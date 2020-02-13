Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.    6460   JP3419050004

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

(6460)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sega Sammy : Notice of Changes (Expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:06am EST

February 13, 2020

(Translation)

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company:

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Name of Representative:

Haruki Satomi,

President and Group COO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Further Inquiry:

Yoichi Owaki,

Vice President,

Senior Executive Officer,

Managing Director of

Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Changes (Expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program

It is hereby notified that SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) will implement changes (expansion) in its Shareholder Benefit Program, as described below.

Description

1. Purpose of the changes

The Company has introduced Shareholder Benefit Program to express its sincere appreciation to all shareholders for their continuous support and to provide them with the opportunity to experience the services of it and to hold its shares over the medium to long term.

The Company hereby implement the new categories based on the number of owned shares and holding periods in Shareholder Benefit Program to further promote the long-term ownership of its shares.

2. Record date

Twice in a year, on end of March and end of September.

  1. Timing when changes applies
    Changes will apply to the shareholders who appear or are recorded in the shareholder register as of March 31 2020.
  2. Timing when shareholders benefit tickets will be sent Tickets is scheduled to be sent on June and December.

5. Details of changes (expansion)

  1. Changes in Shareholder Benefit Program contents

Shareholder benefit tickets will be gifted annually as follows, divided twice in a year, in accordance with the number of owned shares of the Company and holding periods of them as follows.

Shareholder benefit contents (annual)

Number of owned shares

Less than 2

More than 2

consecutive years

consecutive years (New)

100 shares or more

i) 2,000 yen worth

Less than 1,000 shares

1,000 shares or more

i) 2,000 yen worth

Less than 3,000 shares

ii) 20,000 yen worth

i) 2,000 yen worth

3,000 shares or more

i) 2,000 yen worth

ii) 40,000 yen worth

Less than 5,000 shares

ii) 40,000 yen worth

iii) 1 ticket

(To be gifted on December)

i) 2,000 yen worth

i) 2,000 yen worth

More than 5,000 shares

ii) 40,000 yen worth

ii) 40,000 yen worth

Less than 20,000 shares

iii) 2 tickets

iv) 2 tickets

iv) 2 tickets

v) 2 tickets

i) 2,000 yen worth

20,000 shares or more

ii) 40,000 yen worth

(New)

iv) 2 tickets

vi) tickets

  1. Voucher for either UFO Catcher (*1), redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online (*2)
  2. Facility use ticket, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture) (*3)
  3. Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*4)
  4. Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at Paradise Hotel & Resort in Paradise City (Incheon, Korea) (*5)
  5. Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at premium category "Club Floor" of
    Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*6)
  6. Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at premium category suite room of Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*7)

Note:

*1 Vouchers for UFO Catcher can be used only in game centers in Japan which installed the UFO catcher.

Not available in some stores. Cannot use for SEGA Catcher Online after you use it at game center

*2 SEGA Catcher Online is the service the users can control and play UFO Catcher in Online format (smartphone, tablet and PC). Voucher can be transferred to the points usable in Sega Catcher Online. Cannot use at game center after you use it for Sega Catcher Online.

*3 Details of Phoenix Seagaia Resort: https://www.seagaia.co.jp/index_en.html

*4 Details of Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort: https://www.seagaia.co.jp/english/hotel/sgor.html*Room type: Deluxe Twin

*May not be able to use in blackout periods such as Golden Week holidays, Obon Holidays and New Year holidays. *5 Details of Paradise Hotels & Resorts: https://www.p-city.com/front/hotel/overview

*Room Type: Delux

*May not be able to use in blackout periods in Korea such as certain periods in summer, Korean public holidays and New Year holidays.

*6 Club Floor room details: *Room Type: Club Twin Grand

*May not be able to use in blackout periods such as Golden Week holidays, Obon Holidays and New Year holidays.

*7 Suite room details:

*Room Type: Club Suite Grand

*May not be able to use in blackout periods such as Golden Week holidays, Obon Holidays and New Year holidays.

  1. Introduction of options for social contribution

Target: All shareholders who hold more than 100 shares of the Company

Contents: Shareholders who endorse social contribution activities of the Company and return unused shareholder benefit tickets, the Company will donate 1,000 yen per shareholder to social contribution activities. No receipts will be issued.

Shareholders can choose from the following organizations.
  • Support for culture and arts
    (SEGA SAMMY Foundation for Culture and Arts)
  • Support for addiction and solution of addiction related issues for pachinko and pachislot play (Recovery Support Network)
  • Support for various activities including disaster, medical care, and welfare (Japan Red Cross)

- END -

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 08:05:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
03:06aSEGA SAMMY : Notice of Changes (Expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program
PU
02/04SEGA SAMMY : Notice of Revisions to Full-Year Operating Results Forecast
PU
02/04SEGA SAMMY : FLASH REPORT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 9 Months Ended Decem..
PU
02/04SEGA SAMMY : FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results / Appendix
PU
02/04SEGA SAMMY : FY Ending March 2020 3Q Results Presentation
PU
01/27SEGA SAMMY : Concludes Production Agreement with KYOTO KITCHO ~ Developing Plans..
PU
01/27SEGA SAMMY : Partners with Katana Inc., an Elite Marketing Company Led by Tsuyos..
PU
01/27SEGA SAMMY : Forms Strategic Business Alliance with Foster + Partners, Ltd.~ Par..
PU
2019SEGA SAMMY : Notice of mergers between consolidated subsidiaries and changes in ..
PU
2019SEGA SAMMY : FY Ending March 2020 2Q Results / Appendix
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 371 B
EBIT 2020 30 149 M
Net income 2020 19 524 M
Finance 2020 80 664 M
Yield 2020 2,68%
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 372 B
Technical analysis trends SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 843,75  JPY
Last Close Price 1 585,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hajime Satomi Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Haruki Satomi President & Group COO & Representative Director
Koichi Fukazawa Group Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Takeshi Natsuno Independent Outside Director
Naoya Tsurumi Senior Managing Director & GM-Resort Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.1.28%3 384
VIVENDI-1.63%33 320
BOLLORÉ-2.26%12 014
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.67%7 206
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%4 654
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-34.11%3 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group