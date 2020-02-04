Sega Sammy : Notice of Revisions to Full-Year Operating Results Forecast

Log in
02/04/2020 | 10:59pm EST

February 5, 2020

(Translation)

Dear Sirs or Madams,

Name of Company:

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.

Name of Representative:

Haruki Satomi,

President and Group COO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 6460, Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section)

Further Inquiry:

Yoichi Owaki,

Vice President,

Senior Executive Officer, Managing Director of Finance & Accounting Division (TEL: 03-6864-2400)

Notice of Revisions to Full-Year Operating Results Forecast

It is hereby notified that SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") has revised the forecast of its consolidated operating results for the year ending March 31 2020 (April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020), announced on April 26, 2019.

Description

1. Revisions to full-year consolidated operating results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Unit: million yen unless otherwise indicated)

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Net income

attributable to

Net sales

per share

income

income

owners of

(Yen)

parent

Previously announced

390,000

27,000

23,000

15,000

63.90

forecast (A)

Revised forecast (B)

367,000

27,000

24,000

21,000

89.44

Amount of increase or

23,000

1,000

6,000

decrease (B-A)

Rate of increase or

5.9

4.3

40.0

decrease (%)

(Reference) Operating

results for the previous

fiscal year

331,648

13,079

7,495

2,642

11.27

(Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2019)

■ Reasons for the revision

With respect to Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business, as the launch of several titles will be delayed until the next fiscal year, the number of titles sold and sales units are expected to be lower than the initial plans, and sales and operating income are expected to be lower than the previously announced forecasts.

With regard to Entertainment Contents Business, although net sales fell short, operating income is expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to improvement in the Digital Games area, while the number of new titles sold in the Packaged Games area was lower than expected and the Amusement Machine Sales area was sluggish.

In addition, net income was expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to the recording of extraordinary income associated with transfer of non-current assets announced on November 28 and a decrease in tax expenses.

The dividend will not change from ¥20 per share (annual dividends ¥40) in year-end dividends.

(Reference: per Segments Breakdown)

Full-year operating results forecast for the year ending March 31, 2020

(Millions of yen)

Previously

Revised

Amount of

announced

increase or

Segment

forecast

forecast

decrease

(B)

(A)

(B-A)

Total

390,000

367,000

23,000

Net sales

Pachislot and

120,000

110,000

10,000

Breakdown

Pachinko Machines

259,000

246,000

13,000

Contents Business

Business

Entertainment

Resort Business

11,000

11,000

Total

27,000

27,000

Pachislot and

29,000

25,500

3,500

Pachinko Machines

Operating

Breakdown

Business

income

Entertainment

11,000

14,000

3,000

Contents Business

Resort Business

4,000

3,500

500

Others/Eliminations,

9,000

9,000

etc.

*The figures and operating results forecast contained in this document are made based on information available as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ from the projected figures due to various factors going forward.

- END -

Disclaimer

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 03:58:12 UTC
