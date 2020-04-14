Sega Sammy : Notice of Extension of the Expiration Date of Shareholder Benefit Tickets

April 15, 2020

(Translation)

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company: SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Name of Representative: Haruki Satomi, President and Group COO (Representative Director) (Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section) Further Inquiry: Yoichi Owaki, Vice President,

Senior Executive Officer, Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Extension of the Expiration Date of Shareholder Benefit Tickets

It is hereby notified that, with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. will extend the expiration date of all shareholder benefit tickets with the expiration date of end June 2020, which were sent in June 2019 by six months as follows.

Items Details Unused shareholder benefit tickets with the expiration date set at the end of June 2020  Voucher redeemable for either UFO Catcher or SEGA Targets Catcher Online  Facility use ticket, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort (Miyazaki Prefecture)  Free accommodation ticket usable at Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort  Free accommodation ticket usable at Paradise Hotel & Resort in Paradise City (Incheon, Korea) Expiration date after Until the end of December 2020 (extended by six months) extension *May not be able to use in some blackout periods during extended period

