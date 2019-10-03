Sega Sammy : Notice of Issuance of Unsecured Straight Corporate Bonds
(Translation)
October 4, 2019
Name of Company:
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Name of Representative:
Haruki Satomi,
President and Group COO
(Representative Director)
(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)
Further Inquiry:
Yoichi Owaki,
Vice President,
Senior Executive Officer
Managing Director of
Finance & Accounting Division
(TEL: 03-6864-2400)
Notice of Issuance of Unsecured Straight Corporate Bonds
It is hereby notified that SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") has determined the
conditions of issuance of the Fifth Unsecured Straight Bonds (with inter-bond pari passu clause), as
described below.
Description
1. Name of bond
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.
Fifth Unsecured Straight Bond
(with inter-bond pari passu clause)
2.
Total value of bond
10 billion yen
3.
Denomination of each
100 million yen
bond
4. Application of the Act
The Fifth Unsecured Straight Bonds are subject to the application of provisions
on Book-Entry
of the Act on Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc. (the "Bond
Transfer of Company
Transfer Act"). Pursuant to provisions of Article 67, Paragraph 1 of the Bond
Bonds, Shares, etc.
Transfer Act, bond certificates shall not be issued for the Bonds.
5.
Interest rate
0.380% per annum
6.
Issue price
100 yen per face value 100 yen
7.
Redemption price
100 yen per face value 100 yen
8.
Term and redemption
10 years
method
(1) Maturity date
October 10, 2029
(2) Redemption
Bullet redemption upon maturity
method
For retirement by purchase, however, the Company may repurchase the
Bonds on or after the day following the payment date unless otherwise
stipulated by the book-entry transfer institution.
9.
Interest payment date
April 10 and October 10 of each year
10. Offering period
October 4, 2019
11. Payment date
October 10, 2019
12. Offering method
Public offering
13. Collateral
The Bonds are neither secured by any collateral nor guaranteed, and there
are no particular assets reserved as security for the Bonds.
14.
Fiscal covenants
A collateral provision restriction clause is attached.
15.
Rating granted
A- (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
16.
Underwriters
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.,
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
17.
Place for application
Head offices and domestic branches of the underwriters
18.
Book-entry transfer
Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.
institution
19.
Fiscal agent,
issuance agent, and
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
payment agent
-END-
