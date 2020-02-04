Sega Sammy : FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results Presentation
FY Ending March 2020
3Q Results Presentation
February 5, 2020
1. With regard to revision to the full-year operating results forecast announced on February 5
Revisions to full-year operating results forecast announced on Feb 5 (1) Overall
FY ending March 2020 Full-Year Forecast: Breakdown per Segments
2019/3
Full Year
Full Year
Forecast
Results
(announced
on Apr 26)
Sales
331.6
390.0
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
101.4
120.0
Entertainment Contents
219.6
259.0
Resort
10.5
11.0
Operating Income
13.0
27.0
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines
13.4
29.0
Entertainment Contents
9.8
11.0
Resort
-2.4
-4.0
Other / Elimination
-7.8
-9.0
Operating Income Margin
3.9%
6.9%
Non-operating income
2.1
1.5
Non-operating expenses
7.7
5.5
Ordinary Income
7.4
23.0
Extraordinary income
8.2
-
Extraordinary losses
8.7
-
Income before income taxes
6.9
23.0
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2.6
15.0
2020/3
Revised
Full Year
Increase /
Forecasts
Decrease
(announced
on Feb 5)
367.0 -23.0
110.0 -10.0
246.0 -13.0
25.5 -3.5
14.0 +3.0
-3.5 +0.5
2.2 +0.7
5.0 -0.5
24.0 +1.0
3.0 +3.0
0.5 +0.5
26.5 +3.5
21.0 +6.0
While Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business fell short of initial forecast due to a decline in sales units, Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business improved.
Net income increased due to the recognition of extraordinary income associated with the transfer of non-current assets and the decrease of tax expenses.
Revisions to full-year operating results forecast announced on Feb 5 (2)
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business
(JPY Billion)
2019/3
2020/3
Full Year
Revised
Full Year
Full Year
Forecast
Increase /
Forecasts
Results
(announced
Decrease
(announced
on Apr 26)
on Feb 5)
Sales
101.4
120.0
110.0
-10.0
Pachislot
24.7
48.8
58.0
+9.2
Pachinko
59.9
59.0
38.0
-21.0
Other / Elimination
16.8
12.2
14.0
+1.8
Operating Income
13.4
29.0
25.5
-3.5
Operating Income Margin
13.2%
24.2%
23.2%
-1.0pt
Pachislot
Number of Titles
6 titles
10 titles
6 titles
-4 titles
Unit Sales (units)
67,140
120,000
133,000
+13,000
Pachinko
Number of Titles
7 titles
9 titles
7 titles
-2 titles
Unit Sales (units)
159,848
164,000
109,000
-55,000
Board + Frame
91,858
78,600
38,000
-40,600
Board
67,990
85,400
71,000
-14,400
Main reason for the revision
Launch of several titles will be delayed until the next fiscal year.
Unit sales of Pachinko machines went below initial forecast.
Revisions to full-year operating results forecast announced on Feb 5 (3)
Entertainment Contents Business
(JPY Billion)
2019/3
2020/3
Full Year
Revised
Full Year
Full Year
Forecast
Increase /
Forecasts
Results
(announced
Decrease
(announced
on Apr 26)
on Feb 5)
Sales
219.6
259.0
246.0
-13.0
Digital Games
40.8
43.0
46.5
+3.5
Packaged Games
54.6
84.0
74.5
-9.5
Amusement Machine Sales
54.7
55.0
52.0
-3.0
Amusement Center Operations
40.9
44.0
43.0
-1.0
Animation / Toy
24.5
30.0
27.0
-3.0
Other / Elimination
4.1
3.0
3.0
-
Operating Income
9.8
11.0
14.0
+3.0
Digital Games
-1.9
2.0
9.2
+7.2
Packaged Games
8.2
6.0
4.1
-1.9
Amusement Machine Sales
1.5
0.5
-2.2
-2.7
Amusement Center Operations
2.6
2.5
2.0
-0.5
Animation / Toy
2.5
2.5
2.9
+0.4
Other / Elimination
-3.1
-2.5
-2.0
+0.5
Operating Income Margin
4.5%
4.2%
5.7%
+1.5pt
Main reason for the revision
Unit sales of Packaged Games went below expectation and sales fall short of initial forecast.
Operating income exceeded initial forecast due to the improvement of Digital Games although Packaged Games and Amusement Machine Sales struggling.
Organizational restructuring announced on Dec 24
Entertainment Contents Business
Merges SEGA Games Co., Ltd. and SEGA Interactive Co., Ltd. with the aim to enhance the development capabilities through utilization of resources.
(Current status)
(Scheduled for April 1, 2020)
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd.
SEGA Interactive Co., Ltd.
SEGA Games Co., Ltd.
(Surviving Company)
(Extinguished Companies)
Development and sales of
Planning, development, and sales
of game-related contents for
amusement machines and others
mobile phones, PCs, smart
devices, and home video game
consoles
Absorption merger
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Trade name change
SEGA GROUP CORPORATION
Trade name
SEGA CORPORATION
change
Planning, development and sales of
game-related contents for mobile phones, PCs, smart devices and home video game consoles, and development and sales of Amusement Machines and others
⇒For more details, please see News Release announced on Dec 24, 2019
2. FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results / Full-Year Forecast
(Unit: billion yen)
2020/3
2019/3
Full Year
Revised
Full Year
Results
Full Year
Results
Forecast
Forecasts
Through 3Q
Results
Through 3Q
(announced
(announced
on Apr 26)
on Feb 5)
Sales
250.3
331.6
280.8
390.0
367.0
Operating Income
11.9
13.0
28.0
27.0
27.0
Operating Income Margin
4.8%
3.9%
10.0%
6.9%
7.4%
Non-operating income
1.5
2.1
1.8
1.5
2.2
Non-operating expenses
4.4
7.7
4.0
5.5
5.0
Ordinary Income
9.0
7.4
25.8
23.0
24.0
Extraordinary income
1.7
8.2
3.0
-
3.0
Extraordinary losses
6.7
8.7
0.5
-
0.5
Income before income taxes
4.0
6.9
28.3
23.0
26.5
Profit (loss) attributable to
0.6
2.6
22.9
15.0
21.0
owners of parent
ROA
※
-
0.6%
-
-
-
ROA(%)= profit attributable to owners of parent/total assets
Results Highlights
2020/3 3Q Results
Both sales and profit increased YoY.
Unit sales increased in Pachislot and Pachinko machines business
Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business performed solidly.
Recorded extraordinary income associated with transfer of non-current assets.
Forecast
Expect the incurrence of expenses with verification of asset value of inventories, incentives and others at the end of the fiscal year in Entertainment Contents business.
⇒For more details, please see "FY Ending March 2020 3Q Result / Appendix"
Breakdown of Income (2020/3 3Q results)
(Unit: billion yen)
Breakdown of non-operating income / losses
(Unit: billion yen)
Non-operating income
1.8
Interest income
0.1
Dividends income
0.3
Gain on investments in partnership
0.4
Non-operating expenses
4.0
Foreign exchange losses
0.3
Equity in losses of affiliates
1.8
Extraordinary income
3.0
Gain on sale of non-current assets
2.9
Operating profit of PARADISE SEGASAMMY became profitable from Jan to Sep, 2019
Consolidated Costs and Expenses
(Unit: billion yen)
2019/3
2020/3
Full Year
Revised
Full Year
Results
Full Year
Results
Forecast
Forecasts
Through 3Q
Results
Through 3Q
(announced
(announced
on Apr 26)
on Feb 5)
R&D Expense /
48.3
66.6
56.4
72.5
75.7
Content Production
Expense
Cap-ex
24.3
34.4
16.1
24.8
22.6
Depreciation
10.8
14.5
10.9
13.6
13.8
Advertising
12.2
16.0
12.9
21.0
18.2
2020/3 3Q results / Main Factors
Increased with launch of new titles in Packaged Games
Decrease in association with completion of relocation of headquarter
-
-
(Unit: billion yen)
As of end of
As of end of
Change
March 2019
December 2019
Total Current Assets
260.4
264.0
+3.6
Cash and Deposits
137.4
102.0
-35.4
Accounts Receivable
39.2
57.8
+18.6
Securities
14.5
33.5
+19.0
Total Noncurrent Assets
204.1
202.0
-2.1
Total assets
464.6
466.0
+1.4
Total Current Liabilities
87.5
84.1
-3.4
Corporate Bonds
12.5
10.0
-2.5
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
71.7
69.4
-2.3
Corporate Bonds
10.0
10.0
-
Total Liabilities
159.3
153.5
-5.8
Total Net Assets
305.3
312.5
+7.2
Total Liabilities and
464.6
466.0
+1.4
Net Assets
As of end of
As of end of
Change
March 2019
December 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
148.0
129.6
-18.4
Interest bearing debt
76.1
64.5
-11.6
Net cash
71.8
65.1
-6.7
Equity Ratio
65.1%
66.5%
+1.4pt
Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary
Main change factors
Changes
Current Assets
+3.6
While cash and deposits decreased due to
acquisition of securities and repayment of
interest-bearing debt, trade notes and
accounts receivable and inventory assets
increased.
Non-current assets
-2.1
Decrease as investment securities
decreased mainly due to market valuation,
although tangible fixed assets increased in
association with changes in accounting
policies at some overseas subsidiaries.
Liabilities
-5.8
Despite issuance of corporate bonds,
decreased due to redemption of corporate bonds and repayment of loans payable.
⇒For more details, please see "FY Ending March 2020 3Q Result / Appendix"
3. 3Q results / Full-Year Forecast per Segments
Sales
(Unit: billion yen)
Operating income
Operating income margin
2019/3
2020/3
Pachislot and Pachinko
Machines Business
2020/3 3Q results
Profitability improved YoY due to increased pachislot unit sales.
Pachislot : "Pachislot Hokuto No Ken Tenshou" "Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven 3
HI-EVOLUTION ZERO"
Pachinko: "P GAOGAOKING 3", "P The Seven deadly Sins Elizabeth ver."
Forecast
Revised the number of titles and unit sales forecast.
Pachislot : "Pachislot PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2" "Pachislot 〈Monogatari 〉 Series Secondseason"
Pachinko: "P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu," "P BIG DREAM2 GEKISHIN," etc.
(Changes in unit sales)
2019/3
2019/3
2020/3
2020/3
Through 3Q
Full-year
Through 3Q
Revised forecast
Pachislot
31,534 units
67,140 units
105,860 units
133,000 units
Pachinko
136,670 units
159,848 units
75,094 units
109,000 units
Board
87,468 units
91,858 units
18,878 units
38,000 units
Frame
49,202 units
67,990 units
56,216 units
71,000 units
2020/3
Initial forecast
120,000 units
164,000 units
78,600 units
85,400 units
Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business
Major titles in and after 4Q
Pachislot
"Pachislot Hokuto No Ken
Tenshou"
©Buronson & Tetsuo Hara/NSP 1983, ©NSP 2007 Approved No.YAF-420 ©Sammy
Pachinko
"P GAOGAOKING 3"
©Sammy
Pachislot
"Pachislot
〈Monogatari 〉
Series Secondseason"
©Nisioisin/ Kodansha, Aniplex Inc., SHAFT INC. ©Sammy
Pachinko
"P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu"
©Tetsuo Hara & Buronson/NSP 2001,Approved No.YSM-130 ©Sammy
Transition of revision of rules (February 2018) and
Pachislot and Pachinko
easing of voluntary regulation, etc.
Machines Business
Revision of rules
New Regulation Machine (1)
New Regulation Machine (2)
(Regulation for 6.0 model machine)
(Regulation for 6.1 model machine)
Gameplay in shorter time improved
Mainly improved gameplay related to visual effects
• Changes in pay-out
•
Removal of upper limit of the no. of obtained
regulation
medals per game
•
Revival of assist time machines
Addition of visual effects using the lever and buttons
Addition of visual effects using mini-reel machine (video reel machine)
Gameplay of assist time improved
2018/2
2018/4
2021/2
Review of voluntary regulation 2019/12
Complete transition
to new regulation
2019/5
2018/11
2019/1 Changes in interpretation of regulation
machines
Changes in pay-out regulation
Introducing "Setting" to pachinko machines
New Regulation Machine (1)
Development of machines with high jackpot continuous rate
Elimination of the 65% upper limit in continuous rate of probability change
New Regulation
Machine (2)
Gameplay Widens
Elimination of the lower limit on the number of win balls
Elimination of the lower limit in game numbers can be played at normal status
New Regulation
Machine (3)
Primarily new gameplay added
Ability to enter into time reduction (*1) after consumed the predetermined number of games
Elimination of 100 times upper limit of count in time reduction
Enable to enter into time reduction with specific symbols
Can use count of limiters (*2) up to 2 types
*1: Time reduction = Function to play games efficiently without greatly reducing the number of balls.
*2: Limiter = one of the functions in probability change, refers to the function of the probability change ends
when the predetermined number of jackpots times consumed.
Entertainment Contents Business
Sales
Operating income
(Unit: billion yen)
Operating income margin
2019/3
2020/3
2020/3 3Q results
Digital Games area performed solidly.
The expenses increased in Packaged Games area due to the launch of new titles.
Forecast
Several new titles are planned to launch for each business area.
Expect the incurrence of expenses with verification of asset value of inventories, incentives and others at the end of the fiscal year.
Sales
Operating income
(Unit: billion yen)
Operating income margin
2019/3
2020/3
Digital Games
2020/3 3Q results
Significant profit growth YoY.
Steady performance of the titles in operation.
"SEGA Pocket Club Manager"
"Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE"
Expenses decreased in the current fiscal year due to the impairment loss recorded in the previous fiscal year.
Recorded revenue from transfer of titles (1Q) and offering of titles (2Q).
Forecast
Strengthen operation of existing titles.
Sales
Operating income
(Unit: billion yen)
Operating income margin
2019/3
2020/3
Packaged Games
2020/3 3Q results
Launched several new titles but sales went below expectation.
"PERSONA 5 ROYAL"
"Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020™"
"New Sakura Wars"
Repeat sales of existing titles performed solidly exceeding forecast.
Operating income decreased YoY due to increased expenses associated with the launch of new titles.
Forecast
Launches new titles and continues repeat sales of existing titles.
Expect the incurrence of R&D expenses from new title launches and other expenses associated with verification of asset value of inventories and etc., at the end of fiscal year.
Unit sales of Packaged Games
(Units: 10,000 units)
2019/3
2019/3
2020/3
2020/3
2020/3
Through 3Q
Full-year
Through 3Q
Revised forecast
Initial forecast
New titles
342
409
694
984
1,069
Repeat
1,509
1,935
1,239
1,485
1,450
Total
1,851
2,344
1,933
2,469
2,519
Packaged Games
Major 3Q Titles
Major titles after 4Q
"PERSONA 5 ROYAL"
©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.
"Mario & Sonic AT Tokyo 2020 Olympic™"
TM IOC/TOKYO2020/USOC 36USC220506.
© 2019 IOC. All Rights Reserved.
© NINTENDO. ©SEGA.
"New Sakura Wars"
©SEGA
"Football Manager 2020"
© Sports Interactive Limited 2019. Published by SEGA Publishing Europe Limited.
"Ryu ga Gotoku 7"
©SEGA
"Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers"
©ATLUS ©SEGA/ ©KOEI TECMO GAMES All rights reserved.
Amusement Machine Sales
Sales
Operating income
(Unit: billion yen)
Operating income margin
2019/3
2020/3
2020/3 3Q results
Launched "StarHorse4"
While prize category performed solidly, profit decreased YoY.
YoY decline due to negative repercussions of the sales of high- margin CVT Kit in the previous fiscal year
Performance of video games performing were sluggish.
Common fixed expenses increases in association with relocation of headquarter in the previous fiscal year
Launched gaming machines for casino in Nevada.
Forecast
Scheduled to launch new title.
"MARIO & SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020 TM ARCADE EDITION: To be launched in January 2020"
Expect the incurrence of expenses associated with verification of asset value of inventories, and others at the end of fiscal year.
Amusement Center Operations
Sales
Operating income
(Unit: billion yen)
Operating income margin
2019/3
2020/3
2020/3 3Q results
Prize remained solid, but profits declined YoY.
Common fixed expenses such as depreciation of machines increased.
Impact of the consumption tax hike.
Sales of existing stores YoY: 100.7%
Store opening: 4, Store closing : 1
Forecast
Continue to strengthen facilities operations, centered on prize machines.
Domestic amusement centers: No. of stores / YoY sales ratio comparison
2019/3
2019/3
2020/3
2020/3
3Q Results
Results
3Q Results
Revised forecast
Number of
191
190
195
193
Stores
Sales of existing
104.2
104.0
100.7
100.0
stores YoY (%)
2020/3
Initial forecast
195
104.4
Animation / Toys
Sales
Operating income
(Unit: billion yen)
Operating income margin
2019/3
2020/3
2020/3 3Q results
Both sales and profits increased YoY.
Animation: Recorded revenue from video distribution, etc.
Toys: Sales of new products such as "Fun to change mouse covers! Sumikkogurashi Personal Computer" and regular products.
Forecast
Expecting revenue from video distribution, video production and other.
Other Topics
Movie: "Sonic The Hedgehog"
Published nationwide on Feb. 14
Published in Japan on Mar. 27
Scheduled to be published in Europe, South America, Asia, and other parts of the world in stages (Feb-Mar)
©2019 PARAMOUNT PICTURES AND SEGA OF AMERICA, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Resort Business
Sales
(Unit: billion yen)
Operating income
2019/3
2020/3
FY3/20 3Q results
Profit of PHOENIX RESORT improved but expenses for domestic Integrated Resort (IR) increased, leading to wider losses.
Forecast
Continue to improve profitability at existing facilities.
Expenses increases with the activation of the measures towards participating into domestic IR.
Exhibited the booth at "1 st JAPAN IR EXPO in Yokohama"
(Jan 29-30, 2020)
Announced the partners (Jan 27, 2020)
PHOENIX RESORT
Sales
(Unit: billion yen)
Operating income
Operating income margin
2019/3
2020/3
FY3/20 3Q results
Increase in number of users due to the 25th anniversary commemorative project and implementation of measures for the Kyushu area.
One-nightevent to commemorate the 25th anniversary
"The DELICIOUS FESTIVAL"
Plan for customers in the Kyushu are, which includes a "five-meal for one night in winter" plan
Forecast
Continuously implement various sales measures and strengthen the customer base to improve profitability.
Measures for Spring camps of various sports
A variety of plans to enjoy flowers and sweets
Encourage use of golf and MICE.
"The DELICIOUS FESTIVAL"
25th anniversary special plan,
"Five Meals for One Night in Winter"
Resort Business
Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business
Concludes Production Agreement with KYOTO KITCHO
- Developing plans for the authentic, luxury Japanese restaurant and inn at IR facilities -
Strategic business alliance with Katana Inc.
Jointly working to design and formulate Japanese-style IR business plan for IR with Katana Inc., led by
Tsuyoshi Morioka, one of Japan's top marketers-
Strategic business alliance with Foster+Partners
- Partnering to enter the IR business in Japan-
Resort Business
Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business
Concludes Production Agreement with KYOTO KITCHO (from 2018)
Developing plans for the authentic, luxury Japanese restaurant and inn at IR facilities
Design and produce restaurants and inns where people can enjoy classic Japanese cuisine in elegant
spaces that accentuate the four seasons as core facilities that promote attractiveness for tourism.
⇒For more details, please see News Release announced on Jan 27, 2020
Resort Business
Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business
Partners with Katana Inc., an Elite Marketing Company Led by
Tsuyoshi Morioka, One of Japan's Top Marketers (from 2017)
SEGA SAMMY and Katana have been engaged as partners in the design and formulation of a Japanese- style IR business plan aiming for increases business success rates. Katana will be fully integrated in all
aspects of the project, from the business planning stages to the actual marketing phase.
⇒For more details, please see News Release announced on Jan 27, 2020
Resort Business
Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business
Strategic Business Alliance with Foster+Partners (from 2017)
SEGA SAMMY with abundant
Foster+Partners with extensive
knowledge and knowhow in the
experience in having carried out
entertainment industry
innovative feats in the
architectural world
To create new value in IR by sharing the strengths of SEGA SAMMY and Foster+Partners.
⇒For more details, please see News Release announced on Jan 27, 2020
Resort Business
Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business
Exhibited at 1st JAPAN IR EXPO in Yokohama (held on Jan 29 and 30, 2020) "Sustainably Successful Integrated Resort" trying to realize in Yokohama, picturing with Foster+Partners.
PARADISE SEGASAMMY (Equity method affiliate)
Transition of Drop* amounts at Paradise City
(KRW million)
（KRW Billion ）
FY2019 3Q
FY2020 3Q
Results
Results
Sales
213.9
331.5
Casino
176.8
268.7
Hotel
36.8
49.6
Other
0.4
13.2
Cost of sales
188.2
279.5
Casino
113.5
145.5
Hotel
69.6
87.3
Other
5.1
46.6
Gross profit
25.8
52.0
SG&A
24.2
39.9
Operating profit
1.6
12.1
EBITDA
28.2
59.7
Net profit
-10.6
-11.6
Source: Paradise IR
SEGASAMMY
Equity method acquisition
-1.0 -0.9 amount (Billion yen)
PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. is an equity method affiliate of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Figures for PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. are recorded with three months delay
Cautionary Statement for Investors and Shareholders with Respect to Nevada Gaming Statutes and Regulations
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. ("the Company") is registered with the Nevada Commission as a publicly traded corporation and has been found suitable to directly or indirectly own the stock of SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC., and Sega Sammy Creation USA, Inc., both of which are subsidiaries that have been
licensed as manufacturers and distributors of gaming devices in Nevada. Pursuant to Nevada law, the Company's shareholders are subject to the rules and regulations of the Nevada Gaming Authorities. A detailed explanation of Nevada gaming statutes and regulations can be found on the Company's corporate website:
https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/ir/stock/regulation/
Disclaimer
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 03:58:09 UTC
