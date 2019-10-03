Log in
Sega Sammy : Notice of Issuance of Unsecured Straight Corporate Bonds

10/03/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

(Translation)

October 4, 2019

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company:

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Name of Representative:

Haruki Satomi,

President and Group COO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Further Inquiry:

Yoichi Owaki,

Vice President,

Senior Executive Officer

Managing Director of

Finance & Accounting Division

(TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Issuance of Unsecured Straight Corporate Bonds

It is hereby notified that SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") has determined the

conditions of issuance of the Fifth Unsecured Straight Bonds (with inter-bond pari passu clause), as

described below.

Description

1. Name of bond

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Fifth Unsecured Straight Bond

(with inter-bond pari passu clause)

2.

Total value of bond

10 billion yen

3.

Denomination of each

100 million yen

bond

4. Application of the Act

The Fifth Unsecured Straight Bonds are subject to the application of provisions

on Book-Entry

of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc. (the "Bond

Transfer of Company

Transfer Act"). Pursuant to provisions of Article 67, Paragraph 1 of the Bond

Bonds, Shares, etc.

Transfer Act, bond certificates shall not be issued for the Bonds.

5.

Interest rate

0.380% per annum

6.

Issue price

100 yen per face value 100 yen

7.

Redemption price

100 yen per face value 100 yen

8.

Term and redemption

10 years

method

(1) Maturity date

October 10, 2029

(2) Redemption

Bullet redemption upon maturity

method

For retirement by purchase, however, the Company may repurchase the

Bonds on or after the day following the payment date unless otherwise

stipulated by the book-entry transfer institution.

9.

Interest payment date

April 10 and October 10 of each year

10. Offering period

October 4, 2019

11. Payment date

October 10, 2019

12. Offering method

Public offering

13. Collateral

The Bonds are neither secured by any collateral nor guaranteed, and there

are no particular assets reserved as security for the Bonds.

14.

Fiscal covenants

A collateral provision restriction clause is attached.

15.

Rating granted

A- (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

16.

Underwriters

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.,

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

17.

Place for application

Head offices and domestic branches of the underwriters

18.

Book-entry transfer

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

institution

19.

Fiscal agent,

issuance agent, and

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

payment agent

-END-

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 03:56:06 UTC
