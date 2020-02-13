Sega Sammy : Notice of Changes (Expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program

February 13, 2020 (Translation) Dear Sirs or Madams, Name of Company: SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Name of Representative: Haruki Satomi, President and Group COO (Representative Director) (Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section) Further Inquiry: Yoichi Owaki, Vice President, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400) Notice of Changes (Expansion) in Shareholder Benefit Program It is hereby notified that SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the Company) will implement changes (expansion) in its Shareholder Benefit Program, as described below. Description 1. Purpose of the changes The Company has introduced Shareholder Benefit Program to express its sincere appreciation to all shareholders for their continuous support and to provide them with the opportunity to experience the services of it and to hold its shares over the medium to long term. The Company hereby implement the new categories based on the number of owned shares and holding periods in Shareholder Benefit Program to further promote the long-term ownership of its shares. 2. Record date Twice in a year, on end of March and end of September. Timing when changes applies

Changes will apply to the shareholders who appear or are recorded in the shareholder register as of March 31 2020. Timing when shareholders benefit tickets will be sent Tickets is scheduled to be sent on June and December.

5. Details of changes (expansion) Changes in Shareholder Benefit Program contents Shareholder benefit tickets will be gifted annually as follows, divided twice in a year, in accordance with the number of owned shares of the Company and holding periods of them as follows. Shareholder benefit contents (annual) Number of owned shares Less than 2 More than 2 consecutive years consecutive years (New) 100 shares or more i) 2,000 yen worth Less than 1,000 shares 1,000 shares or more i) 2,000 yen worth Less than 3,000 shares ii) 20,000 yen worth i) 2,000 yen worth 3,000 shares or more i) 2,000 yen worth ii) 40,000 yen worth Less than 5,000 shares ii) 40,000 yen worth iii) 1 ticket (To be gifted on December) i) 2,000 yen worth i) 2,000 yen worth More than 5,000 shares ii) 40,000 yen worth ii) 40,000 yen worth Less than 20,000 shares iii) 2 tickets iv) 2 tickets iv) 2 tickets v) 2 tickets i) 2,000 yen worth 20,000 shares or more ii) 40,000 yen worth (New) iv) 2 tickets vi) tickets Voucher for either UFO Catcher (*1), redeemable at SEGA game centers in Japan or redeemable at SEGA Catcher Online (*2) Facility use ticket, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture) (*3) Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*4) Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at Paradise Hotel & Resort in Paradise City (Incheon, Korea) (*5) Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at premium category "Club Floor" of

Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*6) Free accommodation ticket (1 room, maximum 2 adults) usable at premium category suite room of Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort (*7) Note: *1 Vouchers for UFO Catcher can be used only in game centers in Japan which installed the UFO catcher. Not available in some stores. Cannot use for SEGA Catcher Online after you use it at game center *2 SEGA Catcher Online is the service the users can control and play UFO Catcher in Online format (smartphone, tablet and PC). Voucher can be transferred to the points usable in Sega Catcher Online. Cannot use at game center after you use it for Sega Catcher Online. *3 Details of Phoenix Seagaia Resort: https://www.seagaia.co.jp/index_en.html *4 Details of Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort: https://www.seagaia.co.jp/english/hotel/sgor.html*Room type: Deluxe Twin *May not be able to use in blackout periods such as Golden Week holidays, Obon Holidays and New Year holidays. *5 Details of Paradise Hotels & Resorts: https://www.p-city.com/front/hotel/overview *Room Type: Delux *May not be able to use in blackout periods in Korea such as certain periods in summer, Korean public holidays and New Year holidays. *6 Club Floor room details: *Room Type: Club Twin Grand *May not be able to use in blackout periods such as Golden Week holidays, Obon Holidays and New Year holidays. *7 Suite room details: *Room Type: Club Suite Grand *May not be able to use in blackout periods such as Golden Week holidays, Obon Holidays and New Year holidays.

Introduction of options for social contribution Target: All shareholders who hold more than 100 shares of the Company Contents: Shareholders who endorse social contribution activities of the Company and return unused shareholder benefit tickets, the Company will donate 1,000 yen per shareholder to social contribution activities. No receipts will be issued. Shareholders can choose from the following organizations. Support for culture and arts

(SEGA SAMMY Foundation for Culture and Arts) Support for addiction and solution of addiction related issues for pachinko and pachislot play (Recovery Support Network)

Support for various activities including disaster, medical care, and welfare (Japan Red Cross) Shareholders can choose from the following organizations.