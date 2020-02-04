Sega Sammy : Notice of Revisions to Full-Year Operating Results Forecast
0
02/04/2020 | 10:59pm EST
February 5, 2020
Notice of Revisions to Full-Year Operating Results Forecast
It is hereby notified that SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") has revised the forecast of its consolidated operating results for the year ending March 31 2020 (April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020), announced on April 26, 2019.
Description
1. Revisions to full-year consolidated operating results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Unit: million yen unless otherwise indicated)
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
Net income
attributable to
Net sales
per share
income
income
owners of
(Yen)
parent
Previously announced
390,000
27,000
23,000
15,000
63.90
forecast (A)
Revised forecast (B)
367,000
27,000
24,000
21,000
89.44
Amount of increase or
△23,000
―
1,000
6,000
―
decrease (B-A)
Rate of increase or
△5.9
―
4.3
40.0
―
decrease (%)
(Reference) Operating
results for the previous
fiscal year
331,648
13,079
7,495
2,642
11.27
(Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2019)
■ Reasons for the revision
With respect to Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business, as the launch of several titles will be delayed until the next fiscal year, the number of titles sold and sales units are expected to be lower than the initial plans, and sales and operating income are expected to be lower than the previously announced forecasts.
With regard to Entertainment Contents Business, although net sales fell short, operating income is expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to improvement in the Digital Games area, while the number of new titles sold in the Packaged Games area was lower than expected and the Amusement Machine Sales area was sluggish.
In addition, net income was expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to the recording of extraordinary income associated with transfer of non-current assets announced on November 28 and a decrease in tax expenses.
The dividend will not change from ¥20 per share (annual dividends ¥40) in year-end dividends.
(Reference: per Segments Breakdown)
Full-year operating results forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020
(Millions of yen)
Previously
Revised
Amount of
announced
increase or
Segment
forecast
forecast
decrease
(B)
(A)
(B-A)
Total
390,000
367,000
△23,000
Net sales
Pachislot and
120,000
110,000
△10,000
Breakdown
Pachinko Machines
259,000
246,000
△13,000
Contents Business
Business
Entertainment
Resort Business
11,000
11,000
―
Total
27,000
27,000
―
Pachislot and
29,000
25,500
△3,500
Pachinko Machines
Operating
Breakdown
Business
income
Entertainment
11,000
14,000
3,000
Contents Business
Resort Business
△4,000
△3,500
500
Others/Eliminations,
△9,000
△9,000
―
etc.
*The figures and operating results forecast contained in this document are made based on information available as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ from the projected figures due to various factors going forward.
