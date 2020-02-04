Sega Sammy : Notice of Revisions to Full-Year Operating Results Forecast

February 5, 2020

(Translation)

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company: SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. Name of Representative: Haruki Satomi, President and Group COO (Representative Director) (Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section) Further Inquiry: Yoichi Owaki, Vice President,

Senior Executive Officer, Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Revisions to Full-Year Operating Results Forecast

It is hereby notified that SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") has revised the forecast of its consolidated operating results for the year ending March 31 2020 (April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020), announced on April 26, 2019.

Description

1. Revisions to full-year consolidated operating results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Unit: million yen unless otherwise indicated)

Operating Ordinary Profit Net income attributable to Net sales per share income income owners of (Yen) parent Previously announced 390,000 27,000 23,000 15,000 63.90 forecast (A) Revised forecast (B) 367,000 27,000 24,000 21,000 89.44 Amount of increase or △23,000 ― 1,000 6,000 ― decrease (B-A) Rate of increase or △5.9 ― 4.3 40.0 ― decrease (%) (Reference) Operating results for the previous fiscal year 331,648 13,079 7,495 2,642 11.27 (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

■ Reasons for the revision

With respect to Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business, as the launch of several titles will be delayed until the next fiscal year, the number of titles sold and sales units are expected to be lower than the initial plans, and sales and operating income are expected to be lower than the previously announced forecasts.