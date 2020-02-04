Sega Sammy : FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results Presentation 0 02/04/2020 | 10:59pm EST Send by mail :

FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results Presentation February 5, 2020 [Disclaimer] The contents of this material and comments made during the questions and answers etc. of this briefing session are the judgements and projections of the Company's managements based on currently available information. These contents involve the risk and uncertainty and the actual results may differ materially from them. © SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. All Rights Reserved. 1. With regard to revision to the full-year operating results forecast announced on February 5 - 2 - Revisions to full-year operating results forecast announced on Feb 5 (1) Overall FY ending March 2020 Full-Year Forecast: Breakdown per Segments (Unit: billion yen) 2019/3 Full Year Full Year Forecast Results (announced on Apr 26) Sales 331.6 390.0 Pachislot and Pachinko Machines 101.4 120.0 Entertainment Contents 219.6 259.0 Resort 10.5 11.0 Operating Income 13.0 27.0 Pachislot and Pachinko Machines 13.4 29.0 Entertainment Contents 9.8 11.0 Resort -2.4 -4.0 Other / Elimination -7.8 -9.0 Operating Income Margin 3.9% 6.9% Non-operating income 2.1 1.5 Non-operating expenses 7.7 5.5 Ordinary Income 7.4 23.0 Extraordinary income 8.2 - Extraordinary losses 8.7 - Income before income taxes 6.9 23.0 Profit attributable to owners of parent 2.6 15.0 2020/3 Revised Full Year Increase / Forecasts Decrease (announced on Feb 5) 367.0 -23.0 110.0 -10.0 246.0 -13.0 11.0 - 27.0 - 25.5 -3.5 14.0 +3.0 -3.5 +0.5 -9.0 - 7.4% +0.5pt 2.2 +0.7 5.0 -0.5 24.0 +1.0 3.0 +3.0 0.5 +0.5 26.5 +3.5 21.0 +6.0 While Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business fell short of initial forecast due to a decline in sales units, Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business improved.

Net income increased due to the recognition of extraordinary income associated with the transfer of non-current assets and the decrease of tax expenses. - 3 - Revisions to full-year operating results forecast announced on Feb 5 (2) Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business (JPY Billion) 2019/3 2020/3 Full Year Revised Full Year Full Year Forecast Increase / Forecasts Results (announced Decrease (announced on Apr 26) on Feb 5) Sales 101.4 120.0 110.0 -10.0 Pachislot 24.7 48.8 58.0 +9.2 Pachinko 59.9 59.0 38.0 -21.0 Other / Elimination 16.8 12.2 14.0 +1.8 Operating Income 13.4 29.0 25.5 -3.5 Operating Income Margin 13.2% 24.2% 23.2% -1.0pt Pachislot Number of Titles 6 titles 10 titles 6 titles -4 titles Unit Sales (units) 67,140 120,000 133,000 +13,000 Pachinko Number of Titles 7 titles 9 titles 7 titles -2 titles Unit Sales (units) 159,848 164,000 109,000 -55,000 Board + Frame 91,858 78,600 38,000 -40,600 Board 67,990 85,400 71,000 -14,400 Main reason for the revision Launch of several titles will be delayed until the next fiscal year.

Unit sales of Pachinko machines went below initial forecast. - 4 - Revisions to full-year operating results forecast announced on Feb 5 (3) Entertainment Contents Business (JPY Billion) 2019/3 2020/3 Full Year Revised Full Year Full Year Forecast Increase / Forecasts Results (announced Decrease (announced on Apr 26) on Feb 5) Sales 219.6 259.0 246.0 -13.0 Digital Games 40.8 43.0 46.5 +3.5 Packaged Games 54.6 84.0 74.5 -9.5 Amusement Machine Sales 54.7 55.0 52.0 -3.0 Amusement Center Operations 40.9 44.0 43.0 -1.0 Animation / Toy 24.5 30.0 27.0 -3.0 Other / Elimination 4.1 3.0 3.0 - Operating Income 9.8 11.0 14.0 +3.0 Digital Games -1.9 2.0 9.2 +7.2 Packaged Games 8.2 6.0 4.1 -1.9 Amusement Machine Sales 1.5 0.5 -2.2 -2.7 Amusement Center Operations 2.6 2.5 2.0 -0.5 Animation / Toy 2.5 2.5 2.9 +0.4 Other / Elimination -3.1 -2.5 -2.0 +0.5 Operating Income Margin 4.5% 4.2% 5.7% +1.5pt Main reason for the revision Unit sales of Packaged Games went below expectation and sales fall short of initial forecast.

Operating income exceeded initial forecast due to the improvement of Digital Games although Packaged Games and Amusement Machine Sales struggling. - 5 - Organizational restructuring announced on Dec 24 Entertainment Contents Business Merges SEGA Games Co., Ltd. and SEGA Interactive Co., Ltd. with the aim to enhance the development capabilities through utilization of resources. (Current status) (Scheduled for April 1, 2020) SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. SEGA Interactive Co., Ltd. SEGA Games Co., Ltd. (Surviving Company) (Extinguished Companies) Development and sales of Planning, development, and sales of game-related contents for amusement machines and others mobile phones, PCs, smart devices, and home video game consoles Absorption merger SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Trade name change SEGA GROUP CORPORATION Trade name SEGA CORPORATION change Planning, development and sales of game-related contents for mobile phones, PCs, smart devices and home video game consoles, and development and sales of Amusement Machines and others ⇒For more details, please see News Release announced on Dec 24, 2019 - 6 - 2. FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results / Full-Year Forecast - 7 - (Unit: billion yen) 2020/3 2019/3 Full Year Revised Full Year Results Full Year Results Forecast Forecasts Through 3Q Results Through 3Q (announced (announced on Apr 26) on Feb 5) Sales 250.3 331.6 280.8 390.0 367.0 Operating Income 11.9 13.0 28.0 27.0 27.0 Operating Income Margin 4.8% 3.9% 10.0% 6.9% 7.4% Non-operating income 1.5 2.1 1.8 1.5 2.2 Non-operating expenses 4.4 7.7 4.0 5.5 5.0 Ordinary Income 9.0 7.4 25.8 23.0 24.0 Extraordinary income 1.7 8.2 3.0 - 3.0 Extraordinary losses 6.7 8.7 0.5 - 0.5 Income before income taxes 4.0 6.9 28.3 23.0 26.5 Profit (loss) attributable to 0.6 2.6 22.9 15.0 21.0 owners of parent ROA※ - 0.6% - - - ROA(%)= profit attributable to owners of parent/total assets Results Highlights 2020/3 3Q Results Both sales and profit increased YoY.

Unit sales increased in Pachislot and Pachinko machines business Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business performed solidly.

Recorded extraordinary income associated with transfer of non-current assets. Forecast Expect the incurrence of expenses with verification of asset value of inventories, incentives and others at the end of the fiscal year in Entertainment Contents business. ⇒For more details, please see "FY Ending March 2020 3Q Result / Appendix" - 8 - Breakdown of Income (2020/3 3Q results) (Unit: billion yen) Breakdown of non-operating income / losses (Unit: billion yen) Non-operating income 1.8 Interest income 0.1 Dividends income 0.3 Gain on investments in partnership 0.4 Non-operating expenses 4.0 Foreign exchange losses 0.3 Equity in losses of affiliates 1.8 Extraordinary income 3.0 Gain on sale of non-current assets 2.9 Operating profit of PARADISE SEGASAMMY became profitable from Jan to Sep, 2019 - 9 - Consolidated Costs and Expenses (Unit: billion yen) 2019/3 2020/3 Full Year Revised Full Year Results Full Year Results Forecast Forecasts Through 3Q Results Through 3Q (announced (announced on Apr 26) on Feb 5) R&D Expense / 48.3 66.6 56.4 72.5 75.7 Content Production Expense Cap-ex 24.3 34.4 16.1 24.8 22.6 Depreciation 10.8 14.5 10.9 13.6 13.8 Advertising 12.2 16.0 12.9 21.0 18.2 2020/3 3Q results / Main Factors Increased with launch of new titles in Packaged Games Decrease in association with completion of relocation of headquarter - - - 10 - (Unit: billion yen) As of end of As of end of Change March 2019 December 2019 Total Current Assets 260.4 264.0 +3.6 Cash and Deposits 137.4 102.0 -35.4 Accounts Receivable 39.2 57.8 +18.6 Securities 14.5 33.5 +19.0 Total Noncurrent Assets 204.1 202.0 -2.1 Total assets 464.6 466.0 +1.4 Total Current Liabilities 87.5 84.1 -3.4 Corporate Bonds 12.5 10.0 -2.5 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 71.7 69.4 -2.3 Corporate Bonds 10.0 10.0 - Total Liabilities 159.3 153.5 -5.8 Total Net Assets 305.3 312.5 +7.2 Total Liabilities and 464.6 466.0 +1.4 Net Assets As of end of As of end of Change March 2019 December 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 148.0 129.6 -18.4 Interest bearing debt 76.1 64.5 -11.6 Net cash 71.8 65.1 -6.7 Equity Ratio 65.1% 66.5% +1.4pt Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary Main change factorsChanges Current Assets +3.6 While cash and deposits decreased due to acquisition of securities and repayment of interest-bearing debt, trade notes and accounts receivable and inventory assets increased. Non-current assets -2.1 Decrease as investment securities decreased mainly due to market valuation, although tangible fixed assets increased in association with changes in accounting policies at some overseas subsidiaries. Liabilities -5.8 Despite issuance of corporate bonds, decreased due to redemption of corporate bonds and repayment of loans payable. ⇒For more details, please see "FY Ending March 2020 3Q Result / Appendix" - 11 - 3. 3Q results / Full-Year Forecast per Segments - 12 - Sales (Unit: billion yen) Operating income Operating income margin 2019/3 2020/3 Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business 2020/3 3Q results Profitability improved YoY due to increased pachislot unit sales.

Pachislot : "Pachislot Hokuto No Ken Tenshou" "Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven 3

HI-EVOLUTION ZERO" Pachinko: "P GAOGAOKING 3", "P The Seven deadly Sins Elizabeth ver."

Forecast Revised the number of titles and unit sales forecast.

Pachislot : "Pachislot PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2" "Pachislot 〈 Monogatari 〉 Series Secondseason" Pachinko: "P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu," "P BIG DREAM2 GEKISHIN," etc.

(Changes in unit sales) 2019/3 2019/3 2020/3 2020/3 Through 3Q Full-year Through 3Q Revised forecast Pachislot 31,534 units 67,140 units 105,860 units 133,000 units Pachinko 136,670 units 159,848 units 75,094 units 109,000 units Board 87,468 units 91,858 units 18,878 units 38,000 units Frame 49,202 units 67,990 units 56,216 units 71,000 units 2020/3 Initial forecast 120,000 units 164,000 units 78,600 units 85,400 units - 13 - Major titles in 3Q Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business Major titles in and after 4Q Pachislot "Pachislot Hokuto No Ken Tenshou" ©Buronson & Tetsuo Hara/NSP 1983, ©NSP 2007 Approved No.YAF-420 ©Sammy Pachinko "P GAOGAOKING 3" ©Sammy Pachislot "Pachislot 〈Monogatari〉 Series Secondseason" ©Nisioisin/ Kodansha, Aniplex Inc., SHAFT INC. ©Sammy Pachinko "P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu" ©Tetsuo Hara & Buronson/NSP 2001,Approved No.YSM-130 ©Sammy - 14 - Transition of revision of rules (February 2018) and Pachislot and Pachinko easing of voluntary regulation, etc. Machines Business Revision of rules New Regulation Machine (1) New Regulation Machine (2) (Regulation for 6.0 model machine) (Regulation for 6.1 model machine) Gameplay in shorter time improved Mainly improved gameplay related to visual effects Pachislot • Changes in pay-out • Removal of upper limit of the no. of obtained regulation medals per game • Revival of assist time machines Addition of visual effects using the lever and buttons

Addition of visual effects using mini-reel machine (video reel machine)

mini-reel machine (video reel machine) Gameplay of assist time improved 2018/2 2018/4 2021/2 Review of voluntary regulation 2019/12 Complete transition to new regulation 2019/5 2018/11 2019/1 Changes in interpretation of regulation machines Pachinko Changes in pay-out regulation

pay-out regulation Introducing "Setting" to pachinko machines New Regulation Machine (1) Development of machines with high jackpot continuous rate Elimination of the 65% upper limit in continuous rate of probability change New Regulation Machine (2) Gameplay Widens Elimination of the lower limit on the number of win balls

Elimination of the lower limit in game numbers can be played at normal status New Regulation Machine (3) Primarily new gameplay added Ability to enter into time reduction (*1) after consumed the predetermined number of games

Elimination of 100 times upper limit of count in time reduction

Enable to enter into time reduction with specific symbols

Can use count of limiters (*2) up to 2 types *1: Time reduction = Function to play games efficiently without greatly reducing the number of balls. *2: Limiter = one of the functions in probability change, refers to the function of the probability change ends when the predetermined number of jackpots times consumed. - 15 - Entertainment Contents Business Sales Operating income (Unit: billion yen) Operating income margin 2019/3 2020/3 2020/3 3Q results Digital Games area performed solidly.

The expenses increased in Packaged Games area due to the launch of new titles. Forecast Several new titles are planned to launch for each business area.

Expect the incurrence of expenses with verification of asset value of inventories, incentives and others at the end of the fiscal year. - 16 - Sales Operating income (Unit: billion yen) Operating income margin 2019/3 2020/3 Digital Games 2020/3 3Q results Significant profit growth YoY.

Steady performance of the titles in operation. "SEGA Pocket Club Manager" "Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE" Expenses decreased in the current fiscal year due to the impairment loss recorded in the previous fiscal year. Recorded revenue from transfer of titles (1Q) and offering of titles (2Q).

Forecast Strengthen operation of existing titles. - 17 - Sales Operating income (Unit: billion yen) Operating income margin 2019/3 2020/3 Packaged Games 2020/3 3Q results Launched several new titles but sales went below expectation.

"PERSONA 5 ROYAL" "Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020™" "New Sakura Wars"

Repeat sales of existing titles performed solidly exceeding forecast.

Operating income decreased YoY due to increased expenses associated with the launch of new titles. Forecast Launches new titles and continues repeat sales of existing titles.

Expect the incurrence of R&D expenses from new title launches and other expenses associated with verification of asset value of inventories and etc., at the end of fiscal year. Unit sales of Packaged Games (Units: 10,000 units) 2019/3 2019/3 2020/3 2020/3 2020/3 Through 3Q Full-year Through 3Q Revised forecast Initial forecast New titles 342 409 694 984 1,069 Repeat 1,509 1,935 1,239 1,485 1,450 Total 1,851 2,344 1,933 2,469 2,519 - 18 - Packaged Games Major 3Q Titles Major titles after 4Q "PERSONA 5 ROYAL" ©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved. "Mario & Sonic AT Tokyo 2020 Olympic™" TM IOC/TOKYO2020/USOC 36USC220506. © 2019 IOC. All Rights Reserved. © NINTENDO. ©SEGA. "New Sakura Wars" ©SEGA "Football Manager 2020" © Sports Interactive Limited 2019. Published by SEGA Publishing Europe Limited. "Ryu ga Gotoku 7" ©SEGA "Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers" ©ATLUS ©SEGA/ ©KOEI TECMO GAMES All rights reserved. - 19 - Amusement Machine Sales Sales Operating income (Unit: billion yen) Operating income margin 2019/3 2020/3 2020/3 3Q results Launched "StarHorse4"

While prize category performed solidly, profit decreased YoY.

YoY decline due to negative repercussions of the sales of high- margin CVT Kit in the previous fiscal year Performance of video games performing were sluggish. Common fixed expenses increases in association with relocation of headquarter in the previous fiscal year

Launched gaming machines for casino in Nevada. Forecast Scheduled to launch new title.

"MARIO & SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020 TM ARCADE EDITION: To be launched in January 2020"

Expect the incurrence of expenses associated with verification of asset value of inventories, and others at the end of fiscal year. - 20 - Amusement Center Operations Sales Operating income (Unit: billion yen) Operating income margin 2019/3 2020/3 2020/3 3Q results Prize remained solid, but profits declined YoY.

Common fixed expenses such as depreciation of machines increased. Impact of the consumption tax hike.

Sales of existing stores YoY: 100.7%

Store opening: 4, Store closing : 1 Forecast Continue to strengthen facilities operations, centered on prize machines. Domestic amusement centers: No. of stores / YoY sales ratio comparison 2019/3 2019/3 2020/3 2020/3 3Q Results Results 3Q Results Revised forecast Number of 191 190 195 193 Stores Sales of existing 104.2 104.0 100.7 100.0 stores YoY (%) 2020/3 Initial forecast 195 104.4 - 21 - Animation / Toys Sales Operating income (Unit: billion yen) Operating income margin 2019/3 2020/3 2020/3 3Q results Both sales and profits increased YoY.

Animation: Recorded revenue from video distribution, etc.

Toys: Sales of new products such as "Fun to change mouse covers! Sumikkogurashi Personal Computer" and regular products. Forecast Expecting revenue from video distribution, video production and other. - 22 - Other Topics Movie: "Sonic The Hedgehog" Published nationwide on Feb. 14 Published in Japan on Mar. 27 Scheduled to be published in Europe, South America, Asia, and other parts of the world in stages (Feb-Mar) ©2019 PARAMOUNT PICTURES AND SEGA OF AMERICA, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. - 23 - Resort Business Sales (Unit: billion yen) Operating income 2019/3 2020/3 FY3/20 3Q results Profit of PHOENIX RESORT improved but expenses for domestic Integrated Resort (IR) increased, leading to wider losses. Forecast Continue to improve profitability at existing facilities.

Expenses increases with the activation of the measures towards participating into domestic IR.

Exhibited the booth at "1 st JAPAN IR EXPO in Yokohama"

(Jan 29-30, 2020) Announced the partners (Jan 27, 2020)

- 24 - PHOENIX RESORT Sales (Unit: billion yen) Operating income Operating income margin 2019/3 2020/3 FY3/20 3Q results Increase in number of users due to the 25th anniversary commemorative project and implementation of measures for the Kyushu area.

One-night event to commemorate the 25th anniversary

"The DELICIOUS FESTIVAL"  Plan for customers in the Kyushu are, which includes a "five-meal for one night in winter" plan Forecast Continuously implement various sales measures and strengthen the customer base to improve profitability.

Measures for Spring camps of various sports A variety of plans to enjoy flowers and sweets

Encourage use of golf and MICE. - 25 - PHOENIX RESORT "The DELICIOUS FESTIVAL" 25th anniversary special plan, "Five Meals for One Night in Winter" - 26 - Resort Business Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business Concludes Production Agreement with KYOTO KITCHO - Developing plans for the authentic, luxury Japanese restaurant and inn at IR facilities - Strategic business alliance with Katana Inc. Jointly working to design and formulate Japanese-style IR business plan for IR with Katana Inc., led by

Tsuyoshi Morioka, one of Japan's top marketers- Strategic business alliance with Foster+Partners - Partnering to enter the IR business in Japan- - 27 - Resort Business Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business Concludes Production Agreement with KYOTO KITCHO (from 2018)

Developing plans for the authentic, luxury Japanese restaurant and inn at IR facilities

Design and produce restaurants and inns where people can enjoy classic Japanese cuisine in elegant spaces that accentuate the four seasons as core facilities that promote attractiveness for tourism. ⇒For more details, please see News Release announced on Jan 27, 2020 - 28 - Resort Business Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business Partners with Katana Inc., an Elite Marketing Company Led by

Tsuyoshi Morioka, One of Japan's Top Marketers (from 2017) SEGA SAMMY and Katana have been engaged as partners in the design and formulation of a Japanese- style IR business plan aiming for increases business success rates. Katana will be fully integrated in all aspects of the project, from the business planning stages to the actual marketing phase. ⇒For more details, please see News Release announced on Jan 27, 2020 - 29 - Resort Business Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business Strategic Business Alliance with Foster+Partners (from 2017) SEGA SAMMY with abundant Foster+Partners with extensive knowledge and knowhow in the experience in having carried out entertainment industry innovative feats in the architectural world To create new value in IR by sharing the strengths of SEGA SAMMY and Foster+Partners. ⇒For more details, please see News Release announced on Jan 27, 2020 - 30 - Resort Business Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business Exhibited at 1st JAPAN IR EXPO in Yokohama (held on Jan 29 and 30, 2020) "Sustainably Successful Integrated Resort" trying to realize in Yokohama, picturing with Foster+Partners. - 31 - PARADISE SEGASAMMY (Equity method affiliate) Transition of Drop* amounts at Paradise City (KRW million) （KRW Billion） FY2019 3Q FY2020 3Q Results Results Sales 213.9 331.5 Casino 176.8 268.7 Hotel 36.8 49.6 Other 0.4 13.2 Cost of sales 188.2 279.5 Casino 113.5 145.5 Hotel 69.6 87.3 Other 5.1 46.6 Gross profit 25.8 52.0 SG&A 24.2 39.9 Operating profit 1.6 12.1 EBITDA 28.2 59.7 Net profit -10.6 -11.6 Source: Paradise IR SEGASAMMY Equity method acquisition-1.0-0.9 amount (Billion yen) PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. is an equity method affiliate of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Figures for PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. are recorded with three months delay - 32 - https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/ Cautionary Statement for Investors and Shareholders with Respect to Nevada Gaming Statutes and Regulations SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. ("the Company") is registered with the Nevada Commission as a publicly traded corporation and has been found suitable to directly or indirectly own the stock of SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC., and Sega Sammy Creation USA, Inc., both of which are subsidiaries that have been licensed as manufacturers and distributors of gaming devices in Nevada. Pursuant to Nevada law, the Company's shareholders are subject to the rules and regulations of the Nevada Gaming Authorities. A detailed explanation of Nevada gaming statutes and regulations can be found on the Company's corporate website: https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/ir/stock/regulation/

