Sega Sammy : Notice of Extension of the Expiration Date of Shareholder Benefit Tickets

04/14/2020 | 10:38pm EDT

April 15, 2020

(Translation)

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company:

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Name of Representative:

Haruki Satomi,

President and Group COO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Further Inquiry:

Yoichi Owaki,

Vice President,

Senior Executive Officer, Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Extension of the Expiration Date of Shareholder Benefit Tickets

It is hereby notified that, with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. will extend the expiration date of all shareholder benefit tickets with the expiration date of end June 2020, which were sent in June 2019 by six months as follows.

Items

Details

Unused shareholder benefit tickets with the expiration date set at

the end of June 2020

Voucher redeemable for either UFO Catcher or SEGA

Targets

Catcher Online

Facility use ticket, redeemable at Phoenix Seagaia Resort

(Miyazaki Prefecture)

Free accommodation ticket usable at Sheraton Grande

Ocean Resort in Phoenix Seagaia Resort

Free accommodation ticket usable at Paradise Hotel & Resort

in Paradise City (Incheon, Korea)

Expiration date after

Until the end of December 2020 (extended by six months)

extension

*May not be able to use in some blackout periods during extended

period

- END -

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 02:37:03 UTC
