of the Board) Koichi Fukazawa Executive Vice President (Director of the Board) Hideki Okamura HS Company SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. FSC Co., Ltd. The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust account) 35,308,00013.26 31,436,06311.80 13,562,8405.09 13,379,5005.02 9,465,7003.55 Senior Vice President (Director of the Board) Hideo Yoshizawa Director of the Board (External) Takeshi Natsuno Director of the Board (External) Kohei Katsukawa Director of the Board (External) Hiroshi Onishi Director of the Board (External) Melanie Brock Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Shigeru Aoki Audit & Supervisory Board Member Yukito Sakaue Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External) Mineo Enomoto Audit & Supervisory Board Member (External) Kazutaka Okubo ■ Distribution of Shareholders Financial Institutions 17.01% Securities Companies 1.50% Other Companies 20.93% Foreign Institutions and Individuals 28.04% Japanese Individuals and Other 20.71% Treasury Stock 11.81% *Including the number of share less than 1 unit - 32 - https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/ir/ Please visit below websites for products and service information. https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/pr/corp/group/list.html (SegaSammy Group Website list) * Company / product names in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies. 