SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

(6460)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sega Sammy : FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 10:59pm EST

FY Ending March 2020

3Q Results Presentation

February 5, 2020

[Disclaimer]

The contents of this material and comments made during the questions and answers etc. of this briefing session are the judgements and projections of the Company's managements based on currently available information.

These contents involve the risk and uncertainty and the actual results may differ materially from them.

© SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. All Rights Reserved.

1. With regard to revision to the full-year operating results forecast announced on February 5

- 2 -

Revisions to full-year operating results forecast announced on Feb 5 (1) Overall

FY ending March 2020 Full-Year Forecast: Breakdown per Segments

(Unit: billion yen)

2019/3

Full Year

Full Year

Forecast

Results

(announced

on Apr 26)

Sales

331.6

390.0

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

101.4

120.0

Entertainment Contents

219.6

259.0

Resort

10.5

11.0

Operating Income

13.0

27.0

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines

13.4

29.0

Entertainment Contents

9.8

11.0

Resort

-2.4

-4.0

Other / Elimination

-7.8

-9.0

Operating Income Margin

3.9%

6.9%

Non-operating income

2.1

1.5

Non-operating expenses

7.7

5.5

Ordinary Income

7.4

23.0

Extraordinary income

8.2

-

Extraordinary losses

8.7

-

Income before income taxes

6.9

23.0

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2.6

15.0

2020/3

Revised

Full Year

Increase /

Forecasts

Decrease

(announced

on Feb 5)

367.0 -23.0

110.0 -10.0

246.0 -13.0

11.0

-

27.0

-

25.5 -3.5

14.0 +3.0

-3.5 +0.5

-9.0

-

7.4%

+0.5pt

2.2 +0.7

5.0 -0.5

24.0 +1.0

3.0 +3.0

0.5 +0.5

26.5 +3.5

21.0 +6.0

  • While Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business fell short of initial forecast due to a decline in sales units, Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business improved.
  • Net income increased due to the recognition of extraordinary income associated with the transfer of non-current assets and the decrease of tax expenses.

- 3 -

Revisions to full-year operating results forecast announced on Feb 5 (2) Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business

(JPY Billion)

2019/3

2020/3

Full Year

Revised

Full Year

Full Year

Forecast

Increase /

Forecasts

Results

(announced

Decrease

(announced

on Apr 26)

on Feb 5)

Sales

101.4

120.0

110.0

-10.0

Pachislot

24.7

48.8

58.0

+9.2

Pachinko

59.9

59.0

38.0

-21.0

Other / Elimination

16.8

12.2

14.0

+1.8

Operating Income

13.4

29.0

25.5

-3.5

Operating Income Margin

13.2%

24.2%

23.2%

-1.0pt

Pachislot

Number of Titles

6 titles

10 titles

6 titles

-4 titles

Unit Sales (units)

67,140

120,000

133,000

+13,000

Pachinko

Number of Titles

7 titles

9 titles

7 titles

-2 titles

Unit Sales (units)

159,848

164,000

109,000

-55,000

Board + Frame

91,858

78,600

38,000

-40,600

Board

67,990

85,400

71,000

-14,400

Main reason for the revision

  • Launch of several titles will be delayed until the next fiscal year.
  • Unit sales of Pachinko machines went below initial forecast.

- 4 -

Revisions to full-year operating results forecast announced on Feb 5 (3) Entertainment Contents Business

(JPY Billion)

2019/3

2020/3

Full Year

Revised

Full Year

Full Year

Forecast

Increase /

Forecasts

Results

(announced

Decrease

(announced

on Apr 26)

on Feb 5)

Sales

219.6

259.0

246.0

-13.0

Digital Games

40.8

43.0

46.5

+3.5

Packaged Games

54.6

84.0

74.5

-9.5

Amusement Machine Sales

54.7

55.0

52.0

-3.0

Amusement Center Operations

40.9

44.0

43.0

-1.0

Animation / Toy

24.5

30.0

27.0

-3.0

Other / Elimination

4.1

3.0

3.0

-

Operating Income

9.8

11.0

14.0

+3.0

Digital Games

-1.9

2.0

9.2

+7.2

Packaged Games

8.2

6.0

4.1

-1.9

Amusement Machine Sales

1.5

0.5

-2.2

-2.7

Amusement Center Operations

2.6

2.5

2.0

-0.5

Animation / Toy

2.5

2.5

2.9

+0.4

Other / Elimination

-3.1

-2.5

-2.0

+0.5

Operating Income Margin

4.5%

4.2%

5.7%

+1.5pt

Main reason for the revision

  • Unit sales of Packaged Games went below expectation and sales fall short of initial forecast.
  • Operating income exceeded initial forecast due to the improvement of Digital Games although Packaged Games and Amusement Machine Sales struggling.

- 5 -

Organizational restructuring announced on Dec 24 Entertainment Contents Business

Merges SEGA Games Co., Ltd. and SEGA Interactive Co., Ltd. with the aim to enhance the development capabilities through utilization of resources.

(Current status)

(Scheduled for April 1, 2020)

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd.

SEGA Interactive Co., Ltd.

SEGA Games Co., Ltd.

(Surviving Company)

(Extinguished Companies)

Development and sales of

Planning, development, and sales

of game-related contents for

amusement machines and others

mobile phones, PCs, smart

devices, and home video game

consoles

Absorption merger

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Trade name change

SEGA GROUP CORPORATION

Trade name

SEGA CORPORATION

change

Planning, development and sales of

game-related contents for mobile phones, PCs, smart devices and home video game consoles, and development and sales of Amusement Machines and others

For more details, please see News Release announced on Dec 24, 2019

- 6 -

2. FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results / Full-Year Forecast

- 7 -

(Unit: billion yen)

2020/3

2019/3

Full Year

Revised

Full Year

Results

Full Year

Results

Forecast

Forecasts

Through 3Q

Results

Through 3Q

(announced

(announced

on Apr 26)

on Feb 5)

Sales

250.3

331.6

280.8

390.0

367.0

Operating Income

11.9

13.0

28.0

27.0

27.0

Operating Income Margin

4.8%

3.9%

10.0%

6.9%

7.4%

Non-operating income

1.5

2.1

1.8

1.5

2.2

Non-operating expenses

4.4

7.7

4.0

5.5

5.0

Ordinary Income

9.0

7.4

25.8

23.0

24.0

Extraordinary income

1.7

8.2

3.0

-

3.0

Extraordinary losses

6.7

8.7

0.5

-

0.5

Income before income taxes

4.0

6.9

28.3

23.0

26.5

Profit (loss) attributable to

0.6

2.6

22.9

15.0

21.0

owners of parent

ROA

-

0.6%

-

-

-

  • ROA(%)= profit attributable to owners of parent/total assets

Results Highlights

2020/3 3Q Results

  • Both sales and profit increased YoY.
    • Unit sales increased in Pachislot and Pachinko machines business
    • Digital Games area in Entertainment Contents Business performed solidly.
  • Recorded extraordinary income associated with transfer of non-current assets.

Forecast

  • Expect the incurrence of expenses with verification of asset value of inventories, incentives and others at the end of the fiscal year in Entertainment Contents business.

For more details, please see "FY Ending March 2020 3Q Result / Appendix"

- 8 -

Breakdown of Income (2020/3 3Q results)

(Unit: billion yen)

Breakdown of non-operating income / losses

(Unit: billion yen)

Non-operating income

1.8

Interest income

0.1

Dividends income

0.3

Gain on investments in partnership

0.4

Non-operating expenses

4.0

Foreign exchange losses

0.3

Equity in losses of affiliates

1.8

Extraordinary income

3.0

Gain on sale of non-current assets

2.9

  • Operating profit of PARADISE SEGASAMMY became profitable from Jan to Sep, 2019

- 9 -

Consolidated Costs and Expenses

(Unit: billion yen)

2019/3

2020/3

Full Year

Revised

Full Year

Results

Full Year

Results

Forecast

Forecasts

Through 3Q

Results

Through 3Q

(announced

(announced

on Apr 26)

on Feb 5)

R&D Expense /

48.3

66.6

56.4

72.5

75.7

Content Production

Expense

Cap-ex

24.3

34.4

16.1

24.8

22.6

Depreciation

10.8

14.5

10.9

13.6

13.8

Advertising

12.2

16.0

12.9

21.0

18.2

2020/3 3Q results / Main Factors

Increased with launch of new titles in Packaged Games

Decrease in association with completion of relocation of headquarter

-

-

- 10 -

(Unit: billion yen)

As of end of

As of end of

Change

March 2019

December 2019

Total Current Assets

260.4

264.0

+3.6

Cash and Deposits

137.4

102.0

-35.4

Accounts Receivable

39.2

57.8

+18.6

Securities

14.5

33.5

+19.0

Total Noncurrent Assets

204.1

202.0

-2.1

Total assets

464.6

466.0

+1.4

Total Current Liabilities

87.5

84.1

-3.4

Corporate Bonds

12.5

10.0

-2.5

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

71.7

69.4

-2.3

Corporate Bonds

10.0

10.0

-

Total Liabilities

159.3

153.5

-5.8

Total Net Assets

305.3

312.5

+7.2

Total Liabilities and

464.6

466.0

+1.4

Net Assets

As of end of

As of end of

Change

March 2019

December 2019

Cash and cash equivalents

148.0

129.6

-18.4

Interest bearing debt

76.1

64.5

-11.6

Net cash

71.8

65.1

-6.7

Equity Ratio

65.1%

66.5%

+1.4pt

Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary

Main change factorsChanges

Current Assets

+3.6

While cash and deposits decreased due to

acquisition of securities and repayment of

interest-bearing debt, trade notes and

accounts receivable and inventory assets

increased.

Non-current assets

-2.1

Decrease as investment securities

decreased mainly due to market valuation,

although tangible fixed assets increased in

association with changes in accounting

policies at some overseas subsidiaries.

Liabilities

-5.8

Despite issuance of corporate bonds,

decreased due to redemption of corporate bonds and repayment of loans payable.

For more details, please see "FY Ending March 2020 3Q Result / Appendix"

- 11 -

3. 3Q results / Full-Year Forecast per Segments

- 12 -

Sales

(Unit: billion yen)

Operating income

Operating income margin

2019/3

2020/3

Pachislot and Pachinko

Machines Business

2020/3 3Q results

  • Profitability improved YoY due to increased pachislot unit sales.
    • Pachislot : "Pachislot Hokuto No Ken Tenshou" "Pachislot Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven 3
      HI-EVOLUTION ZERO"
    • Pachinko: "P GAOGAOKING 3", "P The Seven deadly Sins Elizabeth ver."

Forecast

  • Revised the number of titles and unit sales forecast.
    • Pachislot : "Pachislot PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2" "Pachislot Monogatari Series Secondseason"
    • Pachinko: "P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu," "P BIG DREAM2 GEKISHIN," etc.

(Changes in unit sales)

2019/3

2019/3

2020/3

2020/3

Through 3Q

Full-year

Through 3Q

Revised forecast

Pachislot

31,534 units

67,140 units

105,860 units

133,000 units

Pachinko

136,670 units

159,848 units

75,094 units

109,000 units

Board

87,468 units

91,858 units

18,878 units

38,000 units

Frame

49,202 units

67,990 units

56,216 units

71,000 units

2020/3

Initial forecast

120,000 units

164,000 units

78,600 units

85,400 units

- 13 -

Major titles in 3Q

Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business

Major titles in and after 4Q

Pachislot

"Pachislot Hokuto No Ken

Tenshou"

©Buronson & Tetsuo Hara/NSP 1983, ©NSP 2007 Approved No.YAF-420 ©Sammy

Pachinko

"P GAOGAOKING 3"

©Sammy

Pachislot

"Pachislot Monogatari

Series Secondseason"

©Nisioisin/ Kodansha, Aniplex Inc., SHAFT INC. ©Sammy

Pachinko

"P SOUTEN-NO-KEN Souryu"

©Tetsuo Hara & Buronson/NSP 2001,Approved No.YSM-130 ©Sammy

- 14 -

Transition of revision of rules (February 2018) and

Pachislot and Pachinko

easing of voluntary regulation, etc.

Machines Business

Revision of rules

New Regulation Machine (1)

New Regulation Machine (2)

(Regulation for 6.0 model machine)

(Regulation for 6.1 model machine)

Gameplay in shorter time improved

Mainly improved gameplay related to visual effects

Pachislot

• Changes in pay-out

Removal of upper limit of the no. of obtained

regulation

medals per game

Revival of assist time machines

  • Addition of visual effects using the lever and buttons
  • Addition of visual effects using mini-reel machine (video reel machine)
  • Gameplay of assist time improved

2018/2

2018/4

2021/2

Review of voluntary regulation 2019/12

Complete transition

to new regulation

2019/5

2018/11

2019/1 Changes in interpretation of regulation

machines

Pachinko

  • Changes in pay-out regulation
  • Introducing "Setting" to pachinko machines

New Regulation Machine (1)

Development of machines with high jackpot continuous rate

  • Elimination of the 65% upper limit in continuous rate of probability change

New Regulation

Machine (2)

Gameplay Widens

  • Elimination of the lower limit on the number of win balls
  • Elimination of the lower limit in game numbers can be played at normal status

New Regulation

Machine (3)

Primarily new gameplay added

  • Ability to enter into time reduction (*1) after consumed the predetermined number of games
  • Elimination of 100 times upper limit of count in time reduction
  • Enable to enter into time reduction with specific symbols
  • Can use count of limiters (*2) up to 2 types

*1: Time reduction = Function to play games efficiently without greatly reducing the number of balls.

*2: Limiter = one of the functions in probability change, refers to the function of the probability change ends

when the predetermined number of jackpots times consumed.

- 15 -

Entertainment Contents Business

Sales

Operating income

(Unit: billion yen)

Operating income margin

2019/3

2020/3

2020/3 3Q results

  • Digital Games area performed solidly.
  • The expenses increased in Packaged Games area due to the launch of new titles.

Forecast

  • Several new titles are planned to launch for each business area.
  • Expect the incurrence of expenses with verification of asset value of inventories, incentives and others at the end of the fiscal year.

- 16 -

Sales

Operating income

(Unit: billion yen)

Operating income margin

2019/3

2020/3

Digital Games

2020/3 3Q results

  • Significant profit growth YoY.
    • Steady performance of the titles in operation.
      • "SEGA Pocket Club Manager"
      • "Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE"
    • Expenses decreased in the current fiscal year due to the impairment loss recorded in the previous fiscal year.
    • Recorded revenue from transfer of titles (1Q) and offering of titles (2Q).

Forecast

  • Strengthen operation of existing titles.

- 17 -

Sales

Operating income

(Unit: billion yen)

Operating income margin

2019/3

2020/3

Packaged Games

2020/3 3Q results

  • Launched several new titles but sales went below expectation.
    • "PERSONA 5 ROYAL"
    • "Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020™"
    • "New Sakura Wars"
  • Repeat sales of existing titles performed solidly exceeding forecast.
  • Operating income decreased YoY due to increased expenses associated with the launch of new titles.

Forecast

  • Launches new titles and continues repeat sales of existing titles.
  • Expect the incurrence of R&D expenses from new title launches and other expenses associated with verification of asset value of inventories and etc., at the end of fiscal year.

Unit sales of Packaged Games

(Units: 10,000 units)

2019/3

2019/3

2020/3

2020/3

2020/3

Through 3Q

Full-year

Through 3Q

Revised forecast

Initial forecast

New titles

342

409

694

984

1,069

Repeat

1,509

1,935

1,239

1,485

1,450

Total

1,851

2,344

1,933

2,469

2,519

- 18 -

Packaged Games

Major 3Q Titles

Major titles after 4Q

"PERSONA 5 ROYAL"

©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

"Mario & Sonic AT Tokyo 2020 Olympic™"

TM IOC/TOKYO2020/USOC 36USC220506.

© 2019 IOC. All Rights Reserved.

© NINTENDO. ©SEGA.

"New Sakura Wars"

©SEGA

"Football Manager 2020"

© Sports Interactive Limited 2019. Published by SEGA Publishing Europe Limited.

"Ryu ga Gotoku 7"

©SEGA

"Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers"

©ATLUS ©SEGA/ ©KOEI TECMO GAMES All rights reserved.

- 19 -

Amusement Machine Sales

Sales

Operating income

(Unit: billion yen)

Operating income margin

2019/3

2020/3

2020/3 3Q results

  • Launched "StarHorse4"
  • While prize category performed solidly, profit decreased YoY.
    • YoY decline due to negative repercussions of the sales of high- margin CVT Kit in the previous fiscal year
    • Performance of video games performing were sluggish.
    • Common fixed expenses increases in association with relocation of headquarter in the previous fiscal year
  • Launched gaming machines for casino in Nevada.

Forecast

  • Scheduled to launch new title.
    • "MARIO & SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020TM ARCADE EDITION: To be launched in January 2020"
  • Expect the incurrence of expenses associated with verification of asset value of inventories, and others at the end of fiscal year.

- 20 -

Amusement Center Operations

Sales

Operating income

(Unit: billion yen)

Operating income margin

2019/3

2020/3

2020/3 3Q results

  • Prize remained solid, but profits declined YoY.
    • Common fixed expenses such as depreciation of machines increased.
    • Impact of the consumption tax hike.
  • Sales of existing stores YoY: 100.7%
  • Store opening: 4, Store closing : 1

Forecast

  • Continue to strengthen facilities operations, centered on prize machines.

Domestic amusement centers: No. of stores / YoY sales ratio comparison

2019/3

2019/3

2020/3

2020/3

3Q Results

Results

3Q Results

Revised forecast

Number of

191

190

195

193

Stores

Sales of existing

104.2

104.0

100.7

100.0

stores YoY (%)

2020/3

Initial forecast

195

104.4

- 21 -

Animation / Toys

Sales

Operating income

(Unit: billion yen)

Operating income margin

2019/3

2020/3

2020/3 3Q results

  • Both sales and profits increased YoY.
  • Animation: Recorded revenue from video distribution, etc.
  • Toys: Sales of new products such as "Fun to change mouse covers! Sumikkogurashi Personal Computer" and regular products.

Forecast

  • Expecting revenue from video distribution, video production and other.

- 22 -

Other Topics

Movie: "Sonic The Hedgehog"

Published nationwide on Feb. 14

Published in Japan on Mar. 27

Scheduled to be published in Europe, South America, Asia, and other parts of the world in stages (Feb-Mar)

©2019 PARAMOUNT PICTURES AND SEGA OF AMERICA, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

- 23 -

Resort Business

Sales

(Unit: billion yen)

Operating income

2019/3

2020/3

FY3/20 3Q results

  • Profit of PHOENIX RESORT improved but expenses for domestic Integrated Resort (IR) increased, leading to wider losses.

Forecast

  • Continue to improve profitability at existing facilities.
  • Expenses increases with the activation of the measures towards participating into domestic IR.
    • Exhibited the booth at "1st JAPAN IR EXPO in Yokohama"
      (Jan 29-30, 2020)
    • Announced the partners (Jan 27, 2020)

- 24 -

PHOENIX RESORT

Sales

(Unit: billion yen)

Operating income

Operating income margin

2019/3

2020/3

FY3/20 3Q results

  • Increase in number of users due to the 25th anniversary commemorative project and implementation of measures for the Kyushu area.
    • One-nightevent to commemorate the 25th anniversary

"The DELICIOUS FESTIVAL"

Plan for customers in the Kyushu are, which includes a "five-meal for one night in winter" plan

Forecast

  • Continuously implement various sales measures and strengthen the customer base to improve profitability.
    • Measures for Spring camps of various sports
    • A variety of plans to enjoy flowers and sweets
  • Encourage use of golf and MICE.

- 25 -

PHOENIX RESORT

"The DELICIOUS FESTIVAL"

25th anniversary special plan,

"Five Meals for One Night in Winter"

- 26 -

Resort Business

Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business

  • Concludes Production Agreement with KYOTO KITCHO

- Developing plans for the authentic, luxury Japanese restaurant and inn at IR facilities -

  • Strategic business alliance with Katana Inc.
  • Jointly working to design and formulate Japanese-style IR business plan for IR with Katana Inc., led by
    Tsuyoshi Morioka, one of Japan's top marketers-
  • Strategic business alliance with Foster+Partners

- Partnering to enter the IR business in Japan-

- 27 -

Resort Business

Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business

  • Concludes Production Agreement with KYOTO KITCHO (from 2018)
    • Developing plans for the authentic, luxury Japanese restaurant and inn at IR facilities

Design and produce restaurants and inns where people can enjoy classic Japanese cuisine in elegant

spaces that accentuate the four seasons as core facilities that promote attractiveness for tourism.

For more details, please see News Release announced on Jan 27, 2020

- 28 -

Resort Business

Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business

  • Partners with Katana Inc., an Elite Marketing Company Led by
    Tsuyoshi Morioka, One of Japan's Top Marketers (from 2017)

SEGA SAMMY and Katana have been engaged as partners in the design and formulation of a Japanese- style IR business plan aiming for increases business success rates. Katana will be fully integrated in all

aspects of the project, from the business planning stages to the actual marketing phase.

For more details, please see News Release announced on Jan 27, 2020

- 29 -

Resort Business

Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business

  • Strategic Business Alliance with Foster+Partners (from 2017)

SEGA SAMMY with abundant

Foster+Partners with extensive

knowledge and knowhow in the

experience in having carried out

entertainment industry

innovative feats in the

architectural world

To create new value in IR by sharing the strengths of SEGA SAMMY and Foster+Partners.

For more details, please see News Release announced on Jan 27, 2020

- 30 -

Resort Business

Initiatives to promote integrated resort (IR) business

Exhibited at 1st JAPAN IR EXPO in Yokohama (held on Jan 29 and 30, 2020) "Sustainably Successful Integrated Resort" trying to realize in Yokohama, picturing with Foster+Partners.

- 31 -

PARADISE SEGASAMMY (Equity method affiliate)

Transition of Drop* amounts at Paradise City

(KRW million)

KRW Billion

FY2019 3Q

FY2020 3Q

Results

Results

Sales

213.9

331.5

Casino

176.8

268.7

Hotel

36.8

49.6

Other

0.4

13.2

Cost of sales

188.2

279.5

Casino

113.5

145.5

Hotel

69.6

87.3

Other

5.1

46.6

Gross profit

25.8

52.0

SG&A

24.2

39.9

Operating profit

1.6

12.1

EBITDA

28.2

59.7

Net profit

-10.6

-11.6

Source: Paradise IR

SEGASAMMY

Equity method acquisition-1.0-0.9 amount (Billion yen)

  • PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. is an equity method affiliate of SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
  • Figures for PARADISE SEGASAMMY Co., Ltd. are recorded with three months delay

- 32 -

Cautionary Statement for Investors and Shareholders with Respect to Nevada Gaming Statutes and Regulations

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. ("the Company") is registered with the Nevada Commission as a publicly traded corporation and has been found suitable to directly or indirectly own the stock of SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC., and Sega Sammy Creation USA, Inc., both of which are subsidiaries that have been

licensed as manufacturers and distributors of gaming devices in Nevada. Pursuant to Nevada law, the Company's shareholders are subject to the rules and regulations of the Nevada Gaming Authorities. A detailed explanation of Nevada gaming statutes and regulations can be found on the Company's corporate website:

https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/ir/stock/regulation/

Please visit below websites for products and service information. https://www.segasammy.co.jp/english/pr/corp/group/list.html(SegaSammy Group Website list)

  • Company / product names in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 03:58:09 UTC
